Debut NRS win for Michaela Parsons on opening Adelaide Tour stage
Ruth Corset misses out on victory after wrong final turn
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michaele Parsons (Specialized Securitor)
|2:01:06
|2
|Rebecca Mackey (Wormall Civil)
|0:00:04
|3
|Elizabeth Doueal (Specialized Securitor)
|0:00:07
|4
|Kristy Glover (Bicycle Superstore)
|0:00:12
|5
|Rebecca Wiasak (High5 Dream Team)
|6
|Allison Rice (CBR Women's Cycling Team)
|0:00:14
|7
|Victoria Veitch (EMBA - Ozone Cleaning Specialists
|8
|Rachel Ward (Boss Racing Team)
|9
|Taryn Heather (Bicycle Superstore)
|10
|Margeaux Thompson (Bikebug-Nextgen)
