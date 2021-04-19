Best cheap bike helmets

If you're not looking for the bells-and-whistles and just want a quality helmet that'll keep you safe, we've put together our pick of the best budget helmets available, all of which pass the necessary safety standards.

You don't need to spend a fortune on a helmet to ensure your head stays cool, comfortable and protected in the event of a crash. In fact, despite the weight penalty, budget cycling helmets can be just as safe and even better looking than some of the more premium options out there.

As far as safety is concerned, contemporary helmets (cheap helmets included) have to conform to stringent industry safety standards, which vary from region to region. One of the helmets in the list below comes standard with MIPS, a rotational slip-plane cradle system, which can significantly reduce brain injuries and concussions caused by crashes.

To make life easier, we've selected the best budget cycling helmets, each of which offers impressive ventilation, colour combinations and pricing.

Best overall (Image credit: Giro) Giro Isode MIPS helmet Includes MIPS rotational impact protection The Isode is slightly pricier than the rest of the helmets in this list, but with the included MIPS rotational impact protection, this is an absolute bargain. It’s a lightweight and comfortable helmet, constructed with Giro’s in-mold construction, known to withstand the test of time. With 22 vents, it’s great for riding in hot weather, while the Roc Loc sport harness system makes it easy to get a great fit. In fact it’s very similar to 360-degree adjustment systems normally found on more high-end models. This, plus the stylish design, makes the Isode feel like it should cost a lot more than it does. With seven different color options to choose from, and a universal one-size fit, it’s the perfect option if you want something no-fuss that provides all the comfort and safety needed for a day in the saddle.

Large sizing (Image credit: Zacro) Zacro bike helmet Perfect if you find most helmets too small This adult’s helmet from Zacro comes in a large range of colors so you can match it to your kit or your bike. One of the great things about this particular option is that, according to customer feedback, the sizing runs quite large, so if you often struggle to find helmets large enough to fit, then you should have better luck with this. As a nice added bonus, the helmet comes with a free headband which can be used as a scarf, bandana or a face mask, making it a nifty accessory that can help keep the dust out of your face while cycling.

Best for commuting (Image credit: Mokfire) Mokfire bike helmet A sleek design for urban cycling This very sleek looking helmet has a more casual aesthetic, which may appeal more to commuters and urban cyclists. Among the other helmets in this list, it comes with the largest range of colors to choose from, so you can tailor your look as much as you wish. And don’t be put off by the fewer visible air vents, it contains internal recessed channels to manage airflow and keep your head cool while riding. At the back you’ll find an integrated LED tail light that is USB rechargeable, which offers more visibility on the roads, especially useful if you commute in low light conditions. On top of this, the straps are also lined with reflective details, so you’ll truly be safe and seen. To top it all off, the built-in visor helps shield your eyes from sun and rain, making this a truly versatile option.

Best for off-road (Image credit: PHZ) PHZ bike helmet Large visor and low coverage for mountain biking If you like to take your bike off-road occasionally, you may want to opt for a helmet that’s designed to go on the trails. Because there’s more likelihood of falling while mountain biking, off-road helmets need to provide lower coverage than road ones, meaning they fully cover the back of your head . This helmet from PHZ ticks all those boxes, while also coming with a decent range of color options. The removable visor makes it easy to switch to a more ‘roadie’ aesthetic if you’re sticking to the tarmac. Finally you’ll also find a USB-rechargeable tail light built into the back for added visibility.

Best value (Image credit: Retrospec) Retrospec CM-3 helmet Stay visible with an integrated tail light With its 24 air vents and integrated LED safety light, the Retrospec CM-3 helmet is a great option for road cycling and commuting, and comes at a bargain price that’s very hard to beat. Color options are limited and it comes as one-size-fits-all, but if you want something with no fuss that will help you stay visible while cycling, you can’t really get anything better at this price point.

Budget option (Image credit: Schwinn) Schwinn Intercept helmet Iconic American brand at a bargain price Schwinn is a classic name in American biking history, and its products are designed specifically for the USA’s roads and climates. The Intercept helmet comes with several sleek color options, a removable visor, and a dial that allows for a 360-degree fit, offering both comfort and safety while out riding. The easy-to-adjust side straps offer a fine-tuned fit, 10 vents allow decent cooling for your head, and the heat sealed pads inside provide all the comfort you need.