Strigel and Schouten win Border Battle

Wisconsin beats out Minnesota by a single point

Image 1 of 4

A racer flies through the woods

A racer flies through the woods
(Image credit: Jared Brodjeski)
Image 2 of 4

WORS Series Director Don Edberg with the Border Battle trophy.

WORS Series Director Don Edberg with the Border Battle trophy.
(Image credit: Jared Brodjeski)
Image 3 of 4

Wisconsin's Nathan Guerra (#5, Mr. Tree Racing / Powerbar) led the Belgioioso Elite men up the lead-out climb, and would finish second on the day. Minnesota's Brendan Moore (#251, Trek Co-op) finished third, while Tristan Schouten (#6, Mafia Racing) took the win for Wisconsin.

Wisconsin's Nathan Guerra (#5, Mr. Tree Racing / Powerbar) led the Belgioioso Elite men up the lead-out climb, and would finish second on the day. Minnesota's Brendan Moore (#251, Trek Co-op) finished third, while Tristan Schouten (#6, Mafia Racing) took the win for Wisconsin.
(Image credit: Niki Frazier)
Image 4 of 4

Minnesota's Sara Kylander Johnson (left, Trek Co-op) and Wisconsin's Abigail Strigel (right, Trek Stores of Madison) led the BelGioioso Elite Women up the lead-out climb.

Minnesota's Sara Kylander Johnson (left, Trek Co-op) and Wisconsin's Abigail Strigel (right, Trek Stores of Madison) led the BelGioioso Elite Women up the lead-out climb.
(Image credit: Niki Frazier)

Both heat and humidity peaked above 90 degrees and percent in River Falls, Wisconsin, on Sunday, August 8 during the third showdown between the mountain bike racers of Wisconsin and Minnesota.

"It was the hottest day I have ever run a race, no doubt," said local race organizer Adam Schmidt, from Muddy Paws Racing. "We resupplied with water and watermelons twice during the day."

The annual meeting of the Wisconsin Off Road Series and the Minnesota Mountain Bike Series, the Bontrager Border Battle drew 679 racers. During the citizen and sport races, Minnesota surged to an early 10-point lead, but WORS Comp and Elite Series racers brought home the victory for Wisconsin. Both elite races were won by Wisconsin residents. Tristan Schouten (Mafia Racing) won the five-lap men's race in 1:48:23 while WORS undefeated defending champion Abigail Strigel (Trek Stores of Madison) led the four-lap women's contest in 1:43:06.

"It was extremely hot," said Schouten. "It was my first time here. I didn't pre-ride, so when we got to the top and it was peanut-butter, chunky mud - that was a little 'woah'. But it was good."

A thundershower dropped an inch and a half of rain on the trails between midnight and 2:00 am Saturday, and left the first section of singletrack slippery for racers, especially the early-morning waves of citizen and sport riders. By 1:30 pm, when the elites took to the course, the track was drying under intense heat.

Though only 28, Schouten is an experienced racer who beat the heat and the competition on Sunday for another tough win. At the age of 19, Schouten was the youngest racer ever to win the WORS elite overall, taking the crown in 2001, and again in 2002. He now looks poised to take the overall again in 2010, which would bring him level with Brian Matter (Gear Grinder / Trek), currently the only man with three overall WORS Series titles to his credit.

Though he's out-kicked the competition in nearly every contest this year, Schouten has worked hard to hold off fellow WORS racers Nathan Guerra (Mr. Tree Racing / Powerbar), and Darrin Braun (Adventure 212). At the Border Battle, Schouten also had to contend with Minnesota teammates Brendan Moore and Jack Hinkins (Trek Co-op). 19-year old Hinkens, who finished fourth at the Border Battle, was just named to the US Under 23 Team for the Mountain Bike World Cup. Though the Minnesota racers pushed hard, Brendan Moore's third place finish is the best Border Battle showing yet for an Elite Minnesota male racer. As the first Minnesota finisher, Moore finished in fourth place in 2009, and Minnesotan Sam Oftedahl took fifth place in 2008.

In contrast to the men's contest, 2010 marks the first time a Wisconsin racer has won the women's contest. Jenna Rinehart of Mankato, Minnesota took the victory in both 2008 and 2009. At the top of this year's women's race, both Abby Strigel and Sara Kylander-Johnson (Trek Co-op) can boast three WORS Overall Series titles to their racing resume.

"This course was really, really fun, so I think that saved me a little bit," said ladies winner Strigel. "There we a lot of jumps and features, so it was a great time. I loved it. I love mud, and slippery roots and rocks and all that stuff, so I actually enjoyed the fact that it was a little bit wet. But, I don't like the heat."

Strigel overcame both the heat and an early crash to finish over a minute ahead of second-place Rebecca Sauber (LCR / Ergon), who had also crashed.

"I crashed right in front of Diana [McFadden] and Lisa [Krayer], and it took me almost a lap to catch back up to them because they were moving pretty fast," said Strigel. "Once I passed them, I just tried to take it easy and flow through the singletrack and get a little gap, because it was pretty hot."

By the second lap Strigel was in the lead. Minnesota racer Sara Kylander-Johnson (Trek Co-op) caught and passed Strigel to pull ahead by around 10-seconds in the third lap, then flatted. She ultimately finished in 13th place.

