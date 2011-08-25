Trending

Undefeated Wisconsin bests Minnesota in Annual Border Battle

Guerra and Eppen win Elite contests

Image 1 of 8

Diana Mc Fadden (Trek Co-op / Ski Hut) and Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized) were 3rd and 4th today.

(Image credit: Niki Frazier)
Image 2 of 8

Nathan Guerra (Wheel & Sprocket / Vision) chased by Mike Phillips (Adventure212/Specialized).

(Image credit: Niki Frazier)
Image 3 of 8

Women's elite podium at the Border Battle

(Image credit: Gary Frost)
Image 4 of 8

Men's elite podium at the Border Battle

(Image credit: Gary Frost)
Image 5 of 8

Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized), center and Ben Koenig (RMC / Red Eye Brewery), right, give chase at the crest of the start climb.

(Image credit: Gary Frost)
Image 6 of 8

Kim Eppen (Mercy-Specialized) leads the elite women up the initial climb.

(Image credit: Gary Frost)
Image 7 of 8

Kim Eppen (Mercy-Specialized) may hail from Iowa City, IA but she is cheered on by WORS spectators as a local favorite.

(Image credit: Gary Frost)
Image 8 of 8

Mike Phillips (Adventure 212/Specialized) through the singletrack.

(Image credit: www.skinnyski.com)

For the fourth year running, Wisconsin won the annual Wisconsin-Minnesota Border Battle at White Tail Ridge in River Falls, Wisconsin. Sometimes billed as "The World’s Politest Border Battle", the rivalry between the two Upper Midwestern states was settled for another year on Sunday. In 2010, Minnesota came within a single point of victory, but the spread in 2011 was over 17 points as Wisconsin defended the traveling trophy.

In the men's elite contest, Nathan Guerra (Wheel and Sprocket / Vision) took and early lead, chased by teammates Mike Phillips and Darrin Braun (Adventure 212 / Specialized), Ben Koenig (RMC / Red Eye Brewery) and Brian Eppen (Mercy-Specialized). Guerra held his advantage to the end, taking his first WORS victory of the season. WORS defending Champion Tristan Schouten and fellow Sheboygan racer Brian Matter were not in attendance.

In the women's race, Kim Eppen (Mercy-Specialized) led the contest ahead of Minnesota racers Rebecca Sauber (LCR) and Diana McFadden (Trek Co-op / Ski Hut). Eppen now has a commanding lead in the 2011 WORS Overall contest while defending Champion Abby Strigel of Madison, Wisconsin was again not in attendance.

The next event is the Reforestation Ramble located outside Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Best times in the amateur categories were:

