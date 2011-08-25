Undefeated Wisconsin bests Minnesota in Annual Border Battle
Guerra and Eppen win Elite contests
For the fourth year running, Wisconsin won the annual Wisconsin-Minnesota Border Battle at White Tail Ridge in River Falls, Wisconsin. Sometimes billed as "The World’s Politest Border Battle", the rivalry between the two Upper Midwestern states was settled for another year on Sunday. In 2010, Minnesota came within a single point of victory, but the spread in 2011 was over 17 points as Wisconsin defended the traveling trophy.
In the men's elite contest, Nathan Guerra (Wheel and Sprocket / Vision) took and early lead, chased by teammates Mike Phillips and Darrin Braun (Adventure 212 / Specialized), Ben Koenig (RMC / Red Eye Brewery) and Brian Eppen (Mercy-Specialized). Guerra held his advantage to the end, taking his first WORS victory of the season. WORS defending Champion Tristan Schouten and fellow Sheboygan racer Brian Matter were not in attendance.
In the women's race, Kim Eppen (Mercy-Specialized) led the contest ahead of Minnesota racers Rebecca Sauber (LCR) and Diana McFadden (Trek Co-op / Ski Hut). Eppen now has a commanding lead in the 2011 WORS Overall contest while defending Champion Abby Strigel of Madison, Wisconsin was again not in attendance.
The next event is the Reforestation Ramble located outside Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Best times in the amateur categories were:
Cat. 2 - Dave Bender of Belvidere, Illinois
Cat. 2 Men - Justin Keough of St. Paul, Minnesota
Cat. 2 Women - Maria Statz of Plover, Wisconsin
Cat. 3 Men - James Kauth of St. Paul, Minnesota
Cat. 3 Women - Rachel Drake of South Milwaukee, Wisconsin
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Guerra (Wheel&Sprocket/Vision)
|1:32:34
|2
|Mike Phillips (Adventure 212/Specialized)
|0:01:32
|3
|Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized)
|0:03:09
|4
|Ben Koenig (RMC / Red Eye Brewery)
|0:03:09
|5
|Brian Eppen (Mercy-Specialized)
|0:04:23
|6
|Scott Kylander-Johnso (Trek/KUHL/SkiHut)
|0:04:57
|7
|Cam Kirkpatrick (Rasmussen BikeShop)
|0:05:34
|8
|Kevin McConnell (Mercy-Specialized)
|0:05:35
|9
|Chad Sova (On The Rivet)
|0:05:44
|10
|Chris Peariso (Adventure 212 / Specialized)
|0:06:55
|11
|Todd Mc Fadden (Trek Co-op / Ski Hut)
|0:06:56
|12
|Sam Oftedahl (Maplelag)
|0:07:16
|13
|Ray Nelson (Tread Head Cyclery)
|0:07:19
|14
|Tim Racette (KS Energy Services/Team WI)
|0:08:49
|15
|Joseph Maloney (KS Energy Services/Team Wisc)
|0:08:59
|16
|Keven Kvalsten (Kenwood)
|0:09:13
|17
|Eric Oftedahl (Mapleag)
|0:09:18
|18
|Ryan Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized)
|0:09:24
|19
|Scott Cole (Adventure 212/Specialized)
|0:09:25
|20
|Dave Oachs (NicolletBike.com)
|0:09:28
|21
|Devin Curran ( Hollywood Cycles T6 Spot)
|0:09:48
|22
|Justin Piontek (Bike Hub/Specialized)
|0:10:00
|23
|Kaleb Himli (Bicycle Sports)
|0:10:39
|24
|John Shull (EXPO Racing)
|0:10:45
|25
|Ken Statz (Element Mobile)
|0:10:47
|26
