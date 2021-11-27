Lucinda Brand wins X2O Trofee Kortrijk

Trending

Dutch Lucinda Brand celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the womens elite race at the Jaarmarktcross cyclocross cycling event in Niel race 38 of the Superprestige competition Thursday 11 November 2021BELGA PHOTO DAVID STOCKMAN Photo by DAVID STOCKMANBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images
Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

World champion Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions) took her seventh victory of the 2021-22 cyclo-cross season in Kortrijk on Saturday afternoon.

She came out on top of a duel with fellow Dutchwoman Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Alpecin-Fenix) in the second round of the X2O Trofee, while Denise Betsema (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) completed the podium.

More to come...

