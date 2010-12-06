Hondo/Bartko seal win in Zurich
Marvulli/Aeschbach can't gain back the lap
Final standings
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danilo Hondo / Robert Bartko (Ger) Samsung
|263
|pts
|2 -1 lap
|Franco Marvulli / Alexander Aeschbach (Swi) Skoda
|303
|3
|Danny Stam / Léon Van Bon (Ned) Möbel Märki
|219
|4 -2 laps
|Tristan Marguet / Iljo Keisse (Swi/Bel) Price
|285
|5
|Leif Lampater / Christian Grasmann (Ger) EWZ
|176
|6 -7 laps
|Kenny De Ketele / Tim Mertens (Bel) Atzmännig
|224
|7 -9 laps
|Claudio Imhof / Silvan Dillier (Swi) Lerch & Partner
|193
|8 -16 laps
|Walter Perez / Sebastian Donadio (Arg) Habegger
|153
|9 -18 laps
|Loic Perizzolo / Fabio Masotti (Swi/Ita) Riposa
|155
|10 -20 laps
|Daniel Holloway / Colby Pearce (USA) Hotel Krone Unterstrass
|71
|11 -28 laps
|Bernhard Oberholzer / Marcel Barth (Swi/Ger) Malbuner
|78
|12
|Andreas Müller / Sven Krauss (Aut/Ger) Riverside
|37
