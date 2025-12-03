Take our survey and help to shape the future of women's cycling

In professional cycling, the women's peloton has witnessed a major shift over the last decade, thanks in part to the rise of live streaming coverage, improved visibility and the new-look Tour de France Femmes. However, it's not just the elite ranks where women's cycling is driving forward.

Across the sport, outdated views and traditions are making way for fresh ideas and new voices, with women's cycling helping to lead this charge. We're well aware that there's still plenty of work to be done, though, from breaking down barriers of entry into the sport to greater equality among professional riders and races.

Here at Cyclingnews, we're proud of our longstanding and ever-growing women's cycling coverage, and that's why we're keen for as many female cyclists and cycling fans as possible to complete our survey.

We hope it will help us further shape our women's cycling coverage, while enabling us to raise the topics important to you with the powers that be across the industry.

The survey below takes only 10 minutes to complete, and as a thank you for your time, you can be entered into a prize draw at the end. We’ll select one winner to receive a $300/£250 Amazon voucher!

Thanks for being part of the Cyclingnews community, and we look forward to hearing from you!

To enter the optional prize draw, please provide your email address and name when prompted at the end of the survey.

We will only process your name and email address for the purpose of entering this prize draw in accordance with our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Please note we take your privacy very seriously. All answers you submit are completely anonymous and confidential.

We may use quotes from you, but only anonymously.

The survey closes on December 14, 2025.