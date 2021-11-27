Toon Aerts wins X2O Trofee Kortrijk

Toon Aerts (Baloise Trek Lions) took his third victory of the cyclo-cross season at the X2O Trofee Urban Cross, soloing home over a minute ahead of Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) in Kortrijk to grab the overall series lead after two races.

Corné Van Kessel (Tormans-Circus) rounded out the podium in third place, 1:39 down on Aerts, who led the race from flag to flag.

More to come...