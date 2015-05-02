Mahe wins Women's Tour de Yorkshire
Roe and Curtis round out podium
Louse Mahé (IKON-Mazda) won the inaugural women’s Tour de Yorkshire in York city-centre, out-sprinting Eileen Roe (Wiggle Honda) and Katie Curtis (Pearl Izumi Sports International).
Comprising of four 20-kilometre loops the race set off at a breakneck speed with Manon Lloyd (Team USN), Katie Archibald (Pearl Izumi Sports Tours International) and Eileen Roe (Wiggle Honda) taking the points at the firs sprint after one lap.
Ciara Horne (Pearl Izumi Sports Tours International), Katie Archibald and Nicola Juniper (team Giordana-Triton) decided the second sprint a lap later, before Archibald, Manon Lloyd and Charline Joiner rounded out the places on the penultimate lap.
The wind played a factor in the difficult conditions.
“It was super fast from the off, with plenty of attacks but nothing stuck. It was quick, really quick. It was quite a mixed field but that’s the beauty of women’s racing, you can race against your heroes,” Mahé said at the finish.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Louise Mahe (IKON-Mazda)
|2:00:36
|2
|Eileen Roe (Wiggle Honda)
|3
|Katie Curtis (Pearl Izumi Sports Tours Int)
|4
|Charline Joiner (Team WNT)
|5
|Alice Barnes (Betch.NL-Superior Bretjens)
|6
|Grace Garner (Team Giordana - Triton)
|7
|Emily Kay (Team USN)
|8
|Amy Hill (Team Rytger)
|9
|Nicola Juniper (Team Giordana - Triton)
|10
|Abigail Dentus (Team Velosport)
|11
|Eleanor Dickinson (Team Giordana)
|12
|Lucy Shaw (Matrix Fitness Development)
|13
|Beth Crumpton (North West Cycling Club)
|14
|Elizabeth Holden (Team Giordana)
|15
|Alice Cobb (Aprire Bicycles/HSS Hire)
|16
|Katie Archibald (Pearl Izumi Sports Tours Intl)
|17
|Gabriella Shaw (Pearl Izumi Sports Tours Intl)
|18
|Lydia Boylan (Team WNT)
|19
|Ella Hopkins (IKON - Mazda)
|20
|Abby Parkinson (Mae - Giordana)
|21
|Annasley Park (Team Giordana)
|22
|Pia De Quint (Velosure Starley Primal)
|23
|Amira Mellor (Paul Milnes - Bradford Olympic)
|24
|Annabel Simpson (Hope Factory Racing)
|25
|Hayley Simmonds (Team Velosport)
|26
|Emma Grant (IKON - Mazda)
|27
|Ellie Coster (Team)
|28
|Rebecca Rimmington (IKON - Mazda)
|29
|Lucy Hall (Crosstrax)
|30
|Lauren Creamer (Pearl Izumi Sports Tours Intl)
|31
|Manon Lloyd (Team USN)
|32
|Julie Erskine (IKON - Mazda)
|33
|Ciara Horne (Pearl Izumi Sports Tours Intl)
|34
|Emily Nelson (Team USN)
|35
|Jessie Walker (Matrix Fitness)
|36
|Bethany Hayward (Pearl Izumi Sports Tours Intl)
|37
|Keira McVitty (Team Giordana)
|38
|Anna Turvey (Pearl Izumi Sports Tours Intl)
|39
|Alison Kinloch (PH- MAS VCUK Womens Cycling Team)
|40
|Lauren OBrien (Team Giordana)
|41
|Amy Gornall (Aprire Bicycles/HSS Hire)
|42
|Dame Sarah Storey (Pearl Izumi Sports Tours Intl)
|43
|Anna Christian (Wiggle Honda)
|44
|Corrine Hall (IKON - Mazda)
|45
|Brit Tate (Team WNT)
|46
|Melissa Brand (IKON - Mazda)
|47
|Hannah Walker (Team WNT)
|48
|Ruby Chappell (Behind The Bikeshed)
|49
|Eve Dixon (Team 22)
|50
|Elizabeth Stedman (University of Sheffield CC)
|51
|Madeline Verdegaal (Boston Whls CC)
|52
|Seonaid Thompson (Albarosa Cycling Club)
|53
|Kayleigh Brogan (Aprire Bicycles/HSS Hire)
|54
|Karen Poole (Team WattCycle)
|55
|Gina Riley (Team 22)
|56
|Suzie Richards (Albarosa Cycling Club)
|57
|Delia Beddis (Les Filles Racing Team)
|58
|Sian Botteley (Velosure Starley Primal)