|J. W. Miller (Trek Stores ofadison)
|0:10:47
|27
|Jake Richards (Maplelag/Paramount)
|0:11:16
|28
|Jacob Boyce (Ski Hut)
|0:11:32
|29
|John Sandberg (Penn Cycle)
|0:12:02
|30
|Ryan Voss (Muddy Cup)
|0:12:43
|31
|Nicholas Holzem (City Bike Works)
|0:12:44
|32
|Nikolai Anikin (conti)
|0:12:48
|33
|Matt Zak
|0:12:49
|34
|Jay Henderson (Hollywood / Silver Cycles)
|0:13:56
|35
|Sanjay Ganju (Alterra Mtb)
|0:14:04
|36
|Larry Sauber (LCR)
|0:14:12
|37
|Nathan Lillie (RVCC-Brone\'s Bike Shop)
|0:14:36
|38
|Brendan Bellew (Squadra ACF)
|0:14:46
|39
|Matt Riley (SPH/WheelhouseCycles)
|0:15:53
|40
|Eric Fossell (JVC / MichaelsCycles)
|0:16:12
|41
|Jan Rybar (Pedal Moraine)
|0:16:17
|42
|Jeff Weyrens (Revolution Cycle & Ski)
|0:16:18
|43
|Karl Tillman (Bikes Limited/Scenic Concepts)
|0:17:44
|44
|Jesse Shoemaker (The Bike Hub/Specialized)
|0:17:49
|45
|Tim Jennings (Element Mobile)
|0:17:50
|46
|Pete Borgen
|0:17:59
|47
|Lance Wall (Advocare Treadhead)
|0:18:23
|48
|Joshua Schwantes (Kenwood)
|0:18:31
|49
|Andrew Jordan (LCR)
|0:18:56
|50
|Ronald Raymond (Kuhl)
|0:19:13
|51
|Chris Van Ert (Peace Coffee Racing)
|0:19:15
|52
|Jerrod Collier (Muddy Cup Racing)
|0:19:21
|53
|Ric Damm (FondduLac Cyclery/RiponCollege)
|0:19:21
|54
|Eddie Karow
|0:19:44
|55
|Jim Peterson (Michael's Cycles)
|0:19:52
|56
|Scott Sherman (29nSNGL)
|0:20:13
|57
|Barry Winters (Element Mobile/Bring's)
|0:20:43
|58
|Jeremy Ames (Freewheel Bike)
|0:21:04
|59
|Jason Gosse (WORS Posse)
|0:21:12
|60
|Jamison Beisswenger
|0:21:25
|61
|Matthew Kohner (Peace Coffee)
|0:21:54
|62
|Mark Cole (Adventure 212/Specialized)
|0:23:05
|63
|Richard Fiske
|0:25:55
|64
|Brian Braun (Stout Dirt Devils/EXPO Racing)
|0:28:04
|65
|Jon Friedell (Kenwood Racing)
|0:31:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kim Eppen (Mercy-Specialized)
|1:22:42
|2
|Rebecca Sauber (LCR)
|0:01:54
|3
|Diana Mc Fadden (Trek Co-op / Ski Hut)
|0:03:10
|4
|Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized)
|0:03:10
|5
|Anna Ganju (Polska)
|0:04:51
|6
|Sarah Agena (Adventure 212/Specialized)
|0:04:53
|7
|Robin Williams (Mercy-Specialized)
|0:04:59
|8
|Anne Grabowski (Team Kenda/Geargrinder)
|0:05:33
|9
|Rachel Horstman
|0:07:12
|10
|Brittany Mcconnell (Iowa City Cycling Club)
|0:08:35
|11
|Jennifer Whitedog (BikesLimitedScenicConcepts)
|0:11:14
|12
|Michelle Peariso (Adventure 212/Specialized)
|0:12:30
|13
|Ridge Pidde (Silver)
|0:13:35
|14
|Denise Coppock (Titletown Flyers)
|0:13:59
|15
|Paula Bohte (unattached)
|0:14:55
|16
|Julie Kirkpatrick (Zoom Performance)
|0:22:39
|17
|Kristy Henderson (Hollywood / Silver Cycle)
|0:23:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Casey Hildebrandt (MAPLELAG/SKINNYSKI/RMC/POLSKA)
|1:07:14
|2
|Myles Beach (Adventure 212/Specialized)
|0:12:19
|3
|Reece Oleson (Angry Catfish)
|0:13:10
|4
|Jordan Cullen (MBRC/Flanders)
|0:14:23
|5
|Michael Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelman)
|0:16:28
|6
|Nils Boberg (MNJRC)
|0:19:58
|7
|Mitch Nordahl
|0:24:27
|8
|Brendan Bellew (Squadra ACF)
|0:40:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sarah Huang (Hayes Disc Brakes)