"The heat was definitely on today," said Minnesota racer Rebecca Sauber. "I went down in the first lap and the entire field, except perhaps for one other woman, went by me. After that, I was just working my way back up. It was very muddy and the bridges and rocks were very slippery, so you just had to look straight ahead and go for it. I really loved the passing lanes were you could put it in the big ring and pick people off."

"My car read 99 degrees and it's humid as heck out here today," said Minnesota racer Brendan Moore (Trek Co-op), who finished in third place. "I could see Tristan and Nathan [Guerra] ahead of me I just couldn't close that gap. There was a little more surging than I was used to. Anytime we hit the open sections, Tristan and Nathan just attacked. I mean, constant go-go-go on the open stuff. Eventually, it wore me down. I think our [MMBS] courses are a little more technical."

Nathan Guerra (Mr Tree Racing / Powerbar) won his first WORS Belgioioso Elite race a year ago, and has been riding stronger than ever at WORS in 2010. His second-place finish behind Tristan Schouten, and ahead of Minnesota's Brendan Moore, helped WORS to the victory over Minnesota. Guerra has contended with Schouten throughout the season, finishing second in several contests, and at Border Battle he attacked hard to lead the Elite men up the first long, steep climb.

"I kinda got the holeshot right off the bat," explained Guerra. "The first climb is pretty hard. It's kind of straight up. I don't know what the percentage is... it's ‘ridiculous' percentage. It ended up being me, T.J. [Travis Woodruff], Tristan [Schouten] and Brendan Moore. I started to cramp, and I dropped a bottle. When Tristan put in a steady attack on the hill in the last lap, I just couldn't match it. Brendan's steady-eddy, though. He put the pressure on Tristan and I the whole time."

While the Border Battle brings together WORS and MMBS, the actual contest is not between the two series. Every year, a few racers from Wisconsin travel to participate in MMBS races, which have a reputation as technical, challenging courses. Meanwhile, WORS draws a significant number of series racers from neighboring states, including Minnesota, Illinois, Michigan and Iowa. A few individuals race in both series, and WORS and MMBS have traditionally been careful to schedule events on alternate weekends to avoid competition. For scoring of the Border Battle contest, only residents of Wisconsin and Minnesota were included in the state vs. state comparison. That system may leave Wisconsin at a slight disadvantage because, despite the larger size of the WORS Series, the location of the event in River Falls, Wisconsin is less than an hour from the Twin Cities, but more than four hours from Milwaukee and Wisconsin's other population centers, and five hours from Chicago.

"With 679 racers at Border Battle, the turnout was actually a bit less than at many of our other [WORS] events," said WORS Series director Don Edberg. "Our elite and cOMP racers really saved the day!"

This year, Minnesota came closer than ever before to bringing the trophy westward across the Mississippi. Whatever the temperature, the contest in 2011 is sure to be a hot one.

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Abigail Strigel (Trek Stores of Madison)1:43:07
2Rebecca Sauber (LCR/Ergon)0:01:39
3Sara Kylander-Johnso (Trek Coop)0:50:16

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tristan Schouten (Mafia)1:48:23
2Nathan Guerra (Mr Tree / Powerbar)0:00:57
3Brendan Moore (Trek Coop)0:01:13
4Jack Hinkens (Trek co-op)0:02:51
5T J Woodruff (Trek Bicycles Boulder)0:04:33
6Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:04:52
7Eric Thompson (Maplelag/Paramount Sports)0:06:03
8Scott Kylander-Johnson (Trek Coop)0:06:44
9Chris Peariso (Adventure 212 / Specialized)0:08:28
10Jesse Lalonde (T6/BKB/29 Crew)0:08:30
11Cam Kirkpatrick (Rasmussen Bike Shop)0:08:37
12Chad Sova (On the Rivet / GearGrinder)0:09:11
13Travis Saeler (Trek 29 Crew)0:11:31
DNFBrian Matter (Gear Grinder / Trek)
DNFScott Cole (Adventure 212/Specialized)

Cat. 1 Women 19-34
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Megan Lennon (Behind Bars / LGR)1:53:52
2Anna Ganju (Polska)0:02:23
3Corey Coogan Cisek (Maplelag)0:04:17
4Michelle Peariso (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:06:03
DNFRegina Campbell (Alterra MTB/Twin Six)
DNFKate Heil (Cyclenauts)
DNFLindsay Guerra (Mr Tree /Power bar)

Cat. 1 Women 35+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diana McFadden (Adventure 212/ Ski Hut)1:45:38
2Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:01:55
3Jennifer Nowlin (Peace Coffee)0:06:52
4Lori Sable0:10:29
5Denise Coppock0:28:25
6Julie Vardaman (Zoom Performanc e)0:34:54
DNFClaire Cannon (Trek Stores of Madison / WORS)
DNFChristine Czarnecki (Alterra Coffee MTB Team)
DNFBrenda Zimmermann Thorpe (Rib Mnt Cycles/ Red Eye Brewery)

Cat. 1 Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Koenig (RMC / Clean Power)1:54:02
2Cody Larson0:00:03
3Sam Oftedahl (Paramount Sports)0:01:00
4Travis Gildner0:02:38
5Matthew Muraski0:08:12
6Justin Piontek (Performa Cycling)0:09:07
7Jake Begley (Erik's Bike Sho p)0:11:22
8Bryan Fosler (Trek Store of Madison)0:12:40
9Tyler Gauthier (Culvers Racing)0:15:11
10Raymond Nickles (LCR)0:35:25
DNFMatt Gehling (Trek Stores of Madison / WORS)
DNFNick Sabel (Fond du Lac/Osh kosh Cyclery)
DNFCarlos Haeckel (Alterra / Sunringle / Voodoo)
DNFEric Oftedahl (Maplelag/paramount sports)