Cat. 2 - Dave Bender of Belvidere, Illinois

Cat. 2 Men - Justin Keough of St. Paul, Minnesota

Cat. 2 Women - Maria Statz of Plover, Wisconsin

Cat. 3 Men - James Kauth of St. Paul, Minnesota

Cat. 3 Women - Rachel Drake of South Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Guerra (Wheel&Sprocket/Vision)1:32:34
2Mike Phillips (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:01:32
3Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:03:09
4Ben Koenig (RMC / Red Eye Brewery)0:03:09
5Brian Eppen (Mercy-Specialized)0:04:23
6Scott Kylander-Johnso (Trek/KUHL/SkiHut)0:04:57
7Cam Kirkpatrick (Rasmussen BikeShop)0:05:34
8Kevin McConnell (Mercy-Specialized)0:05:35
9Chad Sova (On The Rivet)0:05:44
10Chris Peariso (Adventure 212 / Specialized)0:06:55
11Todd Mc Fadden (Trek Co-op / Ski Hut)0:06:56
12Sam Oftedahl (Maplelag)0:07:16
13Ray Nelson (Tread Head Cyclery)0:07:19
14Tim Racette (KS Energy Services/Team WI)0:08:49
15Joseph Maloney (KS Energy Services/Team Wisc)0:08:59
16Keven Kvalsten (Kenwood)0:09:13
17Eric Oftedahl (Mapleag)0:09:18
18Ryan Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:09:24
19Scott Cole (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:09:25
20Dave Oachs (NicolletBike.com)0:09:28
21Devin Curran ( Hollywood Cycles T6 Spot)0:09:48
22Justin Piontek (Bike Hub/Specialized)0:10:00
23Kaleb Himli (Bicycle Sports)0:10:39
24John Shull (EXPO Racing)0:10:45
25Ken Statz (Element Mobile)0:10:47
26J. W. Miller (Trek Stores ofadison)0:10:47
27Jake Richards (Maplelag/Paramount)0:11:16
28Jacob Boyce (Ski Hut)0:11:32
29John Sandberg (Penn Cycle)0:12:02
30Ryan Voss (Muddy Cup)0:12:43
31Nicholas Holzem (City Bike Works)0:12:44
32Nikolai Anikin (conti)0:12:48
33Matt Zak0:12:49
34Jay Henderson (Hollywood / Silver Cycles)0:13:56
35Sanjay Ganju (Alterra Mtb)0:14:04
36Larry Sauber (LCR)0:14:12
37Nathan Lillie (RVCC-Brone\'s Bike Shop)0:14:36
38Brendan Bellew (Squadra ACF)0:14:46
39Matt Riley (SPH/WheelhouseCycles)0:15:53
40Eric Fossell (JVC / MichaelsCycles)0:16:12
41Jan Rybar (Pedal Moraine)0:16:17
42Jeff Weyrens (Revolution Cycle & Ski)0:16:18
43Karl Tillman (Bikes Limited/Scenic Concepts)0:17:44
44Jesse Shoemaker (The Bike Hub/Specialized)0:17:49
45Tim Jennings (Element Mobile)0:17:50
46Pete Borgen0:17:59
47Lance Wall (Advocare Treadhead)0:18:23
48Joshua Schwantes (Kenwood)0:18:31
49Andrew Jordan (LCR)0:18:56
50Ronald Raymond (Kuhl)0:19:13
51Chris Van Ert (Peace Coffee Racing)0:19:15
52Jerrod Collier (Muddy Cup Racing)0:19:21
53Ric Damm (FondduLac Cyclery/RiponCollege)0:19:21
54Eddie Karow0:19:44
55Jim Peterson (Michael's Cycles)0:19:52
56Scott Sherman (29nSNGL)0:20:13
57Barry Winters (Element Mobile/Bring's)0:20:43
58Jeremy Ames (Freewheel Bike)0:21:04
59Jason Gosse (WORS Posse)0:21:12
60Jamison Beisswenger0:21:25
61Matthew Kohner (Peace Coffee)0:21:54
62Mark Cole (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:23:05
63Richard Fiske0:25:55
64Brian Braun (Stout Dirt Devils/EXPO Racing)0:28:04
65Jon Friedell (Kenwood Racing)0:31:01

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kim Eppen (Mercy-Specialized)1:22:42
2Rebecca Sauber (LCR)0:01:54
3Diana Mc Fadden (Trek Co-op / Ski Hut)0:03:10
4Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:03:10
5Anna Ganju (Polska)0:04:51
6Sarah Agena (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:04:53
7Robin Williams (Mercy-Specialized)0:04:59
8Anne Grabowski (Team Kenda/Geargrinder)0:05:33
9Rachel Horstman0:07:12
10Brittany Mcconnell (Iowa City Cycling Club)0:08:35
11Jennifer Whitedog (BikesLimitedScenicConcepts)0:11:14
12Michelle Peariso (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:12:30
13Ridge Pidde (Silver)0:13:35
14Denise Coppock (Titletown Flyers)0:13:59
15Paula Bohte (unattached)0:14:55
16Julie Kirkpatrick (Zoom Performance)0:22:39
17Kristy Henderson (Hollywood / Silver Cycle)0:23:39

Elite Junior Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Casey Hildebrandt (MAPLELAG/SKINNYSKI/RMC/POLSKA)1:07:14
2Myles Beach (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:12:19
3Reece Oleson (Angry Catfish)0:13:10
4Jordan Cullen (MBRC/Flanders)0:14:23
5Michael Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelman)0:16:28
6Nils Boberg (MNJRC)0:19:58
7Mitch Nordahl0:24:27
8Brendan Bellew (Squadra ACF)0:40:06

