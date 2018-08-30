Connor Swift's custom-painted Genesis Zero SL – Gallery
British champion and ColourBurn Studios create special frameset ahead of Tour of Britain
British Continental team Madison-Genesis have paired up with custom painters ColourBurn Studios to create a special paint design for the team's freshly crowned British national road race champion, Connor Swift.
Connor Swift won the national title in June and has since ridden as a stagiaire for Dimension Data at the Arctic Race of Norway. For the Tour of Britain, the Yorkshireman, who is Ben Swift's cousin, will return to Madison-Genesis, albeit still clad in the red, white and blue – or rather white, red and blue – national champion's jersey.
The frameset features the British colours, with a white base coat covered in a splatter design of red and blue. Three-colour stripes also adorn the fork dropouts, down tube and top tube, which act as a separator between the splatter design and the blank white base coat.
ColourBurn Studios, who painted the bike, are based in Bristol, UK, and have also custom painted the bikes of Astana's Miguel Angel Lopez and Jakob Fuglsang's Argon 18 bikes.
Swift's nickname, 'Swifty', adorns the top tube, while a roundel and the date of Swift's national road race victory also sit on the top tube near the stem.
Swift pays tribute to a book titled 'The Secret' to his form this season and, as a nod of respect, the book's title features on the underside of the down tube and the phrase 'Believe and you can achieve' decorates the stem.
The Yorkshire Rose, the emblem of Swift's home county, sits at the base of the down tube.
Swift's bike is equipped with a full Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 groupset, Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 wheels, finishing kit from PRO and accessories from Elite, K-Edge and Continental.
Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look at Connor Swift's custom-painted Genesis Zero SL.
Frameset: Genesis Zero SL in custom colours for the British national road race champion
Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, direct mount
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, direct mount
Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P, 54/42 chainrings
Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, C60
Tyres: Continental Competition TTX, 25mm tubular
Handlebars: PRO Vibe
Stem: PRO Vibe in custom colours for the British national road race champion
Tape/grips: PRO
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Saddle: PRO Turnix Carbon
Seat post: PRO Vibe,
Bottle cages: Elite Custom Race Plus
Other accessories: K-Edge out-front computer mount, K-Edge chain catcher
