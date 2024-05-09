Cyclingnews digital subscription - Frequently Asked Questions

What is included in my Cyclingnews subscription?

Cyclingnews is the ultimate one-stop destination for all cycling fans. Featuring the most in-depth race reporting on the planet with minute-by-minute updates, news, interviews, unrivalled analysis, race photography plus trusted expert opinions bringing you the best buying advice and product reviews catering for all levels of cyclists.

Access member-only premium content, including in-depth longform features from your Cyclingnews team of experienced journalists, star guest columnists, premium layout race galleries from the best photographers in the business, and the latest and greatest in tech with new gear exclusives and dream bike reviews.

How does auto renewal work?

Your subscription will renew automatically to ensure uninterrupted access. You can cancel at any time and will receive a reminder before the renewal date. If you would like to change your account settings, update your payment method or cancel your subscription, contact the Cyclingnews customer care team.

You can contact our customer care team Monday - Friday 9am - 5pm UK time. Please email contact@magazinesdirect.com or telephone +44(0) 330 333 1125

Problems logging in to Cyclingnews?

If you've forgotten your password, click "Don't remember your password" on the sign-in screen. This will trigger a password reset email. Once you've set a new password, you can log in with that.

If this process doesn't resolve the problem, please contact customer services using the email address or phone number below.

You can contact our customer care team Monday - Friday 9am - 5pm UK time. Please email contact@magazinesdirect.com or telephone +44(0) 330 333 1125

How can I change my personal details - bank account, address etc?

You can manage your subscription via the ‘my account’ area. If you wish to change details on your account, our customer care team can be contacted Monday - Friday 9am - 5pm UK time, please email contact@magazinesdirect.com or telephone +44(0) 330 333 1125

How can I cancel my subscription?

You can cancel anytime by contacting our customer care team, Monday - Friday 9am - 5pm UK time. Please email contact@magazinesdirect.com or telephone +44(0) 330 333 1125