BMC changes tactics for Fleche Wallonne

Belgian rider Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

With 2010 Fleche Wallonne winner Cadel Evans out of action with a quadriceps injury, the BMC team will be without a big-name team leader and so plan to ride a more aggressive race before the final climb of the Mur de Huy.

Evans injured his leg in a training accident three weeks ago and was unable to recover in time to be fit for the Ardennes races. Instead BMC will be captained by Greg Van Avermaet and Martin Kohler. Van Avermaet made a brave attack in the finale of Milan-San Remo but is still looking for his first win of the season after racking up a series of placings.

"Without Cadel, we will have a more offensive strategy throughout the whole race," BMC directeur sportif John Lelangue said in a statement from the team.

The BMC team also includes Mathias Frank, the USA's Jeff Louder, Amaël Moinard, Mauro Santambrogio, Ivan Santaromita, Johann Tschopp. The riders studied the last 60km of the route in training on Tuesday.

BMC also has a team competing a the Giro del Trentino in Italy that includes Alessandro Ballan.

