Louse Mahé (IKON-Mazda) won the inaugural women’s Tour de Yorkshire in York city-centre, out-sprinting Eileen Roe (Wiggle Honda) and Katie Curtis (Pearl Izumi Sports International).

Comprising of four 20-kilometre loops the race set off at a breakneck speed with Manon Lloyd (Team USN), Katie Archibald (Pearl Izumi Sports Tours International) and Eileen Roe (Wiggle Honda) taking the points at the firs sprint after one lap.

Ciara Horne (Pearl Izumi Sports Tours International), Katie Archibald and Nicola Juniper (team Giordana-Triton) decided the second sprint a lap later, before Archibald, Manon Lloyd and Charline Joiner rounded out the places on the penultimate lap.

The wind played a factor in the difficult conditions.

“It was super fast from the off, with plenty of attacks but nothing stuck. It was quick, really quick. It was quite a mixed field but that’s the beauty of women’s racing, you can race against your heroes,” Mahé said at the finish.

