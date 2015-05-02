Trending

Mahe wins Women's Tour de Yorkshire

Roe and Curtis round out podium

Louse Mahé of IKON-Mazda wins the bunch sprint at Tour de Yorkshire Women's Race

(Image credit: Tour de Yorkshire)
Louse Mahé (IKON-Mazda) tops the podium at the Tour de Yorkshire Women's Race

(Image credit: Tour de Yorkshire)

Louse Mahé (IKON-Mazda) won the inaugural women’s Tour de Yorkshire in York city-centre, out-sprinting Eileen Roe (Wiggle Honda) and Katie Curtis (Pearl Izumi Sports International).

Comprising of four 20-kilometre loops the race set off at a breakneck speed with Manon Lloyd (Team USN), Katie Archibald (Pearl Izumi Sports Tours International) and Eileen Roe (Wiggle Honda) taking the points at the firs sprint after one lap.

Ciara Horne (Pearl Izumi Sports Tours International), Katie Archibald and Nicola Juniper (team Giordana-Triton) decided the second sprint a lap later, before Archibald, Manon Lloyd and Charline Joiner rounded out the places on the penultimate lap.

The wind played a factor in the difficult conditions.

“It was super fast from the off, with plenty of attacks but nothing stuck. It was quick, really quick. It was quite a mixed field but that’s the beauty of women’s racing, you can race against your heroes,” Mahé said at the finish.

Watch the Tour de Yorkshire Women's Race Highlights and analysis with Sarah Storey below.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Louise Mahe (IKON-Mazda)2:00:36
2Eileen Roe (Wiggle Honda)
3Katie Curtis (Pearl Izumi Sports Tours Int)
4Charline Joiner (Team WNT)
5Alice Barnes (Betch.NL-Superior Bretjens)
6Grace Garner (Team Giordana - Triton)
7Emily Kay (Team USN)
8Amy Hill (Team Rytger)
9Nicola Juniper (Team Giordana - Triton)
10Abigail Dentus (Team Velosport)
11Eleanor Dickinson (Team Giordana)
12Lucy Shaw (Matrix Fitness Development)
13Beth Crumpton (North West Cycling Club)
14Elizabeth Holden (Team Giordana)
15Alice Cobb (Aprire Bicycles/HSS Hire)
16Katie Archibald (Pearl Izumi Sports Tours Intl)
17Gabriella Shaw (Pearl Izumi Sports Tours Intl)
18Lydia Boylan (Team WNT)
19Ella Hopkins (IKON - Mazda)
20Abby Parkinson (Mae - Giordana)
21Annasley Park (Team Giordana)
22Pia De Quint (Velosure Starley Primal)
23Amira Mellor (Paul Milnes - Bradford Olympic)
24Annabel Simpson (Hope Factory Racing)
25Hayley Simmonds (Team Velosport)
26Emma Grant (IKON - Mazda)
27Ellie Coster (Team)
28Rebecca Rimmington (IKON - Mazda)
29Lucy Hall (Crosstrax)
30Lauren Creamer (Pearl Izumi Sports Tours Intl)
31Manon Lloyd (Team USN)
32Julie Erskine (IKON - Mazda)
33Ciara Horne (Pearl Izumi Sports Tours Intl)
34Emily Nelson (Team USN)
35Jessie Walker (Matrix Fitness)
36Bethany Hayward (Pearl Izumi Sports Tours Intl)
37Keira McVitty (Team Giordana)
38Anna Turvey (Pearl Izumi Sports Tours Intl)
39Alison Kinloch (PH- MAS VCUK Womens Cycling Team)
40Lauren OBrien (Team Giordana)
41Amy Gornall (Aprire Bicycles/HSS Hire)
42Dame Sarah Storey (Pearl Izumi Sports Tours Intl)
43Anna Christian (Wiggle Honda)
44Corrine Hall (IKON - Mazda)
45Brit Tate (Team WNT)
46Melissa Brand (IKON - Mazda)
47Hannah Walker (Team WNT)
48Ruby Chappell (Behind The Bikeshed)
49Eve Dixon (Team 22)
50Elizabeth Stedman (University of Sheffield CC)
51Madeline Verdegaal (Boston Whls CC)
52Seonaid Thompson (Albarosa Cycling Club)
53Kayleigh Brogan (Aprire Bicycles/HSS Hire)
54Karen Poole (Team WattCycle)
55Gina Riley (Team 22)
56Suzie Richards (Albarosa Cycling Club)
57Delia Beddis (Les Filles Racing Team)
58Sian Botteley (Velosure Starley Primal)

 

