Vermarc Super Roubaix Double Zip Warmup Tights

Image 1 of 4 Vermarc's Super Roubaix Double Zip Warmup Tights are just the thing for pre-race warm-ups in cold conditions (Image credit: Marty Caivano) Image 2 of 4 The full-length side zippers running along each leg let you strip these off in seconds – roll up to the start line and stay warm almost right up until the gun goes off (Image credit: Marty Caivano) Image 3 of 4 The stiff zipper and high-cut waist make for a so-so fit but that's largely forgivable given the garment's intended purpose (Image credit: Marty Caivano) Image 4 of 4 Grippers around the ankles help keep the bottom of the tights in place (Image credit: Marty Caivano)

All racers have been there at one point or another: stood on the start line, waiting for the last few minutes to count down… and freezing your tail off because you're dressed for riding, not waiting.

Vermarc's Super Roubaix Double Zip Warmup Tights handle the warmth aspect of the problem with full fleece-backed Super Roubaix construction throughout that's good down to nearly freezing, but the real trick is the full-length zipper running down each leg.

In literally 10 seconds and without disrupting any other kit, you can strip these off and toss them aside (to a waiting partner or at least a secure spot, to be recovered after the event), leaving your muscles warm when the gun goes off and yet still properly attired for full-blown efforts without overheating later.

Fit quality is good – but not great – with a rather basic tapered four-panel-plus-crotch gusset pattern, ankle grippers and an elastic hem up top. The fit around the knees can be a touch floppy while riding on account of the heavy-duty zipper at their sides, and the waist is cut very high and nearly level from front to back – normally major demerits for a cycling tight in this price range.

Sizing runs a little big, too. This is all mostly forgivable, though, given the garment's intended use as strictly a short duration, pre-event item, and to that end it works fantastically well.

Even so, critics will argue that these are awfully expensive for what amounts to a pair of straightforward thermal tights with a couple of extra zippers, and we'd tend to agree. But given that Vermarc are competing in a field of one as far as we can tell (non-cycling full-zip pants tend to be even-simpler nylon windbreakers and far too baggy for riding), if you're a 'cross racer, you should consider these a no-brainer, expensive or not.