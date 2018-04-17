Miguel Angel Lopez's custom painted Argon 18 Gallium Pro - Gallery
Custom frameset for Colombian climber at Tour of the Alps
Ahead of the opening stage at Tour of the Alps, Astana Pro Team and Argon 18 unveiled a custom-finished Gallium Pro frameset for Colombian Miguel Angel Lopez.
Related Articles
The frameset design features a multi-coloured, glitter fade, alongside silver decals and personal touches for the Kazakh team's leader for the week-long stage race.
The dark blue fade to gold finish was designed in-house by Argon 18's Art Director Alexandre Saint-Jalm in collaboration with custom paintwork and design specialists Colourburn Studio, based in Bristol, England.
Miguel Lopez's nickname - 'Superman' - features prominently on the frameset, with a logo at the head of the top tube, another at the base of the down tube and the phrase 'Es un avion, es una ave, no es Superman Lopez' on the top tube next to the seat junction, alongside a small Colombian flag detail.
Shifting and braking come courtesy of Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 components, while FSA provides the K-Force Light crankset and finishing kit, including stem, handlebars and seat post.
French brands Corima and Look provide the wheels and pedals respectively.
As well as the custom frameset, Lopez races with a team issue Prologo Zero saddle with a flash of the Astana team colours.
Click or swipe through the gallery above for a detailed look at Miguel 'Superman' Lopez's custom Argon 18 Gallium Pro.
The Holy Week is available to download to rent ($1.99 USD) or to purchase ($4.99 USD) from Vimeo On Demand. You can also watch the trailer below, with options to buy or rent at the end.
THE HOLY WEEK from Cyclingnews Films on Vimeo.
Frame: Argon 18 Gallium Pro in custom finish for Miguel Angel Lopez
Fork: Argon 18 Gallium Pro
Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Crankset: FSA K-Force Light with Power2Max power meter, 53/39 chainrings
Chain: Shimano Ultegra
Wheelset: Corima 32 WS+
Tyres: Wolfpack tubular
Handlebars: FSA K Force Light
Stem: FSA OS-99
Pedals: Look Keo Blade Carbon
Saddle: Prologo Zero Team Issue
Seat post: FSA K-Force Light
Bottle cages: Tacx Ciro
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy