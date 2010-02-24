Trending

Evans upstages Corset on opening day

USA National Team leads from Australian champion

Image 1 of 18

The race has fractured into many small groups after the climb up Te Wharau Hill.

The race has fractured into many small groups after the climb up Te Wharau Hill.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 2 of 18

Shelley Evans (USA National Team) wins ahead of Ruth Corset (Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team)

Shelley Evans (USA National Team) wins ahead of Ruth Corset (Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 3 of 18

Prime Estate Team and USA National Team lead the peloton.

Prime Estate Team and USA National Team lead the peloton.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 4 of 18

Racing is underway on Stage 1 of the NZCT Women

Racing is underway on Stage 1 of the NZCT Women
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 5 of 18

Riders meander through some on New Zealand

Riders meander through some on New Zealand
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 6 of 18

A Chinese rider tries to bring the peloton to life.

A Chinese rider tries to bring the peloton to life.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 7 of 18

Jessica Jollly of the Cyclosport Team in the peloton.

Jessica Jollly of the Cyclosport Team in the peloton.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 8 of 18

Alison Starnes (USA National Team) rides in the peloton.

Alison Starnes (USA National Team) rides in the peloton.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 9 of 18

Karen Fulton (Lightspeed Team) creates the first real break of the day, but it won

Karen Fulton (Lightspeed Team) creates the first real break of the day, but it won
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 10 of 18

Riders tackle the first obstacle of the day, one of two climbs on Pakaraka Rd.

Riders tackle the first obstacle of the day, one of two climbs on Pakaraka Rd.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 11 of 18

Riders strung out on the descent.

Riders strung out on the descent.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 12 of 18

Cath Cheatley of (New Zealand National Team) leads a reduced peloton over the second climb of the day.

Cath Cheatley of (New Zealand National Team) leads a reduced peloton over the second climb of the day.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 13 of 18

Linda Villumsen (New Zealand National Team) rides tempo as the peloton approaches the final climb of the day up Te Wharau Hill.

Linda Villumsen (New Zealand National Team) rides tempo as the peloton approaches the final climb of the day up Te Wharau Hill.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 14 of 18

Shelley Evans (USA National Team) ponders the day ahead.

Shelley Evans (USA National Team) ponders the day ahead.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 15 of 18

The NZCT New Zealand National Team pose for a photo at the head of the peloton.

The NZCT New Zealand National Team pose for a photo at the head of the peloton.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 16 of 18

Sprint points were up for grabs early in Stage 2, won by Kirsty Broun of AIS Australia Women

Sprint points were up for grabs early in Stage 2, won by Kirsty Broun of AIS Australia Women
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 17 of 18

The jersey wearers celebrate on the podium

The jersey wearers celebrate on the podium
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 18 of 18

Linda Villumsen leads the New Zealand women's National Team

Linda Villumsen leads the New Zealand women's National Team
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

American Shelley Evans (USA National Team) spoiled the day for the home team by taking out the sprint from a group of 24 riders that formed a successful breakaway on the opening stage. Evans bested Australian National Champion Ruth Corset (Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team) and her teammate Cherise Taylor after taking advantage of a botched job by the New Zealand lead-out train.

Evans, previously known as Shelley Olds before her marriage, credited her team for putting her in a good position coming into the finale.

"Then I just jumped on the New Zealand train," said Evans, a World Cup medalist on the track. With the stage win she claimed the overall lead in the Women's Tour of New Zealand, and said she was confident her team could keep her in the yellow jersey.

"We definitely have some of the best riders in the world on our team and we aim to ride aggressively in this tour."

