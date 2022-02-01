Kuat NV 2.0 two-bike hitch bike rack review

The Kuat NV 2.0 is heavy and takes some dedicated space to store so you’ll want to leave it mounted most of the time. If that works, you are sure to appreciate the excellent quality, tons of features and attention to detail

Riding out of your front door is great but there's a whole world of riding. If you want to be able to drive to the ride then you need a good solid bike rack that you can depend on and one of the easiest ways to make that happen is with a hitch (or tow ball) mounted rack. Tow hitches are available for almost every car and they make for an easy-to-load, easy-to-remove option. Choose the right one and you can be sure your bike and your car will arrive looking as good as when you left.

One of our favourite options in this category is the Kuat NV 2.0 two-bike hitch rack. We included it in our list of the best bike racks for cars and now we've had a chance to spend some time with it. If you are looking for a bike rack that uses a hitch interface then keep reading to see what we think Kuat has done well.

There are thoughtful features everywhere. This is integrated storage for the wrench you need to adjust the tyre trays (Image credit: Josh Ross)

Design and aesthetics

A rack is just a rack, right? When you take a look at the Kuat NV 2.0 2-bike rack you might feel a little different. This rack sits at the top of the food chain in the Kuat lineup and it shows it. In a way this is the expectation but it's worth mentioning anyway.

In the modern world, even low-quality products tend to nail reasonable welds. It's not done by hand and factory welds are almost always good quality, however, what does sometimes happen when a company cuts corners are defects in the powder coat. For the NV 2.0, Kuat starts with a black base then there are contrasting areas of silver, and there's also an option for a lighter grey base paired with contrasting orange details. Spend some time looking and the powder coating appears even with full coverage, there are no globs and there are no missed spots or flakes. The rack carries a quality construction that matches the price tag.

The real story of the Kuat NV 2.0 isn't the construction though. What sets it apart is the detail, the little design considerations that show how well thought out everything is. The hitch interface itself is an excellent example of this. Slide the rack into the hitch on the vehicle and there's no fighting with it. To lock it, slide the hitch pin through and install the lock. Move your hand back and you can find the hitch cam system, tighten it up and a small ball inside the hitch interface gets forced out from the rack. This tightens the rack to the hitch and ensures no movement as you drive. It requires no tools.

Tighten the cam lock and the ball in the hitch insert expands against the inside of the receiver. No tools required and no wear on the hitch (Image credit: Josh Ross)

Pushing the rack into the hitch is best accomplished with the rack in its vertical position. From that position, put your foot on the spring-loaded pivot lever and it's now free to lower into position for use. Once in a flat position reach over to the same lever and grab the top with your hand. It pulls towards you, giving you plenty of leverage, and once released the rack will lower further for trunk access with a bike on the rack.

Bring the rack back to a flat position and it's ready for bikes. The 1.25in version means two bikes max, although if you've chosen the larger hitch there is an extra one-bike or two-bike extension available. The front tyre sits in the tyre cradle while the rear tyre sits on a bar with a slight curvature. This design means the rack handles up to a 50 inch / 1,270mm wheelbase and tyres as large as 4.8in as shipped or 5in with the Phat Bike Adapter Kit. Max weight per bike for the two-bike rack is 60lbs making e-bikes a possibility. There's also an available ramp if getting a 60lb lifted onto the rack sounds like a chore.

At the rear of the rack is the feature that sets the NV 2.0 apart from the NV Base 2.0, the Traildoc. The Traildoc is an integrated repair stand that stores at the rear of the rack. It is available for purchase later if you start with the Base version but there is a slight discount if you start with the package. You can also remove the Traildoc and use the included cover if you want to leave it at home.

Choosing the NV 2.0 instead of the base means an integrated workstand. Don't worry though, you can always add the workstand later if you change your mind (Image credit: Josh Ross)

Performance

The first time you open the box you'll have a rack in pieces and you'll need to budget time for assembly. Not much time though, this is an easy build and it's a one-time event. The only tool you'll need is a single hex wrench and there's a quality version included. Follow the instructions and in about 20 minutes you'll have a complete rack. Most of the time goes to positioning the rack and lining up the four bolts that hold everything together. There are only a few pieces and the whole job couldn't be easier.

With assembly out of the way the first thing I noticed was the weight. In my part of the world, these are the racks you see more than any other. I counted ten in a single midweek ride across the city. After spending time with the Kuat NV 2.0 I can attest to one of the reasons that they are so visible is because they are best left installed. With no bikes installed the rack is 52lbs and awkward to carry. If you plan to use the rack regularly then make use of the locking hitch pin and leave it installed on your car. The ease of tilting for trunk access makes living with it on your car easy enough to justify never removing it.

Another detail that helps with leaving it on the car has to do with ground clearance. Most pictures you can find will show the two-inch version of the rack. With that version of the rack, there is a long straight run from the hitch with a round cam at the end. The smaller hitch version stays at the same height as the hitch for about half as long before curving up. That means more clearance to avoid scraping as you enter, and leave, driveways. If the rack outlasts your car and you end up needing to change hitches, they are both available as an accessory.

The smaller hitch version of the rack arcs upward as soon as possible making for better ground clearance on lower vehicles (Image credit: Josh Ross)

If you do decide to move it, storing it will take some dedicated space. Kuat sells an accessory that mounts a faux hitch to the wall and I can see the appeal. Without buying anything though, it will stand vertically. You can fold one of the tyre retention clamps out for a third point of ground contact and even better stability.

While the weight is noticeable off the car, the thing I noticed most about using the NV 2.0 is the stability. There are racks that use a bolt to retain the rack in the hitch. If you don't tighten them down fully then the rack will sway in the hitch. With the cam system that the NV 2.0 uses you never have to crawl under the car to install it and it's easy to tighten it. The rack won't move and the bikes are solid. If you've got kids' bikes, the available adapter for smaller wheels will make sure their bikes are just as stable as yours.

There is an included cable lock but this is not a safe system to use. Cable locks are so fast, and silent, to cut that you will want to use something more secure in almost every situation. You might be okay at a trailhead but for any other situation, take a look at our list of the best bike locks for something more robust.

The Traildoc system fares better. It's not going to replace most of the options in our best bike repair stand list but it will generally work at the trailhead if you need to check something. Even if that seems like an unlikely scenario for you, one thing I found myself doing with it was just using it to hold my bike while hanging out at the trailhead.

The rear tyre strap has a rubberized inner to prevent scratches on expensive wheels (Image credit: Josh Ross)

Verdict

I've used Kuat racks for years. The bike retention system means no frame contact and your bike is safe. The NV 2.0 is what happens when you combine the best design considerations Kuat is capable of with that same great retention system. There is compatibility with almost every car, courtesy of a 1.25-inch hitch option. There is also compatibility with almost every bike owing to adjustable front wheel trays, add-ons for bigger or smaller tyres, and a high per bike weight rating. If you are thinking about the base vs the standard version, the high buy-in cost plus small discount for the Base means it's worth getting the repair stand just in case.

The downside to all the features is that it's so heavy that the Kuat NV 2.0 becomes somewhat unmanageable off the car. Removing and installing is a chore and storing it takes some space. If you expect to only use a rack occasionally there are other options but for those who use it regularly, Kuat has a winner.

Tech Specs: Kuat NV 2.0 2-bike hitch rack