Evans Cycles Voucher Codes for March 2024

FAQs

Do Evans Cycles offer free delivery? Unfortunately, Evans Cycles doesn’t offer free shipping at this time. You can find a comprehensive list of shipment prices ordered by delivery destination. Should free delivery become available, we will be sure to update this page right away with all the relevant details.

Do Evans Cycles bikes come built? Because Evans Cycles bikes are shipped from the UK, they are unable to ship fully built bicycles. There is a helpful guide on their website that talks you through each step of building your bike yourself.

Does Evans Cycles do Black Friday? Yes. During their Black Friday event, you can find sitewide discounts allowing you to save on bikes, components, accessories, clothing, and gear. They have been known to start their Black Friday period early with their offers ramping up as it gets closer to the actual day so signing up for the Evans Cycles newsletter and emails is a great way to make sure you don’t miss out.

Will Evans Cycles price match? Their price match option is only available when compared to another UK-based website. For their price match to apply, the product also needs to be available, in the same size, brand, and color. If you think you have an eligible product, you can contact their customer service team who will be more than happy to investigate this for you.

What is the Evans Cycles return policy? If you would like to return your latest Evans Cycles bike, you have up to 14 from the date of delivery to inform Evans Cycles of your decision. Once this is done, you then have another 14 days to send your item back. Please note that, because Evans Cycles is based in the UK, they are unable to cover any shipping costs that may be incurred by sending your item back.

Hints and Tips

Save in the Clearance Section: There’s quite an extensive Clearance section on the Evans Cycles website that encompasses all aspects of their range from last season's bikes, turbo trainers, cycling specific clothing and more. The deals you can find vary, but if you’re willing to hunt you can find some real bargains. Layer an Evans Cycles discount code on top where possible to maximise your discount.

Evans Student Discount: Students can save on their next purchase when they take advantage of the Evans Cycles student discount code. Simply verify your student status on their Student Discount page and you will receive an Evans Cycles 10% promo code to use on your future orders.

Evans Cycles Newsletter: Keep up to date with the best Evans Cycles has to offer when you sign up for the official brand newsletter. You will be the first to hear about the latest promotions and offers, as well as their newest products and latest sales. The sign-up box can be found at the bottom of the homepage so scroll down and enter your email address to grab the best savings on your next order.

Online Guides: Evans Cycles has a comprehensive list of buying guides which can help you make better purchases. Each guide gives a brand agnostic and a detailed overview of the product in question such as sunglasses, seat posts and bike pumps so you can make an informed decision. Buy well, buy once as they say!

How to Use Your Evans Cycles Voucher Code