Take this cycling survey for a chance to win a $300/£250 Amazon voucher

This survey will ask you about all things cycling, from your riding experience to the stories and content you consume, both on Cyclingnews and elsewhere.

Here at Cyclingnews, we're always keen to know what our community think of our content, no matter whether you're a long-time subscriber or an occasional visitor. From day-to-day news and race reports to our in-depth investigations and Cyclingnews Labs features, your feedback allows us to shape our content plans going forward. It also ensures that our community gets to read the stories important to them.

The survey below only takes 10 minutes to complete, and as a thank you for taking the time to complete it, you can be entered into a prize draw at the end of the survey. We’ll select one winner to receive a $300/£250 Amazon voucher!

Thanks for being part of the Cyclingnews community, and we look forward to hearing from you!

To enter the optional prize draw, please provide your email address and name when prompted at the end of the survey.

We will only process your name and email address for the purpose of entering this prize draw in accordance with our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Please note we take your privacy very seriously. All answers you submit are completely anonymous and confidential.

We may use quotes from you, but only anonymously.

The survey closes on 14th December 2025.