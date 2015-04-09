Trending

Debut NRS win for Michaela Parsons on opening Adelaide Tour stage

Ruth Corset misses out on victory after wrong final turn

A subdued celebration from Michaela Parsons (Specialized Securitor)

(Image credit: Corinna Bennett)

Results

Stage one results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michaele Parsons (Specialized Securitor)2:01:06
2Rebecca Mackey (Wormall Civil)0:00:04
3Elizabeth Doueal (Specialized Securitor)0:00:07
4Kristy Glover (Bicycle Superstore)0:00:12
5Rebecca Wiasak (High5 Dream Team)
6Allison Rice (CBR Women's Cycling Team)0:00:14
7Victoria Veitch (EMBA - Ozone Cleaning Specialists
8Rachel Ward (Boss Racing Team)
9Taryn Heather (Bicycle Superstore)
10Margeaux Thompson (Bikebug-Nextgen)

General classification after stage one
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michaele Parsons (Specialized Securitor)2:01:06
2Rebecca Mackey (Wormall Civil)0:00:04
3Elizabeth Doueal (Specialized Securitor)0:00:07
4Kristy Glover (Bicycle Superstore)0:00:12
5Rebecca Wiasak (High5 Dream Team)
6Allison Rice (CBR Women's Cycling Team)0:00:14
7Victoria Veitch (EMBA - Ozone Cleaning Specialists
8Rachel Ward (Boss Racing Team)
9Taryn Heather (Bicycle Superstore)
10Margeaux Thompson (Bikebug-Nextgen)

