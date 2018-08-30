Connor Swift's custom-painted Genesis Zero SL – Gallery

Image 1 of 22 The bike was painted by custom paint specialists ColourBurn Studio in Bristol (Image credit: James Hards/Madison) Image 2 of 22 Connor Swift's custom-painted Genesis Zero SL (Image credit: James Hards/Madison) Image 3 of 22 Swift pairs the custom frameset with Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 C60 wheels and 25mm Continental Competition TTX tyres (Image credit: James Hards/Madison) Image 4 of 22 Swift's nickname 'Swifty' adorns the top tube (Image credit: James Hards/Madison) Image 5 of 22 A closer look at the fork dropouts (Image credit: James Hards/Madison) Image 6 of 22 A look at the finished but unbuilt frameset (Image credit: James Hards/Madison) Image 7 of 22 Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series components provides the braking and shifting for Swift (Image credit: James Hards/Madison) Image 8 of 22 Swift chose the quote 'Believe and you can achieve' on the stem of his bike (Image credit: James Hards/Madison) Image 9 of 22 K-Edge provides accessories, including chain catchers, to the Madison-Genesis team (Image credit: James Hards/Madison) Image 10 of 22 Swift's handlebars are paired with a K-Edge out-front computer mount (Image credit: James Hards/Madison) Image 11 of 22 Standard frameset decals are retained on the seat tube but almost lost among the design (Image credit: James Hards/Madison) Image 12 of 22 Swift's initial build includes 54/42 chainrings (Image credit: James Hards/Madison) Image 13 of 22 Swift uses Shimano's Dura-Ace R9100-P crankset with integrated power meter (Image credit: James Hards/Madison) Image 14 of 22 The fork dropouts features the splash design and edged with the three-colours of the British national champion (Image credit: James Hards/Madison) Image 15 of 22 The frameset's model name has subtle decals on the chainstay (Image credit: James Hards/Madison) Image 16 of 22 The design extends to the steerer top cap, while the stem is a plain white design (Image credit: James Hards/Madison) Image 17 of 22 Connor Swift pays homage to his home county of Yorkshire with the county's emblem of the Yorkshire Rose on the base of the down tube (Image credit: James Hards/Madison) Image 18 of 22 Connor Swift referred to a the book 'The Secret' as contributing to his mindset and success this season (Image credit: James Hards/Madison) Image 19 of 22 A roundel and the date of the national road race victory adorn the head of the top tube (Image credit: James Hards/Madison) Image 20 of 22 A splatter design offered something different to more conservative national champion paint designs (Image credit: James Hards/Madison) Image 21 of 22 Swift also notes the title of the book 'The Secret' on the down tube (Image credit: James Hards/Madison) Image 22 of 22 Shimano's component brand PRO provides the majority of the finishing kit for the British champion's bikes (Image credit: James Hards/Madison)

British Continental team Madison-Genesis have paired up with custom painters ColourBurn Studios to create a special paint design for the team's freshly crowned British national road race champion, Connor Swift.

Connor Swift won the national title in June and has since ridden as a stagiaire for Dimension Data at the Arctic Race of Norway. For the Tour of Britain, the Yorkshireman, who is Ben Swift's cousin, will return to Madison-Genesis, albeit still clad in the red, white and blue – or rather white, red and blue – national champion's jersey.

The frameset features the British colours, with a white base coat covered in a splatter design of red and blue. Three-colour stripes also adorn the fork dropouts, down tube and top tube, which act as a separator between the splatter design and the blank white base coat.

ColourBurn Studios, who painted the bike, are based in Bristol, UK, and have also custom painted the bikes of Astana's Miguel Angel Lopez and Jakob Fuglsang's Argon 18 bikes.

Swift's nickname, 'Swifty', adorns the top tube, while a roundel and the date of Swift's national road race victory also sit on the top tube near the stem.

Swift pays tribute to a book titled 'The Secret' to his form this season and, as a nod of respect, the book's title features on the underside of the down tube and the phrase 'Believe and you can achieve' decorates the stem.

The Yorkshire Rose, the emblem of Swift's home county, sits at the base of the down tube.

Swift's bike is equipped with a full Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 groupset, Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 wheels, finishing kit from PRO and accessories from Elite, K-Edge and Continental.

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look at Connor Swift's custom-painted Genesis Zero SL.

Frameset: Genesis Zero SL in custom colours for the British national road race champion

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, direct mount

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, direct mount

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P, 54/42 chainrings

Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, C60

Tyres: Continental Competition TTX, 25mm tubular

Handlebars: PRO Vibe

Stem: PRO Vibe in custom colours for the British national road race champion

Tape/grips: PRO

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Saddle: PRO Turnix Carbon

Seat post: PRO Vibe,

Bottle cages: Elite Custom Race Plus

Other accessories: K-Edge out-front computer mount, K-Edge chain catcher