Toon Aerts wins X2O Trofee Kortrijk

Belgian solos to victory ahead of Iserbyt and Van Kessel

Belgian Eli Iserbyt Belgian Toon Aerts and Dutch Corne Van Kessel pictured on the podium after the mens elite race of the Urban Cross Kortrijk cyclocross cycling event on Saturday 27 November 2021 in Kortrijk the second stage in the X2O Badkamers Trofee Veldrijden competition BELGA PHOTO KRISTOF VAN ACCOM Photo by KRISTOF VAN ACCOMBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images
Aerts tops the poduim at Urban Cross (Image credit: Kristof Van Accom/Belga/AFP via Getty Images)

Toon Aerts (Baloise Trek Lions) took his third victory of the cyclo-cross season at the X2O Trofee Urban Cross, soloing home over a minute ahead of Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) in Kortrijk to grab the overall series lead after two races.

Corné Van Kessel (Tormans-Circus) rounded out the podium in third place, 1:39 down on Aerts, who led the race from flag to flag.

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Toon Aerts (Baloise Trek Lions) 0:57:32
2Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal) 0:01:07
3Corne Van Kessel (Tormans-Circus Cyclo Cross Team) 0:01:39
4Vincent Baestaens (Deschacht-Group Hens-Containers Maes) 0:02:06
5Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal)
6Diether Sweeck (Kko - Crelan) 0:02:31
7Thijs Aerts (Baloise Trek Lions) 0:02:57
8Lander Loockx (Deschacht-Group Hens-Containers Maes) 0:03:01
9Tom Meeusen (Deschacht-Group Hens-Containers Maes) 0:03:43
10Laurens Sweeck (Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal) 0:03:53
11David Van der Poel (Alpecin – Fenix) 0:04:02
12Yentl Bekaert (Baloise Trek Lions) 0:04:18
13Robin Alderweireld (Team Atom 6) 0:04:31
14Mathijs Wuyts (Tarteletto - Isorex CX-team) 0:04:58
15Ingmar Uytdewilligen (Tarteletto - Isorex CX-team) 0:05:13
16Julian Siemons (Van Den Plas - Hepa Cycling Team) 0:05:23
17Arne Vrachten (Acrog - Tormans Balen BC) 0:05:44
18Seppe Rombouts (Lviv Cycling Team) 0:06:08
19Nick Peers (Van Den Plas - Hepa Cycling Team) 0:07:14
20Koen Van Dijke (TWC Het Snelle Wiel) 0:07:20
21Tim De Schuyter (Individueel) - 2 Laps
22Florian Hamm (Schamel p/b Kloster Kitchen)
23Andy Ruts - 3 Laps
24Wouter Goosen (Zannata Cycling Team)
25Alex Colman (Sport Vlaanderen – Baloise)
26Gauthier Heymes (CC Sarrebourgeois) - 4 Laps
