Chrono des Nations elite men's start list
Kiryienka debuts rainbow stripes
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky
|14:45:00
|2
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar
|14:43:00
|3
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar
|14:41:00
|4
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|14:39:00
|5
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Team Lampre - Merida
|14:37:00
|6
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis
|14:35:00
|7
|Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Team Joker
|14:33:00
|8
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energie
|14:31:00
|9
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|14:29:00
|10
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Team Lampre - Merida
|14:27:00
|11
|Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14:25:00
|12
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|14:23:00
|13
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|14:21:00
|14
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|14:19:00
|15
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
|14:17:00
|16
|Jon Ander Insausti Matxikote (Spa) Murias Taldea
|14:15:00
|17
|James Mclaughlin (GBr) Madison Genesis
|14:13:00
|18
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Team Vorarlberg
|14:11:00
|19
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|14:09:00
|20
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|14:07:00
|21
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) Auber 93
|14:06:00
|22
|Benat Txoperena Irastorza (Spa) Murias Taldea
|14:05:00
|23
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis
|14:04:00
|24
|Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Kuota Lotto
|14:03:00
|25
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|14:02:00
|26
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Vorarlberg
|14:01:00
|27
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) Auber 93
|14:00:00
|28
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|13:59:00
|29
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Equipe Wallonie - Bruxelles
|13:58:00
|30
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Equipe Nationale de Grèce
|13:57:00
|31
|Lukas Winter (Aut) Austria
|13:56:00
