Insta360 x4 review: An excellent choice if you film while riding

The Insta360 x3 was already the best action camera for mid-ride video captures, but now the x4 allows for 8k recording

By
published
The Insta360 X4 in operation
(Image: © Josh Ross)

Cyclingnews Verdict

There’s all kinds of tricks you can do with a 360 camera but those are gimmicks. The real advantage is concentrating on your ride and picking what the viewer actually sees later. The Insta360 x4 makes that even better by adding a form factor that’s easy to grip with one hand and providing an easy to use mobile editing solution. Although the x3 already did all that, the new x4 shoots in 8k so that when you edit down to a single camera linear view you can still export in 4k. In short, Insta360 x4 took an amazing camera and fixed the only issue it had. If you like to shoot video while riding, there’s no better option.

Pros

  • +

    Replaceable lens covers included

  • +

    Easy to grip form factor

  • +

    Mic that picks up voice even while riding

  • +

    Replaceable battery

  • +

    8k recording

  • +

    High-quality mobile app for editing

Cons

  • -

    Price increase

I've been reviewing Insta360 products for years and one thing the company isn't shy about is trying new things then radically redesigning them. I'm sure not everyone loves that approach but generally the quality has only gotten better. What it's meant for me is that at this point I have a box of accessories and cameras that all have unique uses. Our list of the best action cameras has options from Insta360 if I want to vlog, if there's a unique angle I need, and there are even a few generations of traditional action cameras. Despite my love of those cameras though, there's one I grab more than any other.

Tech Specs: Insta360 Ace Pro

Price: £499.99 / $499.99 / €559.99

Video Resolution: Max 360-degree video resolution 8k at 30 fps and 5.7k at 60 fps, Max 360-degree slow motion resolution 4k at 100fps, Max wide angle resolution 4k at 60 fps (single lens), Me mode (single lens and invisible selfie stick) 4k at 30 fps and 2.7k at 120 fps 

Water resistance: Waterproof to 10m (33ft)

Run Time: 2290 mAh battery and up to 135 Minutes in 5.7k at 30 fps or 71 minutes in 8k at 30fps

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Testing scorecard and notes
Audio QualityWhat I ask is that it’s possible to talk to the camera while riding and have my voice understandable. The x4 accomplishes that and you can add both wired and wireless mics easy enough if you want better quality.10/10
Video QualityLooking through my footage I see detail in the trees while riding on an overcast day and detail in the clouds on a sunny day. It’s maybe a little oversharpened and there’s the traditional flattening of the scene that comes from a small sensor but this is all as expected with an action cam. 8/10
Form factorEasy to grab while riding and perfect for stashing in a bib short cargo pocket. It only loses a point because it is growing in size. 9/10
Included SoftwareTruly excellent it works well and makes it easy to get footage off of the unit and out to social in a hurry10/10
ValueWith no direct competition the x4 competes with the GoPro Hero 12 and the Insta360 Ace Pro but costs a good bit more. That matches the GoPro 360 camera but the Insta option is a far more usable form factor.9/10
OverallRow 5 - Cell 1 92%

Josh Ross
Josh Ross

Josh hails from the Pacific Northwest of the United States but would prefer riding through the desert than the rain. He will happily talk for hours about the minutiae of cycling tech but also has an understanding that most people just want things to work. He is a road cyclist at heart and doesn't care much if those roads are paved, dirt, or digital. Although he rarely races, if you ask him to ride from sunrise to sunset the answer will be yes. Height: 5'9" Weight: 140 lb. Rides: Salsa Warbird, Cannondale CAAD9, Enve Melee, Look 795 Blade RS, Priority Continuum Onyx