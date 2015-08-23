Trending

Rivera seals Golden criterium victory in Women's USA Pro Challenge

Armstrong wins overall

Coryn Rivera (UHC) takes the win on the final stage of the inagural women's edition of the USAPCC.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Abigail Mickey (UHC) comes across the finish line taking the Young Rider jersey.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Connie Carpenter-Phinney discusses women's racing in Downtown Golden.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Top three general classification final: 1st pl: Krisitin Armstrong (Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air), 2nd pl: Tayler Wiles (DNA Cycling p/b K4), and 3rd pl: Mara Abbott (Amy D. Foundation)
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Stage 3 Womens podium: 1st pl: Coryn Rivera, 2nd pl: Lauren Hall (Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air), and 3rd pl: Joanne Kiesanowski (Tibco â€“ SVB)
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
The womens field rolls up Washington Street under the shadows of the prominant South Table Mountain and the ever present Molson Coors Brewery.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
The womens field makes its way up the short but steep climb on Washington Street.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
The field rolls past some spectators in Downtown Golden.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Amanda Miller (Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good) continues her attack and increases her gap while the field watches the top GC contenders.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
All the top contenders for a Stage 3 win are near the front of the field.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Abigall Mickey (UHC) dons the Young Rider Jersey as she makes her way through a corner before another climb greets her.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Eventual Stage 3 winner Coryn Rivera (UHC) leads Kristin Armstrong (Twenty-16) through a corner up a relentless climb that would eventually takes its toll on the field.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
The start of the women's race in Downtown, Golden, Colorado.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Twenty-16 cycling team keeps things in check by riding at the front and protecting their GC leader, Kristin Armstrong (Twenty-16)
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Big wheels
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
The field makes it way up Washington Street as the race winds down.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) and Abigil Mickey (UHC) on a quick descent into Downtown Golden.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Amanda Miller (Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good) presses her attack in front of fellow Coloradoans.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Julie Emmermen (The Amy D Foundation) leads up a group of riders after a split in teh field occured.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
A Twenty 16 rider controling the pace up the climb.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
The womens field with the ever present South Table Mountain in the background.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
The field makes its way up another short but steep climb before entering the School of Mines Campus.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
The field staarts to get strung out after creasting a short climb.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Meredith Miller (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth) makes her way through a corner.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Amanda Miller (Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good) makes an attack along Washington Street and solos up the climb with the field watching.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Kristin Armstrong (Twenty 16) leads the fiels up a short but steep climb.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
The field gets out of their saddle to add extra power to their pedal strokes up the climb.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Twenty-16 teammates kept Armstrong (Twenty-16) out of trouble by working hard to reel in breaks.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Stage 3 in Denver, Colorado
Women's USA Pro Challenge final jerseys
Kristin Armstrong and Allie Dragoo (Twenty16 Sho-Air) celebrate on the podium
Kristin Armstrong wins the inaugural Women's USA Pro Challenge
Big crowds were on hand today for the finale
Women's peloton driving the pace through Golden
Kristin Armstrong (Twenty16 Sho-Air)
Armstrong (Twenty16 Sho-Air) in yellow at the start of stage 3
Final podium of the Women's USA Pro Challenge
Large crowds cheered the cyclists in Golden
Women raced the same circuit as the men
Twenty16 Sho-Air kept Armstrong safe to win the overall
Lex Albrecht (Optum) stretched her legs attacking the field
Allie Dragoo (Twenty16 Sho-Air)
Kristin Armstrong (Twenty16 Sho-Air) during the final stage in Denver
Kristin Armstrong wins the overall Women's USA Pro Challenge
Bunch sprint for the finish in Denver

Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) reconfirmed her perch as the country's top sprinter with an uphill stage 3 win, and Kristin Armstrong (Twenty16 Sho-Air) further advanced her goal toward the 2016 Summer Olympics by claiming the overall title Sunday of the three-day Women's USA Pro Challenge.

Rivera, who will begin her final semester at Marian University on Monday morning, bolted to the front of the lead group of about two-dozen riders to win the one-hour criterium in downtown Golden, Colorado. Lauren Hall (Twenty16 Sho-Air) was second, while Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) finished third.

Armstrong, 42, who emerged from her second retirement in April, claimed the opening title trial by 0.12 seconds over another teammate, Allie Dragoo. She increased her advantage with a third place in the second stage and eased up approaching the finish to place ninth in the final stage.

The lead group finish resulted in Armstrong’s 29-second final margin over Tayler Wiles (DNA Cycling). Mara Abbott (Amy D. Foundation) finished third, trailing Armstrong by 51 seconds. It was Armstrong's second stage race in her selective itinerary of her comeback season.

"The time trial didn't help prepare for the World Championships at all, except that it was a workout that I needed," said Armstrong, the two-time Olympic time trial gold medallist. "The worlds will be a different kind of race."

