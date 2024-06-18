Attaquer All Day Jersey review: Tested over 10+ hours in the saddle

The All Day Jersey is comfortable and strikes a nice balance between purpose and comfort fit-wise. The large pockets and neat zippered pocket are a good size and can hold plenty of supplies.

Attaquer's All Day Jersey 2.0 has according to the brand been ‘designed for maximum comfort for the shortest to the very longest rides’. I recently tackled my longest-ever bike ride at 178 miles - over 10 hours - and decided to pull on the All Day jersey and put its name to the test.

The All Day Jersey 2.0 sits alongside several others in the brand's range including the Race and Ultra Aero+ jerseys. The brand's 'All Day' collection also features bib shorts three-quarter-length tights and full-length bib tights tights. In a nutshell, the jersey promises all-day comfort, with a figure-hugging, racy cut. It’s available in seven colours and is priced at £125 / US$155 / €155.

My test jersey was the ‘pine’ colour as pictured. We have included the All Day jersey in our best cycling jerseys guide where you can check out how it compares to other options in the 'all-rounder' jersey category.

The All Day jersey has several a few design flourishes on the back section (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Design and Aesthetics

The All Day jersey looks smart in the ‘pine’ colour, but there are several other options including black, burnt orange and eggshell. Design-wise, Attaquer likes to add a lot of extra flourishes to its cycling apparel and here, there’s a mid-torso logo on the front as well as on the left sleeve.

Moving to the rear, an Attaquer logo runs vertically down the back, there is also a white circle at the neck and a half-in, half-out-of-the-middle-pocket white colour block with more info on the All Day collection. It all works and looks stylish to me, but any more would be overdoing it, I think.

The jersey is designed in Australia and manufactured in China from 90% recycled polyamide and 10% elastane. Attaquer states that the All Day jersey is "the most comfortable rubbish you’ll ever wear."

The jersey is also Oeko-Tex Standard 100 Certified. I wasn't familiar with this textile certification but Oeko-Tex classements mean any garment bearing the label has passed safety tests for the presence of harmful substances.

The sides, shoulders, sleeves and part of the collar are all a mesh material. The jersey has three good-sized pockets and one neat zippered one on the right-hand side. The top of each pocket features a chunky elastic band which helps with retention and structure. The bottom of the jersey also uses a robust silicone gripper helping it stay where it should.

The mesh material is mainly on the shoulders, sides and jersey collar (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Performance

I’m 65kg and 176cm for reference and tested a size small which fitted me very well. If you're usually a size small in other jerseys, it’s true to size and the same as a lot of other brands' sizing. I agree with Attaquer's description of the jersey, which says it’s figure-hugging and racy but isn’t a hyper-tight aero number. If you want a comfortable jersey without flap or excess material the All Day 2.0 will fit the bill.

While I've been testing the jersey in various settings over recent months, its biggest test came in a recent all-day ride. I started my ride at 6:30am and covered 178 miles, wearing the jersey for more than 12 hours. I started in a gilet first thing, but removed it later and rode with arm warmers and a thin base layer for the rest of the day with the temperature in the low and mid-teens.

I was carrying a lot more food than normal for my ride, and the first two hours of the day were spent on my local chaingang. The All Day pockets held my extra gels and bars solidly which I was happy with, especially when riding hard. I don’t like the feeling of stuffed pockets bouncing around all over the place and the pockets are roomy enough but offer a good compressive hold. I carried a phone, pump, keys, gilet and nine bars and gels comfortably and neatly.

The arms are a nice length and don't ride up (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

The white printed box and logo above the middle pocket create a different texture and If I was really splitting hairs I’d say this perhaps makes slipping certain items into the middle pocket slightly harder, especially at pace or when you are rushing. I can’t say it caused me any issues but I noted the feel was different. My gilet and pump took up most of the space in this middle pocket, so I didn’t delve into it too much during the day.

I was happy with the jersey cut and fit, it’s nicely fitted without any excess flap anywhere so you feel fast, but isn’t so tight as to be uncomfortable or restrictive over a long ride or for general use. The sleeve length is bang on trend right now I would say and the sleeves stayed in place and didn’t ride up, something that doesn’t happen on every jersey.

The jersey didn’t give me a single issue all day, deep into a long ride is sometimes the place where certain things start to irritate you, chafe or niggle. But there was none of that here, I was comfortable all day, and it was also easy to operate the zip one-handed. I didn’t have to give the jersey a single thought.

Image 1 of 3 The top of the three pockets has a nice sturdy elastic band (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski ) Another small logo can be found at the shoulder (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski ) Some cracking has started to happen on the front torso logo (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski )

Verdict

I wouldn’t hesitate to ride all day in the Attaquer All Day jersey. It’s comfortable and has desirable features like nice-length sleeves and a zippered pocket for valuables. My only niggle is the lettering on the front appearing to already be cracking slightly which I never like to see, especially on relatively new kit.

There are plenty of colours to choose from and the purposeful yet more forgiving cut should suit most riders. At £125 / $155 / €155 it’s competitively priced for the premium road cycling jersey space. It will, however, keep you comfortable and feeling stylish, no matter how long the ride.