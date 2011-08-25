Image 1 of 8 Diana Mc Fadden (Trek Co-op / Ski Hut) and Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized) were 3rd and 4th today. (Image credit: Niki Frazier) Image 2 of 8 Nathan Guerra (Wheel & Sprocket / Vision) chased by Mike Phillips (Adventure212/Specialized). (Image credit: Niki Frazier) Image 3 of 8 Women's elite podium at the Border Battle (Image credit: Gary Frost) Image 4 of 8 Men's elite podium at the Border Battle (Image credit: Gary Frost) Image 5 of 8 Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized), center and Ben Koenig (RMC / Red Eye Brewery), right, give chase at the crest of the start climb. (Image credit: Gary Frost) Image 6 of 8 Kim Eppen (Mercy-Specialized) leads the elite women up the initial climb. (Image credit: Gary Frost) Image 7 of 8 Kim Eppen (Mercy-Specialized) may hail from Iowa City, IA but she is cheered on by WORS spectators as a local favorite. (Image credit: Gary Frost) Image 8 of 8 Mike Phillips (Adventure 212/Specialized) through the singletrack. (Image credit: www.skinnyski.com)

For the fourth year running, Wisconsin won the annual Wisconsin-Minnesota Border Battle at White Tail Ridge in River Falls, Wisconsin. Sometimes billed as "The World’s Politest Border Battle", the rivalry between the two Upper Midwestern states was settled for another year on Sunday. In 2010, Minnesota came within a single point of victory, but the spread in 2011 was over 17 points as Wisconsin defended the traveling trophy.

In the men's elite contest, Nathan Guerra (Wheel and Sprocket / Vision) took and early lead, chased by teammates Mike Phillips and Darrin Braun (Adventure 212 / Specialized), Ben Koenig (RMC / Red Eye Brewery) and Brian Eppen (Mercy-Specialized). Guerra held his advantage to the end, taking his first WORS victory of the season. WORS defending Champion Tristan Schouten and fellow Sheboygan racer Brian Matter were not in attendance.

In the women's race, Kim Eppen (Mercy-Specialized) led the contest ahead of Minnesota racers Rebecca Sauber (LCR) and Diana McFadden (Trek Co-op / Ski Hut). Eppen now has a commanding lead in the 2011 WORS Overall contest while defending Champion Abby Strigel of Madison, Wisconsin was again not in attendance.

The next event is the Reforestation Ramble located outside Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Best times in the amateur categories were:

Cat. 2 - Dave Bender of Belvidere, Illinois

Cat. 2 Men - Justin Keough of St. Paul, Minnesota

Cat. 2 Women - Maria Statz of Plover, Wisconsin

Cat. 3 Men - James Kauth of St. Paul, Minnesota

Cat. 3 Women - Rachel Drake of South Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Elite Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Guerra (Wheel&Sprocket/Vision) 1:32:34 2 Mike Phillips (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:01:32 3 Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:03:09 4 Ben Koenig (RMC / Red Eye Brewery) 0:03:09 5 Brian Eppen (Mercy-Specialized) 0:04:23 6 Scott Kylander-Johnso (Trek/KUHL/SkiHut) 0:04:57 7 Cam Kirkpatrick (Rasmussen BikeShop) 0:05:34 8 Kevin McConnell (Mercy-Specialized) 0:05:35 9 Chad Sova (On The Rivet) 0:05:44 10 Chris Peariso (Adventure 212 / Specialized) 0:06:55 11 Todd Mc Fadden (Trek Co-op / Ski Hut) 0:06:56 12 Sam Oftedahl (Maplelag) 0:07:16 13 Ray Nelson (Tread Head Cyclery) 0:07:19 14 Tim Racette (KS Energy Services/Team WI) 0:08:49 15 Joseph Maloney (KS Energy Services/Team Wisc) 0:08:59 16 Keven Kvalsten (Kenwood) 0:09:13 17 Eric Oftedahl (Mapleag) 0:09:18 18 Ryan Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:09:24 19 Scott Cole (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:09:25 20 Dave Oachs (NicolletBike.com) 0:09:28 21 Devin Curran ( Hollywood Cycles T6 Spot) 0:09:48 22 Justin Piontek (Bike Hub/Specialized) 0:10:00 23 Kaleb Himli (Bicycle Sports) 0:10:39 24 John Shull (EXPO Racing) 0:10:45 25 Ken Statz (Element Mobile) 0:10:47 26 J. W. Miller (Trek Stores ofadison) 0:10:47 27 Jake Richards (Maplelag/Paramount) 0:11:16 28 Jacob Boyce (Ski Hut) 0:11:32 29 John Sandberg (Penn Cycle) 0:12:02 30 Ryan Voss (Muddy Cup) 0:12:43 31 Nicholas Holzem (City Bike Works) 0:12:44 32 Nikolai Anikin (conti) 0:12:48 33 Matt Zak 0:12:49 34 Jay Henderson (Hollywood / Silver Cycles) 0:13:56 35 Sanjay Ganju (Alterra Mtb) 0:14:04 36 Larry Sauber (LCR) 0:14:12 37 Nathan Lillie (RVCC-Brone\'s Bike Shop) 0:14:36 38 Brendan Bellew (Squadra ACF) 0:14:46 39 Matt Riley (SPH/WheelhouseCycles) 0:15:53 40 Eric Fossell (JVC / MichaelsCycles) 0:16:12 41 Jan Rybar (Pedal Moraine) 0:16:17 42 Jeff Weyrens (Revolution Cycle & Ski) 0:16:18 43 Karl Tillman (Bikes Limited/Scenic Concepts) 0:17:44 44 Jesse Shoemaker (The Bike Hub/Specialized) 0:17:49 45 Tim Jennings (Element Mobile) 0:17:50 46 Pete Borgen 0:17:59 47 Lance Wall (Advocare Treadhead) 0:18:23 48 Joshua Schwantes (Kenwood) 0:18:31 49 Andrew Jordan (LCR) 0:18:56 50 Ronald Raymond (Kuhl) 0:19:13 51 Chris Van Ert (Peace Coffee Racing) 0:19:15 52 Jerrod Collier (Muddy Cup Racing) 0:19:21 53 Ric Damm (FondduLac Cyclery/RiponCollege) 0:19:21 54 Eddie Karow 0:19:44 55 Jim Peterson (Michael's Cycles) 0:19:52 56 Scott Sherman (29nSNGL) 0:20:13 57 Barry Winters (Element Mobile/Bring's) 0:20:43 58 Jeremy Ames (Freewheel Bike) 0:21:04 59 Jason Gosse (WORS Posse) 0:21:12 60 Jamison Beisswenger 0:21:25 61 Matthew Kohner (Peace Coffee) 0:21:54 62 Mark Cole (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:23:05 63 Richard Fiske 0:25:55 64 Brian Braun (Stout Dirt Devils/EXPO Racing) 0:28:04 65 Jon Friedell (Kenwood Racing) 0:31:01

