Attaquer All Day Jersey review: Tested over 10+ hours in the saddle

My longest-ever bike ride was a great test for the Australian brand's All-day jersey

Attaquer All Day jersey
Cyclingnews Verdict

The All Day Jersey is comfortable and strikes a nice balance between purpose and comfort fit-wise. The large pockets and neat zippered pocket are a good size and can hold plenty of supplies.

    Comfortable and stylish

    Good sizes and compressive pockets

    Range of colours and sizes

Cons

    Chest lettering cracking slightly

    Branding may be slightly excessive for some

You can trust Cyclingnews Our experts spend countless hours testing cycling tech and will always share honest, unbiased advice to help you choose. Find out more about how we test.

Attaquer's All Day Jersey 2.0 has according to the brand been ‘designed for maximum comfort for the shortest to the very longest rides’. I recently tackled my longest-ever bike ride at 178 miles - over 10 hours - and decided to pull on the All Day jersey and put its name to the test.

The All Day Jersey 2.0 sits alongside several others in the brand's range including the Race and Ultra Aero+ jerseys. The brand's 'All Day' collection also features bib shorts three-quarter-length tights and full-length bib tights tights. In a nutshell, the jersey promises all-day comfort, with a figure-hugging, racy cut. It’s available in seven colours and is priced at £125 / US$155 / €155. 

Attaquer All Day jersey
The top of the three pockets has a nice sturdy elastic band (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski )
Testing scorecard and notes
Design and aestheticsA stylish design and cut with a range of different colours. Extra design flourishes may irritate some.8/10
Thermal managementThis is a jersey for the summer, it will work right up into the warmest temperatures.8/10
StorageThree quality, good sized pocket and a neat smaller zippered one.9/10
Comfort and fitComfortable over a long period of time, fit is performance focused without being uncomfortable.9/10
Value£125 / $155 / €155, smack bang in the middle of premium jersey territory.8/10
OverallRow 5 - Cell 1 42/50

Tom Wieckowski
Tom Wieckowski
Tech writer

Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as tech writer. Tom has over 10 years experience as a qualified mechanic with 5 or so of those being spent running an independent workshop. Tom has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track and has ridden and competed in most disciplines, even the odd bit of bike polo. Tom is as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike exploring the Worcestershire lanes.