A wrong turn 'that was a blessing in the end' – The misstep that may have saved Lachlan Morton's Unbound

By
published

'I attacked solo with 120 miles to go, like an idiot' says Australian who then reset to play the perfect hand at Unbound Gravel 200

Lachlan Morton (EF Education-EasyPost) riding at the front of Unbound Gravel 200, 2024
Lachlan Morton (EF Education-EasyPost) riding at the front of Unbound Gravel 200, 2024 (Image credit: Life Time/Dan Hughes)

An enormous amount of preparation, endurance and mental toughness is a given for those who want to succeed at the Unbound Gravel 200 but another thing that is also regularly referred to as an essential ingredient is luck, particularly at those crucial moments that could make or break a race. For winner Lachlan Morton (EF Education-Easypost) that crucial moment came less than halfway through the race in the Flint HIlls of Kansas.

"I attacked solo with 120 miles to go, like an idiot," Morton told Cyclingnews via email. "I just felt like the race needed to open up early for me to have the best shot and wound up solo. I missed a turn and when I rejoined the bunch were right on me."

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.