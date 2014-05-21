Giro d'Italia shorts: Riders abandon, in bed with Thomas Dekker and TT talk

Image 1 of 4 Fabian Wegmann (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Best young rider Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 4 Garmin-Sharp rider Thomas Dekker in the new POC Octal helmet (Image credit: David Rome) Image 4 of 4 Dylan van Baarle (Garmin Sharp) on the cobbles (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Durbridge, Wegmann and Rubiano out

The Giro d’Italia saw more riders leave the race on stage 11 to Savona. Fabian Wegmann (Garmin-Sharp) and Luke Durbridge (Orica Green) both crashed out of the stage with the Australian leaving the team with five riders after Michael Matthews did not start the stage. Miguel Angel Rubiano (Colombia) was another non starter. Early reports from his team are that Durbridge has broken a collar bone.

One rider who we can confirm hasn’t suffered any broken bones is Yannick Eijssen. The BMC rider crashed out on stage 10 of the race, leaving Cadel Evans with seven teammates in the race. However BMC have confirmed that Eijssen should be back on the bike in a week or two.

In bed with Thomas Dekker

Garmin-Sharp have been producing their own in-house videos during this year’s Giro d’Italia and their latest involves Thomas Dekker and Dylan van Baarle talking about their race so far. Both riders, in bed, give an account of their race so far with van Baarle taking part in a race lasting more than eight-days for the first time in his career. It’s a genuine snippet into life on the road and shows the unglamorous life of a pro in a grand tour. You can watch the video, here.

Just don’t expect to see Astana launch their version ‘Astanas in pyjamas’ anytime soon. We know, we’ve asked. Repeatedly.

GC shake up set for stage 12 time trial

Today’s medium mountain stage may well have an effect on the overall standings in this year’s race but the stage 12 time trial to Barolo, a 41.9 kilometre test, will see the likes of Cadel Evans (BMC), Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) lay down further markers on the GC aspirations. Cyclingnews will have a more in-depth preview into the stage later on Wednesday but for now you can enjoy this video preview of the stage.