Results
1Shelley Evans (USA) USA National Team2:49:19
2Ruth Corset (Aus) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team0:00:04
3Cherise Taylor (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team0:00:06
4Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:00:10
5Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
6Karen Fulton (NZl) Litespeed Team
7Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
8Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Racing Team
9Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
10Rie Katayama (Jpn) Japan National Team
11Amber Neben (USA) USA National Team
12Amber Halliday (Aus) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
13Masami Morita (Jpn) Japan National Team
14Janel Holcomb (USA) USA National Team
15Linda Villumsen (NZl) New Zealand National Team
16Serena Sheridan (NZl) Cyclosport Team
17Toni Bradshaw (NZl) Litespeed Team
18Min Gao (Chn) Giant Racing Team0:00:16
19Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand National Team
20Lisa Jacobs (Aus) Australia NTID Team
21Catherine Cheatley (NZl) New Zealand National Team
22Alexandra Carle (Aus) Australia NTID Team
23Courteney Lowe (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:00:20
24Kaytee Boyd (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:00:28
25Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team0:01:50
26Lang Meng (Chn) Giant Racing Team
27Emily Collins (NZl) Cyclosport Team
28Mel Burke (NZl) Penny Cycling Team
29Liza Rachetto (USA) R.A.C.E. Team
30Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
31Kristine Saastad (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
32Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia NTID Team
33Nimesha Smith (NZl) Lotto Ladies Team
34Yiu Wong Wan (HKg) Giant Racing Team
35Carly Light (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
36Gayle Brownlee (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
37Xiaoling Luo (Chn) Giant Racing Team
38Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Prime Estate Team
39Lana King (NZl) Mercedes Benz Team
41Laura Luxford (Aus) Australia NTID Team
42Rachel Mercer (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
43Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
44Rebecca Locke (Aus) Prime Estate Team
45Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport Team
46Shara Gillow (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
48Laura Medley (Aus) Mercedes Benz Team
49Naila Hassan (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
50Sia Svendsen (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
51Josephine Tomic (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
52Bronwyn Ryan (Aus) Australia NTID Team
47Irene Digenis (Aus) Prime Estate Team0:02:10
40Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
53Felicity Wilson (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team0:13:09
54Yvette Hill-Willis (NZl) Litespeed Team
55Kate Chilcott (NZl) BP Team
56Charlotte Van De Merwe (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
57Rebecca Domange (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team
58Genevieve Whitson (NZl) BP Team
59Tracy Best (NZl) Cyclosport Team
60Jessica Phillips (USA) USA National Team
61Chubby Hale (NZl) Penny Cycling Team
62Alison Starnes (USA) USA National Team
63Rebecca Halliday (Aus) Australia NTID Team
64Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Japan National Team
65Jeannie Kuhajek (NZl) Cyclosport Team
66Jessica Jolly (NZl) Cyclosport Team
67Jessie Maclean (Aus) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
68Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
69Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Hitec Products UCK
70Tracy Clark (NZl) Penny Cycling Team
72Emma Lawson (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team0:14:31
73Anna Kauffmann (Aus) Mercedes Benz Team
74Kanako Nishi (Jpn) Japan National Team
75Davina Summers (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
71Carma Watson (NZl) Prime Estate Team0:14:51
76Emma Petersen (NZl) Litespeed Team0:14:59
77Anna Stevenson (NZl) Penny Cycling Team0:17:52
78Yukiyo Hori (Jpn) Ready Go Japan
79Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Japan National Team
80Huili Gu (Chn) Giant Racing Team0:19:02
81Sakiko Sato (Jpn) Ready Go Japan
82Kazumi Yoneda (Jpn) Ready Go Japan
83Josephine Giddens (NZl) Litespeed Team
84Janine Copp (NZl) Mercedes Benz Team0:23:51
85Waka Takeda (Jpn) Ready Go Japan0:28:20
86Eyelien Bekkering (Ned) BP Team0:29:46
87Kerri-Anne Torckler (NZl) BP Team
88Kendelle Hodges (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team
DNFAshleigh Moolman (Rsa) Lotto Ladies Team