Elite Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kim Eppen (Mercy-Specialized) 1:22:42 2 Rebecca Sauber (LCR) 0:01:54 3 Diana Mc Fadden (Trek Co-op / Ski Hut) 0:03:10 4 Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:03:10 5 Anna Ganju (Polska) 0:04:51 6 Sarah Agena (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:04:53 7 Robin Williams (Mercy-Specialized) 0:04:59 8 Anne Grabowski (Team Kenda/Geargrinder) 0:05:33 9 Rachel Horstman 0:07:12 10 Brittany Mcconnell (Iowa City Cycling Club) 0:08:35 11 Jennifer Whitedog (BikesLimitedScenicConcepts) 0:11:14 12 Michelle Peariso (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:12:30 13 Ridge Pidde (Silver) 0:13:35 14 Denise Coppock (Titletown Flyers) 0:13:59 15 Paula Bohte (unattached) 0:14:55 16 Julie Kirkpatrick (Zoom Performance) 0:22:39 17 Kristy Henderson (Hollywood / Silver Cycle) 0:23:39

Elite Junior Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Casey Hildebrandt (MAPLELAG/SKINNYSKI/RMC/POLSKA) 1:07:14 2 Myles Beach (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:12:19 3 Reece Oleson (Angry Catfish) 0:13:10 4 Jordan Cullen (MBRC/Flanders) 0:14:23 5 Michael Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelman) 0:16:28 6 Nils Boberg (MNJRC) 0:19:58 7 Mitch Nordahl 0:24:27 8 Brendan Bellew (Squadra ACF) 0:40:06

Elite Junior Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sarah Huang (Hayes Disc Brakes) 1:35:36 2 Sophia Marchiando (Hollywood Cycles) 0:00:35

