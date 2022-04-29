Best bike storage ideas 2022 - How to safely store your prized possession

The best bike storage solutions cover all kinds of situations. One bike or multiple bikes, small living space or big, rented vs owned, indoors or out. Whatever your situation, the best bike storage will help you make the most of your available space, whilst protecting the bike being stored and keeping security in mind. Choose right and you'll not only get your bikes out of the way but you'll also keep them safe and, if you want, you'll have the option of displaying them in their best light. The bottom line is there are a lot of choices when it comes to finding the best way to store the best road bikes and the best gravel bikes.

Those of us here at Cyclingnews have more bikes than many and deal with a wide range of living situations. We understand your struggle and we deal with storing bikes ourselves. We've spent time putting together a list of our favourite options covering the best bike storage solutions we think are available right now. If you are trying to figure out how to keep your pride and joy safe and conveniently at hand, keep reading to see our list of choices.

Hornit Clug Pro Wall Mount Best bike storage for elegant, vertical, wall mounting Specifications Number of bikes supported: One Requires drilling: Yes Max supported weight: 30kg Compatible tyre width: 23-81mm depending on version purchased Horizontal or vertical: Vertical Folding design: No Today's Best Deals View at Chain Reaction Cycles View at Wiggle Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Simple mounting + Magnetically secured strap protects against flat tyre + Easy to use Reasons to avoid - Requires lifting of the front of the bike

The Hornit Clug has been around for a number of years and is often cited as one of the simplest ways to secure a bike to a wall. It's a small cube that mounts where the front tyre meets your wall and secures the bike by taking advantage of the flex that tyres have. Push the wheel into the Clug and the tyre will distort to fit through a pinch point then hold the bike with the weight balanced on the rear wheel and the floor.

It's one of those brilliantly elegant solutions that just works, but there was a problem: if your front tyre went flat, the bike could fall. The Hornit Clug Pro solves this with a cord that magnetically attaches through the wheel. The basic design remains the same but if the tyre loses air, the bike stays put. Because the weight of the bike balances on the floor, you can hold a lot of weight using a Clug. Keep in mind though that while an eBike will work, you do need to be able to lift the front up vertically. It's also worth noting that the spot where your rear wheel touches the wall will get dirty. If that's an issue you'll want to grab the Clug mud pad to protect the wall.

Steadyrack Wall Mount Bike Rack Best bike storage to save space on the wall Specifications Number of bikes supported: One Requires drilling: Yes Max supported weight: 35kg Compatible tyre width: 20-29 inch wheels up to 2.1 inch Horizontal or vertical: Vertical Folding design: Yes Today's Best Deals Low Stock View at Amazon View at Target View at Lowe's Reasons to buy + Lots of options for different kinds of bikes + Folds against the wall to save space + Includes protection for the rear tyre against the wall Reasons to avoid - Multiple bikes get expensive fast

The way the Steadyrack hangs a bike looks a little like the Clug but the two share very little besides the vertical wall orientation. The Steadyrack supports the full weight of the bike by cradling the front wheel and they include wall protection for the rear wheel. That arrangement does limit use with fenders but there's an available variation of the design if that's a need.

The thing that really sets the Steadyrack apart though is that the design rotates up to 160 degrees, meaning you can purchase multiple units and mount them close together. After loading a bike, fold them towards the wall like. In this way you can stack more bikes in less space. Each bike does require a separate unit though and that's an investment that will add up quickly if you need to store a bunch of bikes.

Park Tool 451 Bike Storage Hook Best bike storage on a budget Specifications Number of bikes supported: One Requires drilling: Yes Max supported weight: “If installed correctly, these hooks will support the weight of just about any bike!” Compatible tyre width: NA Horizontal or vertical: Use one for a vertical arrangement or two for horizontal Folding design: No Today's Best Deals View at Jenson USA Low Stock View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Simple mounting + Inexpensive + Sturdy Reasons to avoid - Requires lifting of the bike

There are those who are going to read through this list and say something like, "can't I just use a hook?" Well, yeah, you can just use a hook and Park Tools, the most well-known bike tool brand, even makes a hook for just that purpose. It's a simple vinyl-coated hook that mounts into wood and holds just about any bike. The 451, listed here, is a 55mm wide hook and if that's not wide enough Park also offers the 471 and 471xx to cover tyres as wide as 125mm.

When it comes to weight the brand says it will cover just about any bike when properly mounted. The one thing to remember is that the bike hangs free of any additional support. You can hang it from one wheel in a vertical orientation, or use both of the supplied hooks for a completely upside-down horizontal arrangement but either way, you've got to lift it into place, so a heavy bike will be even trickier than solutions that keep the weight balanced on the rear wheel.