Elite Junior Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sarah Huang (Hayes Disc Brakes)1:35:36
2Sophia Marchiando (Hollywood Cycles)0:00:35

Cat 2 Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dave Bender (JVC/Michaels Cycle)1:19:22
2Eric Smith (Ripon College Red Hawks)0:00:35
3Travis Johnson (Heavy Pedal)0:00:42
4Charlie Simacek (Freewheel Bike)0:00:57
5Josh Collins0:01:21
6Scott Neperud (Magnus)0:01:35
7Bill Street (Kuhl Midwest Regional Team)0:01:45
8Alan Eastlund (Peace Coffee)0:01:53
9Vince Steger (Eriks Bikes & Boards)0:01:54
10Erik Pueschner (Smiths Cycling)0:02:37
11Gabriel Ion (Treadhead Cycling)0:02:45
12Andrew Dahl0:02:45
13Dave Hoglund0:03:06
14Joshua Blum (Echelon Coalition)0:03:06
15Jeff Sympson (Big Ring Flyers /Kegel\'s)0:03:09
16Grant Larvick (Penn cycle/FCCC)0:03:15
17Nikolai Skievaski (Team Pegasus)0:03:15
18Adam Tripp0:03:16
19Joshua Stamper (Bad Goat Racing)0:03:17
20Roger Lundsten (Muddy Cup)0:03:23
21Aaron Sturgis (Twin Six)0:03:25
22Jake Szymanski (Freewheel Bike)0:03:26
23Josh Bauer (Hollywood)0:03:36
24Ben Rogowski (Angry Catfish)0:03:41
25Clint Swenson (SilverCycling)0:03:55
26Joel Ingvalson (Wookiee Juice Racing)0:03:56
27Bryan Frazier (Wildside Velo Club)0:04:00
28Jeffry Lewis (Sho Air MN)0:04:05
29Bill Burkholder (Kegels Bikes)0:04:06
30Rick Cleary (KORC)0:04:08
31David Mainguv (Freewheel Bike)0:04:12
32Wade Bergner0:04:13
33Matt Leizinger (Angry Catfish)0:04:16
34Steve Schafer (Rbikes.com)0:04:22
35Craig Manthe (Polska)0:04:24
36Wesley Frame (KORC)0:04:25
37Christopher Berge (Magnus)0:04:25
38Scott Lund (Hollywood/SilverCycling)0:04:30
39Michael Humpal0:04:41
40Tim Gut (Angry Catfish)0:04:43
41Ian Mancekivell (Behind-Bars/LGR)0:04:51
42Bryan Rhody (Peace Coffee)0:05:10
43Mark Lewis (Overdrive)0:05:10
44Sean Miller (Michael's Cycles)0:05:14
45Matthew Horner (Maplelag/Paramount)0:05:16
46Neil Statz (Team Overdrive)0:05:48
47Eric Weidman (Muddy Cup)0:05:54
48Rick Ochs (Southwest Express)0:05:58
49Jacob Jackson0:05:58
50Anthony Ferrara (Twin Six / NewMoon)0:05:59
51Trent Ping (RVCC - Brone\'s Bike Shop)0:06:07
52Dakota Dale (Eriksen Cycles)0:06:20
53David Slovick0:06:21
54Steven Forss (Kegels)0:06:23
55David Hein0:06:30
56Daniel Boyles (Behind Bars/LGR)0:07:22
57Ryan Sportel (Angry Catfish)0:07:24
58Ryan Fitzgerald (LCR)0:07:31
59Ben Swenka (Sho Air MN)0:07:32
60Scott Spoo (Wannabe Racing)0:07:40
61Pat Dowling (Penn Cycles)0:07:43
62Charlie Schad0:07:45
63Rob Belz (LCR)0:07:53
64Rob Lutterman (Wannabee Racing)0:08:02
65Nicholas Frye (Team Wisconsin)0:08:32
66Tim Williams (Wannabe Racing)0:08:39
67Edward Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelman)0:08:39
68Matt Dale (Eriksen Cycles)0:08:44
69Nathan Tock0:08:47
70Mike Berkopec (Silver Cycling)0:08:47
71Stuart Benson (Cyclova)0:08:56
72Krystian Pac (Polska - MIODU! - POLISH Mead)0:09:01
73CHRIS FELLOWS (Trek Store of Madison/WORS)0:09:03
74Jon Kern0:09:14
75C.J. Smith0:09:37
76Scott Kyser0:10:16
77Eric Johnson (Anybody's Bikeshop)0:10:23
78Aaron Pidde (Wookie Juice Racing)0:10:53
79Terry Prewitt (Attitude Sports)0:11:13
80Todd Nesvold (PCR)0:11:21
81Dan Inderieden (Bent Crank Racing)0:11:40
82Andy Fehrenbach (Ripon College Red Hawks)0:11:40
83Tory Nygren0:11:53
84Dan Wistrcill (Angry Catfish)0:12:00
85Mark Rosen0:12:03
86Donald Carr (IS Corp)0:12:21
87Matt Hvron (Kenwood)0:12:32
88Bob Boone0:12:54
89Elliott Krizek (SPH)0:13:02
90Connor OMeara (Team Condor)0:13:20
91John Oman (WannaBee Racing)0:13:28
92Mike Larson (LCR)0:13:38
93Carey Falkenberry0:13:46
94Dag Selander0:14:11
95Jacek Ubaka0:14:51
96Chris Sur0:14:59
97Tim Hieb0:15:07
98Ernie Luedke0:15:21
99Cal Collins (Wannabee Racing)0:15:50
100Mark Klingechoets (Wanabee)0:16:06
101Chris Brown0:16:10
102Brian Krueger (Great DaneClub)0:18:22
103Brian Benson (Bikes LTD / Scenic Concepts)0:18:44
104Roberto Madrigal0:20:06
105Paul Meuer (Ripon College Red Hawks)0:21:16
106Lowell Johnson Jr0:23:59
107Matthew Omeara (On The Rivet)0:25:50
108Andrew Wiesner (Titletown Flyers)0:25:52
109Adam Evanoff (Bent Crank Racing)0:29:19
110John Wickham (Fresh Start/Revolution)0:31:35

