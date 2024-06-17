Less than 1% battery life used in a three-hour ride: New Coros Dura computer is a gamechanger

A first-ride review of the smartwatch brand's first foray into cycling

By
published
The Coros Dura computer showing the data screen
(Image: © Josh Croxton)

Early Verdict

A promising new computer with a battery life to last all year

Pros

  • +

    Incredible battery life

  • +

    Good screen clarity

  • +

    Well styled

  • +

    Impressive price

Cons

  • -

    Display is slow

  • -

    Functionality is (currently) thin

You can trust Cyclingnews Our experts spend countless hours testing cycling tech and will always share honest, unbiased advice to help you choose. Find out more about how we test.

As first-world problems go, there aren't many that cyclists will be more familiar with than kitting up for a ride, only to find that your bike computer's battery is flat just as you're about to head out the door. If not that, then it's the anxiety of an old computer's battery draining from full to flat while you're following a route, hoping you'll hit familiar territory before being plunged into digital darkness. 

It's one of the biggest complaints I had with the Hammerhead Karoo 2, whose battery lasts somewhere in the region of 8-10 hours, and though it's my go-to computer at home, it was forced to sit on the sidelines when I tackled the Chasing Cancellara 275km sportive in 2022. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Josh Croxton
Josh Croxton
Associate Editor (Tech)

Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton. He has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews. 

On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.