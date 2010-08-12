Strigel and Schouten win Border Battle
Wisconsin beats out Minnesota by a single point
Both heat and humidity peaked above 90 degrees and percent in River Falls, Wisconsin, on Sunday, August 8 during the third showdown between the mountain bike racers of Wisconsin and Minnesota.
"It was the hottest day I have ever run a race, no doubt," said local race organizer Adam Schmidt, from Muddy Paws Racing. "We resupplied with water and watermelons twice during the day."
The annual meeting of the Wisconsin Off Road Series and the Minnesota Mountain Bike Series, the Bontrager Border Battle drew 679 racers. During the citizen and sport races, Minnesota surged to an early 10-point lead, but WORS Comp and Elite Series racers brought home the victory for Wisconsin. Both elite races were won by Wisconsin residents. Tristan Schouten (Mafia Racing) won the five-lap men's race in 1:48:23 while WORS undefeated defending champion Abigail Strigel (Trek Stores of Madison) led the four-lap women's contest in 1:43:06.
"It was extremely hot," said Schouten. "It was my first time here. I didn't pre-ride, so when we got to the top and it was peanut-butter, chunky mud - that was a little 'woah'. But it was good."
A thundershower dropped an inch and a half of rain on the trails between midnight and 2:00 am Saturday, and left the first section of singletrack slippery for racers, especially the early-morning waves of citizen and sport riders. By 1:30 pm, when the elites took to the course, the track was drying under intense heat.
Though only 28, Schouten is an experienced racer who beat the heat and the competition on Sunday for another tough win. At the age of 19, Schouten was the youngest racer ever to win the WORS elite overall, taking the crown in 2001, and again in 2002. He now looks poised to take the overall again in 2010, which would bring him level with Brian Matter (Gear Grinder / Trek), currently the only man with three overall WORS Series titles to his credit.
Though he's out-kicked the competition in nearly every contest this year, Schouten has worked hard to hold off fellow WORS racers Nathan Guerra (Mr. Tree Racing / Powerbar), and Darrin Braun (Adventure 212). At the Border Battle, Schouten also had to contend with Minnesota teammates Brendan Moore and Jack Hinkins (Trek Co-op). 19-year old Hinkens, who finished fourth at the Border Battle, was just named to the US Under 23 Team for the Mountain Bike World Cup. Though the Minnesota racers pushed hard, Brendan Moore's third place finish is the best Border Battle showing yet for an Elite Minnesota male racer. As the first Minnesota finisher, Moore finished in fourth place in 2009, and Minnesotan Sam Oftedahl took fifth place in 2008.
In contrast to the men's contest, 2010 marks the first time a Wisconsin racer has won the women's contest. Jenna Rinehart of Mankato, Minnesota took the victory in both 2008 and 2009. At the top of this year's women's race, both Abby Strigel and Sara Kylander-Johnson (Trek Co-op) can boast three WORS Overall Series titles to their racing resume.
"This course was really, really fun, so I think that saved me a little bit," said ladies winner Strigel. "There we a lot of jumps and features, so it was a great time. I loved it. I love mud, and slippery roots and rocks and all that stuff, so I actually enjoyed the fact that it was a little bit wet. But, I don't like the heat."
Strigel overcame both the heat and an early crash to finish over a minute ahead of second-place Rebecca Sauber (LCR / Ergon), who had also crashed.
"I crashed right in front of Diana [McFadden] and Lisa [Krayer], and it took me almost a lap to catch back up to them because they were moving pretty fast," said Strigel. "Once I passed them, I just tried to take it easy and flow through the singletrack and get a little gap, because it was pretty hot."
By the second lap Strigel was in the lead. Minnesota racer Sara Kylander-Johnson (Trek Co-op) caught and passed Strigel to pull ahead by around 10-seconds in the third lap, then flatted. She ultimately finished in 13th place.
"The heat was definitely on today," said Minnesota racer Rebecca Sauber. "I went down in the first lap and the entire field, except perhaps for one other woman, went by me. After that, I was just working my way back up. It was very muddy and the bridges and rocks were very slippery, so you just had to look straight ahead and go for it. I really loved the passing lanes were you could put it in the big ring and pick people off."
"My car read 99 degrees and it's humid as heck out here today," said Minnesota racer Brendan Moore (Trek Co-op), who finished in third place. "I could see Tristan and Nathan [Guerra] ahead of me I just couldn't close that gap. There was a little more surging than I was used to. Anytime we hit the open sections, Tristan and Nathan just attacked. I mean, constant go-go-go on the open stuff. Eventually, it wore me down. I think our [MMBS] courses are a little more technical."
Nathan Guerra (Mr Tree Racing / Powerbar) won his first WORS Belgioioso Elite race a year ago, and has been riding stronger than ever at WORS in 2010. His second-place finish behind Tristan Schouten, and ahead of Minnesota's Brendan Moore, helped WORS to the victory over Minnesota. Guerra has contended with Schouten throughout the season, finishing second in several contests, and at Border Battle he attacked hard to lead the Elite men up the first long, steep climb.
"I kinda got the holeshot right off the bat," explained Guerra. "The first climb is pretty hard. It's kind of straight up. I don't know what the percentage is... it's ‘ridiculous' percentage. It ended up being me, T.J. [Travis Woodruff], Tristan [Schouten] and Brendan Moore. I started to cramp, and I dropped a bottle. When Tristan put in a steady attack on the hill in the last lap, I just couldn't match it. Brendan's steady-eddy, though. He put the pressure on Tristan and I the whole time."
While the Border Battle brings together WORS and MMBS, the actual contest is not between the two series. Every year, a few racers from Wisconsin travel to participate in MMBS races, which have a reputation as technical, challenging courses. Meanwhile, WORS draws a significant number of series racers from neighboring states, including Minnesota, Illinois, Michigan and Iowa. A few individuals race in both series, and WORS and MMBS have traditionally been careful to schedule events on alternate weekends to avoid competition. For scoring of the Border Battle contest, only residents of Wisconsin and Minnesota were included in the state vs. state comparison. That system may leave Wisconsin at a slight disadvantage because, despite the larger size of the WORS Series, the location of the event in River Falls, Wisconsin is less than an hour from the Twin Cities, but more than four hours from Milwaukee and Wisconsin's other population centers, and five hours from Chicago.