Feedback Sports Velo Wall Rack 2D Best bike storage for bikes with angled top tubes Specifications Number of bikes supported: One Requires drilling: Yes Max supported weight: 70lbs (31.8kg) Compatible tyre width: NA Horizontal or vertical: Horizontal Folding design: No Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at REI.com View at The Pro's Closet Reasons to buy + The rubber cradle has provisions for cables + Tons of adjustability + Rubberised cradle won’t scratch a bike Reasons to avoid - Not the prettiest solution

The Feedback Sports Velo Wall Rack is one of the bike storage solutions I've personally used for years. There are a variety of much prettier horizontal storage solutions on the market, and in this list, but the Velo Wall Rack stands out because of its adjustability. Once you've mounted it on the wall you can adjust each arm independently to account for the slope of the top tube. Some of the best aero road bikes, as well as classic steel bikes, have an almost perfectly flat top tube but often road bikes and gravel bikes have deep slants to the top tube. With the Velo Wall Rack, you can adjust the arms so the bike still sits relatively level. If you are mounting a heavy bike, then you do still have to lift it but it's possible to adjust the wall rack so that much of the weight still rests on the ground and you only need to lift the bike a little. Wide mountain bike handlebars may require the front wheel to sit at an angle from the wall but it will still work.

Stasdock Bike Wall Mount Best bike storage when your bike is a centrepiece Specifications Number of bikes supported: One Requires drilling: Yes Max supported weight: 15kg Compatible tyre width: NA Horizontal or vertical: Horizontal Folding design: No Today's Best Deals View at Competitive Cyclist Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Includes storage for your bike accessories too + Three colour options + The design won't look out of place in a home Reasons to avoid - Best used with horizontal top tubes - Width doesn’t account for width between wall studs

These kinds of horizontal top tube hanger systems are a good option when you have to hang a bike somewhere visible. There are others on the market but the Stasdock does a great job of both looking good and being useful. There's room for a helmet, CO2 canisters, sunglasses, and shoes in the main unit and if you want to add the capacity to hang clothing under it, there's an add-on. There are also three colours available to match your decor, or bike and the shelf that actually holds the bike uses a soft foam to protect the finish.

Given that the shelf is horizontal though, you will probably want to use this with bikes that have a matching top tube. If you've got a deep angle in the top tube the bike is going to hang at an angle. The main thing you want to watch out for though is the mounting. The max weight is fairly low but you definitely don't want to mount to drywall alone, even with wall plugs/anchors. In the US, most walls use a 16 inch on centre stud arrangement and given the width is 13.7 inches that means it's impossible to hit two studs. You could mount something to the studs then mount this to that but you'll have to figure it all out. If you can get it to work - or you're working with brick walls - then this is a solution that will display your bike like the centrepiece it is.

Feedback Sports Velo Cache Best bike storage when you want a completely free-standing option Specifications Number of bikes supported: Up to four Requires drilling: No Max supported weight: 40lbs (18kg) per cradle – 160lb (73kg) total Compatible tyre width: NA Horizontal or vertical: Horizontal Folding design: No Today's Best Deals View at REI.com Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Add-ons allow for expansion from 2-4 bikes + Doesn’t depend on a wall + Lots of adjustability for slanting top tubes Reasons to avoid - Needs a healthy amount of floor space

So far, all of the options that we've featured required drilling into the wall. That's not a big deal for some but for others it's a deal-breaker. If you have a wall you can't drill into, or you aren't allowed to drill into, then the Feedback Sports Velo Cache is an option. The way it holds the bike is the same as the Velo Wall Rack but instead of needing a wall Feedback Sports provides a base and post. Not only does it not require drilling into a wall, it doesn't require a wall at all.

If you want to put it in the centre of the room there's no reason you can't. You can even buy an expansion kit that adds an additional base leg and support for two more bikes. The downside of the strategy is that it does take up a lot of floor space. You can stack two bikes vertically, so there's some space-saving, but this solution is more about keeping your bikes safe and organised than it is about saving space.

Saris Bunk 2-Bike Storage Stand Best bike storage for no drill and limited floor space Specifications Number of bikes supported: two Requires drilling: no Max supported weight: 35lbs per bike Compatible tyre width: NA Horizontal or vertical: Horizontal Folding design: No Today's Best Deals View at Competitive Cyclist View at Jenson USA View at Backcountry.com Reasons to buy + No drill + Saves floor space + Some adjustability in the arms Reasons to avoid - Not tall enough to accommodate two large bikes

If you have more wall space than floor space but still need a no-drill solution then this stand from Saris is an option. While the Feedback Sports Velo Cache takes up a lot of floor space the Saris Bike Bunk limits its needs in that department by resting against the wall. As the weight of the bikes push down, the angle of the stand converts that pressure horizontally and pushes back against the wall.

It lets you stack two bikes on top of each other to save space. There's no adjustability for slanting top tubes but there is adjustability for where the bikes sit on the pole. Just keep in mind that there's only so much height to play with. If you are tall and trying to store two bikes, you'll want to make sure there is enough room to space them out.

