Halfords discount code for March 2024

Halfords FAQs

Do Halfords do free delivery? Standard delivery is free on most orders over £15. Unfortunately, this doesn’t include bulky items such as bikes and some web exclusives. If you want your purchase even faster, you can upgrade to Next Day for £4.99. There are some exceptions and you can use their postcode checker at the checkout to see which options are available to you.

When is the next Halfords bike sale? Halfords has sales throughout the year with discounts available at key sales dates such as Easter, Summer, Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Christmas, and New Year. Typically, you can find savings between 30% and 50% on some of their most popular products. If you happen to miss these sales, you can check out what’s available on their dedicated sales page for a collection of their most up-to-date offers and deals.

Is there a Halfords Bike Building Service? Yes. When you purchase a brand new bike from Halfords worth over £350, you can add on Bike Build for free if you choose to collect your brand new bike from a local branch. If the bike is worth less than £350, there is a £10 charge. If you would like your new bike delivered to you, assembled, there is a charge of £35.

Do Halfords do bike repairs? Yes, Halfords do bike repairs in stores. You can book an appointment online for one-offs, like a puncture repairs or brake pad fitting, or purchase a CycleCare bike servicing plan. There’s Classic which is just £15 for a year or Enhanced which you can purchase from £35 a year. You can get up to a £10 discount when you purchase one of their CycleCare plans with a new bike.

Do Halfords accept Cycle2Work? Yes, you can use Cycle2Work on a new bike purchase, or cycling accessories, and save up to 47%. You first need to apply through your employer who will give you a Letter of Collection. You can then use that as a payment method at the checkout online or take it with you to a store.

What’s the Halfords returns policy? You can return your Halfords purchase within 30 days to your local store. If you bought your item online, you can post it back for a full refund. The item must be unused, clean and in its original packaging and you need to have your proof of purchase as well.

Hints and Tips

Trade in your old bike: Get a Halfords gift card worth up to £1,000 when you trade in an old Halfords bike. The gift card can be spent on a new bike or any other Halfords products or services. The bike needs to be no more than 5 years old and be a Halfords bike to qualify to the trade in offer.

Save On a Second-Hand Bike: You could get up to 50% off a bike if you buy one that’s ‘pre-pedalled.’ They are fully checked and restored by trained technicians in a Halfords store and come with a 12-month warranty for added peace of mind. These bikes are only available to buy in stores so are subject to availability.

Free Bike Checks: You can book a completely free bike health check at your local Halfords. They will do a 32-point safety check to ensure your bike is safe to ride out on the roads. They will provide you with a no-obligation estimate for any repairs they believe are necessary.

Get a Lifetime Guarantee: You can get a Limited Lifetime Warranty on the frame and rigid forks of all Halfords and Halfords exclusive brands (such as Boardman and Carrera) for the original owner. They will replace the frame and/or forks free of charge if there is a manufacturing defect for the entire time you own the bike. They also cover all other components on the bike for 1 year unless the manufacturer states otherwise.

Memberships Discounts: British Cycling and Cycling UK memberships come with exclusive Halfords discounts. Cycling UK members receive 8% off selected bikes and cycling products and a 10% discount on serving and repairs at Halfords. Cycling UK members can get 10% off servicing and repairs.