"With 679 racers at Border Battle, the turnout was actually a bit less than at many of our other [WORS] events," said WORS Series director Don Edberg. "Our elite and cOMP racers really saved the day!"
This year, Minnesota came closer than ever before to bringing the trophy westward across the Mississippi. Whatever the temperature, the contest in 2011 is sure to be a hot one.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Abigail Strigel (Trek Stores of Madison)
|1:43:07
|2
|Rebecca Sauber (LCR/Ergon)
|0:01:39
|3
|Sara Kylander-Johnso (Trek Coop)
|0:50:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tristan Schouten (Mafia)
|1:48:23
|2
|Nathan Guerra (Mr Tree / Powerbar)
|0:00:57
|3
|Brendan Moore (Trek Coop)
|0:01:13
|4
|Jack Hinkens (Trek co-op)
|0:02:51
|5
|T J Woodruff (Trek Bicycles Boulder)
|0:04:33
|6
|Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized)
|0:04:52
|7
|Eric Thompson (Maplelag/Paramount Sports)
|0:06:03
|8
|Scott Kylander-Johnson (Trek Coop)
|0:06:44
|9
|Chris Peariso (Adventure 212 / Specialized)
|0:08:28
|10
|Jesse Lalonde (T6/BKB/29 Crew)
|0:08:30
|11
|Cam Kirkpatrick (Rasmussen Bike Shop)
|0:08:37
|12
|Chad Sova (On the Rivet / GearGrinder)
|0:09:11
|13
|Travis Saeler (Trek 29 Crew)
|0:11:31
|DNF
|Brian Matter (Gear Grinder / Trek)
|DNF
|Scott Cole (Adventure 212/Specialized)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Megan Lennon (Behind Bars / LGR)
|1:53:52
|2
|Anna Ganju (Polska)
|0:02:23
|3
|Corey Coogan Cisek (Maplelag)
|0:04:17
|4
|Michelle Peariso (Adventure 212/Specialized)
|0:06:03
|DNF
|Regina Campbell (Alterra MTB/Twin Six)
|DNF
|Kate Heil (Cyclenauts)
|DNF
|Lindsay Guerra (Mr Tree /Power bar)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diana McFadden (Adventure 212/ Ski Hut)
|1:45:38
|2
|Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized)
|0:01:55
|3
|Jennifer Nowlin (Peace Coffee)
|0:06:52
|4
|Lori Sable
|0:10:29
|5
|Denise Coppock
|0:28:25
|6
|Julie Vardaman (Zoom Performanc e)
|0:34:54
|DNF
|Claire Cannon (Trek Stores of Madison / WORS)
|DNF
|Christine Czarnecki (Alterra Coffee MTB Team)
|DNF
|Brenda Zimmermann Thorpe (Rib Mnt Cycles/ Red Eye Brewery)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Koenig (RMC / Clean Power)
|1:54:02
|2
|Cody Larson
|0:00:03
|3
|Sam Oftedahl (Paramount Sports)
|0:01:00
|4
|Travis Gildner
|0:02:38
|5
|Matthew Muraski
|0:08:12
|6
|Justin Piontek (Performa Cycling)
|0:09:07
|7
|Jake Begley (Erik's Bike Sho p)
|0:11:22
|8
|Bryan Fosler (Trek Store of Madison)
|0:12:40
|9
|Tyler Gauthier (Culvers Racing)
|0:15:11
|10
|Raymond Nickles (LCR)
|0:35:25
|DNF
|Matt Gehling (Trek Stores of Madison / WORS)
|DNF
|Nick Sabel (Fond du Lac/Osh kosh Cyclery)
|DNF
|Carlos Haeckel (Alterra / Sunringle / Voodoo)
|DNF
|Eric Oftedahl (Maplelag/paramount sports)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan Krayer (Adventure 212/S pecialized)
|1:53:21
|2
|Barry Tungseth (Flat City Cycli ng)
|0:04:02
|3
|Neil Swanson (Team WORS)
|0:04:47
|4
|Corey Stelljes (Chainsmokers)
|0:06:46
|5
|Luke Nelson (Penn Cycle/Nature Valley)
|0:08:16
|6
|Glenn Kirst (Wheel & Sprocket)
|0:09:11
|7
|Matthew Nelson (Peace Coffee Racing)
|0:12:19
|8
|Trevor Olson (Muddy Cup)
|0:13:54
|9
|Dave Oachs (Nicolletbike.com)
|0:14:17
|10
|Chris Ames (Freewheel Bikes)
|0:14:37
|11
|Karl Tillman (Bikes Limited Inc)
|0:17:52
|12
|Joe Surla (Wannabee Racing)
|0:18:28
|13
|Eric Lebow (Maplelag)
|0:19:20
|14
|Jesse Shoemaker (Performa Cycling)
|0:21:03
|15
|Tim Scanley (Alterra Coffee)
|0:21:47
|16
