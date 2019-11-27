Best gifts for cyclists this Christmas

Christmas is coming, the cyclist is getting… probably a t-shirt with a bike on it. Avoid the stereotypical Christmas gifts for cyclists with our guide to what your loved-one would actually like to see under their tree. With our expertise, we've put together a comprehensive gift guide to the best options available for the leg-shaving, coffee-loving, lycra-wearing cyclist in your life - including budget-friendly stocking fillers as well as gifts for the cyclist that has everything.

While Eddy Merckx said that you should avoid buying upgrades in favour of riding up grades, that doesn't mean you should avoid giving or receiving some shiny, new cycling-themed gifts come Christmas time. We've listed options that our test team here at Cyclingnews would be happy receiving on Christmas morning. You can thank us later...

Gifts for cyclists: stocking fillers

Bontrager Bat Cage Bottle Cage

A sustainable stocking filler for roadies, gravel grinders and mountain bikers

Made from recycled fishing nets

Good bottle grip

The Bontrager Bat Cage bottle cage is a great budget-friendly gift for any cyclist. While it's not necessarily weight-weenie friendly, the Bat Cage will securely hold your bottles and prevent them from popping out at the most inconvenient moment.

The Bat Cage is manufactured from recycled fishing nets, so this would make a great gift for the environmentally conscious cyclist.

DeFeet Socks

Sock doping, it's a thing!

Endless colour options

Great for all styles

Cyclists and socks are a formidable duo. While the stereotype of socks for Christmas is long-established and often met with disappointment, gift a pair of kit-matching colourful socks to a cyclist and you'll forever be on their Christmas card list. If you're unsure on the exact colour, choose white for road cyclists, black for everyone else!

Deda Mistral Bar Tape

Add a splash of colour to your Rapha Festive 500 mileage hunting

Plenty of colours available

No sizing issues to worry about

As with socks, cyclists are like moths to a flame when it comes to fresh bar tape. Some prefer to stick with understated black, but why not add some colour with this luminous Deda Mistral bar tape.

AeroPress

If they like coffee, they'll love AeroPress

Portable

Easy to gift with no sizing or colour concerns

Cyclists and coffee; name a better duo - we'll wait.

It's rare to find a cyclist who doesn't enjoy a good cup of coffee, and if we're talking good coffee, there are few better ways to home-brew a good cup than with an AeroPress.

Peter Cossins - The Yellow Jersey Book

A look at the history of the sport we love so much, cycling

Great coffee table book

An interesting read for all road cyclists

Yellow Jersey takes the story of cycling’s most coveted prize back to its humble beginnings and intersperses facts, anecdotes and statistics to take you for an enjoyable ride through the history of the sport.

Philips OneBlade

Smoother is faster. Always

Easy gift with no size / colour to choose from

Not purely restricted to leg-shavers

Smoother is faster. When Specialized launched its Roubaix, that was its tag line… I bet the company didn't expect us to use it in favour of shaven legs!

The truth is, smoother legs are indeed faster, and a great number of cyclists shave their legs. So if you're looking for a Christmas gift for a cyclist, you can't go wrong with a razor - just check they're part of the silky-smooth club first!

SIS Energy Food Bundle

Avoid the dreaded hunger knock

Mix of flavours

Plenty of bundles to choose from

The bonk, hunger knock, hitting the wall or blowing up. Call it what you will, it's never a pleasant experience. It's caused by a lack of carbohydrates and can be avoided by eating regularly during exercise. A bundle of energy food from SIS is a great gift for a cyclist. There are plenty to choose from, but we'd recommend this assorted 30-pack of energy gels.

EF Annual

Get a look on the inside of World Tour team EF Education First

Interesting easy read

Get to know EF pro riders

The EF Annual showcases many of the team's 2019 successes including their time at the Tour de France, along with their 'Alternative Calendar' of off-road and ultra-endurance gravel bike adventures. The book encourages readers to get to know the team, through an interactive quiz, along with staff members such as team principal Jonathan Vaughters and Education First president Mary Wittenberg.

Hutchinson Fusion 5 Performance 11Storm Road Tyres

Fast tyres that are unintentionally brilliant all year round

Fast

They look great

Extremely puncture-proof

Fast cornering isn't quite as dialled as its competition

With Christmas arriving in the deep dark depths of the northern hemisphere's winter, it's likely that the cyclist in your life is currently using winter road tyres with maximum puncture protection at the detriment of speed. Well, what if they could have both? Our team has been using the Hutchinson Fusion 5 Performance for three months now and the puncture tally remains squarely at zero. They're fast, light, look great, and they're a pair of true winter-warriors.

Gifts for cyclists: under £100

Zwift Subscription

Set them up for a winter of riding indoors

No size/colour choices to worry about

Perfect time of year for it

Check they have a turbo trainer first

If the cyclist in your life is a fan of riding indoors and uses words like 'pain-cave' or 'powerups', then you can bet your bottom dollar they'd be happy with a Zwift subscription for Christmas. Available as 3 or 12 months from many online retailers.

Procycling Magazine Subscription

If they're interested in professional cycling, Procycling is the perfect choice

Print and digital options

No minimum term subscription

A subscription to Procycling is more than a single, give-and-forget Christmas present, it's a monthly gift of the magazine recently dubbed 'the most important publication to cover this sport'.

Sign up your loved one to Procycling and they will be kept up to date with the latest news, replete with monthly tech features, rider interviews and guest columns from current and former pro cyclists.

HydroFlask 21oz (620ml) - Sports Cap

A premium product does the simple things brilliantly

Sports cap makes for easy drinking

Keeps drinks hot or cool

The increasingly popular flask that will keep your drink cool for 24 hours, or go for the standard cap and use it with hot drinks for up to 12 hours - perfect for taking coffee along on your ride in the middle of winter. The perfect size for your bottle cage, this is a bottle built to stand the test of time.

