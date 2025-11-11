Velocio ONE jacket review: The jacket that wants to be your one and only

The Velocio ONE is a simple, beautifully made jacket that excels in a wide range of riding conditions. It’s not a full waterproof, but it is breathable, warm and comfortable, making it a great choice for typical British weather. I loved the thoughtful details, flattering women’s-specific cut, and that glorious Marigold colour way. Velocio has created a jacket that feels genuinely considered, though at £263 ($359), it’s an investment suited to riders want quality, sustainability, and everyday versatility - and will reach for it again and again.

Nothing - and I really mean nothing - gets my cyclist friends more excited than when I tell them I’ve got a new winter cycling jacket.

Convinced we’re going to find the Next Best Thing that will change our riding lives forever, every test garment is carefully picked over in meticulous detail by my cyclist pals. Especially in the women’s jacket fields, where a good jackets are few and far between, over the years, I’ve honed quite the sense for a quality wrapper. For it to land a spot in the best cycling jackets list I am looking for exceptional fit, taped seams, water and wind proofing, a solid zip, flattering over layers, big pockets, and quality thermal regulation; I don’t ask for much.

However, the world of waterproof cycling jackets is changing in the wake of the PFAS ban, and we’re starting to see how brands rethink what a winter jacket and waterproofing can do and be without the crutch of forever chemicals to keep us warm and dry. I’m expecting big innovation - especially in the women’s market which has been lack-lustre in recent years.

Enter the Velocio ONE jacket, designed to be, well, the one jacket you always reach for. Priced at £263 ($359), it’s a bold claim for such a simple design. But then again, Velocio has often been able to give cyclists exactly what they need in a jacket - and the Velocio ONE is proving to be no different.

The collar is particularly comfortable - snug fitting but not too tight or high up on the throat. (Image credit: Future: Immy Sykes)

Design and construction

This is a very simple jacket. Simple in design, structure and features,

Personally, I don’t mind simple. Two of my most frequently used jackets to this day are very simple and straightforward (for those interested: Endura's Pro SL Primaloft and Pearl Izumi WXB Attack). Simple is hard to get right. Simple can be exceptional.

In the case of the ONE jacket, this is a single layer garment, utilising Polartec’s Power Shield Pro membrane - a softshell fabric densely woven and designed to keep you warm without being overly sweaty. This has been paired with a durable water-repellent (DWR - read our jargon buster for more) treatment to block wind and the worst of the rain, while inside is composed of a really soft, almost brushed fabric. Most of the seams are reinforced with the exception of those on the front panel hem, collar and wrist cuffs - none of which made much difference to my dryness in wet weather and if anything kept air circulating well.

The Velocio ONE actually reminds me considerably of the Pearl Izumi jacket, if the Pearl Izumi was a softshell, and with a few more the upgrades I wished it had - bright coloured fabric, rear pockets, slightly more fabric across the bust and lighter overall weight. It’s a really well considered design. Like the Pearl Izumi, Velocio boasts some excellent environmental credentials, utilising Biolon - a plant based nylon - in the membrane, supposedly reducing the carbon footprint of the jacket by an impressive 50% in comparison to virgin nylon (a petrochemical derived material). I'm quite interested in the sustainability of my clothing, so for me, this is a big win.

Let us turn our attention though, to another winner: the colour. I was actually offered the choice of either the black, blue or this gloriously cheerful golden, egg yolk yellow version, and almost fell off my chair in my haste to reply ‘the marigold! Dear God, yes, please send me the marigold!’

Reader, it is not hyperbole for me to say that I love this colour with every fibre of my being. I’m not sure when we decided that all our kit should be black, navy or sage green, but I miss brightness. I miss colour, whimsy, fun and I certainly miss being highly visible to cars. And Velocio has nailed it with this choice - veering close to a hi-viz, but cooler, and eminently more modern. Should we select our cycling kit entirely on the basis of preferred colourway with little regard to performance? No, of course not, but I still absolutely do.

