Tao Geoghegan Hart signs three-year deal with Lidl-Trek

As widely expected, Tao Geoghagan Hart has signed a three-year contract with Lidl-Trek, becoming a key stage race and Grand Tour rider for the American registered WorldTour team in 2024.

The 28-year-old Britain is currently working hard in the Netherlands to complete his rehabilitation after suffering a hip fracture in a crash at the Giro d’Italia. He will lead Lidl-Trek alongside Mads Pedersen, new signing Jonathan Mlian, Giulio Ciccone and Tour de Suisse winner Mattias Skjelmose.

Lidl-Trek have seen their budget rise significantly since securing the supermarket chain Lidl as a title sponsor earlier this summer and have subsequently raised their ambitions for the years ahead.

Geoghegan Hart won the 2020 Giro d’Italia, the 2023 Tour of the Alps and was third in this year’s Tirreno-Adriatico. He developed via Axel Merckx’s Axeon Hagens Berman team and has spent all his professional career with Team Sky and Ineos Grenadiers. 2024 with Lidl-Trek marks a new chapter of his career.

“After seven years within the same organisation there are many different emotions to approaching a new challenge in 2024,” Geoghegan Hart said in a team-issued press release.

“A new challenge is definitely exciting, to encounter different perspectives, athletes and cultures. That is one of my favourite things about cycling; the exploring and learning that we constantly encounter as athletes. With Lidl coming onboard as a new partner of the team, alongside Trek, who have owned the team for a long time now, it felt like a project I really wanted to be a part of at this moment in my career.

“The team has big goals and partners who are willing and able to support those ambitions. I believe I still have plenty of growth as an athlete and showed in 2023, up until the injury, what I can do as a leader.”

Geoghegan Hart’s major goal for the next few months is to return to the 2023 form he enjoyed before his crash – he was lying third in the Giro overall standings at the time.

“First and foremost it would be amiss not to simply aim to be back to my best physically, in terms of the numbers and level I know I can attain,” he said.

“From there, I am really looking forward to bonding with faces both new and old within the organisation. I am really looking forward to see what we can achieve at races together. Personally, I see myself as a Grand Tour rider, but I am really hungry to try to take wins in any race that I line up at throughout the season.

“I’m really looking forward to supporting the Lidl-Trek Women’s team. They have had great success in the last years and I’ve long been a fan of them, so it will be great to race in the same jersey as them and call them teammates.”

Lidl-Trek team manager Luca Guercilena said that he has long admired Geoghegan Hart’s character, noting his determination.

“Tao Geoghegan Hart’s dedication and resilience epitomise the spirit of Lidl-Trek. His journey serves as a testament to the power of determination, and we are excited to welcome him to our team,” the Italian team manager said.

“As Tao embarks on this new adventure, we stand united in our commitment to pushing boundaries, achieving greatness, and creating a legacy of excellence.”