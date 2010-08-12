Image 1 of 4 A racer flies through the woods (Image credit: Jared Brodjeski) Image 2 of 4 WORS Series Director Don Edberg with the Border Battle trophy. (Image credit: Jared Brodjeski) Image 3 of 4 Wisconsin's Nathan Guerra (#5, Mr. Tree Racing / Powerbar) led the Belgioioso Elite men up the lead-out climb, and would finish second on the day. Minnesota's Brendan Moore (#251, Trek Co-op) finished third, while Tristan Schouten (#6, Mafia Racing) took the win for Wisconsin. (Image credit: Niki Frazier) Image 4 of 4 Minnesota's Sara Kylander Johnson (left, Trek Co-op) and Wisconsin's Abigail Strigel (right, Trek Stores of Madison) led the BelGioioso Elite Women up the lead-out climb. (Image credit: Niki Frazier)

Both heat and humidity peaked above 90 degrees and percent in River Falls, Wisconsin, on Sunday, August 8 during the third showdown between the mountain bike racers of Wisconsin and Minnesota.

"It was the hottest day I have ever run a race, no doubt," said local race organizer Adam Schmidt, from Muddy Paws Racing. "We resupplied with water and watermelons twice during the day."

The annual meeting of the Wisconsin Off Road Series and the Minnesota Mountain Bike Series, the Bontrager Border Battle drew 679 racers. During the citizen and sport races, Minnesota surged to an early 10-point lead, but WORS Comp and Elite Series racers brought home the victory for Wisconsin. Both elite races were won by Wisconsin residents. Tristan Schouten (Mafia Racing) won the five-lap men's race in 1:48:23 while WORS undefeated defending champion Abigail Strigel (Trek Stores of Madison) led the four-lap women's contest in 1:43:06.

"It was extremely hot," said Schouten. "It was my first time here. I didn't pre-ride, so when we got to the top and it was peanut-butter, chunky mud - that was a little 'woah'. But it was good."

A thundershower dropped an inch and a half of rain on the trails between midnight and 2:00 am Saturday, and left the first section of singletrack slippery for racers, especially the early-morning waves of citizen and sport riders. By 1:30 pm, when the elites took to the course, the track was drying under intense heat.

Though only 28, Schouten is an experienced racer who beat the heat and the competition on Sunday for another tough win. At the age of 19, Schouten was the youngest racer ever to win the WORS elite overall, taking the crown in 2001, and again in 2002. He now looks poised to take the overall again in 2010, which would bring him level with Brian Matter (Gear Grinder / Trek), currently the only man with three overall WORS Series titles to his credit.

Though he's out-kicked the competition in nearly every contest this year, Schouten has worked hard to hold off fellow WORS racers Nathan Guerra (Mr. Tree Racing / Powerbar), and Darrin Braun (Adventure 212). At the Border Battle, Schouten also had to contend with Minnesota teammates Brendan Moore and Jack Hinkins (Trek Co-op). 19-year old Hinkens, who finished fourth at the Border Battle, was just named to the US Under 23 Team for the Mountain Bike World Cup. Though the Minnesota racers pushed hard, Brendan Moore's third place finish is the best Border Battle showing yet for an Elite Minnesota male racer. As the first Minnesota finisher, Moore finished in fourth place in 2009, and Minnesotan Sam Oftedahl took fifth place in 2008.

In contrast to the men's contest, 2010 marks the first time a Wisconsin racer has won the women's contest. Jenna Rinehart of Mankato, Minnesota took the victory in both 2008 and 2009. At the top of this year's women's race, both Abby Strigel and Sara Kylander-Johnson (Trek Co-op) can boast three WORS Overall Series titles to their racing resume.

"This course was really, really fun, so I think that saved me a little bit," said ladies winner Strigel. "There we a lot of jumps and features, so it was a great time. I loved it. I love mud, and slippery roots and rocks and all that stuff, so I actually enjoyed the fact that it was a little bit wet. But, I don't like the heat."

Strigel overcame both the heat and an early crash to finish over a minute ahead of second-place Rebecca Sauber (LCR / Ergon), who had also crashed.

"I crashed right in front of Diana [McFadden] and Lisa [Krayer], and it took me almost a lap to catch back up to them because they were moving pretty fast," said Strigel. "Once I passed them, I just tried to take it easy and flow through the singletrack and get a little gap, because it was pretty hot."

By the second lap Strigel was in the lead. Minnesota racer Sara Kylander-Johnson (Trek Co-op) caught and passed Strigel to pull ahead by around 10-seconds in the third lap, then flatted. She ultimately finished in 13th place.