Velosock Indoor Bike Cover

Keep both bike and carpet in perfect harmony

Easy to fit

Simple and budget-friendly

The Velosock is the ideal solution for those who prefer storing their bike(s) in the house. This nifty cover will not only protect your loved one's pride and joy, but it will also keep grit, chain grease and dirt from staining their - or your - carpets, floors and walls.

The Road Book 2019

The bible of the 2019 cycling season

In depth detail

Pro insights

The Road Book 2019 is an extremely in-depth dive into the 2019 professional road cycling season. In a season that saw possibly the most exciting Tour de France of all time, and that win by Mathieu van der Poel at Amstel Gold, the Road Book looks back at each race in detail, with insights from professionals and pundits alike.

Brompton Toolkit

A neatly hidden toolkit for your Brompton commuter

Hides in frame

All the tools you need

The award-winning Brompton Toolkit contains everything you need to fix a puncture or repair your bike at the roadside. It lives neatly inside your Brompton frame, so your loved one needn't remember to take it on every ride.

Endura BaaBaa Merino Base Layer

Imagine being wrapped in a sheep's wool, that's how warm this BaaBaa base layer is...

Super warm

Merino stays odour-free

If you give the Endura BaaBaa Merino base layer to a cyclist as a gift this Christmas, their cycling will be transformed. Where sub-zero temperatures were previously an unpleasant necessity, they will now be able to laugh, throw on their new base layer and ride off into the early wintery sunset.

Wahoo Tickr X

Track the ticker with a Tickr

Internal memory

No need to train with a phone

The Tickr X isn't just a heart rate monitor, it features its own internal computer and memory to track your workout and store it. This gives your loved one the freedom to train without a phone or head unit, whether that's aboard a bike, in the gym, or heaven forbid, running!

Sportful Super Giara Bib Shorts

Race-ready gravel grinding bib shorts, with convenient pockets

Cargo pocket on left leg

Race-focussed features

Ready for day-long adventures

For the all-day roadie, gravel grinder and even marathon mountain biker, the Super Giara bib shorts are perfect. Sportful says with the rise of competitive gravel - such as the Dirty Kanza - its gravel-specific clothing now features several race features you see in its traditional road racing lines.

With a comfortable compression fit, a gravel-specific chamois pad, and cargo pockets on the left leg, the Super Giara bib shorts are likely to be a well-received Christmas gift for all cyclists.

ProViz REFLECT360 Jacket - Men & Women

360-degree visibility for men and women

Completely reflective

Perfect for the late-night commuter

You care enough to buy them a Christmas gift, so you undoubtedly care enough to want them to be safe on the roads. Visibility at night is imperative for cyclists, and reflective clothing is one tool in the fight to stay bright.

The ProViz REFLECT360 is a jacket covered entirely in highly reflective material, meaning it will light up in the headlights of a passing car.

Specialized Torch Shoes

Modest styling and durable construction for all budgets

Multiple price points

Durable construction

Many cyclists will happily spend more on a single pair of cycling shoes than an entire off-the-bike outfit, knowing they could at any moment be subjected to the most unpleasant of conditions; farm lanes, gravel roads, biblical storms, you name it. While lycra tends to dry out quickly, shoes take a bit longer, so an extra pair will never go amiss.

The Torch shoe range from Specialized offers performance and comfort at a competitive price. Starting at the Torch 1.0 and working up to Torch 3.0, there's a price point for everyone's budget.

"Oakley's best product to date"

Great aesthetics

Laser-sharp lens clarity

Comfortable

No interchangeable lens

The Oakley Sutro was recently reviewed as the best pair of sunglasses Oakley make. They're stylish and comfortable, and the lens clarity is super sharp. Give the Oakley Sutro sunglasses as a gift this Christmas and you'll immediately be friends with the coolest cyclist in town.

Gifts for the cyclist that has everything

De'Longhi EC685M Dedica Style Coffee Machine

One of the best brewing machines out there

Cafe-style coffee at home

Includes milk frother for stay-at-home cappuccino

As with the aforementioned AeroPress, a lot of cyclists enjoy a good cup of coffee and a good machine will be a staple part of a coffee-lover's kitchen. There's little better than coming home at the end of a winter training ride to a well-brewed cup.

Elite Tuo FE-C Wheel-On Turbo Trainer

The prettiest turbo trainer in... the world

Just look at it

Smart and Zwift compatible

There are a few to choose from, so we suggest our complete guide to Zwift if you're unsure, but for the cyclist whose turbo trainer is likely to become part of the furniture, there's none better looking than the Elite Tuo FE. This wheel-on trainer mightn't be the most feature-rich around, but it'll get your cyclist training indoors straight away. Perfect for the committed athlete or new-years-resolutionist alike.

Wahoo Indoor Trainer Bundle

The complete indoor ecosystem

Zwift-ready

The full package of trainer, gradient simulator and fan

A slightly more comprehensive indoor training set-up, if you're looking to knock the ball out of the park this Christmas, the full ecosystem from Wahoo is the most premium indoor set-up available. The Kickr will provide training resistance, the Climb will raise and lower the front of the bike in response to in-game hills, and the Headwind will provide the perfect amount of hair-blowing-breeze to keep your cyclist at the optimal temperature during hard indoor workouts.

Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL6 Disc

Rated by us as one of the best bikes money can buy

Fast and light

Disc brakes

Comfortable

WorldTour Pedigree

Got a big budget this Christmas? Well, if you're looking for a bike that'll make a cyclist go weak at the knees, the S-Works Tarmac is it. With WorldTour pedigree, it's the same bike ridden by Julian Alaphilippe and Peter Sagan and one of our favourites at the Cyclingnews office.