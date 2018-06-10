Jakob Fuglsang's custom-painted Argon 18 Gallium Pro Tricolor ParticuleR - Gallery

Image 1 of 23 Jakob Fuglsang's custom Argon 18 Gallium Pro 'Tricolor ParticulR' (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 2 of 23 The blue to red fade looks to represent his trade team Astana and his nation of Denmark (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 3 of 23 The bike is equipped with a combination of Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 and FSA K-Force Light components (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 4 of 23 Fuglsang's race wheels are labelled up with his name and the Danish flag (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 5 of 23 Fuglsang opts for Corima 47 WS+ wheels for the rolling cicuit stage in Frauenfeld (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 6 of 23 The frameset is paired with an FSA K-Force Light seat post (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 7 of 23 Fuglsang rides with a Prologo NDR Nack saddle (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 8 of 23 The majority of the Astana team use Look Keo Carbon blade pedals (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 9 of 23 The top tube has a split colour design with flipped colour decals (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 10 of 23 Fuglsang's Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 rear derailleur has been modified with CeramicSpeed's OSPW system (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 11 of 23 Astana are known to use Shimano Ultegra cassettes but ahead of the stage 2 start at Tour de Suisse, Fuglsang was running an 11-30 Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 cassette (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 12 of 23 The frameset features a variety of fades to represent Fuglsang's career (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 13 of 23 Jakob Fuglsang's name appears in a design at the base of the down tube (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 14 of 23 On the chainstays you can see how the silver areas also include flecks of black paint (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 15 of 23 A closer look at the quick-release skewers from Corima and fork dropouts (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 16 of 23 From the front, the bike appears almost entirely red (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 17 of 23 Fuglsang's face is split with an Iron Man design at the head of the top tube (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 18 of 23 Here you can see how the frontal area of red fades away from the front of the bike (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 19 of 23 Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 brakes provide the stopping power for Fuglsang (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 20 of 23 The design sees various fades of black to white to red to blue (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 21 of 23 The FSA cockpit is paired with Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 levers and Prologo handlebar tape (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 22 of 23 The out-front computer mount from K-Edge looks to match the custom deisgn of the bike perfectly (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 23 of 23 Astana are using Wolfpack tubular tyres at the Tour de Suisse but have also been seen on Schwalbe, FMB and S-Works tyres this season (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media)

Astana Pro Team and Argon 18 have presented Jakob Fuglsang with a custom-painted Gallium Pro frameset for the Tour de Suisse ahead of the Dane's general classification attempt at the Tour de France.

Designed by Argon 18 and painted by Colourburn Studio, the frameset features multiple fades of red, black, silver and the blue of the Astana team. Argon 18 have dubbed the custom bike as the Tricolor Gallium Pro ParticuleR.

Astana says the design concept represents Fuglsang's past, present and future, as well as 'showcasing a dynamic of Fuglsang's racing'.

The frontal view of the bike appears to show a completely red bike, representing the national colours of Fuglsang's native Denmark while the Argon 18 decals on the down tube are in the iconic colours of Astana.

Alongside the red and blue of the frameset, a black and silver design is presented in both a fade and sharp split in various areas of the bike.

On the central split design of the top tube, a stencil of Fuglsang's face is halved and paired with a similar stencil of the superhero Iron Man. At the base of the down tube, Jakob Fuglsang's name is presented in a typography design focusing on the Dane's initials.

The frameset is paired with Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 drivetrain components and FSA provides the finishing kit and crankset, which is paired with a Power2Max power meter.

47mm carbon wheels from Corima are paired with tubular tyres from German brand Wolfpack.

For the bikes contact points, Prologo provides the saddles and handlebar tape for Astana and the team opt for Look Keo Blade Carbon pedals.

Frame: Custom painted Argon 18 Gallium Pro

Fork: Custom painted Argon 18 Gallium Pro

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 with CeramicSpeed OSPW system

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Crankset: FSA K-Force Light with Power2Max power meter, 53/39 chainrings and 172.5mm cranks

Wheelset: Corima 47 WS+

Tyres: Wolfpack Race tubular

Handlebars: FSA SL-K Compact, 420mm

Stem: FSA OS-99, 125mm

Tape/grips: Prologo

Pedals: Look Keo Blade Carbon

Saddle: Prologo NDR Nack

Seat post: FSA K-Force Light

Bottle cages: Tacx Deva

Critical measurements

Rider height: 1.82 metres

Saddle height, from BB (c-t): 765mm

Tip of saddle nose to C of handlebars at stem: 615mm