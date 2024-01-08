Maap Ascend Pro Rain Jacket Review: A compliment generator with a label issue

You can trust Cyclingnews Our experts spend countless hours testing cycling tech and will always share honest, unbiased advice to help you choose. Find out more about how we test.

The Maap Ascend Rain Pro Jacket is a standout in our guide to the best waterproof cycling jackets thaanks to the protection it offers along with the large scoops of style it serves up alongside. As a jacket more aimed at the roadie end of the market, a tour of Bristol’s best country lanes and climbs was the perfect testing ground in the near permanent deluge we've had in the past few weeks.

Minimal, with good colour options and a sturdy construction are all excellent plus points (Image credit: Claire Sharpe)

Design and aesthetics

Maap are good at stylish details, and the Ascend Pro Rain Jacket is just another example of that. There are details that shout ‘I’m waterproof’ all over this jacket. The YKK Aquaguard® zippers contrast with the fabric of the jacket and the textured black seam guards on the shoulders. The thermobonded seams on the inside are left raw, the tape in stark contrast to the olive colour of this one. There’s also a large, rubbery panel on the interior back panel with a large Maap logo and the product details.

Everything about this jacket looks crisp while giving a nod to how practical each feature is. The signature Maap colour blocks (also reflective) add to the modern look while the cut is at the more fitted end of the scale without going full aero. It seemed a bit tight around my shoulders at first, but on the bike, with my shoulders in a more rounded position, it sits like a dream.

The fabric is definitely more rigid than other jackets we’ve reviewed. It’s thick enough to convince you of its waterproof rating (the highest of all the jackets in the guide) but dubious of its breathability rating. The fabric is also windproof, as are more or less every waterproof jacket, but the thickness lends a more protective feel when it's really blowing hard.

The sleeves finish with elasticated cuffs that sit inside the outer fabric of the jacket, making a soft, comfortable guard against wind and water. The neck also comes up high enough to act as protection from chill and water ingress and has a similarly soft lining. There is also a dropped hem to protect your rear, with grippy silicon Maap logos to help it stay in place while you ride. The jacket also has one, small chest pocket, which is good enough for a key or card but not much else.

All in all it’s a fine looking jacket which uses sleek design to draw your eyes to its functional features…but just how functional were they?

Image 1 of 3 The rear hem is elasticated and well-dropped (Image credit: Claire Sharpe) The cuff elastic rolls under the cuffs in use to protect it (Image credit: Claire Sharpe) A chest pocket, but only big enough for keys and cards (Image credit: Claire Sharpe)

Performance

This jacket is a compliment generating machine. If you are looking for a garment that will almost force people to tell you that you look great, this is the one for you. It did feel like I had put on my Sunday best to head out on my ride and my friends reinforced that for me. The Ascend was also pro at keeping me dry from the relentless rain pummelling us lately in the southwest of England. It is a really solid barrier that can be trusted in a torrential downpour and the waterproof rating of 45k is no joke. After riding through some pretty awful weather, it held strong. The same couldn’t be said for conditions inside the jacket though.

The slightly more rigid material is supposed to be breathable and windproof. I found it to be a lot more windproof than it was breathable during my ride. I’m not sure why Maap decided to block half of the Sympatex fabric with a huge rubberised information label, but that was partly responsible for my sweating. As I began to put more effort in, I’d become aware that I was starting to get a lot warmer as well. It was less comfortable and more stuffy than the Albion All Road after a steep climb.

This is when I became appreciative of the protective quality of the jacket. I was a bit sweaty on the inside, but at least I wasn’t freezing to the core as it evaporates. It’s a bit chicken and egg though, had the jacket been more breathable I wouldn’t be sweating as much! It’s undeniably bulkier than the other jackets out there, so taking it off mid ride, had I been more inclined to, would have been considerably more faff. I did try, after the ride, to fit it into a jersey pocket. It took a fair amount of squiching and rolling for it to get in there, but eventually it did. I wouldn’t recommend trying it stopped at a red light, let’s just say that. It's also worth noting that Maap has recently launched a new, far lighter rain jacket, the Atmos, which utilises Pertex Shield as a membrane, and free from PFCs.

I did find almost everything else about the jacket to be pretty darn good. Despite the stiffness of the fabric, the cut meant it sat well while riding. The sleeves didn’t cut in at my elbows, it felt comfortable across my shoulder and midriff. I’m not sure how much give there would be if you are larger chested than I am; there isn’t much stretch to the jacket so do measure well before ordering. The dropped hem did wiggle its way up, but it doesn’t drop as far as other jackets so I found it was resting at the widest point which didn’t give it a fair chance at staying put while pedalling.

The giant ruberised logo in a jacket of this level of breathability makes it a cause of a lot of perspiration in between your shoulder blades (Image credit: Claire Sharpe)

Value

All in all the Maap Ascend Pro is a decent rain jacket. It will keep you dry and protected from the elements, you just might get a bit hot and bothered as well. For real deep winter weather it's an excellent pick, but for £295 it’s one of the more expensive jackets we’ve reviewed. It's one of the most aesthetically pleasing, and if you want something functional that makes you feel great while wearing, it's a great jacket. For some people you might want it to be a bit closer to perfection for that price.

Despite the breathability issues it's all smiles from me (Image credit: Claire Sharpe)

Verdict

Beautiful, extremely protective, and well made, but with a trade off in the breathability stakes. If your rainy rides are also freezing then it's a great option, but if you run hot, or are riding in more temperate downpours then look elsewhere.