General Classification
1Shelley Evans (USA) USA National Team2:49:19
2Ruth Corset (Aus) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team0:00:04
3Cherise Taylor (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team0:00:06
4Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:00:10
5Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
6Karen Fulton (NZl) Litespeed Team
7Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
8Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Racing Team
9Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
10Rie Katayama (Jpn) Japan National Team
11Amber Neben (USA) USA National Team
12Amber Halliday (Aus) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
13Masami Morita (Jpn) Japan National Team
14Janel Holcomb (USA) USA National Team
15Linda Villumsen (NZl) New Zealand National Team
16Serena Sheridan (NZl) Cyclosport Team
17Toni Bradshaw (NZl) Litespeed Team
18Min Gao (Chn) Giant Racing Team0:00:16
19Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand National Team
20Lisa Jacobs (Aus) Australia NTID Team
21Catherine Cheatley (NZl) New Zealand National Team
22Alexandra Carle (Aus) Australia NTID Team
23Courteney Lowe (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:00:20
24Kaytee Boyd (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:00:28
25Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team0:01:50
26Lang Meng (Chn) Giant Racing Team
27Emily Collins (NZl) Cyclosport Team
28Mel Burke (NZl) Penny Cycling Team
29Liza Rachetto (USA) R.A.C.E. Team
30Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
31Kristine Saastad (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
32Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia NTID Team
33Nimesha Smith (NZl) Lotto Ladies Team
34Yiu Wong Wan (HKg) Giant Racing Team
35Carly Light (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
36Gayle Brownlee (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
37Xiaoling Luo (Chn) Giant Racing Team
38Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Prime Estate Team
39Lana King (NZl) Mercedes Benz Team
41Laura Luxford (Aus) Australia NTID Team
42Rachel Mercer (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
43Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
44Rebecca Locke (Aus) Prime Estate Team
45Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport Team
46Shara Gillow (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
48Laura Medley (Aus) Mercedes Benz Team
49Naila Hassan (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
50Sia Svendsen (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
51Josephine Tomic (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
52Bronwyn Ryan (Aus) Australia NTID Team
47Irene Digenis (Aus) Prime Estate Team0:02:10
40Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
53Felicity Wilson (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team0:13:09
54Yvette Hill-Willis (NZl) Litespeed Team
55Kate Chilcott (NZl) BP Team
56Charlotte Van De Merwe (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
57Rebecca Domange (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team
58Genevieve Whitson (NZl) BP Team
59Tracy Best (NZl) Cyclosport Team
60Jessica Phillips (USA) USA National Team
61Chubby Hale (NZl) Penny Cycling Team
62Alison Starnes (USA) USA National Team
63Rebecca Halliday (Aus) Australia NTID Team
64Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Japan National Team
65Jeannie Kuhajek (NZl) Cyclosport Team
66Jessica Jolly (NZl) Cyclosport Team
67Jessie Maclean (Aus) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
68Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
69Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Hitec Products UCK
70Tracy Clark (NZl) Penny Cycling Team
72Emma Lawson (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team0:14:31
73Anna Kauffmann (Aus) Mercedes Benz Team
74Kanako Nishi (Jpn) Japan National Team
75Davina Summers (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
71Carma Watson (NZl) Prime Estate Team0:14:51
76Emma Petersen (NZl) Litespeed Team0:14:59
77Anna Stevenson (NZl) Penny Cycling Team0:17:52
78Yukiyo Hori (Jpn) Ready Go Japan
79Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Japan National Team
80Huili Gu (Chn) Giant Racing Team0:19:02
81Sakiko Sato (Jpn) Ready Go Japan
82Kazumi Yoneda (Jpn) Ready Go Japan
83Josephine Giddens (NZl) Litespeed Team
84Janine Copp (NZl) Mercedes Benz Team0:23:51
85Waka Takeda (Jpn) Ready Go Japan0:28:20
86Eyelien Bekkering (Ned) BP Team0:29:46
87Kerri-Anne Torckler (NZl) BP Team
88Kendelle Hodges (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team

Under 23 Classification
1Cherise Taylor (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team2:49:29
2Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
3Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:00:06
4Alexandra Carle (Aus) Australia NTID Team
5Courteney Lowe (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:00:10
6Emily Collins (NZl) Cyclosport Team0:01:40
7Rachel Mercer (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
8Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
9Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport Team
10Josephine Tomic (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
11Kate Chilcott (NZl) BP Team0:12:59
12Charlotte Van De Merwe (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
13Jessica Jolly (NZl) Cyclosport Team
14Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Hitec Products UCK
15Emma Lawson (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team0:14:21
16Emma Petersen (NZl) Litespeed Team0:14:49
17Waka Takeda (Jpn) Ready Go Japan0:28:10
18Kendelle Hodges (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team0:29:36

Teams Classification
1Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team8:28:27
2USA National Team
3New Zealand National Team
4Japan National Team
5AIS Australia National Team0:00:06
6Giant Pro Cycling Team - China
7Prime Estate Team - Australia0:01:40
8Litespeed Team
9Australia NTID Team0:01:46
10Cyclosport Team0:03:20
11Lotto Ladies Team
12Hitec Products UCK
13Handy Rentals Team0:05:00
14Mecedes Benz Team
15BP Team0:14:39
16Penny Cycling Team0:21:02
17Ready Go - Japan0:30:41
18R.A.C.E Team - Australia0:32:21

 

