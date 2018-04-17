Miguel Angel Lopez's custom painted Argon 18 Gallium Pro - Gallery

Image 1 of 20 Miguel Angel Lopez's Argon 18 Gallium Pro (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 20 Neat Gallium Pro decals on the top tube (Image credit: Stephen Farrand / Immediate Media) Image 3 of 20 Lopez also has a custom design in the bottom bracket area (Image credit: Stephen Farrand / Immediate Media) Image 4 of 20 Miguel Lopez' nickname is 'Superman' (Image credit: Stephen Farrand / Immediate Media) Image 5 of 20 Argon 18 decals in silver contrast against the deep colours of the base design (Image credit: Stephen Farrand / Immediate Media) Image 6 of 20 Lopez runs an FSA OS99 stem (Image credit: Stephen Farrand / Immediate Media) Image 7 of 20 Astana are one of a few WorldTour teams to use Shimano Ultegra chains and cassettes (Image credit: Stephen Farrand / Immediate Media) Image 8 of 20 Miguel Lopez is the team leader for Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Stephen Farrand / Immediate Media) Image 9 of 20 The frameset is a blue to red to gold fade (Image credit: Stephen Farrand / Immediate Media) Image 10 of 20 Power2Max provides Astana with power meters (Image credit: Stephen Farrand / Immediate Media) Image 11 of 20 The Gallium Pro is Argon 18's climbing and all-rounder race bike (Image credit: Stephen Farrand / Immediate Media) Image 12 of 20 The glitter flecks within the paint catch the light of the Alpine sunshine (Image credit: Stephen Farrand / Immediate Media) Image 13 of 20 Miguel Angel Lopez and his Argon 18 Gallium Pro (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 20 FSA's K-Force Light cranks distribute the power (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 20 Lopez uses the Prologo saddle (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 20 'Super Lopez' gets custom graphics (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 20 More custom graphics for Miguel Angel Lopez's Argon 18 Gallium Pro (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 20 Miguel Angel Lopez's Argon 18 Gallium Pro stands out from the Astana crowd (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 20 'Superman Lopez' is noted on the top tube of the Argon 18 Gallium Pro (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 20 Miguel Angel Lopez competes during stage 1 at Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Ahead of the opening stage at Tour of the Alps, Astana Pro Team and Argon 18 unveiled a custom-finished Gallium Pro frameset for Colombian Miguel Angel Lopez.

The frameset design features a multi-coloured, glitter fade, alongside silver decals and personal touches for the Kazakh team's leader for the week-long stage race.

The dark blue fade to gold finish was designed in-house by Argon 18's Art Director Alexandre Saint-Jalm in collaboration with custom paintwork and design specialists Colourburn Studio, based in Bristol, England.

Miguel Lopez's nickname - 'Superman' - features prominently on the frameset, with a logo at the head of the top tube, another at the base of the down tube and the phrase 'Es un avion, es una ave, no es Superman Lopez' on the top tube next to the seat junction, alongside a small Colombian flag detail.

Shifting and braking come courtesy of Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 components, while FSA provides the K-Force Light crankset and finishing kit, including stem, handlebars and seat post.

French brands Corima and Look provide the wheels and pedals respectively.

As well as the custom frameset, Lopez races with a team issue Prologo Zero saddle with a flash of the Astana team colours.

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a detailed look at Miguel 'Superman' Lopez's custom Argon 18 Gallium Pro.



Frame: Argon 18 Gallium Pro in custom finish for Miguel Angel Lopez

Fork: Argon 18 Gallium Pro

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Crankset: FSA K-Force Light with Power2Max power meter, 53/39 chainrings

Chain: Shimano Ultegra

Wheelset: Corima 32 WS+

Tyres: Wolfpack tubular

Handlebars: FSA K Force Light

Stem: FSA OS-99

Pedals: Look Keo Blade Carbon

Saddle: Prologo Zero Team Issue

Seat post: FSA K-Force Light

Bottle cages: Tacx Ciro