Topeak Dual-Touch Bike Stand Best bike stand for kids bikes that keep getting bigger Specifications Number of bikes supported: Two to four Requires drilling: No Max supported weight: 18 kg / 39.7 lb (Per Hook), 72 kg / 158.7 lb (Per Stand) Compatible tyre width: NA Horizontal or vertical: Horizontal Folding design: No Today's Best Deals View at Walmart View at Focus Camera View at Jenson USA Reasons to buy + No drill + Saves floor space + Tons of adjustability in the arms Reasons to avoid - You’ll fill vertical space in a room faster than you think

My most-used bikes live on the wall in the house using the Feedback Sports Velo Wall Rack, but for less used bikes, and family bikes, I use the Topeak Dual-Touch Bike Stand. It mounts by pushing against the ceiling and floor and with an expansion kit you can fit up to four bikes on the stand, and just like the Velo Wall Rack, there is plenty of adjustability to account for angled top tubes.

What makes this a good choice, in contrast to the Velo Wall rack, is the adjustability for changing bike needs. Once the Velo Wall Rack is in the wall, you can only move up and down so much. Plus, you do have to drill. With the Topeak Dual Touch, as my kiddo has grown, we've moved the bikes apart to accommodate his growing bike. There are a few mounting things to consider though: it's easy to cave in drywall on the ceiling so make sure you have something solid, like a stud, under the contact point. More importantly though, you will fill up vertical space fast. Even with a 9.5ft / 2.9-metre ceiling, it's a struggle to fit two adult bikes and a kids' bike. You will need just the right kind of room to make this work for more than two bikes.

Feedback Sports Rakk Bike Stand Best bike storage for keeping a single bike from falling over Specifications Number of bikes supported: one Requires drilling: no Max supported weight: NA Compatible tyre width: 20mm road tires up to 2.25″ with the RAKK XL available for 2.3″ – 5″ Horizontal or vertical: Horizontal Folding design: Yes Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Foldable for storage + Keeps a single bike stable + Works with gravel bikes and disc brakes without issue Reasons to avoid - Wheel doesn’t sit flat against the ground

As you've read through this, you might get the sense that I have a lot of bikes in a small space. That's exactly right and that means getting some of the bikes ready for early morning rides would be disruptive. To deal with this I have a Feedback Sports Rakk Bike Stand. Before an early ride, I pull it out, unfold it, and put a bike on it where I won't bother anyone in the morning.

I also use one to store a bike in an area with a low ceiling and I tend to grab it for maintenance work like changing saddles or wrapping bars. Using it doesn't save any space but if you need to keep a bike upright and you don't want to lean it against a wall or your furniture, then it's an easy-to-use option. It would be even more useful if the tyre actually sat on the ground but if you aren't trying to level a saddle that's less of a concern. There are products out there, often called display stands, that use a fork design to grab the axle outside of the frame. They are less expensive but don't always work with disc brake bikes and the Rakk is much more sturdy.

Alpen Bike Storage Pod Best bike storage for secure outdoor storage Specifications Number of bikes supported: One Requires drilling: No Max supported weight: NA Compatible tyre width: NA Horizontal or vertical: Horizontal Folding design: No Today's Best Deals Visit Site Reasons to buy + Waterproof + Secure + Creates a storage space where none exists Reasons to avoid - Expensive

There's no getting around how expensive this is. It's a big investment and it's a luxury solution compared to any number of prebuilt sheds that aren't designed for bikes, but we are including it because it's a uniquely secure option for storing a bike outside. You can bolt the entire unit to the ground, use one of our best bike lock suggestions to attach the bike to an anchor inside, then lock the Alpen pod. Storing your bike outside the house is a risky proposition but this is a weatherproof and highly secure solution that might be just the right thing in certain situations.

What to think about when it comes to the best bike storage

What is the most efficient way to store bicycles? The best bike storage is all about efficiency and that often means going vertical. The easiest way to store bikes is on the ground next to each other. It's a solution that might work for a limited number of bikes, in certain situations, but it's not the most efficient. If you want efficiency, that's all about getting the bikes up off the floor and getting them as close together as possible, often top and tailing them so the handlebars don't clash. This is the best way to store your bike in a limited space. There is another way to look at efficiency though. Efficiency of space is one interpretation but efficiency of resources is another. Stated more simply, "what's the most affordable way to store a bike?" If that's your angle on efficiency there's really no better solution than a screw in hook like the one we featured from Park Tools. It works, it's inexpensive, and it also makes pretty good use of space.

How do you store expensive bikes? If you are asking about storing expensive bikes you are clearly worried about damaging your pride and joy. We understand nice bikes, nice wheels, and just how annoying a scratch can be. It doesn't hurt anything to hang a bike vertically and it's okay to hang a bike by the wheel. You want to make sure that the surface that contacts the paint, or wheel, uses a material that protects it. Every choice we've presented is safe for your bike no matter how expensive it is or how much it means to you. Make sure you follow the directions from the rack manufacturers and if a rack mounts to a wall make sure that it's solidly mounted. Drywall anchors are not a good solution for anything weighty, so look for the studs or find a way to create a solid mounting point.