Take this cycling survey for a chance to win a $300/£250 Amazon voucher
We're keen to hear your thoughts, and you could win a $300/£250 Amazon voucher in the process
This survey will ask you about all things cycling, from your riding experience to the stories and content you consume, both on Cyclingnews and elsewhere.
Here at Cyclingnews, we're always keen to know what our community think of our content, no matter whether you're a long-time subscriber or an occasional visitor. From day-to-day news and race reports to our in-depth investigations and Cyclingnews Labs features, your feedback allows us to shape our content plans going forward. It also ensures that our community gets to read the stories important to them.
The survey below only takes 10 minutes to complete, and as a thank you for taking the time to complete it, you can be entered into a prize draw at the end of the survey. We’ll select one winner to receive a $300/£250 Amazon voucher!
Thanks for being part of the Cyclingnews community, and we look forward to hearing from you!
TAKE THE SURVEY HERE
To enter the optional prize draw, please provide your email address and name when prompted at the end of the survey.
We will only process your name and email address for the purpose of entering this prize draw in accordance with our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.
Please note we take your privacy very seriously. All answers you submit are completely anonymous and confidential.
We may use quotes from you, but only anonymously.
The survey closes on 14th December 2025.
Pete joined Cyclingnews as Engagement Editor in 2024 having previously worked at GCN as a digital content creator, cutting his teeth in cycling journalism across their app, social media platforms, and website. While studying Journalism at university, he worked as a freelancer for Cycling Weekly reporting on races such as the Giro d’Italia and Milan-San Remo alongside covering the Women’s Super League and non-league football for various titles. Pete has an undeniable passion for sport, with a keen interest in tennis, running and football too.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.