Jakob Fuglsang's custom-painted Argon 18 Gallium Pro Tricolor ParticuleR - Gallery
Astana present Dane with special frameset ahead of Tour de France GC challenge
Astana Pro Team and Argon 18 have presented Jakob Fuglsang with a custom-painted Gallium Pro frameset for the Tour de Suisse ahead of the Dane's general classification attempt at the Tour de France.
Designed by Argon 18 and painted by Colourburn Studio, the frameset features multiple fades of red, black, silver and the blue of the Astana team. Argon 18 have dubbed the custom bike as the Tricolor Gallium Pro ParticuleR.
Astana says the design concept represents Fuglsang's past, present and future, as well as 'showcasing a dynamic of Fuglsang's racing'.
The frontal view of the bike appears to show a completely red bike, representing the national colours of Fuglsang's native Denmark while the Argon 18 decals on the down tube are in the iconic colours of Astana.
Alongside the red and blue of the frameset, a black and silver design is presented in both a fade and sharp split in various areas of the bike.
On the central split design of the top tube, a stencil of Fuglsang's face is halved and paired with a similar stencil of the superhero Iron Man. At the base of the down tube, Jakob Fuglsang's name is presented in a typography design focusing on the Dane's initials.
The frameset is paired with Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 drivetrain components and FSA provides the finishing kit and crankset, which is paired with a Power2Max power meter.
47mm carbon wheels from Corima are paired with tubular tyres from German brand Wolfpack.
For the bikes contact points, Prologo provides the saddles and handlebar tape for Astana and the team opt for Look Keo Blade Carbon pedals.
Frame: Custom painted Argon 18 Gallium Pro
Fork: Custom painted Argon 18 Gallium Pro
Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 with CeramicSpeed OSPW system
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Crankset: FSA K-Force Light with Power2Max power meter, 53/39 chainrings and 172.5mm cranks
Wheelset: Corima 47 WS+
Tyres: Wolfpack Race tubular
Handlebars: FSA SL-K Compact, 420mm
Stem: FSA OS-99, 125mm
Tape/grips: Prologo
Pedals: Look Keo Blade Carbon
Saddle: Prologo NDR Nack
Seat post: FSA K-Force Light
Bottle cages: Tacx Deva
Critical measurements
Rider height: 1.82 metres
Saddle height, from BB (c-t): 765mm
Tip of saddle nose to C of handlebars at stem: 615mm
