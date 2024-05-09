Cyclingnews digital subscription - Frequently Asked Questions

Managing your Cyclingnews subscription, contacting customer services and more

What is included in my Cyclingnews subscription?

Cyclingnews is the ultimate one-stop destination for all cycling fans. Featuring the most in-depth race reporting on the planet with minute-by-minute updates, news, interviews, unrivalled analysis, race photography plus trusted expert opinions bringing you the best buying advice and product reviews catering for all levels of cyclists. 

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.