|Clayton McLagan (Peace Coffee Racing)
|0:21:58
|17
|Matthew Kohner (Peace Coffee)
|0:22:31
|18
|Chris Van Ert (Peace Coffee Racing)
|0:26:53
|DNF
|Brian Hertzberg (5 Nines Cycling)
|DNF
|Jesse Bell (SISU Cycles)
|DNF
|Jason Gosse (Team WORS)
|DNF
|Jeffrey Austin-Phillips (Behind-Bars/Little Guy Racing)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|J. W. Miller (Trek Stores of Madison)
|1:59:44
|2
|John Lirette (Hayes)
|0:07:27
|3
|Chad Hildebrandt (Team Polska)
|0:07:28
|4
|Jan Rybar (Team Pedal Mora ine)
|0:07:45
|5
|Todd Mc Fadden (Adventure 212/Ski Hut)
|0:09:09
|6
|Jeff Weyrens (Sport Hut)
|0:10:22
|7
|Andrew Jordan (LCR)
|0:10:23
|8
|John Shull (EXPO Racing)
|0:10:55
|9
|Jerrod Collier (Muddy Cup Racing)
|0:12:29
|10
|Larry Sauber (LCR)
|0:13:54
|11
|Ron Raymond (Trek)
|0:16:52
|DNF
|Mark Burkholz (Extreme Bike)
|DNF
|Russ Krueger (Rib Mountain Cycles)
|DNF
|Mike Curtes (Fuel Cafe / mil w Bike / G864)
|DNF
|Eddie Karow (LCR)
|DNF
|Eric Guse
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Racette (Team Wisconsin/ MC2)
|1:42:10
|2
|Tyler Johnson (University Minn esota Duluth)
|0:00:18
|3
|Matt Riley (SPH/ Wheelhouse Cycles)
|0:01:09
|4
|Spence Cone (Wildside Velo C lub)
|0:05:36
|5
|Andrew Quinn
|0:06:17
|6
|Peter Coenen
|0:08:05
|DNF
|Joseph Maloney
|DNF
|Benjamin Bacca
|DNF
|Joe Fallon
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eric Fossell (Spokes N Spines)
|1:41:21
|2
|Jeremy Dirk (Maplelag/Paramount)
|0:01:10
|3
|Brendan Bellew (Squadra ACF)
|0:04:05
|4
|Matthew Omeara
|0:05:38
|5
|Matt Leizinger (Graham Jewelers)
|0:07:24
|6
|David Seifert (Erik\'s Bike Shop)
|0:07:35
|7
|Michael Ziegler (Cyclenauts)
|0:08:12
|8
|Benjamin Cisneros (Polska)
|0:08:31
|9
|Scott Spoo (Wannabee Racing)
|0:10:43
|10
|Brooks Monahan
|0:11:35
|11
|Adam Caughey (Summit Racing)
|0:25:27
|DNF
|Dan Ellerkamp (Magnus / Twin Six)
|DNF
|Bill Street (SISU Custom Cycles)
|DNF
|Matt Bolenbaugh (RMC)
|DNF
|Tim Gut
|DNF
|Tim Bekke (The Hub Cycling League)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Lillie (RUCC-Brones Bik e Shop)
|1:34:36
|2
|Sanjay Ganju (Alterra Mtb)
|0:04:36
|3
|Patryk Limanowicz (Pact-Dish Netwo rk)
|0:07:12
|4
|Mitch Moen (Rbikes.com Flee tTruckParts.com)
|0:10:25
|5
|Bryan Frazier (Wildside Velo C lub)
|0:10:34
|6
|Aaron Sturgis (Spring Street S ports)
|0:11:17
|7
|Evan Pengelly
|0:12:24
|8
|Nathan Kremer (Southwest Expre ss)
|0:12:36
|9
|John Oman (WannaBee Racing)
|0:16:36
|10
|Peter Hamer
|0:17:35
|11
|Jim Toombs (Eriks Bikes & B oards)
|0:19:46
|12
|Jason Vinar (Hollywood Silve rcycling)
|0:22:07
|13
|Brandon Manske
|0:28:19
|DNF
|Kevin Pomasl (Team Wisconsin / MC2)
|DNF
|Anthony Ferrara (New Moon Bike S hop)
|DNF
|Neil Zacharek (Sheboygan Bicyc le Co.)
|DNF
|Ben Broten
|DNF
|Agustin Deltour
|DNF
|Mark Lewis (Overdrive)
|DNF
|David Slovick (Summit Racing)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lance Wall (Treadhead cycle club)
|1:38:26
|2
|Chris Burg (Freewheel Bike)
|0:04:19
|3
|Andrew Dahl (BPB)
|0:05:09
|4
|Cory Gross (Nature Valley)
|0:06:26
|5
|Derek Broten
|0:06:32
|6
|Ben Rogowski (Squadra ACF)
|0:06:54
|7
|Matthew Ryan
|0:06:55
|8
|Bryan Rhody (Peace Coffee)
|0:09:39
|9
|Matthew Horner (Maplelag/Paramo unt)
|0:10:05
|10
|Thomas Little
|0:16:02
|11
|Cal Collins (Wannabe Racing)
|0:20:21
|12
|Carey Falkenberry
|0:22:29
|13
|Jeremy Lentz
|0:23:41
|14
|Alan Eastlund (Peace Coffee)
|0:27:57
|15
|Corey Russell (Amery Pedal)
|0:29:36
|16
|Bryan Gerding (Freewheel Bike)
|0:46:30
|DNF
|Joe Greatens
|DNF
|Jess Kruchoski (The Endurance Trust Inc.)