I’d like to also give honorable mention to Velocio’s choice of a zip, it’s solidly well built two way zip that works well (there’s honestly nothing worse than a flimsy zip), and also to the soft-touch collar. I was a bit worried that the material would get saturated in the rain and keep me cold, but it didn’t, and it’s a nice little addition for those wanting a bit of extra warmth

The inner of the jacket showing seams and also the hip cut outs for better fit. (Image credit: Future: Immy Sykes)

Fit and cut

Velocio states that it took 15 years to design this and I can see why. The more time I spent with it, the more considered most of the design became.

The cut of the fabric is interesting and lends itself to a more natural, comfortable fit on the body. I’ve said this before in other reviews, but cycling jackets often miss the mark in two key areas: across the bust and through the torso, where they tend to be too tight, restrictive, or just too short. Velocio seems to have addressed this by very slightly rotating the shoulder seams inwards. Standing up, the jacket feels relaxed and balanced - without pulling, bunching or tugging - and once in a forward riding position, the fabric falls perfectly into place.

In terms of the torso length issue, Velocio has added slightly more length at the front, with two triangle panels on the hip which allow for more stretch without bulk. The result is that these two little sympathetic design features mean you’re unlikely to resemble Winne-the-Pooh when not in bibs. Ta-da! The magic of incorporating an understanding of women's bodies into pattern design.

Note the soft fleece lining at the collar for a bit of extra warmth. (Image credit: Future: Immy Sykes)

Sizing

Velocio has a reputation for getting women’s kit right, but I do always brace myself when it comes to sizing. As a woman, I spend a lot of time trying to decipher sizing charts to figure out what is going to fit me. Sometimes it feels like a bit of a dark art, or more akin to reading a fairytale than an actual guide.

Velocio offers both a size and fit guide to help you figure out what might work best, and I do commend their efforts in this department. However, it uses height to weight banding, which I find almost as useless as a chocolate teapot. Women in particular hold weight very differently across their bodies, and even at similar heights and weights, it’s unlikely to be easy to distinguish between sizes, and can be understandably off-putting for some women.

For this review, I made the decision to size up to a medium, primarily because I prefer a slightly more relaxed fit to be able to layer underneath and trap all that lovely warm air against my torso. I’ve also been burned in the past by brands who refuse to acknowledge that a woman might have a chest bigger than that of a barbie doll. I need not have worried however, as the medium actually came up on the slightly bigger side (what a refreshing discovery!) and I probably could have sized it down for a closer fit - even with additional layering beneath - and still been quite comfortable.

The only very small surprise was the length of the sleeves, which seemed considerably long. I like being able to tuck my cold fingers inside my jacket, but they did seem to give you more fabric than was strictly necessary for this.

Overall, I felt Velocio has a pretty good size chart with reasonably accurate measurements and providing something a bit more on the generous side of fit.

Performance

In the UK, we have had a suspiciously dry and temperate year, and so actually finding a cold, soggy day to test this jacket out has been a bit of a struggle. However - for you, dear reader - I persevered. I learnt pretty quickly that I had somewhat miscategorised the Velocio ONE. On our initial outing - a 20 minute trip to the supermarket in the midst of a downpour I can only describe as biblically torrential - the jacket all but fell apart. I was soaked to the bone in minutes, and realised that this isn’t a waterproof in the traditional sense. In saying that, I am not sure there are many (if any) jackets in existence that could have withstood such a deluge. I’d taken the marketing of a ‘one’ jacket, to mean that it could withstand anything, and misjudged the DWR as evidence for ‘can-go-out-in-all-weathers’.

The Velocio ONE is described as a jacket designed for the ‘broadest of conditions’ and from my testing, I think that it is best to take this literally. It works best over averages - an average summer evening as the nights turn chilly, an averagely cold autumnal morning, a weekend ride with friends that dips between showers, a bit of a windy afternoon. In short, it can cope with a lot of average riding, so long as that riding is in average weather.

The Velocio ONE from the rear, you can see the flattering cut at the waist. The blue band at the bottom is the lining for the grip, and is a lovely detail contrasting against the yellow. You can see this is a more relaxed fit. (Image credit: Future: Immy Sykes)

Short sharp showers (even those with a bit of weight behind them) didn’t seem to be a problem, and I stayed mostly dry as the water beaded off. Paired with a merino base layer (my preferred base layer) beneath a jersey, I found myself comfortable even in single digit celsius conditions (or about 50 degrees fahrenheit and below for our imperial friends across the pond) which is no mean feat, because I am a cold rider. If I was going to be slightly picky, I would say that due to the lack of lining, you do feel the cold from the rain quickly if you’re not adequately layered up, particularly if it’s windy.