Cat. 1 Men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Krayer (Adventure 212/S pecialized)1:53:21
2Barry Tungseth (Flat City Cycli ng)0:04:02
3Neil Swanson (Team WORS)0:04:47
4Corey Stelljes (Chainsmokers)0:06:46
5Luke Nelson (Penn Cycle/Nature Valley)0:08:16
6Glenn Kirst (Wheel & Sprocket)0:09:11
7Matthew Nelson (Peace Coffee Racing)0:12:19
8Trevor Olson (Muddy Cup)0:13:54
9Dave Oachs (Nicolletbike.com)0:14:17
10Chris Ames (Freewheel Bikes)0:14:37
11Karl Tillman (Bikes Limited Inc)0:17:52
12Joe Surla (Wannabee Racing)0:18:28
13Eric Lebow (Maplelag)0:19:20
14Jesse Shoemaker (Performa Cycling)0:21:03
15Tim Scanley (Alterra Coffee)0:21:47
16Clayton McLagan (Peace Coffee Racing)0:21:58
17Matthew Kohner (Peace Coffee)0:22:31
18Chris Van Ert (Peace Coffee Racing)0:26:53
DNFBrian Hertzberg (5 Nines Cycling)
DNFJesse Bell (SISU Cycles)
DNFJason Gosse (Team WORS)
DNFJeffrey Austin-Phillips (Behind-Bars/Little Guy Racing)

Cat. 1 Men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1J. W. Miller (Trek Stores of Madison)1:59:44
2John Lirette (Hayes)0:07:27
3Chad Hildebrandt (Team Polska)0:07:28
4Jan Rybar (Team Pedal Mora ine)0:07:45
5Todd Mc Fadden (Adventure 212/Ski Hut)0:09:09
6Jeff Weyrens (Sport Hut)0:10:22
7Andrew Jordan (LCR)0:10:23
8John Shull (EXPO Racing)0:10:55
9Jerrod Collier (Muddy Cup Racing)0:12:29
10Larry Sauber (LCR)0:13:54
11Ron Raymond (Trek)0:16:52
DNFMark Burkholz (Extreme Bike)
DNFRuss Krueger (Rib Mountain Cycles)
DNFMike Curtes (Fuel Cafe / mil w Bike / G864)
DNFEddie Karow (LCR)
DNFEric Guse

Cat. 2 Men 19-24
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Racette (Team Wisconsin/ MC2)1:42:10
2Tyler Johnson (University Minn esota Duluth)0:00:18
3Matt Riley (SPH/ Wheelhouse Cycles)0:01:09
4Spence Cone (Wildside Velo C lub)0:05:36
5Andrew Quinn0:06:17
6Peter Coenen0:08:05
DNFJoseph Maloney
DNFBenjamin Bacca
DNFJoe Fallon

Cat. 2 Men 25-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Fossell (Spokes N Spines)1:41:21
2Jeremy Dirk (Maplelag/Paramount)0:01:10
3Brendan Bellew (Squadra ACF)0:04:05
4Matthew Omeara0:05:38
5Matt Leizinger (Graham Jewelers)0:07:24
6David Seifert (Erik\'s Bike Shop)0:07:35
7Michael Ziegler (Cyclenauts)0:08:12
8Benjamin Cisneros (Polska)0:08:31
9Scott Spoo (Wannabee Racing)0:10:43
10Brooks Monahan0:11:35
11Adam Caughey (Summit Racing)0:25:27
DNFDan Ellerkamp (Magnus / Twin Six)
DNFBill Street (SISU Custom Cycles)
DNFMatt Bolenbaugh (RMC)
DNFTim Gut
DNFTim Bekke (The Hub Cycling League)

Cat. 2 Men 30-34
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Lillie (RUCC-Brones Bik e Shop)1:34:36
2Sanjay Ganju (Alterra Mtb)0:04:36
3Patryk Limanowicz (Pact-Dish Netwo rk)0:07:12
4Mitch Moen (Rbikes.com Flee tTruckParts.com)0:10:25
5Bryan Frazier (Wildside Velo C lub)0:10:34
6Aaron Sturgis (Spring Street S ports)0:11:17
7Evan Pengelly0:12:24
8Nathan Kremer (Southwest Expre ss)0:12:36
9John Oman (WannaBee Racing)0:16:36
10Peter Hamer0:17:35
11Jim Toombs (Eriks Bikes & B oards)0:19:46
12Jason Vinar (Hollywood Silve rcycling)0:22:07
13Brandon Manske0:28:19
DNFKevin Pomasl (Team Wisconsin / MC2)
DNFAnthony Ferrara (New Moon Bike S hop)
DNFNeil Zacharek (Sheboygan Bicyc le Co.)
DNFBen Broten
DNFAgustin Deltour
DNFMark Lewis (Overdrive)
DNFDavid Slovick (Summit Racing)