"The heat was definitely on today," said Minnesota racer Rebecca Sauber. "I went down in the first lap and the entire field, except perhaps for one other woman, went by me. After that, I was just working my way back up. It was very muddy and the bridges and rocks were very slippery, so you just had to look straight ahead and go for it. I really loved the passing lanes were you could put it in the big ring and pick people off."

"My car read 99 degrees and it's humid as heck out here today," said Minnesota racer Brendan Moore (Trek Co-op), who finished in third place. "I could see Tristan and Nathan [Guerra] ahead of me I just couldn't close that gap. There was a little more surging than I was used to. Anytime we hit the open sections, Tristan and Nathan just attacked. I mean, constant go-go-go on the open stuff. Eventually, it wore me down. I think our [MMBS] courses are a little more technical."

Nathan Guerra (Mr Tree Racing / Powerbar) won his first WORS Belgioioso Elite race a year ago, and has been riding stronger than ever at WORS in 2010. His second-place finish behind Tristan Schouten, and ahead of Minnesota's Brendan Moore, helped WORS to the victory over Minnesota. Guerra has contended with Schouten throughout the season, finishing second in several contests, and at Border Battle he attacked hard to lead the Elite men up the first long, steep climb.

"I kinda got the holeshot right off the bat," explained Guerra. "The first climb is pretty hard. It's kind of straight up. I don't know what the percentage is... it's ‘ridiculous' percentage. It ended up being me, T.J. [Travis Woodruff], Tristan [Schouten] and Brendan Moore. I started to cramp, and I dropped a bottle. When Tristan put in a steady attack on the hill in the last lap, I just couldn't match it. Brendan's steady-eddy, though. He put the pressure on Tristan and I the whole time."

While the Border Battle brings together WORS and MMBS, the actual contest is not between the two series. Every year, a few racers from Wisconsin travel to participate in MMBS races, which have a reputation as technical, challenging courses. Meanwhile, WORS draws a significant number of series racers from neighboring states, including Minnesota, Illinois, Michigan and Iowa. A few individuals race in both series, and WORS and MMBS have traditionally been careful to schedule events on alternate weekends to avoid competition. For scoring of the Border Battle contest, only residents of Wisconsin and Minnesota were included in the state vs. state comparison. That system may leave Wisconsin at a slight disadvantage because, despite the larger size of the WORS Series, the location of the event in River Falls, Wisconsin is less than an hour from the Twin Cities, but more than four hours from Milwaukee and Wisconsin's other population centers, and five hours from Chicago.

"With 679 racers at Border Battle, the turnout was actually a bit less than at many of our other [WORS] events," said WORS Series director Don Edberg. "Our elite and cOMP racers really saved the day!"

This year, Minnesota came closer than ever before to bringing the trophy westward across the Mississippi. Whatever the temperature, the contest in 2011 is sure to be a hot one.

Full Results

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Abigail Strigel (Trek Stores of Madison) 1:43:07 2 Rebecca Sauber (LCR/Ergon) 0:01:39 3 Sara Kylander-Johnso (Trek Coop) 0:50:16

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tristan Schouten (Mafia) 1:48:23 2 Nathan Guerra (Mr Tree / Powerbar) 0:00:57 3 Brendan Moore (Trek Coop) 0:01:13 4 Jack Hinkens (Trek co-op) 0:02:51 5 T J Woodruff (Trek Bicycles Boulder) 0:04:33 6 Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:04:52 7 Eric Thompson (Maplelag/Paramount Sports) 0:06:03 8 Scott Kylander-Johnson (Trek Coop) 0:06:44 9 Chris Peariso (Adventure 212 / Specialized) 0:08:28 10 Jesse Lalonde (T6/BKB/29 Crew) 0:08:30 11 Cam Kirkpatrick (Rasmussen Bike Shop) 0:08:37 12 Chad Sova (On the Rivet / GearGrinder) 0:09:11 13 Travis Saeler (Trek 29 Crew) 0:11:31 DNF Brian Matter (Gear Grinder / Trek) DNF Scott Cole (Adventure 212/Specialized)

Cat. 1 Women 19-34 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Megan Lennon (Behind Bars / LGR) 1:53:52 2 Anna Ganju (Polska) 0:02:23 3 Corey Coogan Cisek (Maplelag) 0:04:17 4 Michelle Peariso (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:06:03 DNF Regina Campbell (Alterra MTB/Twin Six) DNF Kate Heil (Cyclenauts) DNF Lindsay Guerra (Mr Tree /Power bar)

