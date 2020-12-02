Cycling gifts for him: A Christmas gift guide

Whether you were putting up your Christmas tree in November, or are still refusing to believe it’s December already, the fact is Christmas is on the way and it’s time to start thinking seriously about gifts.

Cycling gifts for him

(Image credit: Airshot)

Airshot Tubeless Tyre Inflator A more sustainable way to keep their tubeless tyres inflated RRP: £54.99 / $65.39 $99.95 View at Competitive Cyclist Environmentally friendly Saves bags of time

If you’re buying for someone who runs a tubeless setup, it may well be that they opt for CO2 cartridges as a way of pumping up their tyres after a roadside mechanical. While these are a very efficient way to release a lot of air into the tyre very quickly, the single-use canisters are actually not a very sustainable option.

For a reusable and therefore more environmentally friendly alternative, the Airshot Tubeless Tyre Inflator does the exact same job, except you recharge it using a track pump, so whether they want to pop it into their bottle cage and never have to carry around empty canisters again, or keep it at home to replace an air compressor, it's a great gift for the tubeless aficionado.

(Image credit: Campagnolo)

Campagnolo The Big Corkscrew For the Campag connoisseur’s collection RRP: £199.99 / $230.00 $230 View at Wiggle Campagnolo’s signature artisanship Definitely a talking piece

For anyone with a deep love of Campagnolo groupsets, the Campy Corkscrew - as it’s often lovingly called - is a standout gift idea. It’s essentially an oversized corkscrew, but made with the premium materials and Italian flair you’d expect from Tullio Campagnolo. As a functional corkscrew, it’s designed to prevent the bottle from shaking and to never twist through the cork and cause it to drop into the wine. As a collector’s item, its careful finish includes some well-considered details like the design of the screws, derived from the 70s Super Record crankset. It’s bound to be a crowd-pleaser in the right hands.

(Image credit: Continental)

Continental GP5000 Tubeless Road Tyre Easily the most popular road tyres around RRP: £65.99 / $86.60 $54.99 View at Wiggle Expert grip and vibration damping for comfort Proprietary Black Chili compound reduces rolling resistance

Continental’s GP4000s were considered to be among the best road tyres ever made, so it’s no surprise that when the GP5000s took their place in the range, they also assumed that mantle. Available in sizes 700x23-28 and 650bx25-28, there’s bound to be a set that suits the roadie in your life. Give them the gift of tubeless.

(Image credit: Roval)

Roval Alpinist CL HG Carbon 700c Road Wheelset A splurge-worthy upgrade for any mountain climber RRP: £1,299.99 / $1,768.51 $1,600 View at Competitive Cyclist Lightweight Strong and durable

Roval’s new Alpinist CL HG Carbon wheelset is - the clue’s in the name - designed for mountain-climbing cyclists looking to shed some weight from their setup. The carbon fibre layup is optimised to be as strong and durable as possible while remaining lightweight overall, thanks to the low rim and spoke mass. Delivering a smooth ride, these would be an incredible upgrade if you’ve got the budget and generosity to go with it.

(Image credit: Oakley)

Oakley Jawbreaker Sunglasses - Matte Black/Prizm Road A serious pair of sunnies that deliver on performance and style RRP: £175.00 / $232.99 $124.49 View at Pro Bike Kit 436 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Enhanced vision Interchangeable lenses

Oakley Jawbreakers are designed for pure performance, and are coveted by many, since they’re the sunnies of choice for many of the pros. They’re lightweight, use Switchlock interchangeable technology for easy swapping of lenses, and come equipped with the brand’s Prizm lenses which enhance colour and contrast on the road.

(Image credit: Castelli)

Castelli Perfetto RoS Long Sleeve Jacket A premium-quality outer layer to see him through the winter RRP: £200.00 / $229.99 Check Amazon Waterproof and breathable Close cut for aero efficiency and comfort

The RoS in the jacket’s name stands for ‘rain or shine’, which shows just what it’s designed to do. For any road cyclist looking to continue riding outside through the winter, the Castelli Perfetto RoS jacket features Gore-Tex Infinium fabric for waterproofing, stretch and breathability, offering weather protection without compromising on comfort.

(Image credit: Science in Sport)

Science in Sport Rego Rapid Recovery Drink Powder For the cyclist who regularly pushes his limits RRP: £12.99 / $20.00 View at Science in Sport Easy to digest Rebuilds muscles

Science in Sport's recovery drinks are formulated to help with rebuilding and recovering after a gruelling time in the saddle. For the cyclist who pushes himself hard, this is a thoughtful gift that he’ll be sure to use. It’s easy on the stomach and provides a blend of protein and complex carbohydrates, along with a host of other supplements to aid recovery.

(Image credit: Park Tool)

Park Tool Heavy Duty Shop Apron SA-3 For the workshop mechanic RRP: £29.99 / $24.95 $24.95 View at Tree Fort Bikes Heavy duty materials for long-lasting use Seven pockets for stashing essentials

Know someone who likes to do all of his own bike maintenance at home? Well this could be the perfect cycling gift for him.

This heavy-duty mechanic’s apron from Park Tool has all the pockets they need to keep the most essential tools to hand while carrying out a tricky fix, and it's made with a durable cotton canvas that stands the test of time.

