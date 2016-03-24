Trending

2016 Women's Tour of Flanders - Past Winners

Champions from 2004-2015

Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle Honda) wins the Tour of Flanders

Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle Honda) wins the Tour of Flanders

Women's Tour of Flanders past winners

#Rider Name (Country) Team
2015Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
2014Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans
2013Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo-Liv Giant
2012Judith Arndt (Ger) Greenedge-Ais
2011Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Nederlands Bloeit
2010Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
2009Ina Teutenberg (Ger) Columbia-Highroad
2008Judith Arndt (Ger) Team High Road Women
2007Nicole Cooke (GBr) Raleigh Lifeforce Pro Cycling Team
2006Mirjam Melchers-Van Poppel (Ned) Buitenpoort-Flexpoint Team
2005Mirjam Melchers-Van Poppel (Ned) Buitenpoort-Flexpoint Team
2004Zoulfia Zabirova (Rus) Team Let's Go Finland

Latest on Cyclingnews