|1:35:36
|2
|Sophia Marchiando (Hollywood Cycles)
|0:00:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dave Bender (JVC/Michaels Cycle)
|1:19:22
|2
|Eric Smith (Ripon College Red Hawks)
|0:00:35
|3
|Travis Johnson (Heavy Pedal)
|0:00:42
|4
|Charlie Simacek (Freewheel Bike)
|0:00:57
|5
|Josh Collins
|0:01:21
|6
|Scott Neperud (Magnus)
|0:01:35
|7
|Bill Street (Kuhl Midwest Regional Team)
|0:01:45
|8
|Alan Eastlund (Peace Coffee)
|0:01:53
|9
|Vince Steger (Eriks Bikes & Boards)
|0:01:54
|10
|Erik Pueschner (Smiths Cycling)
|0:02:37
|11
|Gabriel Ion (Treadhead Cycling)
|0:02:45
|12
|Andrew Dahl
|0:02:45
|13
|Dave Hoglund
|0:03:06
|14
|Joshua Blum (Echelon Coalition)
|0:03:06
|15
|Jeff Sympson (Big Ring Flyers /Kegel\'s)
|0:03:09
|16
|Grant Larvick (Penn cycle/FCCC)
|0:03:15
|17
|Nikolai Skievaski (Team Pegasus)
|0:03:15
|18
|Adam Tripp
|0:03:16
|19
|Joshua Stamper (Bad Goat Racing)
|0:03:17
|20
|Roger Lundsten (Muddy Cup)
|0:03:23
|21
|Aaron Sturgis (Twin Six)
|0:03:25
|22
|Jake Szymanski (Freewheel Bike)
|0:03:26
|23
|Josh Bauer (Hollywood)
|0:03:36
|24
|Ben Rogowski (Angry Catfish)
|0:03:41
|25
|Clint Swenson (SilverCycling)
|0:03:55
|26
|Joel Ingvalson (Wookiee Juice Racing)
|0:03:56
|27
|Bryan Frazier (Wildside Velo Club)
|0:04:00
|28
|Jeffry Lewis (Sho Air MN)
|0:04:05
|29
|Bill Burkholder (Kegels Bikes)
|0:04:06
|30
|Rick Cleary (KORC)
|0:04:08
|31
|David Mainguv (Freewheel Bike)
|0:04:12
|32
|Wade Bergner
|0:04:13
|33
|Matt Leizinger (Angry Catfish)
|0:04:16
|34
|Steve Schafer (Rbikes.com)
|0:04:22
|35
|Craig Manthe (Polska)
|0:04:24
|36
|Wesley Frame (KORC)
|0:04:25
|37
|Christopher Berge (Magnus)
|0:04:25
|38
|Scott Lund (Hollywood/SilverCycling)
|0:04:30
|39
|Michael Humpal
|0:04:41
|40
|Tim Gut (Angry Catfish)
|0:04:43
|41
|Ian Mancekivell (Behind-Bars/LGR)
|0:04:51
|42
|Bryan Rhody (Peace Coffee)
|0:05:10
|43
|Mark Lewis (Overdrive)
|0:05:10
|44
|Sean Miller (Michael's Cycles)
|0:05:14
|45
|Matthew Horner (Maplelag/Paramount)
|0:05:16
|46
|Neil Statz (Team Overdrive)
|0:05:48
|47
|Eric Weidman (Muddy Cup)
|0:05:54
|48
|Rick Ochs (Southwest Express)
|0:05:58
|49
|Jacob Jackson
|0:05:58
|50
|Anthony Ferrara (Twin Six / NewMoon)
|0:05:59
|51
|Trent Ping (RVCC - Brone\'s Bike Shop)
|0:06:07
|52
|Dakota Dale (Eriksen Cycles)
|0:06:20
|53
|David Slovick
|0:06:21
|54
|Steven Forss (Kegels)
|0:06:23
|55
|David Hein
|0:06:30
|56
|Daniel Boyles (Behind Bars/LGR)
|0:07:22
|57
|Ryan Sportel (Angry Catfish)
|0:07:24
|58
|Ryan Fitzgerald (LCR)
|0:07:31
|59
|Ben Swenka (Sho Air MN)
|0:07:32
|60
|Scott Spoo (Wannabe Racing)
|0:07:40
|61
|Pat Dowling (Penn Cycles)
|0:07:43
|62
|Charlie Schad
|0:07:45
|63
|Rob Belz (LCR)
|0:07:53
|64
|Rob Lutterman (Wannabee Racing)
|0:08:02
|65
|Nicholas Frye (Team Wisconsin)
|0:08:32
|66
|Tim Williams (Wannabe Racing)
|0:08:39
|67
|Edward Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelman)
|0:08:39
|68
|Matt Dale (Eriksen Cycles)
|0:08:44
|69
|Nathan Tock
|0:08:47
|70
|Mike Berkopec (Silver Cycling)
|0:08:47
|71
|Stuart Benson (Cyclova)
|0:08:56
