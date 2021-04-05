DHB Neoprene Nylon Overshoes review

UK clothing company, DHB, has forged a solid and well-deserved reputation over the years for making on-point clothing that delivers excellent performance at a fraction of the price of many competing brands. The Nylon Overshoes are a good example of this. They’re made from 3mm neoprene to keep out the cold and rain with a snug and secure fit from a zip and Velcro closure system. Details include a reflective stripe and logo and Kevlar reinforced cleat opening.

Image 1 of 3 The design is relatively simple. There's nothing fancy on offer here save for a reflective DHB logo and stripes on the rear for increased visibility (Image credit: David Arthur) Image 2 of 3 The cleat holes are designed to provide a secure fit and avoid rain and road-spray ingress (Image credit: David Arthur) Image 3 of 3 The overshoes are made from 3mm thick neoprene, which is a tough and stretchy material that provides good protection from the elements (Image credit: David Arthur)

Design and aesthetics

There’s nothing fancy or innovative about the DHB Neoprene Nylon overshoes - but they just work. They’re made from 3mm thick neoprene, which is a tough and stretchy material that provides good protection from the weather and low temperatures. They’re snug fitting with an elasticated heel section and a dual zip and Velcro retention system at the back of the foot. The plain black overshoe is interspersed with a long reflective stripe at the rear and a reflective DHB logo to increase visibility on dark roads. The cleat holes are designed to provide a secure fit and avoid rain and road-spray ingress.

Specifications

The neoprene material that is sandwiched between two layers of nylon stretch fabric boosts the durability and hardiness of these overshoes. The bottom is constructed from a tough Kevlar material to prevent excess wear around the vulnerable cleat and heel areas. A durable YKK main zipper is joined by a small Velcro tab at the top to keep the overshoes cinched up. They're available in a single black colour option with five sizes ranging from XS to XL.

Performance

Overshoes needn’t cost a fortune and these DHB Neoprene Nylon options make that point abundantly clear. These deliver performance that easily matches overshoes costing twice as much. The branding is also discrete.

The size large overshoes slipped over my size 45 shoes with ease - no tug-of-war-like pulling here. The nylon-coated neoprene slips easily over the shoes and the heel pulls into place with ease. The YKK zipper slides gracefully to the top of the ankle where a short Velcro strap ensures the zip can’t retreat.

With changeable weather during the test period, the overshoes proved their worth against the full gamut of British winter conditions, from rain to cold temperatures and lots of road and mud spray. The thick neoprene layer provided adequate protection against colder weather while keeping road spray and general winter filth at bay, ensuring my feet remained dry and warm. On warmer rides, the breathability came to the fore with no overheating experienced, referencing just how versatile they are as an all-year-round option.

Verdict

Even if the DHB Neoprene Nylon Overshoes were priced a lot higher they would still get a solid thumbs-up from us - but, considering they cost half as much as its rivals they get a double thumbs up. They simply do everything you want from an overshoe. They might not have the total rain and cold protection of more premium and complex designed overshoes, but for the majority of the time, they do more than an adequate job without all the frills.

Sizing and fitting are good, they look good, they’re durable and work well in a range of conditions and come in five sizes. What more do you want?

Tech spec: DHB Neoprene Nylon Overshoes