|DNF
|Greg Heil (Cyclenauts)
|DNF
|Joel Ingvalson (Wookiee Juice Racing)
|DNF
|Israel Lawstuen
|DNF
|Evan Lawrence (Team 53x11 Coffee)
|DNF
|Jeremy Ames (Freewheel)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Sandberg (Penn Cycle)
|1:39:52
|2
|Jeffrey Penman (Flat City Cycling Club)
|0:02:48
|3
|Richard Erickson (Peace Coffee)
|0:06:09
|4
|Matt Dale (Riverbrook Momentum)
|0:06:58
|5
|Bill Burkholder (Kegel's Bike)
|0:08:01
|6
|David Hein
|0:16:14
|7
|Lonie Sauber (LCR)
|0:20:42
|8
|Thomas Hanegraaf
|0:31:10
|9
|John Colby
|0:32:56
|10
|Dennis Porter
|0:41:58
|DNF
|Dan Szczepanski (BelGioioso/Titletown Flyers)
|DNF
|Richard Faith (Cylenauts)
|DNF
|Ty Gonzalez (Alterra MTB Tea m)
|DNF
|Jarrod Kerkhoff (Spokes & Spines)
|DNF
|Chad Olson
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dave Hoglund (Peace Coffee Ra cing)
|1:38:28
|2
|Joe Kjeer (Peace Coffee Ra cing)
|0:04:38
|3
|Ross Lemke (Pedal Moraine / Hammer)
|0:10:32
|4
|Jeff Sympson (Kegel's)
|0:10:58
|5
|Rick Cleary (KORC)
|0:12:27
|6
|Ray Osowski (LCR)
|0:16:31
|7
|Sean Shields (Team Pedal Moraine)
|0:16:38
|8
|Mark Nestande
|0:24:48
|DNF
|Glen Stroik (Chiropractic Partners)
|DNF
|Russell Jobs (Hayes Disc Brakes)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brian Kozicki
|1:46:53
|2
|Chris Fellows (WORS HAyes Brak Es)
|0:15:21
|3
|Cory Mortensen (Peace Coffee)
|0:30:44
|Robert Mueller (Insites)
|1
|Jeff Hokeness
|1:22:10
|2
|Eric Johnson (Anybody\'s Bike shop)
|0:04:18
|3
|Mark Anderson
|0:07:45
|4
|Marty Leum
|0:08:11
|5
|Mark Schindel (Titletown Flyer s)
|0:08:37
|6
|Kevin Foster (Faster Foster R acing)
|0:13:12
|7
|Gary Smith (Peace Coffee)
|0:15:23
|8
|Glenn Margolf (Wannabee Racing)
|0:23:10
|9
|Scott Meulebroeck (Bent Crank Raci ng)
|0:25:56
|10
|Lee Bengel
|0:30:11
|11
|Todd Nutter (Fond du Lac Cyc lery)
|0:31:04
|12
|Gary Esko (Titletown Flyer s)
|0:31:44
|13
|Joel Benton
|0:45:24
|DNF
|Jeff Popelka
|DNF
|Greg Molnar
|DNF
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|DNF
|Adam Huber
|DNF
|Dan Price
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rachael Jensen (Gear Grinder)
|1:32:51
|DNF
|Jordan Horner (Maplelag/Paramo unt)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emily Shull (EXPO Racing)
|1:34:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sarah Eby (Bicycle Sports)
|1:31:28
|2
|Rachel Horstman (Erik's Bikes & Boards)
|0:00:34
|3
|Cathy Swanson
|0:03:17
|4
|Kjerstie Wiltzen
|0:06:09
|5
|Lisa Olson
|0:33:19
|6
|Kelli Piotrowski
|0:35:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Terra James (Behind Bars/LGR)
|1:27:08
|2
|Tara Steele (WannaBee Racing)
|0:07:12
|3
|Nicole Eickenberry (Freewheel Bike)
|0:12:10
|4
|Alison Vunderlan (Flat City)
|0:12:33
|5
|Margaret Matuszak (Sheboygan Bicycle Company)
|0:19:26
|6
|Andrea Horner (Maplelag/Paramo unt)
|0:21:34
|7
|Angella Collins (Wannabe Racing)
|0:22:07
|8
|Amanda Lawstuen
|0:24:06
|9
|Jess Wiborg (Bent Crank Racing)
|0:40:48
|DNF
|Andrea Lyman (Rib Mountain Cycles)
|DNF
|Michelle Scanley (Alterra Coffee)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lori Belz (Big Ring Flyers)
|1:31:35
|2
|Audrey Baumgartner (LCR)
|0:08:40
|3
|Darcy Busse
|0:14:25
|4
|Diane Callaway (Bluedog Cycles)
|0:25:20
|5
|Jodie Karjala
|0:28:32
|6
|Karmen Woelber (Twisted Spokes)
|0:32:59
|7
|Rolleen Kralovec (Team Spike)
|0:34:06
|8
|Teri Holmes (Insites)
|0:37:13
|DNF
|Valerie Dosland
|DNF
|Tina Olson (Big Ring Flyers)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Helmy Tennis (Wildside Velo)
|1:55:56
|2
|Jenni Borell (Attitude Sports)
|0:18:22
|DNF
|Paula Liske (Rib Cycle Cycles)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lucas Hieb
|1:15:21
|2
|Logan Schlough
|0:06:26
|3
|Josey Weik (MNJRC)
|0:10:46
|4
|Marcus Warrington (SPH/ Wheelhouse Cycles)
|0:10:48
|5
|Ethan Furois (Gopher Wheelmen)
|0:18:12
|6
|Jordan Watkins (EXPO Racing)
|0:19:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andris Delins
|1:16:02
|2
|Matthew Olson
|0:03:11
|3
|Riley Kopesky (Expo Racing)
|0:03:21
|4
|Reece Oleson (Wannabee racing)
|0:03:56
|5
|Thomas Baldini
|0:07:50
|6
|Brandon Watkins (EXPO Racing)
|0:13:30
|7
|Hank Hemlott
