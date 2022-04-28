Stages Dash L200 GPS Bike Computer review

While the L50 never challenged the sales figures of Wahoo and Garmin, it carved a niche for adventure cycling. The new L200 updates almost every aspect of the hardware and software and makes it better suited to racing instead of adventure cycling

A big aspect of modern cycling is the continued advancement of cycling computers. We've got a list of the best cycling computers , and every year they get better. You can see in our list that there are a wide variety of options out there, which allow you to track your rides, see all the metrics you want while riding, connect with sensors such as the best power meters and the best heart rate monitors , and help you navigate without ever touching a phone.

One of the brands we featured in our collection of offerings is Stages. In the summer of 2019, Stages started shipping the M50 and the L50. The two options were never big volume products but the computers had a niche that made them interesting and when we reviewed the Stages Dash L50 we were impressed. There was room for more polish but it represented a solid offering in the right situation. This year, the M200 and the L200 come to market in partnership with Giant as the replacement for the previous generation. We spent time with both and are ready to share our thoughts on the L200. If you are looking for a new cycling computer keep reading to see how we think this unit compares to what's out there.

The Stages L200 and the Wahoo Elemnt Roam look very similar but the Stages screen uses a much brighter colour screen and there's a dark mode available. You can also see that both the power wheel and the heart rate field use colour for indicating zone (Image credit: Josh Ross)

Design and aesthetics

The previous generation Stages Dash were solid offerings, but needed some refinement. The long battery life and quality maps made them excellent companions for adventure cycling. Instead of refining the original concept however, this latest generation has effectively gone for a complete overhaul.

On closer inspection, the L200 looks remarkably like the Wahoo Elemnt Roam. It's a vertically oriented, black unit with a 2.7-inch colour screen. The outer dimensions are 94 mm x 60 mm x 22 mm and it weighs in at 105 grams. The left shoulder is where you'll find a large power button while the four buttons that handle most of the unit interaction sit at the bottom of the front face. At the base is where you'll find a micro-USB charge port under a rubber flap. Flip the unit over and you'll see a standard, Garmin compatible quarter turn mount. There is an out front mount included in the box, but if the stock option doesn't work for you then your options are as wide as the considerable Garmin compatible aftermarket.

Inside there's the usual bevy of sensors you'd expect with a feature-rich headunit; GPS and QZSS satellites provide tracking and there's an ambient light sensor to adjust the brightness as the situation demands. Other sensors include a barometer, accelerometer, and a thermometer. Covering wireless connectivity, you'll find ANT+, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi antennas. Onboard storage is a total of 16GB, and the water resistance rating sits at IP57.

Image 1 of 2 Setting up the screens through the Android app is easy or there's the ability to have them autogenerated based on connected sensors (Image credit: Josh Ross) Image 2 of 2 Sending courses from connected services and deciding what maps are on the unit is also easy (Image credit: Josh Ross)

On the app side of the design there are options for iOS and Android, both with an impressive polish, though not having two phones meant I only got hands on with the Android version. One of the strengths of Stages has always been its training analysis, and, while the most in depth metrics online require a subscription, the app has a lot of analysis integrated. Hit the devices screen and you can interact with the L200 to set up your screens and decide what maps, courses, and workouts move from the app to the unit in much the same way as you with with a Wahoo.

Courses are the Stages nomenclature for routes and there are a few ways to get them into the app. You could build them on the Stages-Link website or you could pull them in from Ride With GPS, Strava, or Komoot. Currently, if the routes come from Strava, or Komoot, you will visually see the route but will not get turn by turn directions. This has to do with how the routes get sent over and it's something Wahoo had to deal with previously as well. In the case of Wahoo and Strava they solved it in the summer of 2019 but Stages expects to solve it for both services in the coming months.

The standout physical design feature of the L200 is the screen. It's a 240 x 320 pixel panel made by Everbrite. The top panel is high gloss but it's bright enough that glare is never an issue. The colours are rich, full and vibrant, far outpacing every other cycling computer available. There are options for a dark mode and the ambient light sensor will adjust brightness if you don't fancy controlling it manually. There's also the option of running the screen in horizontal mode if you'd like. This feature is similar to how the previous generation had the option to run in vertical mode. There’s clearly an expected orientation but you can switch it up if that’s what works best for you, likely down to some unusual bikepacking computer mounting in a crowded cockpit.

Image 1 of 3 Wahoo has colour on their units but it's nowhere near as bright and vibrant (Image credit: Josh Ross) Image 2 of 3 The power off is one of the brighter uses of colour on most competing units. The Hammerhead Karoo is closer to Stages but their colour isn't as bright either (Image credit: Josh Ross) Image 3 of 3 Dark mode or light mode is your choice (Image credit: Josh Ross)

Battery life, screen sizes, and the differences between the M200 and the L200

The L200 and the M200 are the same in almost every way except for the size of the units. Part of that is also the size of the display and that in turn has implications for battery life. Although the two units share the same resolution the L200 has a 2.7-inch panel while the M200 is half an inch smaller at 2.2-inches.