Cat. 2 Men 35-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lance Wall (Treadhead cycle club)1:38:26
2Chris Burg (Freewheel Bike)0:04:19
3Andrew Dahl (BPB)0:05:09
4Cory Gross (Nature Valley)0:06:26
5Derek Broten0:06:32
6Ben Rogowski (Squadra ACF)0:06:54
7Matthew Ryan0:06:55
8Bryan Rhody (Peace Coffee)0:09:39
9Matthew Horner (Maplelag/Paramo unt)0:10:05
10Thomas Little0:16:02
11Cal Collins (Wannabe Racing)0:20:21
12Carey Falkenberry0:22:29
13Jeremy Lentz0:23:41
14Alan Eastlund (Peace Coffee)0:27:57
15Corey Russell (Amery Pedal)0:29:36
16Bryan Gerding (Freewheel Bike)0:46:30
DNFJoe Greatens
DNFJess Kruchoski (The Endurance Trust Inc.)
DNFGreg Heil (Cyclenauts)
DNFJoel Ingvalson (Wookiee Juice Racing)
DNFIsrael Lawstuen
DNFEvan Lawrence (Team 53x11 Coffee)
DNFJeremy Ames (Freewheel)

Cat. 2 Men 40-44
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Sandberg (Penn Cycle)1:39:52
2Jeffrey Penman (Flat City Cycling Club)0:02:48
3Richard Erickson (Peace Coffee)0:06:09
4Matt Dale (Riverbrook Momentum)0:06:58
5Bill Burkholder (Kegel's Bike)0:08:01
6David Hein0:16:14
7Lonie Sauber (LCR)0:20:42
8Thomas Hanegraaf0:31:10
9John Colby0:32:56
10Dennis Porter0:41:58
DNFDan Szczepanski (BelGioioso/Titletown Flyers)
DNFRichard Faith (Cylenauts)
DNFTy Gonzalez (Alterra MTB Tea m)
DNFJarrod Kerkhoff (Spokes & Spines)
DNFChad Olson

Cat. 2 men 45-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dave Hoglund (Peace Coffee Ra cing)1:38:28
2Joe Kjeer (Peace Coffee Ra cing)0:04:38
3Ross Lemke (Pedal Moraine / Hammer)0:10:32
4Jeff Sympson (Kegel's)0:10:58
5Rick Cleary (KORC)0:12:27
6Ray Osowski (LCR)0:16:31
7Sean Shields (Team Pedal Moraine)0:16:38
8Mark Nestande0:24:48
DNFGlen Stroik (Chiropractic Partners)
DNFRussell Jobs (Hayes Disc Brakes)

Cat. 2 Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brian Kozicki1:46:53
2Chris Fellows (WORS HAyes Brak Es)0:15:21
3Cory Mortensen (Peace Coffee)0:30:44
Robert Mueller (Insites)
1Jeff Hokeness1:22:10
2Eric Johnson (Anybody\'s Bike shop)0:04:18
3Mark Anderson0:07:45
4Marty Leum0:08:11
5Mark Schindel (Titletown Flyer s)0:08:37
6Kevin Foster (Faster Foster R acing)0:13:12
7Gary Smith (Peace Coffee)0:15:23
8Glenn Margolf (Wannabee Racing)0:23:10
9Scott Meulebroeck (Bent Crank Raci ng)0:25:56
10Lee Bengel0:30:11
11Todd Nutter (Fond du Lac Cyc lery)0:31:04
12Gary Esko (Titletown Flyer s)0:31:44
13Joel Benton0:45:24
DNFJeff Popelka
DNFGreg Molnar
DNFRyan Fitzgerald
DNFAdam Huber
DNFDan Price

Cat. 2 Women 14 & under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rachael Jensen (Gear Grinder)1:32:51
DNFJordan Horner (Maplelag/Paramo unt)

Cat. 2 Women 15-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emily Shull (EXPO Racing)1:34:17

Cat. 2 Women 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sarah Eby (Bicycle Sports)1:31:28
2Rachel Horstman (Erik's Bikes & Boards)0:00:34
3Cathy Swanson0:03:17
4Kjerstie Wiltzen0:06:09
5Lisa Olson0:33:19
6Kelli Piotrowski0:35:01

Cat. 2 Women 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Terra James (Behind Bars/LGR)1:27:08
2Tara Steele (WannaBee Racing)0:07:12
3Nicole Eickenberry (Freewheel Bike)0:12:10
4Alison Vunderlan (Flat City)0:12:33
5Margaret Matuszak (Sheboygan Bicycle Company)0:19:26
6Andrea Horner (Maplelag/Paramo unt)0:21:34
7Angella Collins (Wannabe Racing)0:22:07
8Amanda Lawstuen0:24:06
9Jess Wiborg (Bent Crank Racing)0:40:48
DNFAndrea Lyman (Rib Mountain Cycles)
DNFMichelle Scanley (Alterra Coffee)

Cat. 2 Women 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lori Belz (Big Ring Flyers)1:31:35
2Audrey Baumgartner (LCR)0:08:40
3Darcy Busse0:14:25
4Diane Callaway (Bluedog Cycles)0:25:20
5Jodie Karjala0:28:32
6Karmen Woelber (Twisted Spokes)0:32:59
7Rolleen Kralovec (Team Spike)0:34:06
8Teri Holmes (Insites)0:37:13
DNFValerie Dosland
DNFTina Olson (Big Ring Flyers)

Cat. 2 Women 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Helmy Tennis (Wildside Velo)1:55:56
2Jenni Borell (Attitude Sports)0:18:22
DNFPaula Liske (Rib Cycle Cycles)

Cat. 2 Men 14 & under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucas Hieb1:15:21
2Logan Schlough0:06:26
3Josey Weik (MNJRC)0:10:46
4Marcus Warrington (SPH/ Wheelhouse Cycles)0:10:48
5Ethan Furois (Gopher Wheelmen)0:18:12
6Jordan Watkins (EXPO Racing)0:19:14

