Pavel Sivakov leaves Ineos Grenadiers for UAE Team Emirates in 2024

Pavel Sivakov will transfer to UAE Team Emirates in 2024 after signing a three-year contract with the team. He joins the team after spending the first six seasons of his professional career with Ineos Grenadiers.

“I’m really excited to join UAE Team Emirates next year. It’s going to open up a new chapter in my career after the past 6 years at Ineos,” Sivakov said when UAE Team Emirates confirmed the news.

“For sure it’s going to be a big change for me but I’m really looking forward to joining the UAE project. I’ve been seeing how the team has been developing over the years and I’m happy to become part of the that, both to try and win races and to help to win races.”

Sivakov enjoyed a glittering amateur career, winning the Ronde de l’Isard, Giro della Valle d’Aosta and under-23 Giro d’Italia with the BMC development team in 2017 before turning professional with Team Sky the following year.

Sivakov is the son of former professional riders Alexei Sivakov and Aleksandra Koliaseva. He was born in Italy and raised in south-western France, and switched from Russian to French nationality in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

He has since claimed four victories as a professional, including the overall titles at the 2019 Tour of the Alps, 2019 Tour de Pologne and 2022 Vuelta a Burgos.

He showcased his Grand Tour potential with ninth overall at the 2019 Giro d’Italia, but he has endured a spate of crashes and ill fortune in three-week races ever since.

Sivakov was a key domestique for Ineos Grenadiers at this year’s Giro d’Italia, but his race was compromised after he went down in the same crash as Tao Geoghegan Hart on stage 11 to Tortona, and he was forced to abandon on stage 16.

The 26-year-old will hope to follow the example of Adam Yates, who enjoyed a resurgence in 2023 after moving from Ineos Grenadiers to UAE Team Emirates. Although signed primarily to ride in support of Tadej Pogacar, Yates won the Tour de Romandie, placed second at the Critérium du Dauphiné and third at the Tour de France in his first season with the team.

“We are very pleased to welcome Pavel into our team for the coming years,” UAE Team Emirates manager Mauro Gianetti said.

“He’s shown his ability both as a winner and as a worker and we feel he can slot in well to our team. He is still young with margin for progression but also holds experience at the top level, so we are confident to see the best of him over the next years with us.”