Cat 2 Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maria Statz (Element Mobile)1:01:15
2Andrea Horner (Maplelag/Paramount)0:02:11
3Martha Flynn-Kauth (Birchwood)0:02:44
4Leia Schneeberger (Magnus)0:03:20
5Terra James (Sweet n Salty Cycling)0:04:24
6Kris Brazil (Milltown Cycles)0:04:40
7Emily Shull (EXPO Racing)0:04:57
8Desta Meyer (Silver Cycling)0:05:00
9Danielle Coffield Ness0:05:00
10Rachael Jensen (GEARGRINDER)0:05:24
11Karlene Olson (Muddy Cup)0:05:24
12Cyndi Ehrike (Rib Mountain Cycles)0:05:28
13Renee Debruin (Ripon College Red Hawks)0:05:47
14Amber Markey (colavita-parisiKansas City)0:05:58
15Jennifer Perricone (IS Corp)0:06:01
16Lori Belz (Big Ring Flyers)0:06:04
17Cassey Lynn (UW-Madison)0:07:57
18Katie Rudy0:08:08
19Bianca Bergman0:08:29
20Tina Olson (Big Ring Flyers)0:08:42
21Sonja Savre0:10:23
22Justina Smet (Titletown Flyers)0:11:09
23Kjerstie Wiltzen (Missing Link Racing)0:11:48
24Rosette Reynolds (Ripon College Red Hawks)0:13:25
25Grace Prewitt (Attitude Sports)0:14:27
26Maja Holcomb (Fattires-n-beer)0:14:51
27Kelli Piotrowski0:15:01
28Lisa Haase (Muddy Cup Racing)0:15:56
29Darcy Busse (Stillwater Motors)0:16:36
30Alyssa Thuftin (Magnus)0:18:27
31Amy Ochs (Southwest Express)0:19:29
32Mary Patridge0:20:45
33Karmen Woelber (Zoom Performance)0:23:11
34Ramona Kuna (Athletes By Design (ABD))0:24:20
35Samantha Grimes (Stillwater Motoes)0:25:44
36Jess Burdick0:37:50

 