Cat. 1 Men 15-16
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andris Delins1:16:02
2Matthew Olson0:03:11
3Riley Kopesky (Expo Racing)0:03:21
4Reece Oleson (Wannabee racing)0:03:56
5Thomas Baldini0:07:50
6Brandon Watkins (EXPO Racing)0:13:30
7Hank Hemlott0:24:00
8Michael Brower0:28:23
DNFCollin Coleman (Team WORS)

Cat. 2 Men 17-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Flaten1:19:19
2Kevin Thum0:01:25
3Jordan Loeck (Appleton Bike/GenX)0:02:51
4Zach Stilwell0:04:24
5Judd Kranz0:04:26
6Kyle Greene0:05:03
7Jordan Boyea0:09:53
8Jake Bauer (Hollywood Cycles)0:10:30
DNFBo Schinke (GenX/World Bicycle Relief)

Cat. 2 Men 19-24
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Weidman (Muddy Cup)1:15:58
2Ryan Marsel (Behind-Bars/LGR)0:00:47
3Matt Lee0:03:09
4Adrian Icenogle (Attitude Sports)0:04:00
5Chris Hinshaw (Fond du Lac Cyclery)0:04:23
6Aaron Johnson0:06:32
7Michael Sherven (Fat Tires & Beer)0:07:50
8Nick Wierzba (Rib Mountain Cycles)0:07:51
9Chad Rury (Eriks Bike Shop)0:08:10
10Kevin Leiferman (Summit Racing)0:11:58
11Lucas Carlstrom0:23:00
12Matthew Manor (University of MN Duluth)0:27:06
13Travis Schirpke (TEAM EXTREME)0:29:21
DNFMatt Paterson (Team AttakTiks)
DNFChris Smith (Team Extreme)
DNFZach Hetzer (UWSP Mountain B ikers)
DNFPhillip Hoffman (UWSP Mountiain Bikers)
DNFBrandon Hintz (Team WORS)
DNFJosh Bauer (Llama Rama)
DNFMorgan Pease
DNFMark Harvey

Cat. 2 Men 25-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kyle McKimpson1:16:18
2Jake Swenson (UWSP Cycling)0:01:28
3Mike Darlington (Trek Stores of Madison)0:01:40
4Adam Carignan0:03:20
5Daniel Boyles (Behind Bars/LGR)0:03:39
6Patrick Scheibel0:04:21
7David Jensen0:04:35
8Rob Lutterman (Wannabee Racing)0:04:59
9Andrew Tegge (Wheel and Sproc ket)0:05:10
10Johnathan Harsdorf (Brilliant Impac t)0:06:13
11Patrick Tsai (Peace Coffee)0:06:17
12Ian Johnson (Behind-Bars/LGR)0:09:53
13Corey Haag0:10:54
14Andrew Freeman0:11:27
15Brian Paterson (Team AttakTiks)0:18:49
16John Wickham0:29:43
17Chad Hoppe (Team Fond du Lac Cyclery)0:39:41
DNFIan Willmann
DNFJesse Hagglund (Summit Tacing)
DNFJohn McGuire

Cat. 2 Men 30-34
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Stanke (Schwag)1:15:52
2Dan Wierzba (rib mountain cycles)0:02:08
3Mark Foslien0:03:33
4Joshua Blom (Death Row Velo)0:04:40
5Steve Sturman0:05:22
6David Cizmas0:06:54
7Chris Stenzel0:07:14
8Zachary Blankenheim0:07:32
9Ben Leach (Bike's Ltd)0:07:45
10Rennis Delgado0:08:09
11Mike Hanzlik0:08:36
12Jim Felling0:09:59
13Thomas Fritz0:11:07
14Kevin Gonzales (Larson Cycle Racing LCR)0:11:37
15David Mowry (Team Pedal Mora ine)0:12:05
16Salvatore Virgilio0:12:30
17Gabriel Thompson0:14:41
18Jesse Berg (Titletown Flyers)0:17:04
19Eli Lipp (Speed Freak)0:18:50
20Chris Horsmann (Peace Coffee Racing)0:24:39
21Ryan Usiak (Titletown Flyers)0:25:46
22Justin Ouenhauer0:41:53
DNFNate Andrews (Alterra Coffee)
DNFMatt Karwowski (Erik's Bikes)

Cat. 2 Men 35-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gabriel Ion1:17:37
2Grant Larvick (Penn cycle/FCCC)0:00:26
3Troy Schaden (Scwag)0:00:30
4Chad Klaus (Schwag)0:00:44
5Christopher Schmidt (EXPO Racing)0:02:06
6Nick Pettis (Wannabe Racing)0:02:14
7Jacque Poquette0:02:14
8Brett May (Kettle Moraine Flyers)0:02:22
9Justin Keough (Wannabe Racing)0:05:24
10Nathan Olson0:07:13
11Jack Schirpke (Team Extreme)0:08:24
12Jakusz Koziarski0:09:23
13John Knudson0:10:07
14Dave Fetters (Unattached)0:10:20
15Andrew Douglass0:10:26
16Matt Chmielewski (Bikes Limited)0:10:28
17Don Iwen (Alterra)0:15:58
18Ryan Fahrmann (Peace Coffee Racing)0:18:25
19Jose Diaz0:20:24
20Todd Somers (Alterra)0:23:50
21Matthew Johnson (Freewheel Bike)0:27:42
22Steve Havlichek0:27:47
23Kevin Schuster (Gen X/World Bicycle Relief)0:49:03
24Darren Haag (HAAG GYM)0:51:09
25Jared Lafave (Yoopers)0:56:05
DNFBen Schinke (Silver Cycling)
DNFJason Kempel (LCR)