|0:24:00
|8
|Michael Brower
|0:28:23
|DNF
|Collin Coleman (Team WORS)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Flaten
|1:19:19
|2
|Kevin Thum
|0:01:25
|3
|Jordan Loeck (Appleton Bike/GenX)
|0:02:51
|4
|Zach Stilwell
|0:04:24
|5
|Judd Kranz
|0:04:26
|6
|Kyle Greene
|0:05:03
|7
|Jordan Boyea
|0:09:53
|8
|Jake Bauer (Hollywood Cycles)
|0:10:30
|DNF
|Bo Schinke (GenX/World Bicycle Relief)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eric Weidman (Muddy Cup)
|1:15:58
|2
|Ryan Marsel (Behind-Bars/LGR)
|0:00:47
|3
|Matt Lee
|0:03:09
|4
|Adrian Icenogle (Attitude Sports)
|0:04:00
|5
|Chris Hinshaw (Fond du Lac Cyclery)
|0:04:23
|6
|Aaron Johnson
|0:06:32
|7
|Michael Sherven (Fat Tires & Beer)
|0:07:50
|8
|Nick Wierzba (Rib Mountain Cycles)
|0:07:51
|9
|Chad Rury (Eriks Bike Shop)
|0:08:10
|10
|Kevin Leiferman (Summit Racing)
|0:11:58
|11
|Lucas Carlstrom
|0:23:00
|12
|Matthew Manor (University of MN Duluth)
|0:27:06
|13
|Travis Schirpke (TEAM EXTREME)
|0:29:21
|DNF
|Matt Paterson (Team AttakTiks)
|DNF
|Chris Smith (Team Extreme)
|DNF
|Zach Hetzer (UWSP Mountain B ikers)
|DNF
|Phillip Hoffman (UWSP Mountiain Bikers)
|DNF
|Brandon Hintz (Team WORS)
|DNF
|Josh Bauer (Llama Rama)
|DNF
|Morgan Pease
|DNF
|Mark Harvey
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kyle McKimpson
|1:16:18
|2
|Jake Swenson (UWSP Cycling)
|0:01:28
|3
|Mike Darlington (Trek Stores of Madison)
|0:01:40
|4
|Adam Carignan
|0:03:20
|5
|Daniel Boyles (Behind Bars/LGR)
|0:03:39
|6
|Patrick Scheibel
|0:04:21
|7
|David Jensen
|0:04:35
|8
|Rob Lutterman (Wannabee Racing)
|0:04:59
|9
|Andrew Tegge (Wheel and Sproc ket)
|0:05:10
|10
|Johnathan Harsdorf (Brilliant Impac t)
|0:06:13
|11
|Patrick Tsai (Peace Coffee)
|0:06:17
|12
|Ian Johnson (Behind-Bars/LGR)
|0:09:53
|13
|Corey Haag
|0:10:54
|14
|Andrew Freeman
|0:11:27
|15
|Brian Paterson (Team AttakTiks)
|0:18:49
|16
|John Wickham
|0:29:43
|17
|Chad Hoppe (Team Fond du Lac Cyclery)
|0:39:41
|DNF
|Ian Willmann
|DNF
|Jesse Hagglund (Summit Tacing)
|DNF
|John McGuire
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eric Stanke (Schwag)
|1:15:52
|2
|Dan Wierzba (rib mountain cycles)
|0:02:08
|3
|Mark Foslien
|0:03:33
|4
|Joshua Blom (Death Row Velo)
|0:04:40
|5
|Steve Sturman
|0:05:22
|6
|David Cizmas
|0:06:54
|7
|Chris Stenzel
|0:07:14
|8
|Zachary Blankenheim
|0:07:32
|9
|Ben Leach (Bike's Ltd)
|0:07:45
|10
|Rennis Delgado
|0:08:09
|11
|Mike Hanzlik
|0:08:36
|12
|Jim Felling
|0:09:59
|13
|Thomas Fritz
|0:11:07
|14
|Kevin Gonzales (Larson Cycle Racing LCR)
|0:11:37
|15
|David Mowry (Team Pedal Mora ine)
|0:12:05
|16
|Salvatore Virgilio
|0:12:30
|17
|Gabriel Thompson
|0:14:41
|18
|Jesse Berg (Titletown Flyers)
|0:17:04
|19
|Eli Lipp (Speed Freak)
|0:18:50
|20
|Chris Horsmann (Peace Coffee Racing)
|0:24:39
|21
|Ryan Usiak (Titletown Flyers)
|0:25:46
|22
|Justin Ouenhauer
|0:41:53
|DNF
|Nate Andrews (Alterra Coffee)
|DNF
|Matt Karwowski (Erik's Bikes)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gabriel Ion
|1:17:37
|2
|Grant Larvick (Penn cycle/FCCC)
|0:00:26
|3
|Troy Schaden (Scwag)
|0:00:30
|4
|Chad Klaus (Schwag)
|0:00:44
|5
|Christopher Schmidt (EXPO Racing)
|0:02:06
|6
|Nick Pettis (Wannabe Racing)
|0:02:14
|7
|Jacque Poquette
|0:02:14
|8
|Brett May (Kettle Moraine Flyers)
|0:02:22
|9
|Justin Keough (Wannabe Racing)
|0:05:24
|10
|Nathan Olson
|0:07:13
|11
|Jack Schirpke (Team Extreme)
|0:08:24
|12
|Jakusz Koziarski
|0:09:23
|13
|John Knudson
|0:10:07
|14
|Dave Fetters (Unattached)
|0:10:20
|15
|Andrew Douglass
|0:10:26
|16
|Matt Chmielewski (Bikes Limited)
|0:10:28
|17
|Don Iwen (Alterra)
|0:15:58
|18
|Ryan Fahrmann (Peace Coffee Racing)
|0:18:25
|19
|Jose Diaz
|0:20:24
|20
|Todd Somers (Alterra)
|0:23:50
|21
|Matthew Johnson (Freewheel Bike)
|0:27:42
|22
|Steve Havlichek
|0:27:47
|23
|Kevin Schuster (Gen X/World Bicycle Relief)
|0:49:03
|24
|Darren Haag (HAAG GYM)
|0:51:09
|25
|Jared Lafave (Yoopers)
|0:56:05
|DNF
|Ben Schinke (Silver Cycling)
|DNF
|Jason Kempel (LCR)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Lund (Hollywood/Silver Cycling)
|1:16:11
|2
|Shane Veldhuizen (Swag)
|0:01:20
|3
|Spencer Lenz
|0:04:08
|4
