Video: Thomas Dekker presents his Cervélo R5 bike

Image 1 of 3 Team Garmin rider Thomas Dekker (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 2 of 3 Thomas Dekker (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 3 Thomas Dekker (Garmin Sharp) on the descent. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Thomas Dekker (Garmin-Sharp) prefers a combination of cutting edge technology, with an electronic transmission but traditional aluminium handlebar and stem on his R5 Cervélo race bike.

The R5 is part of Cervélo's R-series and not as aerodynamic as the S-series but Dekker prefers the lighter frame for most race scenarios, especially the hilly end of season races.

Like most professional riders, Dekker is happy to use an electronic transmission for the thousands of gear shifts he makes during a long season, with Garmin-Sharp using Shimano Di2. The team uses Rotor chainrings, and Dekker prefers the XL Q-rings which help reduce pedaling dead spots. Garmin-Sharp was sponsored by Mavic in 2014, giving the riders plenty of different rim and wheel options.

“I've ridden on a lot of bikes in the last years but this is one of the nicest bikes I've ever hard. It's a really light one and still has a stiff frame,” Dekker said.

“With components like Mavic wheels, there's so much choice. For every kind of race there's something. I think the Shimano Di2 is the perfect group. Everything works really smooth. We ride with Rotor cranks and I use the QXL chainrings. Until now it's one of the best bikes I've ever had.”

Watch the video below to see Dekker talk about his Cervélo R5 bike.