|72
|Krystian Pac (Polska - MIODU! - POLISH Mead)
|0:09:01
|73
|CHRIS FELLOWS (Trek Store of Madison/WORS)
|0:09:03
|74
|Jon Kern
|0:09:14
|75
|C.J. Smith
|0:09:37
|76
|Scott Kyser
|0:10:16
|77
|Eric Johnson (Anybody's Bikeshop)
|0:10:23
|78
|Aaron Pidde (Wookie Juice Racing)
|0:10:53
|79
|Terry Prewitt (Attitude Sports)
|0:11:13
|80
|Todd Nesvold (PCR)
|0:11:21
|81
|Dan Inderieden (Bent Crank Racing)
|0:11:40
|82
|Andy Fehrenbach (Ripon College Red Hawks)
|0:11:40
|83
|Tory Nygren
|0:11:53
|84
|Dan Wistrcill (Angry Catfish)
|0:12:00
|85
|Mark Rosen
|0:12:03
|86
|Donald Carr (IS Corp)
|0:12:21
|87
|Matt Hvron (Kenwood)
|0:12:32
|88
|Bob Boone
|0:12:54
|89
|Elliott Krizek (SPH)
|0:13:02
|90
|Connor OMeara (Team Condor)
|0:13:20
|91
|John Oman (WannaBee Racing)
|0:13:28
|92
|Mike Larson (LCR)
|0:13:38
|93
|Carey Falkenberry
|0:13:46
|94
|Dag Selander
|0:14:11
|95
|Jacek Ubaka
|0:14:51
|96
|Chris Sur
|0:14:59
|97
|Tim Hieb
|0:15:07
|98
|Ernie Luedke
|0:15:21
|99
|Cal Collins (Wannabee Racing)
|0:15:50
|100
|Mark Klingechoets (Wanabee)
|0:16:06
|101
|Chris Brown
|0:16:10
|102
|Brian Krueger (Great DaneClub)
|0:18:22
|103
|Brian Benson (Bikes LTD / Scenic Concepts)
|0:18:44
|104
|Roberto Madrigal
|0:20:06
|105
|Paul Meuer (Ripon College Red Hawks)
|0:21:16
|106
|Lowell Johnson Jr
|0:23:59
|107
|Matthew Omeara (On The Rivet)
|0:25:50
|108
|Andrew Wiesner (Titletown Flyers)
|0:25:52
|109
|Adam Evanoff (Bent Crank Racing)
|0:29:19
|110
|John Wickham (Fresh Start/Revolution)
|0:31:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maria Statz (Element Mobile)
|1:01:15
|2
|Andrea Horner (Maplelag/Paramount)
|0:02:11
|3
|Martha Flynn-Kauth (Birchwood)
|0:02:44
|4
|Leia Schneeberger (Magnus)
|0:03:20
|5
|Terra James (Sweet n Salty Cycling)
|0:04:24
|6
|Kris Brazil (Milltown Cycles)
|0:04:40
|7
|Emily Shull (EXPO Racing)
|0:04:57
|8
|Desta Meyer (Silver Cycling)
|0:05:00
|9
|Danielle Coffield Ness
|0:05:00
|10
|Rachael Jensen (GEARGRINDER)
|0:05:24
|11
|Karlene Olson (Muddy Cup)
|0:05:24
|12
|Cyndi Ehrike (Rib Mountain Cycles)
|0:05:28
|13
|Renee Debruin (Ripon College Red Hawks)
|0:05:47
|14
|Amber Markey (colavita-parisiKansas City)
|0:05:58
|15
|Jennifer Perricone (IS Corp)
|0:06:01
|16
|Lori Belz (Big Ring Flyers)
|0:06:04
|17
|Cassey Lynn (UW-Madison)
|0:07:57
|18
|Katie Rudy
|0:08:08
|19
|Bianca Bergman
|0:08:29
|20
|Tina Olson (Big Ring Flyers)
|0:08:42
|21
|Sonja Savre
|0:10:23
|22
|Justina Smet (Titletown Flyers)
|0:11:09
|23
|Kjerstie Wiltzen (Missing Link Racing)
|0:11:48
|24
|Rosette Reynolds (Ripon College Red Hawks)
|0:13:25
|25
|Grace Prewitt (Attitude Sports)
|0:14:27
|26
|Maja Holcomb (Fattires-n-beer)
|0:14:51
|27
|Kelli Piotrowski
|0:15:01
|28
|Lisa Haase (Muddy Cup Racing)
|0:15:56
|29
|Darcy Busse (Stillwater Motors)
|0:16:36
|30
|Alyssa Thuftin (Magnus)
|0:18:27
|31
|Amy Ochs (Southwest Express)
|0:19:29
|32
|Mary Patridge
|0:20:45
|33
|Karmen Woelber (Zoom Performance)
|0:23:11
|34
|Ramona Kuna (Athletes By Design (ABD))
|0:24:20
|35
|Samantha Grimes (Stillwater Motoes)
|0:25:44
|36
|Jess Burdick
|0:37:50
