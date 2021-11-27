Toon Aerts wins X2O Trofee Kortrijk
By Cyclingnews
Belgian solos to victory ahead of Iserbyt and Van Kessel
Toon Aerts (Baloise Trek Lions) took his third victory of the cyclo-cross season at the X2O Trofee Urban Cross, soloing home over a minute ahead of Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) in Kortrijk to grab the overall series lead after two races.
Corné Van Kessel (Tormans-Circus) rounded out the podium in third place, 1:39 down on Aerts, who led the race from flag to flag.
More to come...
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Toon Aerts (Baloise Trek Lions)
|0:57:32
|2
|Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal)
|0:01:07
|3
|Corne Van Kessel (Tormans-Circus Cyclo Cross Team)
|0:01:39
|4
|Vincent Baestaens (Deschacht-Group Hens-Containers Maes)
|0:02:06
|5
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal)
|6
|Diether Sweeck (Kko - Crelan)
|0:02:31
|7
|Thijs Aerts (Baloise Trek Lions)
|0:02:57
|8
|Lander Loockx (Deschacht-Group Hens-Containers Maes)
|0:03:01
|9
|Tom Meeusen (Deschacht-Group Hens-Containers Maes)
|0:03:43
|10
|Laurens Sweeck (Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal)
|0:03:53
|11
|David Van der Poel (Alpecin – Fenix)
|0:04:02
|12
|Yentl Bekaert (Baloise Trek Lions)
|0:04:18
|13
|Robin Alderweireld (Team Atom 6)
|0:04:31
|14
|Mathijs Wuyts (Tarteletto - Isorex CX-team)
|0:04:58
|15
|Ingmar Uytdewilligen (Tarteletto - Isorex CX-team)
|0:05:13
|16
|Julian Siemons (Van Den Plas - Hepa Cycling Team)
|0:05:23
|17
|Arne Vrachten (Acrog - Tormans Balen BC)
|0:05:44
|18
|Seppe Rombouts (Lviv Cycling Team)
|0:06:08
|19
|Nick Peers (Van Den Plas - Hepa Cycling Team)
|0:07:14
|20
|Koen Van Dijke (TWC Het Snelle Wiel)
|0:07:20
|21
|Tim De Schuyter (Individueel)
|- 2 Laps
|22
|Florian Hamm (Schamel p/b Kloster Kitchen)
|23
|Andy Ruts
|- 3 Laps
|24
|Wouter Goosen (Zannata Cycling Team)
|25
|Alex Colman (Sport Vlaanderen – Baloise)
|26
|Gauthier Heymes (CC Sarrebourgeois)
|- 4 Laps