|Jeff Bublitz (Gen X / World Bicycle Relief)
|0:04:54
|5
|Mike Carney (Flatlandia)
|0:06:20
|6
|Mark Eugebretson
|0:06:22
|7
|Jim Newton (Squadra ACF)
|0:07:45
|8
|Michael Cogan
|0:07:47
|9
|Jeff Wren (Team Extreme)
|0:08:26
|10
|Jay Obenhauer (SPBRC)
|0:09:33
|11
|Leo Bickelhaupt (Wannabee)
|0:10:04
|12
|Wade Flisram (Team Extreme)
|0:10:23
|13
|Randall Gunderson (Hollywood Silve rcycle)
|0:10:50
|14
|Quentin Gniot (Titletown Flyer s)
|0:11:22
|15
|Brian Coppock
|0:11:51
|16
|Patrick Sheedy (Sh*tty Toad)
|0:12:03
|17
|Chris Brown
|0:12:13
|18
|David Reed (Peace Coffee)
|0:12:24
|19
|Curt Schlough
|0:12:24
|20
|Curt Clarke (Blewalung)
|0:12:50
|21
|Steve Davidson (Titletown Flyers)
|0:14:34
|22
|Vince Meyer (Big Ring Flyers)
|0:15:17
|23
|Jim Baxa (TreadHead Cycli ng)
|0:18:25
|24
|Bernie Seleski
|0:18:29
|25
|Troy Olm (Chainsmokers)
|0:19:00
|26
|Pete Thielen (Team Blewalung)
|0:21:24
|27
|Scott Graff
|0:23:14
|28
|Frank Bobick (Peace Coffee)
|0:24:31
|29
|David Gavin
|0:24:57
|DNF
|John Caldwell
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kelly Skinkis (Team WORS)
|1:21:01
|2
|Mike Grimm (Flatlandia)
|0:00:42
|3
|Ted Siefkes (Silver Cycling)
|0:02:01
|4
|Stuart Benson
|0:02:54
|5
|Lee Nesbitt (KORC)
|0:03:34
|6
|Peter Bohacek
|0:03:35
|7
|Troy Sable
|0:05:07
|8
|Steven Drecoll
|0:07:35
|9
|Todd Fletcher
|0:10:05
|10
|James Goblirsch
|0:13:32
|11
|Steve Hoppman (FDL/Oshkosh Cyclery)
|0:13:52
|12
|Brian Visintin (Team Blewalung)
|0:14:01
|13
|Timothy Brinkmann
|0:17:13
|14
|Kurt Kargel (Wildside Velo Club)
|0:23:08
|15
|Allan Hilbert (Team Blewalung)
|0:28:09
|16
|Tom Thies (Peace Coffee)
|0:45:39
|DNF
|Christopher Voss
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roger Anderson (Schwag)
|1:24:15
|2
|Michael Giesen (Titletown Flyers)
|0:00:08
|3
|Steve Stilwell
|0:01:33
|4
|Tim Hieb
|0:02:15
|5
|John Wyland (Loon State Cyclists)
|0:02:44
|6
|Michael Cisek (Freewheel Bikes)
|0:04:05
|7
|Steve Kapaun
|0:04:30
|8
|Todd Trembley
|0:04:35
|9
|Greg Buell
|0:08:27
|10
|Micheal Thompson (WannaBee Racing)
|0:09:39
|11
|Jerry Washatka
|0:11:41
|12
|Mark Corbett
|0:12:00
|13
|Robert Dinkel
|0:13:35
|14
|Christopher North (Wannabee Racing)
|0:13:53
|15
|Ron Kapaun
|0:21:45
|16
|Paul Lanhart
|0:27:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Deuane Mattson (Larson Cycle Ra cing)
|1:20:32
|2
|Donald Carr (IS Corp)
|0:05:03
|3
|Mark Klingechoets (Wanabee)
|0:06:58
|4
|David Carignan
|0:09:15
|5
|Warren Fowler (Titletown flyers)
|0:12:22
|6
|Gary Sjoquist
|0:12:28
|7
|William Peters (Titletown Flyers)
|0:13:17
|8
|Bill Styer
|0:15:09
|9
|Bruce Harvey (Red Jacket)
|0:19:00
|DNF
|Randy Pallex (BelGioioso/Titletown Flyers)
|DNF
|Gary Smits (Titletown Flyer s)
|DNF
|Bob Ferrara
|DNF
|Brad Swenson
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Bengel
|1:30:08
|2
|Bill Stuber (Loon State Cyclist)
|0:00:46
|3
|Dale Lenss (Titletown Flyer s)
|0:02:46
|4
|Denny Barry (Maplelag Paramont)
|0:10:17
|5
|Larry Marx
|0:11:31
|6
|Frank Lobello
|0:12:23
|7
|Steve Manthe (Chainsmokers)
|0:17:51
|8
|James S. Heinecke (I Ride Bikes)
|0:22:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ian Nancekivell (Behind Bars/LGR)
|1:13:49
|2
|Fred Johnson (Korc)
|0:00:07
|3
|Lincoln Kirchoff
|0:04:07
|4
|Matt Settergren
|0:04:37
|5
|Robert Herrmann (Squadra Ace)
|0:04:55
|6
|Mike Constant
|0:07:38
|7
|Todd Bauer (Hollywood Cycles)
|0:07:45
|8
|Dustin Vande Zande (Point Pursuit)
|0:09:15
|9
|Andy Borell (Attitude Sports)
|0:09:54
|10
|Dave Smith
|0:12:00
|11
|Dan Wistrcill (Squadra ACF)
|0:20:44
|12
|Gary Gyoss (Penn Cycle)
|0:22:06
|13
|Andy Meyer (Team Extreme)
|0:22:15
|14
|Lowell Johnson
|0:58:56
|DNF
|Justin Wheelock
|DNF
|Kim Schmidt
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paul Darrington (Bikes Limited)
|0:58:34
|2
|Mitch Mohs (Faster Foster Racing)
|0:01:08
|3
|Scott Krueger (Team WORS)
|0:01:26
|4
|Mike Mohs (Faster Foster Racing)
|0:04:55
|5
|Joshua Kieve
|0:06:24
|6
|Jammie Hummel (Peace Coffee)
|0:08:35
|7
|Mike Cass
|0:10:00
|8
|Scott Nyland
|0:12:24
|9
|Brian Stanley
|0:14:19
|10
|Patrick Wilcox
|0:31:21
|11
|Craig Laing
|0:34:26
|12
|Garrison Gless
|0:36:20
|13
|Ryan Roesler
