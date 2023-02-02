PAS Normal Essential Shield Jacket review: My savior in an atmospheric river

PAS Normal is known as a fashion-forward cycling brand but the Shield jacket represents a new chapter. It’s still high-style but the rain performance is brilliant, there are functional pockets, and the tailoring is ideal for layers. If you spend the money on the Shield jacket, you won’t be disappointed.

I look at bad weather as a challenge to face, not a reason to stay home. Making that a reality means I'm always looking forward to trying the next great cycling jacket. It also means that when the opportunity to write the best winter cycling jackets buyers guide came around, I jumped at it. I can't count the number of times I've headed out in questionable weather, made amazing memories, and returned to tell the tale. That buyers guide was my opportunity to share a piece of that experience and it's always evolving. I learn new things and new products come to market all the time. Once again, I'm smitten with a new jacket and this time it's from an unexpected brand.

PAS Normal might have a reputation as a fashion brand but the Essential Shield jacket is here to put that idea to rest. Fashion is still important but it's vying for a position among the best of the best winter jackets on the market. Lucky for me, when I found myself chasing Amity Rockwell up the coast of California during an atmospheric river, this jacket was with me. Sadly, it didn't make me any faster but I did have time to think about the strengths and weaknesses as I rode alone through heavy rain. If you are looking for a new top shelf winter cycling jacket keep reading to see if PAS Normal has the right solution for you.

It's nice to see rich colour options on a quality winter jacket (Image credit: Josh Ross)

Design and aesthetics

My time spent with the PAS Normal Essential Shield jacket started in California at the brand-new PAS Normal US Store. The first time I put it on I was standing next to a marketing person and, as I tend to do, I immediately started asking about the fabric. I wanted details about who made it and if it was a standard membrane and... I was getting a blank stare in response. Then the man next to me spoke up and he had answers.

As it turns out, that man was Karl-Oskar Olsen and he was responsible for designing every aspect of the jacket I was asking about. He gave me details about the fabric and I was correct that it was a three-layer material with a hydrophobic membrane but it's not a Gore clone. The membrane is PU (polyurethane) in the style we are likely to see more and more of as PTFE makes it way out of production.

What I would never have guessed is that the brand behind the fabric is Swiss brand Schoeller. It's not a brand name I see a lot of but they are hardly unknown. Their list of fabric customers includes some of the best outdoor brands on the planet but they are still less known than Gore. PAS Normal made the choice because of the performance but also because, as they say, "Our mission is to become the most responsible version of ourselves through informed action and honest, transparent communication."

Schoeller is a brand that fits both the design and sustainability goals and Olsen was eager to tell me about both pieces. First, he talked about the sustainability aspect as he described the brand's OEKO-TEX and Bluesign certifications. Then, from there he transitioned into a discussion of the design goals for high breathability and a high degree of waterproofness. Schoeller was able to help PAS Normal find a capable foundation and from there it was all about the details.

Image 1 of 4 The rear logo is also reflective to add a bit of safety at the end of long winter rides (Image credit: Josh Ross) Although the front is reflective, it's also adds style (Image credit: Josh Ross) Details like this bit of protection at the top of the zippers really elevates the overall design (Image credit: Josh Ross) Every seam is taped and glued with extra protection at the corners (Image credit: Josh Ross)

In this case, one of the big details is pockets. PAS Normal understands the need to incorporate pockets into the design and they've delivered. At the rear, there's a pair on the lower back and there's also a pocket on the left bicep and another on the left side of the chest. In each placement, there is both the obvious functional use and another element of aesthetics that comes from the large zippers or pull tabs with "Road to Nowhere" printed on them. The seven zippers, including the under-arm vents and the main zipper, help lend a purposeful and tactical look to the jacket that balances with the rich colours.

Fit is the other big detail about the Shield jacket. There's no question this is a performance jacket both in design and fit but it's part of the Essential line, not the race-focused Mechanism category. What that amounts to is an understanding of the need to have space in the deep drop tail to cover full pockets in a mid-layer and also a bit more room throughout for that same mid-layer. You won't need to change sizing but layering won't feel uncomfortable either.

Image 1 of 2 The drop tail is dramatic and there's also room to cover full pockets on a base layer (Image credit: Josh Ross) The inside of the collar looks a lot like Polartec Power Wool (Image credit: Josh Ross)



Performance

When I arrived in San Francisco I was there as part of a group covering the opening of the first PAS normal US store . I was also there in the midst of an atmospheric river and record-breaking rain. The day I landed it happened to be sunny and beautiful, as I'm sure was the expectation during planning, but the weather report promised change was coming. For better or worse, the promise was a swift return to weather that looked a lot like home in the Pacific Northwest.

As travellers trickled in through the day, bikes were being assembled and clothing selections made. With most of the riders from Texas and San Francisco, people were planning to use the Mechanism Rain Jacket with light tights, shoe covers, and no gloves. I knew better and I had Giro Blaze winter boots with Velotoze waterproof cuffs and the POC Ventral Tempus helmet . I was also testing the PAS Normal Thermal long-sleeve base layer and I knew as soon as I saw the Shield jacket it was the right call for the conditions.

