Crusher in the Tushar - Gallery

Image 1 of 29 Your 2019 Crusher in the Tushar Pro Men and Pro Women winners - Alex Grant (Gear Rush) and Evelyn Dong (Pivot-Stan's NoTubes). (Image credit: Catherine Fegan-Kim) Image 2 of 29 A relaxed start line vibe. Crusher is not a mass start race. and the Women's categories go first. (Image credit: Catherine Fegan-Kim) Image 3 of 29 Sarah Max perserveres up the Col to finish 3rd. (Image credit: Catherine Fegan-Kim) Image 4 of 29 Amy Charity pushes hard up the Col D' Crush. Amy finished her first Crusher in 4th place. (Image credit: Catherine Fegan-Kim) Image 5 of 29 Eddie Anderson (2nd) starts to close the gap on Alex Howes (3rd) on the Col d' Crush. (Image credit: Catherine Fegan-Kim) Image 6 of 29 Eddie Anderson in the hurt locker up the Col. (Image credit: Catherine Fegan-Kim) Image 7 of 29 A relaxed start line vibe. Crusher is not a mass start race. (Image credit: Catherine Fegan-Kim) Image 8 of 29 Within the last 10 miles of the race Dong catches Stephens and rallies to the Finish completing Crusher in 5:02:14. (Image credit: Catherine Fegan-Kim) Image 9 of 29 Pro Men Winner Alex Grant with his Crusher bike - Cannondale Topstone. (Image credit: Catherine Fegan-Kim) Image 10 of 29 Stoked. (Image credit: Catherine Fegan-Kim) Image 11 of 29 Crushed. (Image credit: Catherine Fegan-Kim) Image 12 of 29 Winner of Pro Women Evelyn Dong's Crusher bike - the Pivot Vault. (Image credit: Catherine Fegan-Kim) Image 13 of 29 The peloton hops on the tandem train. (Image credit: Catherine Fegan-Kim) Image 14 of 29 3 riders break away early in the race in Beaver Canyon. (Image credit: Catherine Fegan-Kim) Image 15 of 29 Grant conquers the Col d' Crush. (Image credit: Catherine Fegan-Kim) Image 16 of 29 Lauren Stephens (2nd) crushed the Col d' Crush with a massive lead. (Image credit: Catherine Fegan-Kim) Image 17 of 29 Alex Grant's winning move. (Image credit: Catherine Fegan-Kim) Image 18 of 29 A stacked Pro Men's field. 2019 National Criterium Champion Travis McCabe and National Road Champion Alex Howes chats at the start line with former National Road Champion Eric Marcott. (Image credit: Catherine Fegan-Kim) Image 19 of 29 Pavement ends, party begins. Evlyn Dong leads a thinned out group . (Image credit: Catherine Fegan-Kim) Image 20 of 29 The pro men were not in a big hurry to catch the break. (Image credit: Catherine Fegan-Kim) Image 21 of 29 The rain settled the dustâ€¦ (Image credit: Catherine Fegan-Kim) Image 22 of 29 Amy Charity (DNA Pro Cycling) grabs a bottle at one of the 4 well supplied Aid Stations. (Image credit: Catherine Fegan-Kim) Image 23 of 29 Sara Max 3rd on the day TTs the scarce flat-ish section. (Image credit: Catherine Fegan-Kim) Image 24 of 29 Crusher bike options. (Image credit: Catherine Fegan-Kim) Image 25 of 29 Alex Howes leads the chase group through the meadow towards Col d' Crush (Image credit: Catherine Fegan-Kim) Image 26 of 29 Col d' Crush descent. (Image credit: Catherine Fegan-Kim) Image 27 of 29 TJ Eisenhart and Eddie Anderson charged through the Surlacc Pit leading the race back towards the asphalt. (Image credit: Catherine Fegan-Kim) Image 28 of 29 Travis McCabe and Lance Haidet navigate chooses lines avoiding rocks, rutts and sand in the Surlacc Pit. (Image credit: Catherine Fegan-Kim) Image 29 of 29 Grant and Howes set a pace that dropped almost everyone from the bottom of the Col D' Crush climb . (Image credit: Catherine Fegan-Kim)

Alex Grant (Gear Rush) and Evelyn Dong (Pivot-Stan's No Tubes) prevailed in one of the fastest editions of Crusher in the Tushar against fields stacked with notable road talent.

More than 600 riders competed in the 111km-long gravel race in Utah's Tushar Mountains, including new US national road champion Alex Howes (Education First Pro Cycling), criterium champion Travis McCabe (Floyd's Pro Cycling) and U23 champion Lance Haidet (Aevolo Cycling); along with Team Tibco's Laurens Stephens and reigning "Queen of Kanza", Amity Rockwell.

Stephens went out hard, opening up a solo lead only to be caught and passed by Dong with 10 miles to go, just after cresting the race's major difficulty dubbed the Col d'Crush. Dong opened up a sizable lead while Stephens had done enough to secure second with Sarah Max (Argonaut-ENVE) following in third, three minutes later.

"I definitely didn't expect to win coming into this, having never ridden this course before," said Dong. "It's my first time. A lot of my training is like this, high altitude riding, this is what I love to do. In that sense, this pretty much feels like home."

