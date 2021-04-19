Best energy gels

When you’re putting in long hours in the saddle, you need to keep your energy levels up. Coffee and cake can be great when you’re on a more relaxed ride, but if you’re preparing for race day, you don’t have time for that. You need quick and easy fuel that gives you the burst of energy you need, exactly when you need it. That’s why a lot of athletes opt for energy gels: they provide fast and simple carbohydrates that digest easily so they enter your bloodstream straightaway.

They come in small packets, which makes them easy to stuff into jersey pockets, so you’ve always got what you need to hand. Each energy gel delivers around 100 calories in a small dose, so you should be mindful of how frequently you consume them. If you’re pushing your body to its limits, you need adequate fuel, but not so much that you undo all your hard work.

One final, and very important point, is that if you’re training for a big race or event, you should never try anything new on the big day. Experiment with different energy gels during your training period, so you can learn what works best for your body. When race day comes, have your secret weapons to hand, and go get ‘em.

How much to consume

Carbohydrates are your fuel. You need them to power your body through vigorous exercise and long rides: the harder the engine works, the more fuel it needs. If you’re heading out on a long ride and need to fill your jersey pockets, fill them with high-carb energy gels.

Once you’ve passed the 60-minute threshold, it’s important to keep your glycogen levels topped up. Aim to consume between 1 and 2oz of carbohydrates every hour, which generally equates to one gel every 30 minutes.

What makes a great energy gel?

Energy gels will generally deliver the minimum that you need: a healthy dose of easy-to-digest carbohydrates. However many will have added bonuses to help you stay alert, fuelled and on the top of your game.

Some will contain caffeine, which has been shown to boost performance if administered in the correct dosage. While stopping for regular coffees can be enjoyable, it takes up a lot of valuable race time. What’s more, generally the amount of caffeine in a cup of coffee can vary massively, whereas the amount contained in a sachet of energy gel will be exactly what’s stated on the packaging, so you can stay on top of how much you consume and tailor it to your requirements.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you’re going to be in the saddle for the better part of a day, and you know you’re likely to sweat a lot, look for Isotonic energy gels. These are more watery in consistency and contain electrolytes, helping you to replace all the minerals lost through sweating. Running low on electrolytes will result in muscle cramping which can be debilitating, and the worst possible thing to happen mid-race. It’s always best to keep some of these on you.

Best overall (Image credit: Science in Sport) SIS GO Isotonic energy gels Thin consistency helps them go down easily Not everyone is a fan of the thick and gloopy consistency of some energy gels, so the thin and watery gels from Science In Sport can be a favourite among athletes. These Isotonic gels come in 2 fl oz sachets, which are quite bulky but go down the hatch very easily. The main source of carbohydrates is maltodextrin, which requires less water to be effective. This means you’re less likely to need to guzzle water afterwards, reducing the chances of bloating. They’re also deemed to be more stomach-friendly than some other sugar-based energy gels. Each 2 fl oz sachet contains 87 calories and 0.78oz carbohydrates. SIS GO Isotonic gels are suitable for vegans.

Best flavors (Image credit: GU) GU Energy Original Sports Nutrition Energy Gel The menu of flavors is something to behold In contrast to SIS, GU’s energy gels are thick in consistency. These make them more suitable for endurance athletes, rather than high-intensity racers, but of course it all really comes down to preference. They come in a wild array of flavor options, including Birthday Cake, Campfire S’mores, Chocolate Outrage, Salted Caramel, and many, many more. Each 1.13oz sachet delivers 100 calories and 0.78oz of carbohydrates. Some flavors will also contain caffeine, but the dosage can vary, so it’s important to keep an eye on the numbers.

Most versatile (Image credit: Soreen) High5 Energy Gel Available in two different consistencies High5, recognizing the differing preferences over gel consistencies, offers its gels in two options: a standard 1.4oz sachet that’s reasonably thick, or an ‘Aqua’ version that comes in a 2.3oz sachet and a thinner consistency. The Aqua version also reduces the need to keep drinking afterwards, as it’s not unlike an energy drink. Whichever option you go for, they provide 91 calories and 0.8oz of carbohydrates per sachet. They’re suitable for vegans, and their fruity flavors mimic real juices, so there’s no synthetic tastes to contend with, if that’s not your thing.



Tailored caffeine (Image credit: Clif) Clif shots Differing caffeine levels per flavor helps you control how much you ingest Clif shots are designed by athletes for athletes, to provide a quick burst of energy when you need it most. They use mostly organic ingredients to create a thin consistency gel for easy digestion. There are 8 flavor options available, all of which have varying levels of caffeine so you can tailor your energy boost to suit your needs. A unique aspect that we really like, is the Litter Leash packaging, which is not only easy to open on the go, but is designed to prevent the top from detaching from the rest of the packaging. This means no small bits of plastic to try to keep hold of, and less litter clogging up the roads and trails. Each sachet delivers 0.85oz of carbohydrate, and Clif recommends consuming two or three per hour to maintain your optimum energy and performance. While these do have a fairly thin consistency, they should still be supplemented with water afterward.