Perhaps most importantly though the Velocio ONE was not sweaty or prone to overheating - or at least no more sweaty than any other jacket I have tried - owing mostly, I suppose, due to the Polartec membrane, that helps regulate temperature and keep air moving well around the jacket. As I sized up, I perhaps ended up with slightly more air movement in the jacket than I’d have preferred on breezy days - I did find it ballooning a bit behind me as I was hit by a headwind - but the trade off for a more relaxed fit and additional layers felt worth it. I never felt cold, nor did I end up clammy.

If you’re comparing the Velocio ONE to a waterproof, there are certainly lighter models on the market - my kitchen scales clocks this in at about 232 grams - but considering the thermal performance of it without any bulk at all, I am incredibly impressed.

One of the first things I noticed with the Velocio ONE is how quiet it is. This might not be a requirement for you in your jackets, but I do find a crinkly crisp-packet jacket unendingly off-putting as I am cycling along - I hate a rustle. Instead, Velocio’s polyamide / polyester blend, tipping it closer towards the style of a softshell style jacket, and meaning it is incredibly soft to handle. Polyamide is usually a stiffer fabric, designed for durability, elasticity and keeping colours bright, so I was surprised the jacket felt so soft and wearable.

Between the comfort and the colour, I actually found myself gladly reaching for this jacket. I just felt comfortable in it - I liked how it looked, and I loved how easily I could layer with it. There was no tugging or uncomfortable bits to occupy my brain as I rode, and my temperature remained pretty constant throughout.

Front facing, you can just see the curved seams at the shoulders and the additional fabric just under the arms to provide more give. Note also the length of the torso, which sits much more comfortably. Slight bagginess, but more due to the relaxed fit and sizing up. (Image credit: Future: Immy Sykes)

Now, on to some of some of my criticisms.

I would like a vent or two in the armpits. Now, I know what you’re going to say: adding in a vent is all well and good but it is going to affect the water and wind proofing and certainly will change the structural integrity, fit and weight of the garment! And yes, I would agree with you wholeheartedly on this front. However, just a little vent never disappoints, and could see this just extending the seasonal usage, and allowing me to maybe use it more into the warmer months too as an extra layer.

Adding some reflective detail on the back wouldn’t go amiss either. There’s virtually no reflective detail at all currently, and I do find that a bit uncomfortable when cycling in traffic.

And finally, the cuffs and the pockets both seem to suffer from very slightly flimsy elastic, which is disappointing on an expensive jacket. On the wrist, I found that although it’s great for getting the jacket on and off, pulling it over my sports watch and for layering, it does allow gusts to creep up the sleeves. Perhaps I have exceptionally bird-like wrists, but they could have made them tighter. Equally, the pockets on the rear could do with both a bit more depth and elastic in order for me to entrust all my precious cycling trinkets to them. On such a well thought out jacket, some sloppy elastic does cheapen the vibe ever so slightly.

The sleeves are a bit long and the elastic a bit slack. (Image credit: Future: Immy Sykes)

Verdict

No matter which way I spin it, this is an expensive jacket. In an ideal world, Velocio is trying to go with the one-and-done approach. This is designed to be the jacket you can wear across all seasons, come rain or shine - and so you won't need another jacket. Girl math; You're practically making money here. And while I think it performs admirably in the role of general dogsbody, I know that it isn't quite perfect enough to be my only cycling jacket. Just thinking of the temperature dipping and I can feel my loyalty waning.

However, in saying that, it's a really well thought out jacket. It feels like Velocio has carefully considered women's bodies and designed something we will love, rather than just producing a smaller version of the men's jacket, and that goes a long way. Already I've recommended it to a friend looking for a daily commuting jacket, and I genuinely think she will love it.

So yes, it is a pricey jacket, but it's one I have really enjoyed wearing. I do think it might be worth it.