When it was time to roll out the next day, temperatures hovered around 50F/10C but the rain was constant. Right away there were things I loved about the Shield jacket. With a full day of riding ahead of me, I had the long sleeve jersey I was using as a mid-layer well stocked with food and flat repair kit plus my phone. I loved not only how far down the drop tail went but the fact that there was room to handle the bulge of the back pockets. I also loved the feel of the inside of the collar. PAS Normal doesn't call out the use of Polartec Power Wool but it looks, and feels, exactly the same as the Thermal Long Sleeve Base Layer which is entirely Power Wool. If it's not the branded product, it's close enough and it feels great while keeping warm air in.

Riding North across the Golden Gate bridge, I also had time to appreciate the exterior pockets. The rear pockets sit higher than is completely comfortable but the placement keeps anything in there above the jersey pockets. I didn't love it right away but I've come to accept the tradeoff. They are also big and the zipper is vertical so despite the awkward arm stretch, they are very useful. The first day, I kept the Insta360 X3 I was riding with in one of them and I was able to grab it while managing wind and deep wheels riding across the bridge. If I was racing, those pockets are where I would keep my food.

Image 1 of 4 The big tooth double direction zipper looks great, keeps water out, and is highly functional (Image credit: Josh Ross) The storm flap can get caught when zipping the lower zipper up but it keeps water and wind out (Image credit: Josh Ross) The pockets on the rear are big and an excellent addition to jersey pockets (Image credit: Josh Ross) No Velcro means never having to worry about snagging a jersey (Image credit: Josh Ross)

As we continued North, the temperature dropped about 10-degrees F (hovering around 4.5 degrees C) but I never had to adjust anything. Rain came and went and we climbed or descended and I was comfortable through it all. If it ever really warmed up, I could have unzipped the vents under the arms or zipped the main zipper up from the bottom. I tend to run cold though so I left things alone.

As is typical for me, I was riding somewhere between the slow group and the fast group throughout the day. When the slow group decided to cut things short, I opted to ride harder and keep the distance as planned. I set off with a partner on a sustained effort to try and catch Amity Rockwell and the fast group using a shortcut and some backtracking. We did eventually catch that group but it had dwindled to only Rockwell and one other rider. All the riders from farther South, wearing lighter jackets, had cut things short. The Shield jacket, on the other hand, performed just as well during the hard effort. I never overheated or felt like I was drenching the inside.

As it turns out though, I can't hold Rockwell's wheel for even five minutes. I was promptly riding alone again and was suddenly gifted the opportunity to test the Shield jacket exactly the way I normally would. I have to mention once again how comfortable I was no matter the rain or temperature. When I found myself alone again the next day with colder temperatures and harder, sustained, rain I realized I'd found my new favourite jacket.

That second day was harder than the first. I waited for a friend in the first few minutes and she ended up abandoning with a mechanical. It was as cold as a typical January ride at home, the rain stayed hard all day long, and I spent a little under five hours riding alone. My camera ended up being perfect in the chest pocket and while the main zipper needs a bit of care to keep the storm flap free, it makes accessing jersey pockets simple. Each time I stopped I would unzip from the bottom, grab some food, and stand in comfort while eating and watching the rain fall over California Vineyards. When you have the right jacket, these are the kinds of moments you get to experience and the PAS Normal Essential Shield jacket is the right jacket.

Image 1 of 2 Five hours in the rain and I'm still dry underneath (Image credit: Dominique Powers) If you judge wrong and the day heats up the vents under the armpits should help (Image credit: Josh Ross)

Verdict

If you've happened to catch some of my other reviews this winter, I've been rethinking my strategies. Over the years I've spent a lot of time trying to stay as minimal as possible while also staying warm. Assos winter jackets are some of my favourite because they tend to be amazing at covering the needs of both shell and insulation in one piece. Then I started riding farther in colder, wetter, weather. I found myself wearing the Assos Equipe RS rain jacket over the top of the Assos Mille GT Ultraz jacket and I had to reevaluate.

Now I have a new strategy. If I am heading out for 2-3 hours or less, then Assos continues to be a go-to option. For the big adventures though, it's the PAS Normal Essential Shield jacket I'll be reaching for. In the rain, it's as good as the Assos Equipe RS rain jacket but it's warmer and it's got pockets. It's not packable but I don't need it to be and there's plenty of room to play with layers.

Designer Karl-Oskar Olsen told me that the Essential Shield jacket was a marker in the PAS Normal brand strategy. It's a jacket meant to take them from summer fashion gear to real performance gear and they nailed it. It still looks good but it also has the performance to be a partner next time you decide to make memories on a type-2-fun winter ride.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Testing scorecard and notes Design and aesthetics It’s simple but stylish. I love the bright blue and the zippers do an excellent job adding texture. 10/10 Thermal management Not a packable jacket but it handles a wide range of temperatures through a high-quality fabric and zippered vents. 10/10 Storage Easy access to jersey pockets plus strategic placement of additional pockets. 10/10 Comfort and fit Perfect fit and it’s super comfortable. 10/10 Value It obviously sits at the top of the market but it matches it matches pricing from Assos, Rapha, and Castelli 8/10 Overall Row 5 - Cell 1 96%

Tech Specs: PAS Normal Essential Shield Jacket

Price: £340 / $425 / €390

£340 / $425 / €390 Weight: 255g (As measured size small)

255g (As measured size small) Size availability: XXS-XXL

XXS-XXL Colour Options: Black, Hazel, Olive, Dark Blue

Black, Hazel, Olive, Dark Blue Materials: three-layer hydrophobic membrane