(Image credit: Muc-off)

Muc-Off Ultimate Bicycle Kit Help him give his bike the love it deserves RRP: £64.99 / $78.00 $68.41 View at Competitive Cyclist Biodegradable products Everything he needs for a deep clean

All bikes need care and attention to keep them running smoothly and, at this time of year, it’s especially important to wash away the winter road grime. By gifting him this all-in-one cleaning kit from Muc-Off, he’ll have everything he needs to make his pride and joy shiny and new. The kit includes biodegradable bike cleaner, finishing spray, wet lube, chain cleaner, a microfibre cloth, four brushes, a microcell sponge and finally a heavy-duty storage box to keep it all in.

(Image credit: Aeropress Go)

Aeropress Go For the coffee-lover who packs light RRP: £31.99 / $31.95 $31.95 View at REI.com Compact and lightweight Makes up to three coffees per press

Whether he’s a bikepacker who takes everything with him, or a road cyclist who doesn’t want to depend on coffee stops, the Aeropress Go is a compact and lightweight solution to making good coffee mid-ride. All the parts fit inside the outer casing, which is only 5 inches long, and can make up to three cups of coffee per pressing.

(Image credit: Recycle and Bicycle)

For the suit-wearer who wants to show off his hobby RRP: £16.00 / $21.10 $21.10 View at Wiggle Recycled materials Available in bronze, silver and gold

If the cyclist in your life often wears suits to work, offer him the chance to make a subtle statement about his love for all things two-wheels. These cufflinks are made from upcycled chain links, making them a great way to repurpose worn parts that would otherwise go to scrap. Plus, they’re a small and subtle way to add a bit of personality to workwear.

(Image credit: Phillips)

Philips Lumea Prestige Hair Removal Device For the road cyclist who shaves his legs RRP: £475.00 / $610.99 $610.99 View at Amazon 20 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ A safe and gentle way to remove leg hair Cordless for easy use

For many road cyclists, removing leg hair is just as important as lubing a chain. Wind tunnel data has shown that shaving your legs can actually make you faster on the bike, so it’s no surprise that many serious cyclists shave their legs. With the nasty side effects that can come with shaving, why not treat the dedicated cyclist in your life to this wireless hair removal device, offering a much gentler alternative to the razor.

(Image credit: Klean Kanteen)

Klean Kanteen Stainless Steel Water Bottle A sustainable and long-lasting bottle for the bike RRP: £19.95 / $33.95 Check Amazon 3 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Long-lasting and durable Supports a good cause

Klean Kanteen is a family-run business that produces a whole range of insulated stainless steel water bottles, among other products. They’re BPA-free and offer an alternative to plastic bottles. Most importantly the company is dedicated to improving the environment, and works closely with organisations and schools in Chico, California, to provide water stations with free filtered water at events, among other things. By purchasing a Klean Kanteen bottle - which fits nicely in a standard bottle cage by the way - you’re doing something great with your money, as well as treating the cyclist in your life to something long-lasting that they’ll use again and again.

(Image credit: Knog)

Knog Oi Luxe Bike Bell A minimalist accessory that adds a touch of class to the cockpit RRP: £34.99 / $39.95 Distinctive ring Looks great

While a bell may seem like a trivial gift, the Knog Oi is a very classy addition to anyone's cockpit. Its slimline, minimalist design doesn't take up much space, and adds a touch of sophistication, while the sound it emits is polite and distinctive. It's easy to install, fits around cables without any issues, and comes in a range of colours and two size options for narrow and wide diameter handlebars.

While a bell may seem like a trivial gift, the Knog Oi is a very classy addition to anyone’s cockpit. Its slimline, minimalist design doesn’t take up much space, and adds a touch of sophistication, while the sound it emits is polite and distinctive. It’s easy to install, fits around cables without any issues, and comes in a range of colours and two size options for narrow and wide diameter handlebars.

(Image credit: Rapha)

'Velochef: Food for Adventure', Henrik Orre For the bikepacking food-lover RRP: £28.00 / $39.00 View at Rapha Simple recipes for camping Beautifully laid out and inspiring

For the bikepacking food-lover in your life, why not give him this gorgeous book from Henrik Orre, who has taken everything he learned from years of preparing food for the world’s best cyclists and collated a series of simple recipes for camp stoves and fires. On top of all the recipe ideas, he shares tips on preparing for adventures, and most importantly, how to brew the best coffee on the go.

(Image credit: Rapha)

Rapha Merino Boxers These aren’t just boxers, they’re merino boxers RRP: £35.00 / $50.00 View at Rapha Soft and comfortable Excellent moisture management

Available in both black and white, Rapha’s luxury merino boxers offer performance and comfort that any male cyclist will appreciate. Not only are they soft against the skin, merino has excellent moisture-wicking capabilities, to help everything stay fresh and dry ‘down there’.

(Image credit: World Bicycle Relief)

A donation to World Bicycle Relief For the cyclist who doesn’t want anything for Christmas Donate now Donate to a great cause

Some people just don’t want anything for Christmas, whether it’s because they feel they have everything they need, or they’re adopting a more minimalist lifestyle and don’t want the additional clutter. For these people, the best possible Christmas gift is the gift of charity. Instead of buying them something they don’t want, make a donation to World Bicycle Relief in their name. WBR helps to provide sustainable and affordable transportation for people living in developing countries.