Amy Charity, Aimee Vasse, Mindy Caruso, Scotti Lechuga, Hanna Muegge, Amity Rockwell and Kae Takeshita rounded out the top 10.

The same climb proved decisive on the men's field, and it was there that Grant launched the decisive attack about halfway up the 2500 ft. climb, dropping fellow leaders Howes and Eddie Anderson (Axeon-Hagens Berman). 39-year-old Grant opened up a 90-second lead by the crest and continued to extend his lead over the next 20km to finish three minutes before Anderson with Howes a further minute adrift.

"Two years I've done it I've had flats, two years I've had catastrophic bonks, and last year I had a pretty good year," said Grant. "This is my sixth time racing, and I finally got the win. Honestly, this was like a dream, like 'maybe I'll win the Crusher someday, maybe not.' I'm so pumped to win it, it was a super-fast day out there, tons of strong riders."

"Oh man, it was tough," said freshly-crowned U.S. road champion Howes. "I was down at sea level before this, so coming back [to altitude], at the bottom of the Col d'Crush, I was feeling like a real champion, and then we hit a certain altitude and I just detonated. I'm actually pretty surprised I held on for third. It's a funny thing at altitude, it's like a bad dream. You just watch people ride away, and there's just nothing you can do. Hats off to Eddie and Alex, both of them rode great."

Cyclo-crosser Jamie Driscoll was fourth ahead of Zach Calton, with TJ Eisenhart, Lance Haidet, Gage Hecht and Travis McCabe and Luke Gangic-Wellman rounding out the top 10.

"It's an absolute honor and thrill to have some of the country's top pro riders add the Crusher to their schedules," said race founder and director Burke Swindlehurst. "But what really fills me with pride and gets me emotional is seeing the weekend warriors--some of whom walked many of the climbs--come across the line hours after the pros have finished. I have crazy respect for anyone who crosses that finish line, and it's seeing those folks achieve their goals that is the most rewarding part of this job."

Full Results

Pro/Open Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Grant (Gear Rush) 4:15:08 2 Eddie Anderson (Hagens Berman Axeon) 0:03:01 3 Alex Howes (EF Pro Cycling) 0:04:11 4 James Driscoll (DNA Cycling/Mavic) 0:04:44 5 Zach Calton (Spry - Legacy Properties West) 0:08:03 6 TJ Eisenhart (Hincapie) 0:09:20 7 Lance Haidet (Aevolo) 0:09:21 8 Gage Hecht (Aevolo) 0:14:35 9 Travis McCabe (Floyd's Pro Cycling) 0:16:04 10 Luke Gangi-wellman (Ascent Cycling) 0:18:07 11 Travis Lechner (CINCH Cycling) 0:19:23 12 Ken Benesh (SBT GRVL p/b CANYON) 0:19:59 13 Neil Shirley (ENVE) 0:22:38 14 Leroy Popowski (Juwi/Insight) 0:24:17 15 Eric Marcotte (Factor/Shimano/Eliel/IRC) 0:26:17 16 Spencer Johnson (Johnson Elite Ortho) 0:28:51 17 Matthew Tyler Turner (Summit Bike Club) 0:29:16 18 Ross Ellwood (Alpha Bicycle/ Groove Subaru CX) 0:31:11 19 Allen Krughoff (Chocolove Mavic) 0:33:44 20 Noah Simms (Floyd's Pro Cycling) 0:33:57 21 Jason Siegle (SDG Muscle Monster) 0:36:17 22 Geoffrey Montague (Specifix) 0:37:34 23 Chris Mackay (ASSOS Speed Club) 0:37:56 24 Danny van Wagoner 0:38:41 25 Jake Pantone (ENVE) 0:39:09 26 Spencer Glasgow (STAY PARK CITY) 0:40:44 27 Jeff Bender (KUHL) 0:41:13 28 Scott Moninger (Panaracer/Factor p/b Bicycle X-Change) 0:41:19 29 John Borstelmann (Panaracer/Factor p/b Bicycle X-Change) 0:41:42 30 Jiri Senkyrik 0:41:52 31 Noah Granigan (Floyd's Pro Cycling) 0:43:33 32 Brannan Fix (Alpha Bicycle Co.-Groove Subaru) 33 Ryan Steers (Giant Factory Off-Road) 0:45:07 34 Joe Goettl (ABOVE & AND BEYOND CANCER PB SCHEELS) 0:46:08 35 Joshua Bromley 0:46:27 36 Robert Squire (HANGAR 15) 0:49:21 37 Mat Stephens (Panaracer/Factor p/b Bicycle X-Change) 0:50:33 38 Chris Smithwick (Fitzgerald's Bicycles) 0:51:26 39 John Allison (Stay Park City Cycling) 0:51:36 40 Michael Sencenbaugh (Panaracer/Factor p/b Bicycle X-Change) 0:52:16 41 Rob Bell (Panaracer/Factor p/b Bicycle X-Change) 0:52:17 42 Tyler Cloutier (TCCX) 0:59:31 43 Matt Rossman 1:00:04 44 Thomas Bender (KUHL) 1:00:42 45 Nathan Miller (Roca Roja Bicycles/Ridgway Wrench) 1:01:40 46 Joshua Lee 1:03:57 47 Drew Miller (Pay 'N Take) 1:08:45 48 Preston Yardley 1:18:52 49 Michael Sutton 2:10:53