Cat 2 Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dave Bender (JVC/Michaels Cycle) 1:19:22 2 Eric Smith (Ripon College Red Hawks) 0:00:35 3 Travis Johnson (Heavy Pedal) 0:00:42 4 Charlie Simacek (Freewheel Bike) 0:00:57 5 Josh Collins 0:01:21 6 Scott Neperud (Magnus) 0:01:35 7 Bill Street (Kuhl Midwest Regional Team) 0:01:45 8 Alan Eastlund (Peace Coffee) 0:01:53 9 Vince Steger (Eriks Bikes & Boards) 0:01:54 10 Erik Pueschner (Smiths Cycling) 0:02:37 11 Gabriel Ion (Treadhead Cycling) 0:02:45 12 Andrew Dahl 0:02:45 13 Dave Hoglund 0:03:06 14 Joshua Blum (Echelon Coalition) 0:03:06 15 Jeff Sympson (Big Ring Flyers /Kegel\'s) 0:03:09 16 Grant Larvick (Penn cycle/FCCC) 0:03:15 17 Nikolai Skievaski (Team Pegasus) 0:03:15 18 Adam Tripp 0:03:16 19 Joshua Stamper (Bad Goat Racing) 0:03:17 20 Roger Lundsten (Muddy Cup) 0:03:23 21 Aaron Sturgis (Twin Six) 0:03:25 22 Jake Szymanski (Freewheel Bike) 0:03:26 23 Josh Bauer (Hollywood) 0:03:36 24 Ben Rogowski (Angry Catfish) 0:03:41 25 Clint Swenson (SilverCycling) 0:03:55 26 Joel Ingvalson (Wookiee Juice Racing) 0:03:56 27 Bryan Frazier (Wildside Velo Club) 0:04:00 28 Jeffry Lewis (Sho Air MN) 0:04:05 29 Bill Burkholder (Kegels Bikes) 0:04:06 30 Rick Cleary (KORC) 0:04:08 31 David Mainguv (Freewheel Bike) 0:04:12 32 Wade Bergner 0:04:13 33 Matt Leizinger (Angry Catfish) 0:04:16 34 Steve Schafer (Rbikes.com) 0:04:22 35 Craig Manthe (Polska) 0:04:24 36 Wesley Frame (KORC) 0:04:25 37 Christopher Berge (Magnus) 0:04:25 38 Scott Lund (Hollywood/SilverCycling) 0:04:30 39 Michael Humpal 0:04:41 40 Tim Gut (Angry Catfish) 0:04:43 41 Ian Mancekivell (Behind-Bars/LGR) 0:04:51 42 Bryan Rhody (Peace Coffee) 0:05:10 43 Mark Lewis (Overdrive) 0:05:10 44 Sean Miller (Michael's Cycles) 0:05:14 45 Matthew Horner (Maplelag/Paramount) 0:05:16 46 Neil Statz (Team Overdrive) 0:05:48 47 Eric Weidman (Muddy Cup) 0:05:54 48 Rick Ochs (Southwest Express) 0:05:58 49 Jacob Jackson 0:05:58 50 Anthony Ferrara (Twin Six / NewMoon) 0:05:59 51 Trent Ping (RVCC - Brone\'s Bike Shop) 0:06:07 52 Dakota Dale (Eriksen Cycles) 0:06:20 53 David Slovick 0:06:21 54 Steven Forss (Kegels) 0:06:23 55 David Hein 0:06:30 56 Daniel Boyles (Behind Bars/LGR) 0:07:22 57 Ryan Sportel (Angry Catfish) 0:07:24 58 Ryan Fitzgerald (LCR) 0:07:31 59 Ben Swenka (Sho Air MN) 0:07:32 60 Scott Spoo (Wannabe Racing) 0:07:40 61 Pat Dowling (Penn Cycles) 0:07:43 62 Charlie Schad 0:07:45 63 Rob Belz (LCR) 0:07:53 64 Rob Lutterman (Wannabee Racing) 0:08:02 65 Nicholas Frye (Team Wisconsin) 0:08:32 66 Tim Williams (Wannabe Racing) 0:08:39 67 Edward Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelman) 0:08:39 68 Matt Dale (Eriksen Cycles) 0:08:44 69 Nathan Tock 0:08:47 70 Mike Berkopec (Silver Cycling) 0:08:47 71 Stuart Benson (Cyclova) 0:08:56 72 Krystian Pac (Polska - MIODU! - POLISH Mead) 0:09:01 73 CHRIS FELLOWS (Trek Store of Madison/WORS) 0:09:03 74 Jon Kern 0:09:14 75 C.J. Smith 0:09:37 76 Scott Kyser 0:10:16 77 Eric Johnson (Anybody's Bikeshop) 0:10:23 78 Aaron Pidde (Wookie Juice Racing) 0:10:53 79 Terry Prewitt (Attitude Sports) 0:11:13 80 Todd Nesvold (PCR) 0:11:21 81 Dan Inderieden (Bent Crank Racing) 0:11:40 82 Andy Fehrenbach (Ripon College Red Hawks) 0:11:40 83 Tory Nygren 0:11:53 84 Dan Wistrcill (Angry Catfish) 0:12:00 85 Mark Rosen 0:12:03 86 Donald Carr (IS Corp) 0:12:21 87 Matt Hvron (Kenwood) 0:12:32 88 Bob Boone 0:12:54 89 Elliott Krizek (SPH) 0:13:02 90 Connor OMeara (Team Condor) 0:13:20 91 John Oman (WannaBee Racing) 0:13:28 92 Mike Larson (LCR) 0:13:38 93 Carey Falkenberry 0:13:46 94 Dag Selander 0:14:11 95 Jacek Ubaka 0:14:51 96 Chris Sur 0:14:59 97 Tim Hieb 0:15:07 98 Ernie Luedke 0:15:21 99 Cal Collins (Wannabee Racing) 0:15:50 100 Mark Klingechoets (Wanabee) 0:16:06 101 Chris Brown 0:16:10 102 Brian Krueger (Great DaneClub) 0:18:22 103 Brian Benson (Bikes LTD / Scenic Concepts) 0:18:44 104 Roberto Madrigal 0:20:06 105 Paul Meuer (Ripon College Red Hawks) 0:21:16 106 Lowell Johnson Jr 0:23:59 107 Matthew Omeara (On The Rivet) 0:25:50 108 Andrew Wiesner (Titletown Flyers) 0:25:52 109 Adam Evanoff (Bent Crank Racing) 0:29:19 110 John Wickham (Fresh Start/Revolution) 0:31:35