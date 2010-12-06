Trending

Hondo/Bartko seal win in Zurich

Marvulli/Aeschbach can't gain back the lap

Final standings

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danilo Hondo / Robert Bartko (Ger) Samsung263pts
2 -1 lapFranco Marvulli / Alexander Aeschbach (Swi) Skoda303
3Danny Stam / Léon Van Bon (Ned) Möbel Märki219
4 -2 lapsTristan Marguet / Iljo Keisse (Swi/Bel) Price285
5Leif Lampater / Christian Grasmann (Ger) EWZ176
6 -7 lapsKenny De Ketele / Tim Mertens (Bel) Atzmännig224
7 -9 lapsClaudio Imhof / Silvan Dillier (Swi) Lerch & Partner193
8 -16 lapsWalter Perez / Sebastian Donadio (Arg) Habegger153
9 -18 lapsLoic Perizzolo / Fabio Masotti (Swi/Ita) Riposa155
10 -20 lapsDaniel Holloway / Colby Pearce (USA) Hotel Krone Unterstrass71
11 -28 lapsBernhard Oberholzer / Marcel Barth (Swi/Ger) Malbuner78
12Andreas Müller / Sven Krauss (Aut/Ger) Riverside37

