Lucinda Brand wins X2O Trofee Kortrijk

World champion Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions) took her seventh victory of the 2021-22 cyclo-cross season in Kortrijk on Saturday afternoon.

She came out on top of a duel with fellow Dutchwoman Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Alpecin-Fenix) in the second round of the X2O Trofee, while Denise Betsema (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) completed the podium.

More to come...