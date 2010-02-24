Evans upstages Corset on opening day
USA National Team leads from Australian champion
American Shelley Evans (USA National Team) spoiled the day for the home team by taking out the sprint from a group of 24 riders that formed a successful breakaway on the opening stage. Evans bested Australian National Champion Ruth Corset (Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team) and her teammate Cherise Taylor after taking advantage of a botched job by the New Zealand lead-out train.
Evans, previously known as Shelley Olds before her marriage, credited her team for putting her in a good position coming into the finale.
"Then I just jumped on the New Zealand train," said Evans, a World Cup medalist on the track. With the stage win she claimed the overall lead in the Women's Tour of New Zealand, and said she was confident her team could keep her in the yellow jersey.
"We definitely have some of the best riders in the world on our team and we aim to ride aggressively in this tour."
|1
|Shelley Evans (USA) USA National Team
|2:49:19
|2
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|4
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:00:10
|5
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
|6
|Karen Fulton (NZl) Litespeed Team
|7
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
|8
|Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Racing Team
|9
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|10
|Rie Katayama (Jpn) Japan National Team
|11
|Amber Neben (USA) USA National Team
|12
|Amber Halliday (Aus) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Masami Morita (Jpn) Japan National Team
|14
|Janel Holcomb (USA) USA National Team
|15
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|16
|Serena Sheridan (NZl) Cyclosport Team
|17
|Toni Bradshaw (NZl) Litespeed Team
|18
|Min Gao (Chn) Giant Racing Team
|0:00:16
|19
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|20
|Lisa Jacobs (Aus) Australia NTID Team
|21
|Catherine Cheatley (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|22
|Alexandra Carle (Aus) Australia NTID Team
|23
|Courteney Lowe (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:00:20
|24
|Kaytee Boyd (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:00:28
|25
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:01:50
|26
|Lang Meng (Chn) Giant Racing Team
|27
|Emily Collins (NZl) Cyclosport Team
|28
|Mel Burke (NZl) Penny Cycling Team
|29
|Liza Rachetto (USA) R.A.C.E. Team
|30
|Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
|31
|Kristine Saastad (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|32
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia NTID Team
|33
|Nimesha Smith (NZl) Lotto Ladies Team
|34
|Yiu Wong Wan (HKg) Giant Racing Team
|35
|Carly Light (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
|36
|Gayle Brownlee (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
|37
|Xiaoling Luo (Chn) Giant Racing Team
|38
|Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Prime Estate Team
|39
|Lana King (NZl) Mercedes Benz Team
|41
|Laura Luxford (Aus) Australia NTID Team
|42
|Rachel Mercer (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
|43
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
|44
|Rebecca Locke (Aus) Prime Estate Team
|45
|Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport Team
|46
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
|48
|Laura Medley (Aus) Mercedes Benz Team
|49
|Naila Hassan (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
|50
|Sia Svendsen (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
|51
|Josephine Tomic (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|52
|Bronwyn Ryan (Aus) Australia NTID Team
|47
|Irene Digenis (Aus) Prime Estate Team
|0:02:10
|40
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|53
|Felicity Wilson (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team
|0:13:09
|54
|Yvette Hill-Willis (NZl) Litespeed Team
|55
|Kate Chilcott (NZl) BP Team
|56
|Charlotte Van De Merwe (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Rebecca Domange (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team
|58
|Genevieve Whitson (NZl) BP Team
|59
|Tracy Best (NZl) Cyclosport Team
|60
|Jessica Phillips (USA) USA National Team
|61
|Chubby Hale (NZl) Penny Cycling Team
|62
|Alison Starnes (USA) USA National Team
|63
|Rebecca Halliday (Aus) Australia NTID Team
|64
|Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Japan National Team
|65
|Jeannie Kuhajek (NZl) Cyclosport Team
|66
|Jessica Jolly (NZl) Cyclosport Team
|67
|Jessie Maclean (Aus) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|69
|Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Hitec Products UCK
|70
|Tracy Clark (NZl) Penny Cycling Team
|72
|Emma Lawson (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team
|0:14:31
|73
|Anna Kauffmann (Aus) Mercedes Benz Team
|74
|Kanako Nishi (Jpn) Japan National Team
|75
|Davina Summers (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Carma Watson (NZl) Prime Estate Team
|0:14:51
|76
|Emma Petersen (NZl) Litespeed Team
|0:14:59
|77
|Anna Stevenson (NZl) Penny Cycling Team
|0:17:52
|78
|Yukiyo Hori (Jpn) Ready Go Japan
|79
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Japan National Team
|80
|Huili Gu (Chn) Giant Racing Team
|0:19:02
|81
|Sakiko Sato (Jpn) Ready Go Japan
|82
|Kazumi Yoneda (Jpn) Ready Go Japan
|83
|Josephine Giddens (NZl) Litespeed Team
|84
|Janine Copp (NZl) Mercedes Benz Team
|0:23:51
|85
|Waka Takeda (Jpn) Ready Go Japan
|0:28:20
|86
|Eyelien Bekkering (Ned) BP Team
|0:29:46
|87
|Kerri-Anne Torckler (NZl) BP Team
|88
|Kendelle Hodges (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team
|DNF
|Ashleigh Moolman (Rsa) Lotto Ladies Team
|1
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
|2:49:29
|2
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
|3
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:00:06
|4
|Alexandra Carle (Aus) Australia NTID Team
|5
|Courteney Lowe (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:00:10
|6
|Emily Collins (NZl) Cyclosport Team
|0:01:40
|7
|Rachel Mercer (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
|8
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
|9
|Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport Team
|10
|Josephine Tomic (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|11
|Kate Chilcott (NZl) BP Team
|0:12:59
|12
|Charlotte Van De Merwe (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Jessica Jolly (NZl) Cyclosport Team
|14
|Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Hitec Products UCK
|15
|Emma Lawson (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team
|0:14:21
|16
|Emma Petersen (NZl) Litespeed Team
|0:14:49
|17
|Waka Takeda (Jpn) Ready Go Japan
|0:28:10
|18
|Kendelle Hodges (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team
|0:29:36
|1
|Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
|8:28:27
|2
|USA National Team
|3
|New Zealand National Team
|4
|Japan National Team
|5
|AIS Australia National Team
|0:00:06
|6
|Giant Pro Cycling Team - China
|7
|Prime Estate Team - Australia
|0:01:40
|8
|Litespeed Team
|9
|Australia NTID Team
|0:01:46
|10
|Cyclosport Team
|0:03:20
|11
|Lotto Ladies Team
|12
|Hitec Products UCK
|13
|Handy Rentals Team
|0:05:00
|14
|Mecedes Benz Team
|15
|BP Team
|0:14:39
|16
|Penny Cycling Team
|0:21:02
|17
|Ready Go - Japan
|0:30:41
|18
|R.A.C.E Team - Australia
|0:32:21
