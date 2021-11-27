Lucinda Brand wins X2O Trofee Kortrijk
By Cyclingnews
Alvarado and Betsema complete all-Dutch podium at Urban Cross
World champion Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions) took her seventh victory of the 2021-22 cyclo-cross season in Kortrijk on Saturday afternoon.
She came out on top of a duel with fellow Dutchwoman Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Alpecin-Fenix) in the second round of the X2O Trofee, while Denise Betsema (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) completed the podium.
More to come...
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Lucinda Brand wins X2O Trofee KortrijkAlvarado and Betsema complete all-Dutch podium at Urban Cross
-
Pogacar's agent Johnny Carera hospitalised after traffic accidentSwiss agent in intensive car following crash with lorry on Friday
-
Black Friday deals on competing oversized pulley wheel systemsSigma Sports is offering multiple deals on oversized pulley wheel systems this Black Friday weekend
-
Van Aert: Next year I really want to go for the Tour de France green jerseyBelgian set to combine work for team and own ambitions next July
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.