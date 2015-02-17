Dekker on track for Hour Record attempt

Image 1 of 38 The Koga TeeTeeTrack frame is decorated with a spider's web effect (Image credit: 90/24 and SEG Cycling) Image 2 of 38 Thomas Dekker has an aerodynamic position (Image credit: 90/24 and SEG Cycling) Image 3 of 38 This is what Dekker will look down on during much of his hour on the track (Image credit: 90/24 and SEG Cycling) Image 4 of 38 The significant stack on Dekker's aero bars (Image credit: 90/24 and SEG Cycling) Image 5 of 38 Dekker: A rebel to the limit (Image credit: 90/24 and SEG Cycling) Image 6 of 38 The solid seatpost -rear stays area (Image credit: 90/24 and SEG Cycling) Image 7 of 38 Even the stem area is aero (Image credit: 90/24 and SEG Cycling) Image 8 of 38 The bike shows Dekker will attempt the record on February 25 in Mexico (Image credit: 90/24 and SEG Cycling) Image 9 of 38 The rear stays of the Koga TeeTeeTrack (Image credit: 90/24 and SEG Cycling) Image 10 of 38 A side on view of the Dekker's Koga TeeTeeTrack bike (Image credit: 90/24 and SEG Cycling) Image 11 of 38 Thomas Dekker's Hour Record Koga TeeTeeTrack bike (Image credit: 90/24 and SEG Cycling) Image 12 of 38 3T proved the aero bars (Image credit: 90/24 and SEG Cycling) Image 13 of 38 A view towards the cockpit (Image credit: 90/24 and SEG Cycling) Image 14 of 38 The tubes are aero shaped (Image credit: 90/24 and SEG Cycling) Image 15 of 38 Dekker is using a Rotor aero chainset (Image credit: 90/24 and SEG Cycling) Image 16 of 38 Thomas Dekker is a blur (Image credit: 90/24 and SEG Cycling) Image 17 of 38 Thomas Dekker will attempt the Hour Record in Mexico at altitude (Image credit: 90/24 and SEG Cycling) Image 18 of 38 Thomas Dekker has excellent track skills (Image credit: 90/24 and SEG Cycling) Image 19 of 38 Thomas Dekker side on (Image credit: 90/24 and SEG Cycling) Image 20 of 38 Thomas Dekker heads to the line (Image credit: 90/24 and SEG Cycling) Image 21 of 38 Thomas Dekker from behind (Image credit: 90/24 and SEG Cycling) Image 22 of 38 The Hour Record could be Thomas Dekker's swan song (Image credit: 90/24 and SEG Cycling) Image 23 of 38 Thomas Dekker follows the line on the track (Image credit: 90/24 and SEG Cycling) Image 24 of 38 Thomas Dekker looks fast (Image credit: 90/24 and SEG Cycling) Image 25 of 38 A veiw of Thomas Dekker from above (Image credit: 90/24 and SEG Cycling) Image 26 of 38 Thomas Dekker tests his Hour Record bike (Image credit: 90/24 and SEG Cycling) Image 27 of 38 Thomas Dekker's coach indicates he is on schedule (Image credit: 90/24 and SEG Cycling) Image 28 of 38 The Hour Record means the riders cover more than 200 laps of the track (Image credit: 90/24 and SEG Cycling) Image 29 of 38 Lap times are virtually important (Image credit: 90/24 and SEG Cycling) Image 30 of 38 Thomas Dekker in full flight (Image credit: 90/24 and SEG Cycling) Image 31 of 38 Thomas Dekker has spiderman look to his biek and helmet (Image credit: 90/24 and SEG Cycling) Image 32 of 38 A small crowd watch Thomas Dekker on the track (Image credit: 90/24 and SEG Cycling) Image 33 of 38 Thomas Dekker shows off his aero bike position (Image credit: 90/24 and SEG Cycling) Image 34 of 38 The lonely figure of the Hour Record rider (Image credit: 90/24 and SEG Cycling) Image 35 of 38 Thomas Dekker will use two disc wheels (Image credit: 90/24 and SEG Cycling) Image 36 of 38 Thomas Dekker takes the best line on the banking (Image credit: 90/24 and SEG Cycling) Image 37 of 38 Thomas Dekker cuts a lonely figure in the velodrome (Image credit: 90/24 and SEG Cycling) Image 38 of 38 Consistent laps times are vital (Image credit: 90/24 and SEG Cycling)

Thomas Dekker will become the third rider to attempt the Hour Record this year on February 25 in Aguascalientes, Mexico. Former teammate Rohan Dennis (BMC) broke the record of 51.852 kilometres set by Matthias Brändle on February 8 when he rode a distance of 52.491 kilometres in sixty minutes in Switzerland.

Dekker, who is without a contract for 2015, is hoping the advantage of attempting the record at altitude in Mexico will help him set a new record. Eddy Merckx set the Hour Record benchmark of 49.431km in Mexico in 1972.

The attempt will be made on a Koga TeeTeeTrack with Mavic Comete Track wheels and Koga components. Dekker is yet to announce his gearing for the attempt but will be riding Rotor cranks with a KMC (3/32") chain.

Full specifications

Frame: Koga TeeTeeTrack, Full carbon frame with integrated stem.

Fork: Koga TeeTeeTrack, Carbon with multiposition alloy dropouts.

Seatpost: Koga, Full carbon

Stem: Koga, Full carbon

Wheels: Mavic Comete Track

Tires: Dugast

Handlebar: 3T Brezza II

Cranck: Rotor

Chain: KMC (3/32")

Saddle: Pro Aerofuel