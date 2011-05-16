BMC Racing Team: Behind the scenes at the service course

Image 1 of 24 …and George Hincapie's US national championship bike on the other. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 2 of 24 BMC fitted some team bikes with these prototype chain watchers, straight out of the SLS machine. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 3 of 24 Each BMC rider gets his own area for bikes and gear, including new addition Taylor Phinney (whose old Trek Equinox TTX time trial bike still had to make its way back to his old team). (Image credit: James Huang) Image 4 of 24 Carbon wheels are stored with a pre-applied single layer of glue to speed up the tire mounting process when they're really needed. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 5 of 24 Team bikes are generally organized by rider with each getting their own section in the racks. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 6 of 24 BMC employs just one full-time service course mechanic but all of mechanics pitch in from time to time depending on what needs to get done. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 7 of 24 Replicating a rider's exact position is one of the most time consuming things for a mechanic but jigs like this definitely help. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 8 of 24 BMC keeps a healthy supply of extra parts in the service course. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 9 of 24 BMC head mechanic Ian Sherburne says these racks were being prepared to install on new team cars set to arrive soon. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 10 of 24 Among the scores of wheels are ones with special graphics for big events. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 11 of 24 A team the size of BMC obviously goes through a lot of tires. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 12 of 24 Unneeded time trial bikes are racked up along with the rider's helmet - where one goes, so does the other. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 13 of 24 This corner of the service course included a rack for discontinued bikes and framesets and a portable rack specifically for time trial wheels. Tucked behind the wall is the storage area for new components while sitting up top is an army of new wheels and tires. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 14 of 24 Sadly, Karsten Kroon's bike gets a "crash check" note after breaking his collarbone in Ronde van Vlaanderen. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 15 of 24 BMC team mechanics use both a "three-page spreadsheet" and a makeshift system of handwritten notes right on a rider's bike to denote when something needs to get done. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 16 of 24 BMC team mechanics use "Belgian tape" when gluing tires. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 17 of 24 Double-height racks are used to store BMC's team bikes in the service course. Bikes are stored without wheels attached since those can vary so much from one event to the next. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 18 of 24 BMC team president and general manager Jim Ochowicz says the riders will go through an astounding 18,000 bottles per season - easier than washing them, apparently. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 19 of 24 The mechanics' area of the BMC service course is decorated with one of Cadel Evans' world championship bikes on one side of a big banner… (Image credit: James Huang) Image 20 of 24 This bottle of champagne was tucked away with the rest of the team's various fizzy beverages. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 21 of 24 In addition to managing team bikes, the service course also has to keep track of all the team's soft goods. As with everything else in the building, each rider's individual items are kept together and every item is impeccably organized. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 22 of 24 Not surprisingly, the team also goes through a veritable mountain of food and drink during a race - and the soigneurs need a lot of coolers, too. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 23 of 24 With so many bikes to manage, BMC team mechanics rely on a complex spreadsheet and handwritten notes placed right on the top tubes to keep track of what still needs to be done. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 24 of 24 BMC has so many wheels on hand that the mechanics had to add an extra rack up top. (Image credit: James Huang)

BMC once based their European mechanical operations literally out of a team truck, which enjoyed a semi-permanent home at a hotel parking lot in Izegem, Belgium. But that all changed in November 2009, when the team moved into a proper 930sq m (10,000sq ft) service course in nearby Nazareth – the base of operations for such standouts as Cadel Evans, George Hincapie, Alessandro Ballan, and newly signed rising star Taylor Phinney.

The front of the facility is occupied by a variety of offices but the rear two-thirds is where mechanics tend to the team's enormous stock of bikes and other equipment – and they now have the luxury of being able to load all of the gear onto the team trucks indoors. Naturally, there's also a sizeable work area with six service areas, countless rows of storage racks, and of course, lots of bikes.

How many exactly? Even BMC chief mechanic Ian Sherburne isn't sure off the top of his head but a quick bit of math suggests a staggering figure. At minimum, each of the team's 27 riders gets a race bike, a home bike, and both training and racing time trial bikes. Add in spares and the count rises to about five or six bikes apiece.

The unique demands of the cobbled Belgian classics inflates that number even further with each participant getting – again, at minimum – one specially modified machine with slightly longer stays and fork blades plus scalloped inner chainstay edges to gain more tire clearance. Top contenders such as Hincapie were outfitted with three. Finally, there are also other special bikes for various world and national titles, and for riders leading jersey competitions at the grand tours.

And then there are all of the wheels and tires. Even for Paris-Roubaix, BMC riders are almost exclusively on carbon tubulars this season and at any given moment, team mechanics have to have enough stock on hand to outfit concurrent race schedules with virtually any possible combination of Easton's three depth options.

The team have to purchase additional rear disc wheels for time trials – these typically come from Zipp since Easton don't currently offer a disc – and again, remember that riders' home bikes are generally fitted with clinchers, adding yet another model to the team inventory. All of those bikes are stored without wheels on massive multi-tier racks organized by rider.

Equipment that will be reused is one thing but consumables are another entirely. Endless boxes of Continental tubular tires reside up on a high platform back in the service area, the team keep a constant supply of soft goods – including both race and casual clothing – on hand for each rider, and there's enough energy food and drink to feed a veritable army.

Also, mostly gone are the days when soigneurs had to spend hours washing and drying bottles after each race. As do many other top teams, BMC instead hand used bottles out to eager fans at the end of the day and start each race day with new ones. According to team general manager Jim Ochowicz, BMC will go through a staggering 18,000 bottles per season.

Sherburne manages everything with a giant spreadsheet that's color-coded depending on what's required. "Green means it's built, red means it needs to be built immediately, orange means like in the next week, and yellow means this guy might need it in August kind of thing," he said. Thankfully, Sherburne has help, with the team adding Jurgen Landrie to the payroll late last summer as a full-time service course mechanic.

"He's a wheel and tire guy, glues tubulars for the Gent six-day guys," Sherburne told us. "He's in his element when a stack of tubulars comes in. He really likes it. He helped us out last year part-time. He'll still go to some races, maybe 50 days throughout the season, but his primary responsibility is overseeing all of the equipment itself, inventory, checking stuff in and out."

As for Sherburne, he says he still puts in plenty of days on the road but his role has evolved with less hands-on and on-site mechanical work as the team has grown – and he's even moved to Belgium full-time. "I spend a fair amount of time here in the service course," he said. "As the team has gotten bigger, more of my job is administrative and email and spreadsheets so I'll probably be on the road 65 percent of what I used to be. It's like a ship in port – even when it's docked, it's still a full-time job, even in between races."

"Officially, Jurgen is our only full-time service course mechanic but Nick [Vandecauter], another one of our mechanics, lives just about 10km away so he's here fairly regularly. Although as we've gotten bigger and better supported, we're trying to make it so race mechanics come in the day before a trip, they leave the day after, and then go home for a week or four days or whatever it is, and then they come in and pack the truck and check everything and they split. Jurgen and I maintain this place on a day-to-day basis."

If nothing else, visiting BMC's service course offers a reminder that while the riders get the glory, there's a sizeable machine standing in support and cycling is truly a team sport. While the statistics surrounding the equipment are already impressive enough, consider one more: BMC employ nearly two staffers for every rider on the team and save for Sherburne, not one of their names begins with an "I".