The bright, beautiful, colour screen is the single biggest driver of battery life. It's this reason that the specs for battery life are somewhat unclear. The official specs list the battery life as "18+ hours with reduced power mode enabled. Ten hours at max operation (Displaying maps with 1 sensor connected, with 100% backlight)." The retail packaging, meanwhile, says 11+ hours and both the M200 and L200 officially have the same battery life despite the larger unit carrying a 2300mah battery while the smaller unit is only 1600mah.

What's happening here is that the screen brightness is adjustable; turn it way down and you can extend the battery life by a lot. When it comes to the difference between the two units, the electronics are exactly the same but the screen on the L200 uses almost twice as much power. If you run both screens at 100% brightness the M200 will last longer. If you turn down the brightness, the L200 will last a bit longer.

As you consider which unit you want, the consideration should be pixel size alone, along with budget of course. The L200 has larger pixels, but not so much that you can see a difference in quality but everything on the screen is bigger. In every other way they are officially the same although you can get a bit more battery life out of the L200.

In my testing the L200 was able to manage 52% battery use after six hours with the screen on auto, a power meter, a phone, and a heart rate monitor connected. That's how I would expect to use a modern cycling computer and it's right about on par with the packaging spec of 11-plus hours. It is possible to extend the battery life with an external battery pack, although that will not work in the rain.

The M200 and the L200 are very similar aside from screen size and what that means for battery life (Image credit: Josh Ross)

Performance

I’ve used Stages computers for years so when I heard there was a new Stages computer coming, I was genuinely excited. I wanted a little company such as Stages to put together a credible alternative to what Garmin and Wahoo are doing. Sure, Hammerhead exists, and it is now part of SRAM, so there are some credible alternatives out there but more innovation will only help everyone. Then I read the specs and I was genuinely disappointed.

What had been great about the first generation L50 had been its adventure readiness. It could sustain power for 24 hours and when you were in the backcountry, far from any mobile service, it had maps that could get you where you needed to go. That take on what a cycling computer does isn’t here anymore. The Stages L200 does, in some outward ways, resemble the old computer but the personality of the two is couldn't be any different.

Image 1 of 3 Although there isn't much resemblance to the last generation the hardware changes could be considered iterative. These buttons are a joy to use (Image credit: Josh Ross) Image 2 of 3 The power button is easy to press and large (Image credit: Josh Ross) Image 3 of 3 The old mount is gone and it's replacement is ubiquitous (Image credit: Josh Ross)

At this point, I struggled to figure out what to do with this new partner. The old friend I'd known was completely gone and I was back to square one. The problem, as it turned out, is that I don’t do much racing. The only racing I tend to do with any regularity is in Zwift and, so, on a night when I had a few minutes before a Zwift race, I decided to grab the L200. The idea was to test its ability to auto generate a profile based on the connected sensors. I wanted to do it in a low-risk situation and a Zwift race that was being recorded through Zwift was perfect.

I fired up the computer, added a heart rate monitor, and the power meter from the Garmin Tacx Neo 2T. The data I knew I wanted to see was the completely unique coloured zone power wheel. It’s always been one of the best features of the Stages computer and it continues to be just that. A couple of clicks through different screens and I was there. Then the race started and I immediately understood what the Stages L200 was perfect for; this thing is a race computer.

Really it’s perfect anytime you need to pace yourself with very little thought. That big wheel with your zones is perfect when your brain has limited oxygen and you need to understand at a glance if what you are attempting to do is sustainable. Late in the race I went on a breakaway. I attacked on the last hill and watched my zone go past red until the primary colour on the screen was purple.

I was tired after the attack but being able to watch the screen and thread the needle between green and red zones at a glance was a big contributor to properly pacing to a win.

I say somewhat unique because the Wahoo Elemnt Bolt does something similar but to mind it's less well executed. For one thing, Wahoo lacks the big round colour wheel, and with the Stages L200 you also get a colour for your heart rate at the same time. It’s maybe not a huge difference but Stages does it better.

Image 1 of 2 Whatever faults exist in the Stages L200 this screen isn't one of them. You can very clearly see where your power and heart rate are sitting and it's a joy to use when racing (Image credit: Josh Ross) Image 2 of 2 The map screen, shown in light mode, is clear and useful. Street names are included and there are pan and zoom controls (Image credit: Josh Ross)

Verdict

The new Stages L200 does what you'd expect from a modern top-of-the-line cycling computer. Mapping works well but it's not as exceptional as it once was. Wahoo still lags behind it but Garmin and Karoo offer mapping that's at least as good. Garmin offers much better battery life, as does Wahoo, and Hammerhead offers a far better interface with similar battery life.

In many ways, Stages lags behind in its software. There are promises that features such as turn-by-turn Strava navigation, a climbing screen, and support for electronic shifting systems are coming soon. Stages also has the absolute best self-coaching features but it requires an additional subscription to unlock them Then, once you've got the subscription, it's no longer a seamless experience moving from Stages-Link on the web and the Stages Link app like it once was. The experience of auto-generating pages of metric based on connected sensors does indeed work but I think if you are tracking your metrics, you probably don't mind taking the time to set up your screens.

What saves this unit from being a complete pass is just how good it is when racing. Not only racing but riding fast in a group as well. If you need to care more about pacing high-intensity efforts vs long distance riding, the Stages Link 200 is going to be a good partner.

Tech Specs: Stages Dash L200