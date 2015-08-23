Image 1 of 47 Coryn Rivera (UHC) takes the win on the final stage of the inagural women's edition of the USAPCC. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 2 of 47 Abigail Mickey (UHC) comes across the finish line taking the Young Rider jersey. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 3 of 47 Connie Carpenter-Phinney discusses women's racing in Downtown Golden. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 4 of 47 Top three general classification final: 1st pl: Krisitin Armstrong (Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air), 2nd pl: Tayler Wiles (DNA Cycling p/b K4), and 3rd pl: Mara Abbott (Amy D. Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) reconfirmed her perch as the country's top sprinter with an uphill stage 3 win, and Kristin Armstrong (Twenty16 Sho-Air) further advanced her goal toward the 2016 Summer Olympics by claiming the overall title Sunday of the three-day Women's USA Pro Challenge.

Rivera, who will begin her final semester at Marian University on Monday morning, bolted to the front of the lead group of about two-dozen riders to win the one-hour criterium in downtown Golden, Colorado. Lauren Hall (Twenty16 Sho-Air) was second, while Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) finished third.

Armstrong, 42, who emerged from her second retirement in April, claimed the opening title trial by 0.12 seconds over another teammate, Allie Dragoo. She increased her advantage with a third place in the second stage and eased up approaching the finish to place ninth in the final stage.

The lead group finish resulted in Armstrong’s 29-second final margin over Tayler Wiles (DNA Cycling). Mara Abbott (Amy D. Foundation) finished third, trailing Armstrong by 51 seconds. It was Armstrong's second stage race in her selective itinerary of her comeback season.

"The time trial didn't help prepare for the World Championships at all, except that it was a workout that I needed," said Armstrong, the two-time Olympic time trial gold medallist. "The worlds will be a different kind of race."

How it unfolded

The final stage of the inaugural women's portion of the USA Pro Challenge began 2 hours and 40 minutes before the start of stage 7 of the men's race from Golden to Denver.

The 56-rider women's field split nearly from the opening 2.25 km loop. A group of six riders moved to the front and then Amanda Miller (Visit Dallas/Noise4Good) had the first sustained solo break. She built as much as a 10-second cushion after a few laps. Meanwhile, a second group of a dozen riders fell back more than one minute to the main field and then quickly lost further contact.

Miller rode at the front until six laps remained before Olivia Dillion (Visit Dallas/Noise4Good) briefly moved into a slight lead. The lagging rest of the field, nearly six minutes back, was then pulled. The lead group rode together for the final five laps. The loop feature a long, wide steady uphill finish and then a short, steep uphill just after the finish.

"Twenty16 just really kept it together, which worked in my favor," said Rivera, who also won the sprinter's stage of the Tour of Utah on August 4. “And then it all came down to positioning and speed at the end.”

Rivera, who claimed her 12th victory of the season, was in second position with two corners remaining.

“The final sprint wasn’t too bad; I thought it was pretty fast,” said Rivera. “You got a lot of speed coming down the hill. It’s just because of how fast it was and how much risk there was, I wanted to go around the final corner in first.”

Armstrong, who also won the time trials time at the Cascade Cycling Classic and USA Professional Road Race Championships, rode near the front throughout the final stage.

“If you don’t deal with the nerves, you won’t do it,” Armstrong said. “Everyone knows to stay away from Kristin Armstrong for 36 hours before a time trial. But as far as my training is going, I feel like I am right on track.”

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare 0:59:42 2 Lauren Hall (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air 3 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco – SVB 4 Lauren Komanski (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air 5 Gretchen Stumhofer (USA) Amy D. Foundation 6 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Unitedhealthcare 7 Tayler Wiles (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 8 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Team Tibco – SVB 9 Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air 10 Robin Farina (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 11 Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking 12 Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D. Foundation 13 Laura Jorgensen (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth 14 Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 15 Amanda Miller (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good 16 Olivia Dillon (Irl) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good 17 Abigail Mickey (USA) Unitedhealthcare 0:00:07 18 Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air 19 Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare 20 Scotti Lechuga (USA) Unitedhealthcare 21 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air 22 Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking 0:00:28 23 Amy Charity (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:34 24 Alison Tetrick (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:05:58 25 Patricia Schwager (Swi) Team Tibco – SVB 26 Shoshauna Routley (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 27 Erica Zaveta (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 28 Meredith Miller (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth 29 Courteney Lowe (NZl) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth 30 Amber Pierce (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth 31 Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D. Foundation 32 Christa Ghent (USA) Amy D. Foundation 33 Kristen Arnold (USA) Amy D. Foundation 34 Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 35 Breanne Nalder (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 36 Anne Perry (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 37 Whitney Schultz (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking 38 Stephanie Wetzel (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking 39 Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good 40 Fiona Meede (Irl) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing 41 Gwen Inglis (USA) Colorado Women's Cycling Project p/b Spark Women’s Racing 42 Kimberley Johnson (USA) Colorado Women's Cycling Project p/b Spark Women’s Racing 43 Kristen Legan (USA) Colorado Women's Cycling Project p/b Spark Women’s Racing 44 Sabrina David (USA) Colorado Women's Cycling Project p/b Spark Women’s Racing 0:07:28 45 Amy Phillips (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth 46 Kathryn Bertine (SKN) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 47 Joanie Caron (Can) DNA Cycling p/b K4 48 Alizee Brien (Can) Team Tibco – SVB 49 Megan Rathwell (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 50 Jennifer Sharp (USA) Colorado Women's Cycling Project p/b Spark Women’s Racing 51 Anna Christiansen (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good 52 Nina Laughlin (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good 53 Mandy Heintz (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing DNF Ariane Horbach (Ger) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies DNF Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) DNA Cycling p/b K4 DNF Jannalyn Luttrell (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing DNS Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air DNS Marisa Rorabaugh (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing

