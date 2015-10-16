Trending

Chrono des Nations elite men's start list

Kiryienka debuts rainbow stripes

Vasil Kiryienka (Belarus) in the rainbow jersey

Vasil Kiryienka (Belarus) in the rainbow jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky14:45:00
2Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar14:43:00
3Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar14:41:00
4Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling14:39:00
5Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Team Lampre - Merida14:37:00
6Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis14:35:00
7Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Team Joker14:33:00
8Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energie14:31:00
9Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ14:29:00
10Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Team Lampre - Merida14:27:00
11Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14:25:00
12Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha Team14:23:00
13Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team14:21:00
14Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement14:19:00
15Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen14:17:00
16Jon Ander Insausti Matxikote (Spa) Murias Taldea14:15:00
17James Mclaughlin (GBr) Madison Genesis14:13:00
18Victor De La Parte (Spa) Team Vorarlberg14:11:00
19Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team14:09:00
20Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar14:07:00
21Théo Vimpere (Fra) Auber 9314:06:00
22Benat Txoperena Irastorza (Spa) Murias Taldea14:05:00
23Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis14:04:00
24Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Kuota Lotto14:03:00
25Olivier Pardini (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team14:02:00
26Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Vorarlberg14:01:00
27Pierre Gouault (Fra) Auber 9314:00:00
28Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace13:59:00
29Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Equipe Wallonie - Bruxelles13:58:00
30Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Equipe Nationale de Grèce13:57:00
31Lukas Winter (Aut) Austria13:56:00