How it unfolded

The final stage of the inaugural women's portion of the USA Pro Challenge began 2 hours and 40 minutes before the start of stage 7 of the men's race from Golden to Denver.

The 56-rider women's field split nearly from the opening 2.25 km loop. A group of six riders moved to the front and then Amanda Miller (Visit Dallas/Noise4Good) had the first sustained solo break. She built as much as a 10-second cushion after a few laps. Meanwhile, a second group of a dozen riders fell back more than one minute to the main field and then quickly lost further contact.

Miller rode at the front until six laps remained before Olivia Dillion (Visit Dallas/Noise4Good) briefly moved into a slight lead. The lagging rest of the field, nearly six minutes back, was then pulled. The lead group rode together for the final five laps. The loop feature a long, wide steady uphill finish and then a short, steep uphill just after the finish.

"Twenty16 just really kept it together, which worked in my favor," said Rivera, who also won the sprinter's stage of the Tour of Utah on August 4. “And then it all came down to positioning and speed at the end.”

Rivera, who claimed her 12th victory of the season, was in second position with two corners remaining.

“The final sprint wasn’t too bad; I thought it was pretty fast,” said Rivera. “You got a lot of speed coming down the hill. It’s just because of how fast it was and how much risk there was, I wanted to go around the final corner in first.”

Armstrong, who also won the time trials time at the Cascade Cycling Classic and USA Professional Road Race Championships, rode near the front throughout the final stage.

“If you don’t deal with the nerves, you won’t do it,” Armstrong said. “Everyone knows to stay away from Kristin Armstrong for 36 hours before a time trial. But as far as my training is going, I feel like I am right on track.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare0:59:42
2Lauren Hall (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air
3Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco – SVB
4Lauren Komanski (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air
5Gretchen Stumhofer (USA) Amy D. Foundation
6Linda Villumsen (NZl) Unitedhealthcare
7Tayler Wiles (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
8Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Team Tibco – SVB
9Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air
10Robin Farina (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
11Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking
12Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D. Foundation
13Laura Jorgensen (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth
14Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
15Amanda Miller (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good
16Olivia Dillon (Irl) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good
17Abigail Mickey (USA) Unitedhealthcare0:00:07
18Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air
19Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare
20Scotti Lechuga (USA) Unitedhealthcare
21Andrea Dvorak (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air
22Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking0:00:28
23Amy Charity (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:34
24Alison Tetrick (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:05:58
25Patricia Schwager (Swi) Team Tibco – SVB
26Shoshauna Routley (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
27Erica Zaveta (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
28Meredith Miller (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth
29Courteney Lowe (NZl) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth
30Amber Pierce (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth
31Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D. Foundation
32Christa Ghent (USA) Amy D. Foundation
33Kristen Arnold (USA) Amy D. Foundation
34Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
35Breanne Nalder (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
36Anne Perry (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
37Whitney Schultz (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking
38Stephanie Wetzel (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking
39Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good
40Fiona Meede (Irl) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing
41Gwen Inglis (USA) Colorado Women's Cycling Project p/b Spark Women’s Racing
42Kimberley Johnson (USA) Colorado Women's Cycling Project p/b Spark Women’s Racing
43Kristen Legan (USA) Colorado Women's Cycling Project p/b Spark Women’s Racing
44Sabrina David (USA) Colorado Women's Cycling Project p/b Spark Women’s Racing0:07:28
45Amy Phillips (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth
46Kathryn Bertine (SKN) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
47Joanie Caron (Can) DNA Cycling p/b K4
48Alizee Brien (Can) Team Tibco – SVB
49Megan Rathwell (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
50Jennifer Sharp (USA) Colorado Women's Cycling Project p/b Spark Women’s Racing
51Anna Christiansen (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good
52Nina Laughlin (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good
53Mandy Heintz (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing
DNFAriane Horbach (Ger) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFGabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) DNA Cycling p/b K4
DNFJannalyn Luttrell (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing
DNSChloe Dygert (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air
DNSMarisa Rorabaugh (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing

Sprint 1 - km 15.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare5pts
2Lauren Hall (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air3
3Tayler Wiles (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K41

Sprint 2 - km 27
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren Komanski (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air5pts
2Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare3
3Tayler Wiles (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K41

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare15pts
2Lauren Hall (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air12
3Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco – SVB10
4Lauren Komanski (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air7
5Gretchen Stumhofer (USA) Amy D. Foundation6
6Linda Villumsen (NZl) Unitedhealthcare5
7Tayler Wiles (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K44
8Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Team Tibco – SVB3
9Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air2
10Robin Farina (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare0:59:42
2Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking
3Abigail Mickey (USA) Unitedhealthcare0:00:07
4Courteney Lowe (NZl) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth0:05:58
5Christa Ghent (USA) Amy D. Foundation
6Kristen Arnold (USA) Amy D. Foundation
7Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
8Alizee Brien (Can) Team Tibco – SVB0:07:28
9Nina Laughlin (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Twenty 16 pb Sho-Air2:59:06
2Unitedhealthcare Professional0:00:07
3Team Tibco – SVB0:05:58
4Amy D. Foundation
5Visit Dallas pb Noise4Good
6Colavita/Bianchi pb Fine Cooking0:06:26
7Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies0:06:32
8Bmw pb Happy Tooth Dental0:11:56
9Pepper Palace pb Happy Tooth
10DNA Cycling pb K4
11Colorado Women's Cycling Project0:17:54

