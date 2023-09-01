Zoe Bäckstedt signs with Canyon-SRAM through 2026

Zoe Bäckstedt, a former junior world champion on the track, in cyclocross and on the road, has signed with Canyon-SRAM after the demise of the EF Education-TIBCO-SVB Team, the German squad announced on Friday.

The multi-discipline talent's contract begins with immediate effect, in time for Bäckstedt to plan for her cyclocross season, which will begin in the USA with the Major Taylor Cross Cup in Indianapolis on October 7.

The deal ends any future uncertainty for Bäckstedt after the collapse of the team run by Linda Jackson, who said she was pleased the 18-year-old found a new team.

"Placing Zoe on a new team before the 2023/2024 CX season started was critical to supporting her 2024 World CX Championships goals," Jackson said in the Canyon-SRAM press release.

Bäckstedt is the fifth rider from the team to sign a new contract after Alison Jackson, Veronica Ewers, Magdeleine Vallieres and Letizia Borghesi signed with the new EF Education-Cannondale team.

"I have always respected Ronny's team, and we have very similar strategies; to find promising young riders early and develop them into top international riders. At just 18, Zoe is very young and has incredible potential. She needs a team that will work with her as she grows and not put too much pressure on her too soon.

"She's talented across many different disciplines, and balancing her racing calendar and not overloading her requires a team focused on developing riders and putting their needs first. She has that with Canyon-SRAM, and while sad about my team's circumstances that led to this change, I am truly excited to follow her future with Ronny's team, and I wish her the very best."

Canyon-SRAM will allow Bäckstedt to continue to combine cyclocross, road and track, she said.

"I'm excited about the opportunities at Canyon-SRAM Racing. I will get to race with a strong squad and have the freedom to race in any discipline I want to, as well.

"The team has made a lot of developments in the last year, and you can see that on and off the bike. I really like this; it helped my decision as I like to have a good structure around me. Plus, the bikes and kit are pretty cool!"

Team Manager Ronny Lauke said Canyon-SRAM reached an agreement with Jackson "quickly and smoothly" to start Bäckstedt's contract on September 1.

"That enabled Zoe to begin the next cyclocross season already with our team, which we agreed was to her benefit. Zoe will fit well into the group of riders we already have united within the team and our high ambitions to grow further. We are looking forward to the journey."

In 2022, Bäckstedt won three world titles - cyclocross and her second road race Worlds in addition to the time trial title before aging up to under-23 this season. Without a well-established espoir circuit for women, Bäckstedt has been finding her way in the senior ranks.

In cyclocross, she won the silver medal at the under-23 Worlds in Hoogerheide.

"This season has been a bit frustrating in terms of injury, but that's made me appreciate the importance of the team around you and how much they can help. I've also learned that coming from junior to elite is one crazy big step! My worlds at junior were +/- 60km long, and the longest race I did this season was 165km at Gent Wevelgem. I've also learned there's no pressure in your first years to do anything spectacular but more to learn from your mistakes and your teammates," she said.

"For the rest of 2023, I will be focussing a lot on the cyclo-cross season as I'm a second-year U23 rider, and I'd like to chase after the World Cups as much as possible. My goals beyond that are developing as a rider, especially in the next couple of years while I'm still young, and from then on, trying to get some results and just having fun in the process!"