Cat. 2 Men 40-44
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Lund (Hollywood/Silver Cycling)1:16:11
2Shane Veldhuizen (Swag)0:01:20
3Spencer Lenz0:04:08
4Jeff Bublitz (Gen X / World Bicycle Relief)0:04:54
5Mike Carney (Flatlandia)0:06:20
6Mark Eugebretson0:06:22
7Jim Newton (Squadra ACF)0:07:45
8Michael Cogan0:07:47
9Jeff Wren (Team Extreme)0:08:26
10Jay Obenhauer (SPBRC)0:09:33
11Leo Bickelhaupt (Wannabee)0:10:04
12Wade Flisram (Team Extreme)0:10:23
13Randall Gunderson (Hollywood Silve rcycle)0:10:50
14Quentin Gniot (Titletown Flyer s)0:11:22
15Brian Coppock0:11:51
16Patrick Sheedy (Sh*tty Toad)0:12:03
17Chris Brown0:12:13
18David Reed (Peace Coffee)0:12:24
19Curt Schlough0:12:24
20Curt Clarke (Blewalung)0:12:50
21Steve Davidson (Titletown Flyers)0:14:34
22Vince Meyer (Big Ring Flyers)0:15:17
23Jim Baxa (TreadHead Cycli ng)0:18:25
24Bernie Seleski0:18:29
25Troy Olm (Chainsmokers)0:19:00
26Pete Thielen (Team Blewalung)0:21:24
27Scott Graff0:23:14
28Frank Bobick (Peace Coffee)0:24:31
29David Gavin0:24:57
DNFJohn Caldwell

Cat. 2 Men 45-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kelly Skinkis (Team WORS)1:21:01
2Mike Grimm (Flatlandia)0:00:42
3Ted Siefkes (Silver Cycling)0:02:01
4Stuart Benson0:02:54
5Lee Nesbitt (KORC)0:03:34
6Peter Bohacek0:03:35
7Troy Sable0:05:07
8Steven Drecoll0:07:35
9Todd Fletcher0:10:05
10James Goblirsch0:13:32
11Steve Hoppman (FDL/Oshkosh Cyclery)0:13:52
12Brian Visintin (Team Blewalung)0:14:01
13Timothy Brinkmann0:17:13
14Kurt Kargel (Wildside Velo Club)0:23:08
15Allan Hilbert (Team Blewalung)0:28:09
16Tom Thies (Peace Coffee)0:45:39
DNFChristopher Voss

Cat. 2 Men 50-54
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roger Anderson (Schwag)1:24:15
2Michael Giesen (Titletown Flyers)0:00:08
3Steve Stilwell0:01:33
4Tim Hieb0:02:15
5John Wyland (Loon State Cyclists)0:02:44
6Michael Cisek (Freewheel Bikes)0:04:05
7Steve Kapaun0:04:30
8Todd Trembley0:04:35
9Greg Buell0:08:27
10Micheal Thompson (WannaBee Racing)0:09:39
11Jerry Washatka0:11:41
12Mark Corbett0:12:00
13Robert Dinkel0:13:35
14Christopher North (Wannabee Racing)0:13:53
15Ron Kapaun0:21:45
16Paul Lanhart0:27:09

Cat. 2 Men 55-59
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Deuane Mattson (Larson Cycle Ra cing)1:20:32
2Donald Carr (IS Corp)0:05:03
3Mark Klingechoets (Wanabee)0:06:58
4David Carignan0:09:15
5Warren Fowler (Titletown flyers)0:12:22
6Gary Sjoquist0:12:28
7William Peters (Titletown Flyers)0:13:17
8Bill Styer0:15:09
9Bruce Harvey (Red Jacket)0:19:00
DNFRandy Pallex (BelGioioso/Titletown Flyers)
DNFGary Smits (Titletown Flyer s)
DNFBob Ferrara
DNFBrad Swenson

Cat. 2 Men 60+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Bengel1:30:08
2Bill Stuber (Loon State Cyclist)0:00:46
3Dale Lenss (Titletown Flyer s)0:02:46
4Denny Barry (Maplelag Paramont)0:10:17
5Larry Marx0:11:31
6Frank Lobello0:12:23
7Steve Manthe (Chainsmokers)0:17:51
8James S. Heinecke (I Ride Bikes)0:22:28

Cat. 2 Singlespeed men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ian Nancekivell (Behind Bars/LGR)1:13:49
2Fred Johnson (Korc)0:00:07
3Lincoln Kirchoff0:04:07
4Matt Settergren0:04:37
5Robert Herrmann (Squadra Ace)0:04:55
6Mike Constant0:07:38
7Todd Bauer (Hollywood Cycles)0:07:45
8Dustin Vande Zande (Point Pursuit)0:09:15
9Andy Borell (Attitude Sports)0:09:54
10Dave Smith0:12:00
11Dan Wistrcill (Squadra ACF)0:20:44
12Gary Gyoss (Penn Cycle)0:22:06
13Andy Meyer (Team Extreme)0:22:15
14Lowell Johnson0:58:56
DNFJustin Wheelock
DNFKim Schmidt

