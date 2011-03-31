Time RXI road shoes

Time RXI (Image credit: Joby Sessions)

The RXIs are definitely try-before-you-buy shoes and they really divided our testers. Some couldn’t get on with the weight, and found the shape didn’t work for them, others found them very comfortable and were prepared to put up with the mass to get a fit that suited.

Choose the RXIs if you like a shallow heel, a large toe box and soft uppers, but if you prefer to be held really firmly, look elsewhere. Testers who disliked the fit did find that some heat moulding with a hairdryer improved the shape. On our test pair the cleat threads were too deeply recessed to take Shimano cleats with the standard bolts.

This review first appeared on BikeRadar here.