|0:41:36
|DNF
|Gary Frost (Tread Head Cycling)
|DNF
|Brian Coleman (Alterra MTB Tea m)
|DNF
|Keith Oleson (Wannabee racing)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Keely Jackson
|1:08:21
|2
|Marilee Collier (Muddy Cup Racing)
|0:06:32
|3
|Jordan Pellett (Wildslide Velo Club)
|0:12:23
|DNF
|Camille Sjoquist
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arin Lemke (Team Pedal Moraine)
|1:09:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amanda Brennan
|1:05:21
|2
|Heather Marty
|0:08:30
|3
|Sarah Suddendorf
|0:12:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jennifer Smith
|1:02:26
|2
|Cyndi Ehrike
|0:00:35
|3
|Amanda Williams
|0:00:49
|4
|Leia Schneeberger
|0:01:46
|5
|Amy Ochs (Southwest Expre ss)
|0:06:26
|6
|Elizabeth Berg
|0:11:12
|7
|Kari Gates
|0:12:36
|8
|Sarah Oleson (Wannabe Racing)
|0:14:10
|9
|Rebecca Crocker (Team Coal Car)
|0:17:10
|10
|Kimberly Olson
|0:24:05
|11
|Jennifer Clark
|0:30:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hilary Flanders
|1:08:37
|2
|Michelle Dale
|0:11:10
|3
|Tammy Vande Zande (Point Pursuit)
|0:13:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mary Patridge
|1:08:56
|2
|Rose Lenss (Titletown Flyers)
|0:07:22
|3
|Amy Dykema (Clif Bar Midwest)
|0:12:41
|4
|Sue Blankenheim
|0:14:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fletcher Arlen (City Bike Works)
|0:56:09
|2
|Hayden Schlough
|0:00:24
|3
|Brandon Flisram (Team Extreme)
|0:00:51
|4
|Andrew Schmidt (EXPO Racing)
|0:03:24
|5
|Sam Goblirsch
|0:06:04
|6
|Andrew Schirpke (Twin Six / Team Extreme)
|0:06:16
|7
|Bradley Miller
|0:09:14
|8
|Zachary Smith
|0:09:34
|9
|Alex Darrington (Bikes Limited)
|0:10:24
|10
|Joshua Foster (Faster Foster Racing)
|0:12:21
|11
|Espen Hunt
|0:13:05
|12
|Zach Newton (Squandra ACF)
|0:13:59
|13
|Ian Price
|0:15:18
|14
|Travis Caflisch
|0:20:24
|15
|Austin Sympson (Kegel's)
|0:22:48
|16
|Marc Tost
|0:33:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kyle Berchem (Gen X / World Bicycle Relief)
|0:53:02
|2
|Brayden Schott
|0:07:02
|3
|Cory Marty
|0:08:45
|4
|Christopher Regnier
|0:09:14
|5
|Asher Knudson
|0:12:43
|6
|Wyatt Lien (NNJRC)
|0:14:59
|7
|Zach Sabel (Attitude Sports)
|0:47:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jason Lesser
|0:53:12
|2
|Kurt Brunner
|0:01:22
|3
|Rob Stieber (Rib Mountan Cycles)
|0:01:55
|4
|Martin Reza
|0:02:16
|5
|Christopher Driscol (Bicycle Sports)
|0:02:39
|6
|Matthew Willits
|0:03:25
|7
|Cesar Fuentes Jr.
|0:06:35
|8
|Jared Brodjeski
|0:07:12
|9
|Ben Robetor
|0:07:55
|10
|John Ruggles
|0:10:38
|11
|Erik Backhaus
|0:10:38
|12
|Dan Ebneter
|0:11:18
|13
|Jake Geissler
|0:12:04
|14
|Nicholas Bowe
|0:12:29
|15
|Nick Wilson (Larson Cycle Racing)
|0:13:17
|16
|Frank Stanton
|0:19:20
|17
|Nate Miller
|0:20:46
|18
|Andrew Richter
|0:23:27
|19
|Jeremy Jersild
|0:30:39
|DNF
|Danny Marchewka
|DNF
|Tim Edwards
|DNF
|Nathan Weier
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paul Jacobs
|0:53:52
|2
|Mike Williams (Spokes & Spines)
|0:00:22
|3
|Garrett Beck
|0:01:34
|4
|Christopher Richmond (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)
|0:01:41
|5
|Jon Sigerud
|0:01:46
|6
|Jason Donlan
|0:01:53
|7
|Joseph Wieland
|0:03:50
|8
|Eric Fredrickson (SPH Cycling)
|0:03:56
|9
|Marek Kulesza
|0:04:33
|10
|Travis Saeger
|0:04:59
|11
|Kerry Gonzalez (Treadhead Cycling)
|0:05:50
|12
|John Reinan
|0:06:51
|13
|Joe Ford (Overdrive Cycle)
|0:08:14
|14
|Brandon Thatcher
|0:08:17
|15
|Steven Toombs (Erik's Bikes N Boards)
|0:08:40
|16
|Eric Adams
|0:12:17
|17
|Peter Fetters
|0:13:49
|18
|Robert Drew
|0:17:50
|19
|Tyler Yionen
|0:21:35
|20
|Kenny Patenaude
|0:25:23
|DNF
|Marko Gerovac
|DNF
|Matt Pemberton
|DNF
|Nathan Janik
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joshua Walter
|0:56:43
|2
|Jody Arlen
|0:01:01
|3
|Gary Ehrike
|0:02:04
|4
|Barry Bernu (Linkage)
|0:02:06
|5
|Ruben Valdez
|0:03:02
|6
|Mike Franklin
|0:03:07
|7
|Ron Smith
|0:04:46
|8
|Rob Langer
|0:05:52
|9
|Michael Laufenberg (Team Pedal Moraine)
|0:05:59
|10
|Tad Keller
|0:06:30
|11
|Janis Delins
|0:11:16
|12
|Ron Bruder
|0:12:43
|13
|Kevin Knutson (Peace Coffee)
|0:13:35
|14
|Mark Weglinski