Cat. 2 Clydesdale men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul Darrington (Bikes Limited)0:58:34
2Mitch Mohs (Faster Foster Racing)0:01:08
3Scott Krueger (Team WORS)0:01:26
4Mike Mohs (Faster Foster Racing)0:04:55
5Joshua Kieve0:06:24
6Jammie Hummel (Peace Coffee)0:08:35
7Mike Cass0:10:00
8Scott Nyland0:12:24
9Brian Stanley0:14:19
10Patrick Wilcox0:31:21
11Craig Laing0:34:26
12Garrison Gless0:36:20
13Ryan Roesler0:41:36
DNFGary Frost (Tread Head Cycling)
DNFBrian Coleman (Alterra MTB Tea m)
DNFKeith Oleson (Wannabee racing)

Cat. 3 Women 14 & under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Keely Jackson1:08:21
2Marilee Collier (Muddy Cup Racing)0:06:32
3Jordan Pellett (Wildslide Velo Club)0:12:23
DNFCamille Sjoquist

Cat. 3 Women 15-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arin Lemke (Team Pedal Moraine)1:09:34

Cat. 3 Women 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Brennan1:05:21
2Heather Marty0:08:30
3Sarah Suddendorf0:12:46

Cat. 3 Women 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jennifer Smith1:02:26
2Cyndi Ehrike0:00:35
3Amanda Williams0:00:49
4Leia Schneeberger0:01:46
5Amy Ochs (Southwest Expre ss)0:06:26
6Elizabeth Berg0:11:12
7Kari Gates0:12:36
8Sarah Oleson (Wannabe Racing)0:14:10
9Rebecca Crocker (Team Coal Car)0:17:10
10Kimberly Olson0:24:05
11Jennifer Clark0:30:30

Cat. 3 Women 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hilary Flanders1:08:37
2Michelle Dale0:11:10
3Tammy Vande Zande (Point Pursuit)0:13:40

Cat. 3 Women 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mary Patridge1:08:56
2Rose Lenss (Titletown Flyers)0:07:22
3Amy Dykema (Clif Bar Midwest)0:12:41
4Sue Blankenheim0:14:11

Cat. 3 Men 14 & under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fletcher Arlen (City Bike Works)0:56:09
2Hayden Schlough0:00:24
3Brandon Flisram (Team Extreme)0:00:51
4Andrew Schmidt (EXPO Racing)0:03:24
5Sam Goblirsch0:06:04
6Andrew Schirpke (Twin Six / Team Extreme)0:06:16
7Bradley Miller0:09:14
8Zachary Smith0:09:34
9Alex Darrington (Bikes Limited)0:10:24
10Joshua Foster (Faster Foster Racing)0:12:21
11Espen Hunt0:13:05
12Zach Newton (Squandra ACF)0:13:59
13Ian Price0:15:18
14Travis Caflisch0:20:24
15Austin Sympson (Kegel's)0:22:48
16Marc Tost0:33:15

Cat. 3 Men 15-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kyle Berchem (Gen X / World Bicycle Relief)0:53:02
2Brayden Schott0:07:02
3Cory Marty0:08:45
4Christopher Regnier0:09:14
5Asher Knudson0:12:43
6Wyatt Lien (NNJRC)0:14:59
7Zach Sabel (Attitude Sports)0:47:13

Cat. 3 Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason Lesser0:53:12
2Kurt Brunner0:01:22
3Rob Stieber (Rib Mountan Cycles)0:01:55
4Martin Reza0:02:16
5Christopher Driscol (Bicycle Sports)0:02:39
6Matthew Willits0:03:25
7Cesar Fuentes Jr.0:06:35
8Jared Brodjeski0:07:12
9Ben Robetor0:07:55
10John Ruggles0:10:38
11Erik Backhaus0:10:38
12Dan Ebneter0:11:18
13Jake Geissler0:12:04
14Nicholas Bowe0:12:29
15Nick Wilson (Larson Cycle Racing)0:13:17
16Frank Stanton0:19:20
17Nate Miller0:20:46
18Andrew Richter0:23:27
19Jeremy Jersild0:30:39
DNFDanny Marchewka
DNFTim Edwards
DNFNathan Weier

Cat. 3 Men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul Jacobs0:53:52
2Mike Williams (Spokes & Spines)0:00:22
3Garrett Beck0:01:34
4Christopher Richmond (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)0:01:41
5Jon Sigerud0:01:46
6Jason Donlan0:01:53
7Joseph Wieland0:03:50
8Eric Fredrickson (SPH Cycling)0:03:56
9Marek Kulesza0:04:33
10Travis Saeger0:04:59
11Kerry Gonzalez (Treadhead Cycling)0:05:50
12John Reinan0:06:51
13Joe Ford (Overdrive Cycle)0:08:14
14Brandon Thatcher0:08:17
15Steven Toombs (Erik's Bikes N Boards)0:08:40
16Eric Adams0:12:17
17Peter Fetters0:13:49
18Robert Drew0:17:50
19Tyler Yionen0:21:35
20Kenny Patenaude0:25:23
DNFMarko Gerovac
DNFMatt Pemberton
DNFNathan Janik

