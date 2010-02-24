Image 1 of 18 The race has fractured into many small groups after the climb up Te Wharau Hill. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 2 of 18 Shelley Evans (USA National Team) wins ahead of Ruth Corset (Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team) (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 3 of 18 Prime Estate Team and USA National Team lead the peloton. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 4 of 18 Racing is underway on Stage 1 of the NZCT Women (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 5 of 18 Riders meander through some on New Zealand (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 6 of 18 A Chinese rider tries to bring the peloton to life. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 7 of 18 Jessica Jollly of the Cyclosport Team in the peloton. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 8 of 18 Alison Starnes (USA National Team) rides in the peloton. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 9 of 18 Karen Fulton (Lightspeed Team) creates the first real break of the day, but it won (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 10 of 18 Riders tackle the first obstacle of the day, one of two climbs on Pakaraka Rd. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 11 of 18 Riders strung out on the descent. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 12 of 18 Cath Cheatley of (New Zealand National Team) leads a reduced peloton over the second climb of the day. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 13 of 18 Linda Villumsen (New Zealand National Team) rides tempo as the peloton approaches the final climb of the day up Te Wharau Hill. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 14 of 18 Shelley Evans (USA National Team) ponders the day ahead. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 15 of 18 The NZCT New Zealand National Team pose for a photo at the head of the peloton. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 16 of 18 Sprint points were up for grabs early in Stage 2, won by Kirsty Broun of AIS Australia Women (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 17 of 18 The jersey wearers celebrate on the podium (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 18 of 18 Linda Villumsen leads the New Zealand women's National Team (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

American Shelley Evans (USA National Team) spoiled the day for the home team by taking out the sprint from a group of 24 riders that formed a successful breakaway on the opening stage. Evans bested Australian National Champion Ruth Corset (Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team) and her teammate Cherise Taylor after taking advantage of a botched job by the New Zealand lead-out train.

Evans, previously known as Shelley Olds before her marriage, credited her team for putting her in a good position coming into the finale.

"Then I just jumped on the New Zealand train," said Evans, a World Cup medalist on the track. With the stage win she claimed the overall lead in the Women's Tour of New Zealand, and said she was confident her team could keep her in the yellow jersey.

"We definitely have some of the best riders in the world on our team and we aim to ride aggressively in this tour."

Results 1 Shelley Evans (USA) USA National Team 2:49:19 2 Ruth Corset (Aus) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team 0:00:04 3 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team 0:00:06 4 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:00:10 5 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport 6 Karen Fulton (NZl) Litespeed Team 7 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport 8 Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Racing Team 9 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK 10 Rie Katayama (Jpn) Japan National Team 11 Amber Neben (USA) USA National Team 12 Amber Halliday (Aus) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team 13 Masami Morita (Jpn) Japan National Team 14 Janel Holcomb (USA) USA National Team 15 Linda Villumsen (NZl) New Zealand National Team 16 Serena Sheridan (NZl) Cyclosport Team 17 Toni Bradshaw (NZl) Litespeed Team 18 Min Gao (Chn) Giant Racing Team 0:00:16 19 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand National Team 20 Lisa Jacobs (Aus) Australia NTID Team 21 Catherine Cheatley (NZl) New Zealand National Team 22 Alexandra Carle (Aus) Australia NTID Team 23 Courteney Lowe (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:00:20 24 Kaytee Boyd (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:00:28 25 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 0:01:50 26 Lang Meng (Chn) Giant Racing Team 27 Emily Collins (NZl) Cyclosport Team 28 Mel Burke (NZl) Penny Cycling Team 29 Liza Rachetto (USA) R.A.C.E. Team 30 Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport 31 Kristine Saastad (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 32 Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia NTID Team 33 Nimesha Smith (NZl) Lotto Ladies Team 34 Yiu Wong Wan (HKg) Giant Racing Team 35 Carly Light (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport 36 Gayle Brownlee (NZl) Handy Rentals Team 37 Xiaoling Luo (Chn) Giant Racing Team 38 Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Prime Estate Team 39 Lana King (NZl) Mercedes Benz Team 41 Laura Luxford (Aus) Australia NTID Team 42 Rachel Mercer (NZl) Handy Rentals Team 43 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport 44 Rebecca Locke (Aus) Prime Estate Team 45 Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport Team 46 Shara Gillow (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport 48 Laura Medley (Aus) Mercedes Benz Team 49 Naila Hassan (NZl) Handy Rentals Team 50 Sia Svendsen (NZl) Handy Rentals Team 51 Josephine Tomic (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 52 Bronwyn Ryan (Aus) Australia NTID Team 47 Irene Digenis (Aus) Prime Estate Team 0:02:10 40 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 53 Felicity Wilson (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team 0:13:09 54 Yvette Hill-Willis (NZl) Litespeed Team 55 Kate Chilcott (NZl) BP Team 56 Charlotte Van De Merwe (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team 57 Rebecca Domange (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team 58 Genevieve Whitson (NZl) BP Team 59 Tracy Best (NZl) Cyclosport Team 60 Jessica Phillips (USA) USA National Team 61 Chubby Hale (NZl) Penny Cycling Team 62 Alison Starnes (USA) USA National Team 63 Rebecca Halliday (Aus) Australia NTID Team 64 Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Japan National Team 65 Jeannie Kuhajek (NZl) Cyclosport Team 66 Jessica Jolly (NZl) Cyclosport Team 67 Jessie Maclean (Aus) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team 68 Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 69 Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Hitec Products UCK 70 Tracy Clark (NZl) Penny Cycling Team 72 Emma Lawson (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team 0:14:31 73 Anna Kauffmann (Aus) Mercedes Benz Team 74 Kanako Nishi (Jpn) Japan National Team 75 Davina Summers (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team 71 Carma Watson (NZl) Prime Estate Team 0:14:51 76 Emma Petersen (NZl) Litespeed Team 0:14:59 77 Anna Stevenson (NZl) Penny Cycling Team 0:17:52 78 Yukiyo Hori (Jpn) Ready Go Japan 79 Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Japan National Team 80 Huili Gu (Chn) Giant Racing Team 0:19:02 81 Sakiko Sato (Jpn) Ready Go Japan 82 Kazumi Yoneda (Jpn) Ready Go Japan 83 Josephine Giddens (NZl) Litespeed Team 84 Janine Copp (NZl) Mercedes Benz Team 0:23:51 85 Waka Takeda (Jpn) Ready Go Japan 0:28:20 86 Eyelien Bekkering (Ned) BP Team 0:29:46 87 Kerri-Anne Torckler (NZl) BP Team 88 Kendelle Hodges (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team DNF Ashleigh Moolman (Rsa) Lotto Ladies Team

Under 23 Classification 1 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team 2:49:29 2 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport 3 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:00:06 4 Alexandra Carle (Aus) Australia NTID Team 5 Courteney Lowe (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:00:10 6 Emily Collins (NZl) Cyclosport Team 0:01:40 7 Rachel Mercer (NZl) Handy Rentals Team 8 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport 9 Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport Team 10 Josephine Tomic (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 11 Kate Chilcott (NZl) BP Team 0:12:59 12 Charlotte Van De Merwe (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team 13 Jessica Jolly (NZl) Cyclosport Team 14 Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Hitec Products UCK 15 Emma Lawson (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team 0:14:21 16 Emma Petersen (NZl) Litespeed Team 0:14:49 17 Waka Takeda (Jpn) Ready Go Japan 0:28:10 18 Kendelle Hodges (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team 0:29:36