|0:13:48
|15
|Thomas Kotz
|0:16:52
|16
|Kraig Anderson (Team Kraggness)
|0:18:18
|17
|Kent Furois
|0:25:13
|DNF
|Kevin Lisowe
|DNF
|Darrin Wixo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pete Balm
|1:02:10
|2
|Timothy Wateski
|0:02:04
|3
|George Doty
|0:03:11
|4
|Gerry Taylor
|0:05:41
|5
|Bruce Parker (Freewheel Bike)
|0:08:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jerry Engen
|1:12:57
|2
|Richard Patridge
|0:02:04
|3
|Ron Jansen
|0:11:29
|4
|Stephen Popelka
|0:11:32
|5
|Arnold Funkenbosch (Yoopers)
|0:26:23
|DNF
|Glenn Aavang
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shelly Burr
|0:37:24
|2
|Heidi Pitts
|0:00:19
|3
|Kayla Maas
|0:08:33
|4
|Ali Maghrak
|0:09:23
|5
|Jamey Ritter
|0:16:04
|Connie McNair
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Hendrickson
|0:35:36
|2
|Brian Wiza
|0:01:51
|3
|Caleb Vandenheuvel
|0:01:58
|4
|Mike Regnier
|0:01:59
|5
|Jack Walter
|0:03:13
|6
|Nate Ende
|0:12:52
|7
|Disher Cole
|0:20:38
|8
|Waurey Cole
|0:22:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kaelin Jackson
|0:39:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kyra Jackson
|0:31:14
|2
|Madiysn Schuster (Gen X/World Bicycle Relief)
|0:20:26
|3
|Mckenna Gniot (Titletown Flyer s)
|0:36:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jennifer Mattler
|0:45:43
|2
|Leah Fletcher
|0:00:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liam Franken
|0:34:37
|2
|Jason Engel
|0:00:25
|3
|Kyle Kargel (Wildside Velo C lub)
|0:01:10
|4
|Wyatt Furois
|0:03:31
|5
|Endre Lund
|0:07:09
|6
|Matthew Bruder
|0:10:15
|7
|Reed May
|0:16:48
|DNF
|Aidan Coleman (Alterra MTB Team)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lucas Fletcher
|0:52:47
|2
|Wyatt Horner (Maplelag/Paramount)
|0:01:56
|3
|Tyler Holden
|0:08:07
|4
|Cole Johnson (Freewheel Bike)
|0:17:17
|5
|Griffin May
|0:20:20
|DNF
|Gavin Tubre
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caden Sigerud
|0:32:50
|2
|Cole Hermann
|0:00:57
|3
|Nathan Knowles
|0:01:14
|4
|Calvin Sandberg (Penn Cycle)
|0:01:18
|5
|William Darling (Grainger Bike Club)
|0:02:59
|6
|Campbell Karjala
|0:02:59
|7
|Joey Scalissi (Muddy Cup racin g)
|0:05:23
|8
|Zack Kargel (Wildside Velo Club)
|0:07:55
|9
|Casey Porter
|0:09:09
|10
|Devon Horner (Maplelag/Paramo unt)
|0:10:08
|11
|Hunter Kahn
|0:10:12
|12
|Connor Kantack
|0:12:52
|13
|Jack Johnson (Freewheel Bike)
|0:20:40
|14
|Dylan Waldner
|0:28:11
|15
|Greyson Sjoquist
|0:34:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Kowalw (Minneapolis Bik e Race Club)
|1:45:41
|2
|Jack Baker (Southwest Expre ss)
|0:02:24
|3
|Brett Edgerle
|0:05:45
|4
|Bob Boone (Spring Street S ports)
|0:14:02
|5
|Gary Meader
|0:14:37
|6
|Brad Tennis (Wildside Velo)
|0:24:45
|7
|Mark Muraski (Riverbrook)
|0:36:22
|DNF
|Kenneth Ramm (Team WORS)
|DNF
|James Cope
|DNF
|Timothy Bartylla (Gateway Cycle)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liz Shull (EXPO Racing)
|2:04:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Labecki (EXPO Racing)
|1:39:39
|2
|Greg Krieger (Team Extreme)
|0:02:36
|3
|Mike Zuiker (Pomps)
|0:02:50
|4
|Mitchell Bogardus (EXPO Racing)
|0:02:55
|5
|Nils Boberg (MNJRC)
|0:03:20
|6
|Luke Baker
|0:03:30
|7
|Dusty Dale (Riverbrook Mome ntum)
|0:04:24
|8
|Dakota Dale (Riverbrook Mome ntum)
|0:06:33
|9
|Cameron Schave (Fond Du Lac Cyclery)
|0:08:29
|10
|Caleb Lenss (EXPO)
|0:08:43
|11
|Casey Hildebrandt (EXPO amount)
|0:08:44
|12
|Myles Beach (EXPO Racing)
|0:10:45
|13
|Chris Harrison (Titletown Flyers)
|0:13:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chad Griffin (Twin Six)
|1:38:49
|2
|Chad Boyles (BVC-Nomad Cycli ng)
|0:01:23
|3
|Rick Ochs (Southwest Express)
|0:04:19
|4
|Marty Larson (Singular Cycles)
|0:17:53
|5
|Martin Rudnick (Behind-Bars/LGR)
|0:18:48
|6
|Bob Callaway (Bluedog Cycles)
|0:18:57
|7
|Chris Iverson (29 n SNGL)
|0:19:18
|8
|Kent Karjala
|0:20:54
|9
|Troy Melhus (Peace Coffee)
|0:20:55
|10
|Kevin Flanders (Peace Coffee Racing)
|0:21:28
|DNF
|Brent Palmer (Titletown Flyers)
|DNF
|Eric Sime (Team Singular)
|DNF
|Joel Coon (BelGioioso/Twin Six)
|DNF
|Ryan Shiroma (BelGioioso/Twin Six)
|DNF
|Greg Jones (Hayes Brakes)