Cat. 3 Men 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joshua Walter0:56:43
2Jody Arlen0:01:01
3Gary Ehrike0:02:04
4Barry Bernu (Linkage)0:02:06
5Ruben Valdez0:03:02
6Mike Franklin0:03:07
7Ron Smith0:04:46
8Rob Langer0:05:52
9Michael Laufenberg (Team Pedal Moraine)0:05:59
10Tad Keller0:06:30
11Janis Delins0:11:16
12Ron Bruder0:12:43
13Kevin Knutson (Peace Coffee)0:13:35
14Mark Weglinski0:13:48
15Thomas Kotz0:16:52
16Kraig Anderson (Team Kraggness)0:18:18
17Kent Furois0:25:13
DNFKevin Lisowe
DNFDarrin Wixo

Cat. 3 Men 50-59
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pete Balm1:02:10
2Timothy Wateski0:02:04
3George Doty0:03:11
4Gerry Taylor0:05:41
5Bruce Parker (Freewheel Bike)0:08:53

Cat. 3 Men 60+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jerry Engen1:12:57
2Richard Patridge0:02:04
3Ron Jansen0:11:29
4Stephen Popelka0:11:32
5Arnold Funkenbosch (Yoopers)0:26:23
DNFGlenn Aavang

First timer women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shelly Burr0:37:24
2Heidi Pitts0:00:19
3Kayla Maas0:08:33
4Ali Maghrak0:09:23
5Jamey Ritter0:16:04
Connie McNair

First timer men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Hendrickson0:35:36
2Brian Wiza0:01:51
3Caleb Vandenheuvel0:01:58
4Mike Regnier0:01:59
5Jack Walter0:03:13
6Nate Ende0:12:52
7Disher Cole0:20:38
8Waurey Cole0:22:02

Junior women 9-10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kaelin Jackson0:39:58

Junior women 11-12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kyra Jackson0:31:14
2Madiysn Schuster (Gen X/World Bicycle Relief)0:20:26
3Mckenna Gniot (Titletown Flyer s)0:36:02

Junior women 8 & under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jennifer Mattler0:45:43
2Leah Fletcher0:00:55

Junior men 11-12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liam Franken0:34:37
2Jason Engel0:00:25
3Kyle Kargel (Wildside Velo C lub)0:01:10
4Wyatt Furois0:03:31
5Endre Lund0:07:09
6Matthew Bruder0:10:15
7Reed May0:16:48
DNFAidan Coleman (Alterra MTB Team)

Junior men 8 & under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucas Fletcher0:52:47
2Wyatt Horner (Maplelag/Paramount)0:01:56
3Tyler Holden0:08:07
4Cole Johnson (Freewheel Bike)0:17:17
5Griffin May0:20:20
DNFGavin Tubre

Junior men 9-10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caden Sigerud0:32:50
2Cole Hermann0:00:57
3Nathan Knowles0:01:14
4Calvin Sandberg (Penn Cycle)0:01:18
5William Darling (Grainger Bike Club)0:02:59
6Campbell Karjala0:02:59
7Joey Scalissi (Muddy Cup racin g)0:05:23
8Zack Kargel (Wildside Velo Club)0:07:55
9Casey Porter0:09:09
10Devon Horner (Maplelag/Paramo unt)0:10:08
11Hunter Kahn0:10:12
12Connor Kantack0:12:52
13Jack Johnson (Freewheel Bike)0:20:40
14Dylan Waldner0:28:11
15Greyson Sjoquist0:34:27

Men 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Kowalw (Minneapolis Bik e Race Club)1:45:41
2Jack Baker (Southwest Expre ss)0:02:24
3Brett Edgerle0:05:45
4Bob Boone (Spring Street S ports)0:14:02
5Gary Meader0:14:37
6Brad Tennis (Wildside Velo)0:24:45
7Mark Muraski (Riverbrook)0:36:22
DNFKenneth Ramm (Team WORS)
DNFJames Cope
DNFTimothy Bartylla (Gateway Cycle)

Junior women 15-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liz Shull (EXPO Racing)2:04:52

Junior men 15-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Labecki (EXPO Racing)1:39:39
2Greg Krieger (Team Extreme)0:02:36
3Mike Zuiker (Pomps)0:02:50
4Mitchell Bogardus (EXPO Racing)0:02:55
5Nils Boberg (MNJRC)0:03:20
6Luke Baker0:03:30
7Dusty Dale (Riverbrook Mome ntum)0:04:24
8Dakota Dale (Riverbrook Mome ntum)0:06:33
9Cameron Schave (Fond Du Lac Cyclery)0:08:29
10Caleb Lenss (EXPO)0:08:43
11Casey Hildebrandt (EXPO amount)0:08:44
12Myles Beach (EXPO Racing)0:10:45
13Chris Harrison (Titletown Flyers)0:13:35

Open singlespeed men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chad Griffin (Twin Six)1:38:49
2Chad Boyles (BVC-Nomad Cycli ng)0:01:23
3Rick Ochs (Southwest Express)0:04:19
4Marty Larson (Singular Cycles)0:17:53
5Martin Rudnick (Behind-Bars/LGR)0:18:48
6Bob Callaway (Bluedog Cycles)0:18:57
7Chris Iverson (29 n SNGL)0:19:18
8Kent Karjala0:20:54
9Troy Melhus (Peace Coffee)0:20:55
10Kevin Flanders (Peace Coffee Racing)0:21:28
DNFBrent Palmer (Titletown Flyers)
DNFEric Sime (Team Singular)
DNFJoel Coon (BelGioioso/Twin Six)
DNFRyan Shiroma (BelGioioso/Twin Six)
DNFGreg Jones (Hayes Brakes)

 

