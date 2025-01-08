Lezyne Strip Drive Pro 400+ review: Fantastically bright light that holds securely and lasts well.

The Lezyne Strip Drive Pro 400+ is an incredibly bright rear light option with its 400 lumens maximum performance. Even the lower power modes are brighter than many competitors, while also having a long runtime. Other features like the single button control scheme, ladder strap to fit all seatpost shapes, and 270˚ visibility are also fantastic. However that ladder strap is a little short for deeper seatposts, and no charge cable is supplied.

Lezyne Strip Drive Pro 400+

Price: £55 / $54.99

Lumens: 400

Modes: 7

Battery life: 80 hours maximum

Weight: 70g without strap, 80g with

Released as part of Lezyne’s big overhaul of its light range in 2023, the Lezyne Strip Drive Pro 400+ builds on the incredibly popular Strip rear lights by the brand. The new Strip Drive Pro 400+, as the name says, has a maximum lumen brightness of 400. It sits towards the upper end of Lezyne’s range of lights, only surpassed by the Laser Drive, and two Ai-braking equipped Alert 250 and Strip Drive Pro models.

Testing scorecard and notes
AttributesNotesRating
Design and aesthetics Fits on most seatposts with relative ease and doesn’t move around. Only downside is particularly wide aero seatposts don’t accommodate the ladder strap as well. 9/10
Light qualityThe daytime flash is incredibly bright and the standout feature, just as bright in nighttime to draw attention on the road. Varied flash modes are useful for most cycling scenarios in various light conditions.10/10
Control schemeOne button controls everything with superb ease, there are no difficulties. The button is also easy to use when wearing gloves.10/10
Battery life and chargingBattery life has the potential to be very long, but in the more powerful day flash the battery life is not as impressive, although still very good.9/10
ValueI’m not going to dock it a point for excluding the charging cable, as part of the EU switch to USB-C is to reduce the number of superfluous chargers. Great light for a great price.10/10
Overall ratingRow 5 - Cell 1 96%