Sprint 1 - km 15.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare 5 pts 2 Lauren Hall (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air 3 3 Tayler Wiles (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 1

Sprint 2 - km 27 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lauren Komanski (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air 5 pts 2 Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare 3 3 Tayler Wiles (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare 15 pts 2 Lauren Hall (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air 12 3 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco – SVB 10 4 Lauren Komanski (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air 7 5 Gretchen Stumhofer (USA) Amy D. Foundation 6 6 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Unitedhealthcare 5 7 Tayler Wiles (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 4 8 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Team Tibco – SVB 3 9 Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air 2 10 Robin Farina (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare 0:59:42 2 Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking 3 Abigail Mickey (USA) Unitedhealthcare 0:00:07 4 Courteney Lowe (NZl) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth 0:05:58 5 Christa Ghent (USA) Amy D. Foundation 6 Kristen Arnold (USA) Amy D. Foundation 7 Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 8 Alizee Brien (Can) Team Tibco – SVB 0:07:28 9 Nina Laughlin (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Twenty 16 pb Sho-Air 2:59:06 2 Unitedhealthcare Professional 0:00:07 3 Team Tibco – SVB 0:05:58 4 Amy D. Foundation 5 Visit Dallas pb Noise4Good 6 Colavita/Bianchi pb Fine Cooking 0:06:26 7 Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:06:32 8 Bmw pb Happy Tooth Dental 0:11:56 9 Pepper Palace pb Happy Tooth 10 DNA Cycling pb K4 11 Colorado Women's Cycling Project 0:17:54

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air 3:50:44 2 Tayler Wiles (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:00:29 3 Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:00:51 4 Lauren Komanski (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air 0:00:58 5 Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air 0:01:34 6 Abigail Mickey (USA) Unitedhealthcare 0:02:48 7 Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare 0:03:19 8 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Unitedhealthcare 0:03:23 9 Robin Farina (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:03:29 10 Lauren Hall (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air 0:03:34 11 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air 0:03:53 12 Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare 0:04:11 13 Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking 0:04:38 14 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Team Tibco – SVB 0:04:42 15 Amanda Miller (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good 0:04:49 16 Olivia Dillon (Irl) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good 0:05:59 17 Gretchen Stumhofer (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:06:22 18 Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking 0:07:35 19 Breanne Nalder (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:08:52 20 Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:09:31 21 Amy Charity (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:11:03 22 Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:11:15 23 Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:11:42 24 Whitney Schultz (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking 0:11:56 25 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco – SVB 0:12:28 26 Laura Jorgensen (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth 0:13:19 27 Scotti Lechuga (USA) Unitedhealthcare 0:15:22 28 Shoshauna Routley (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:19:27 29 Alison Tetrick (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:19:58 30 Anne Perry (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:20:01 31 Meredith Miller (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth 0:20:04 32 Patricia Schwager (Swi) Team Tibco – SVB 0:20:12 33 Gwen Inglis (USA) Colorado Women's Cycling Project p/b Spark Women’s Racing 0:20:36 34 Kristen Legan (USA) Colorado Women's Cycling Project p/b Spark Women’s Racing 0:21:00 35 Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good 0:21:33 36 Kimberley Johnson (USA) Colorado Women's Cycling Project p/b Spark Women’s Racing 0:22:07 37 Amber Pierce (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth 0:22:13 38 Mandy Heintz (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing 0:22:29 39 Courteney Lowe (NZl) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth 0:24:30 40 Megan Rathwell (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:25:46 41 Kristen Arnold (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:27:19 42 Alizee Brien (Can) Team Tibco – SVB 0:27:39 43 Stephanie Wetzel (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking 0:28:59 44 Jennifer Sharp (USA) Colorado Women's Cycling Project p/b Spark Women’s Racing 0:29:35 45 Sabrina David (USA) Colorado Women's Cycling Project p/b Spark Women’s Racing 0:29:57 46 Amy Phillips (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth 0:30:47 47 Nina Laughlin (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good 0:30:53 48 Fiona Meede (Irl) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing 0:31:37 49 Erica Zaveta (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:31:57 50 Kathryn Bertine (SKN) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:32:13 51 Anna Christiansen (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good 0:35:58 52 Joanie Caron (Can) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:39:51 53 Christa Ghent (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:45:00

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare 31 pts 2 Lauren Komanski (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air 24 3 Lauren Hall (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air 22 4 Tayler Wiles (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 21 5 Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air 12 6 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco – SVB 11 7 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Team Tibco – SVB 8 8 Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D. Foundation 7 9 Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air 6 10 Gretchen Stumhofer (USA) Amy D. Foundation 6 11 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Unitedhealthcare 5 12 Robin Farina (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 2 13 Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 2

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D. Foundation 20 pts 2 Abigail Mickey (USA) Unitedhealthcare 19 3 Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air 16 4 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air 10 5 Amber Pierce (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth 10 6 Lauren Komanski (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air 8 7 Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air 7 8 Tayler Wiles (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 6 9 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Team Tibco – SVB 5 10 Amanda Miller (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good 5 11 Robin Farina (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 4 12 Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare 3 13 Breanne Nalder (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 2 14 Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Abigail Mickey (USA) Unitedhealthcare 3:53:32 2 Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare 0:01:23 3 Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking 0:04:47 4 Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:08:27 5 Courteney Lowe (NZl) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth 0:21:42 6 Kristen Arnold (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:24:31 7 Alizee Brien (Can) Team Tibco – SVB 0:24:51 8 Nina Laughlin (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good 0:28:05 9 Christa Ghent (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:42:12