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air3:50:44
2Tayler Wiles (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:00:29
3Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:00:51
4Lauren Komanski (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air0:00:58
5Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air0:01:34
6Abigail Mickey (USA) Unitedhealthcare0:02:48
7Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare0:03:19
8Linda Villumsen (NZl) Unitedhealthcare0:03:23
9Robin Farina (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:03:29
10Lauren Hall (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air0:03:34
11Andrea Dvorak (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air0:03:53
12Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare0:04:11
13Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking0:04:38
14Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Team Tibco – SVB0:04:42
15Amanda Miller (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good0:04:49
16Olivia Dillon (Irl) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good0:05:59
17Gretchen Stumhofer (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:06:22
18Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking0:07:35
19Breanne Nalder (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:08:52
20Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:09:31
21Amy Charity (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:11:03
22Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:11:15
23Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:11:42
24Whitney Schultz (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking0:11:56
25Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco – SVB0:12:28
26Laura Jorgensen (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth0:13:19
27Scotti Lechuga (USA) Unitedhealthcare0:15:22
28Shoshauna Routley (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:19:27
29Alison Tetrick (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:19:58
30Anne Perry (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:20:01
31Meredith Miller (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth0:20:04
32Patricia Schwager (Swi) Team Tibco – SVB0:20:12
33Gwen Inglis (USA) Colorado Women's Cycling Project p/b Spark Women’s Racing0:20:36
34Kristen Legan (USA) Colorado Women's Cycling Project p/b Spark Women’s Racing0:21:00
35Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good0:21:33
36Kimberley Johnson (USA) Colorado Women's Cycling Project p/b Spark Women’s Racing0:22:07
37Amber Pierce (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth0:22:13
38Mandy Heintz (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing0:22:29
39Courteney Lowe (NZl) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth0:24:30
40Megan Rathwell (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:25:46
41Kristen Arnold (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:27:19
42Alizee Brien (Can) Team Tibco – SVB0:27:39
43Stephanie Wetzel (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking0:28:59
44Jennifer Sharp (USA) Colorado Women's Cycling Project p/b Spark Women’s Racing0:29:35
45Sabrina David (USA) Colorado Women's Cycling Project p/b Spark Women’s Racing0:29:57
46Amy Phillips (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth0:30:47
47Nina Laughlin (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good0:30:53
48Fiona Meede (Irl) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing0:31:37
49Erica Zaveta (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:31:57
50Kathryn Bertine (SKN) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:32:13
51Anna Christiansen (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good0:35:58
52Joanie Caron (Can) DNA Cycling p/b K40:39:51
53Christa Ghent (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:45:00

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare31pts
2Lauren Komanski (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air24
3Lauren Hall (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air22
4Tayler Wiles (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K421
5Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air12
6Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco – SVB11
7Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Team Tibco – SVB8
8Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D. Foundation7
9Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air6
10Gretchen Stumhofer (USA) Amy D. Foundation6
11Linda Villumsen (NZl) Unitedhealthcare5
12Robin Farina (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental2
13Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K42

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D. Foundation20pts
2Abigail Mickey (USA) Unitedhealthcare19
3Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air16
4Andrea Dvorak (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air10
5Amber Pierce (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth10
6Lauren Komanski (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air8
7Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air7
8Tayler Wiles (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K46
9Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Team Tibco – SVB5
10Amanda Miller (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good5
11Robin Farina (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental4
12Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare3
13Breanne Nalder (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K42
14Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Abigail Mickey (USA) Unitedhealthcare3:53:32
2Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare0:01:23
3Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking0:04:47
4Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:08:27
5Courteney Lowe (NZl) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth0:21:42
6Kristen Arnold (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:24:31
7Alizee Brien (Can) Team Tibco – SVB0:24:51
8Nina Laughlin (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good0:28:05
9Christa Ghent (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:42:12

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Twenty 16 pb Sho-Air11:34:50
2Unitedhealthcare Professional0:06:36
3Amy D. Foundation0:16:17
4DNA Cycling pb K40:18:04
5Colavita/Bianchi pb Fine Cooking0:20:21
6Visit Dallas pb Noise4Good0:27:43
7Team Tibco – SVB0:34:08
8Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies0:37:54
9BMW pb Happy Tooth Dental0:44:27
10Pepper Palace pb The Happy Tooth0:52:33
11Colorado Women’S Cycling Project1:00:34

 