Cat. 1 Women 35+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diana McFadden (Adventure 212/ Ski Hut) 1:45:38 2 Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:01:55 3 Jennifer Nowlin (Peace Coffee) 0:06:52 4 Lori Sable 0:10:29 5 Denise Coppock 0:28:25 6 Julie Vardaman (Zoom Performanc e) 0:34:54 DNF Claire Cannon (Trek Stores of Madison / WORS) DNF Christine Czarnecki (Alterra Coffee MTB Team) DNF Brenda Zimmermann Thorpe (Rib Mnt Cycles/ Red Eye Brewery)

Cat. 1 Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Koenig (RMC / Clean Power) 1:54:02 2 Cody Larson 0:00:03 3 Sam Oftedahl (Paramount Sports) 0:01:00 4 Travis Gildner 0:02:38 5 Matthew Muraski 0:08:12 6 Justin Piontek (Performa Cycling) 0:09:07 7 Jake Begley (Erik's Bike Sho p) 0:11:22 8 Bryan Fosler (Trek Store of Madison) 0:12:40 9 Tyler Gauthier (Culvers Racing) 0:15:11 10 Raymond Nickles (LCR) 0:35:25 DNF Matt Gehling (Trek Stores of Madison / WORS) DNF Nick Sabel (Fond du Lac/Osh kosh Cyclery) DNF Carlos Haeckel (Alterra / Sunringle / Voodoo) DNF Eric Oftedahl (Maplelag/paramount sports)

Cat. 1 Men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan Krayer (Adventure 212/S pecialized) 1:53:21 2 Barry Tungseth (Flat City Cycli ng) 0:04:02 3 Neil Swanson (Team WORS) 0:04:47 4 Corey Stelljes (Chainsmokers) 0:06:46 5 Luke Nelson (Penn Cycle/Nature Valley) 0:08:16 6 Glenn Kirst (Wheel & Sprocket) 0:09:11 7 Matthew Nelson (Peace Coffee Racing) 0:12:19 8 Trevor Olson (Muddy Cup) 0:13:54 9 Dave Oachs (Nicolletbike.com) 0:14:17 10 Chris Ames (Freewheel Bikes) 0:14:37 11 Karl Tillman (Bikes Limited Inc) 0:17:52 12 Joe Surla (Wannabee Racing) 0:18:28 13 Eric Lebow (Maplelag) 0:19:20 14 Jesse Shoemaker (Performa Cycling) 0:21:03 15 Tim Scanley (Alterra Coffee) 0:21:47 16 Clayton McLagan (Peace Coffee Racing) 0:21:58 17 Matthew Kohner (Peace Coffee) 0:22:31 18 Chris Van Ert (Peace Coffee Racing) 0:26:53 DNF Brian Hertzberg (5 Nines Cycling) DNF Jesse Bell (SISU Cycles) DNF Jason Gosse (Team WORS) DNF Jeffrey Austin-Phillips (Behind-Bars/Little Guy Racing)

Cat. 1 Men 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 J. W. Miller (Trek Stores of Madison) 1:59:44 2 John Lirette (Hayes) 0:07:27 3 Chad Hildebrandt (Team Polska) 0:07:28 4 Jan Rybar (Team Pedal Mora ine) 0:07:45 5 Todd Mc Fadden (Adventure 212/Ski Hut) 0:09:09 6 Jeff Weyrens (Sport Hut) 0:10:22 7 Andrew Jordan (LCR) 0:10:23 8 John Shull (EXPO Racing) 0:10:55 9 Jerrod Collier (Muddy Cup Racing) 0:12:29 10 Larry Sauber (LCR) 0:13:54 11 Ron Raymond (Trek) 0:16:52 DNF Mark Burkholz (Extreme Bike) DNF Russ Krueger (Rib Mountain Cycles) DNF Mike Curtes (Fuel Cafe / mil w Bike / G864) DNF Eddie Karow (LCR) DNF Eric Guse

Cat. 2 Men 19-24 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Racette (Team Wisconsin/ MC2) 1:42:10 2 Tyler Johnson (University Minn esota Duluth) 0:00:18 3 Matt Riley (SPH/ Wheelhouse Cycles) 0:01:09 4 Spence Cone (Wildside Velo C lub) 0:05:36 5 Andrew Quinn 0:06:17 6 Peter Coenen 0:08:05 DNF Joseph Maloney DNF Benjamin Bacca DNF Joe Fallon

Cat. 2 Men 25-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Fossell (Spokes N Spines) 1:41:21 2 Jeremy Dirk (Maplelag/Paramount) 0:01:10 3 Brendan Bellew (Squadra ACF) 0:04:05 4 Matthew Omeara 0:05:38 5 Matt Leizinger (Graham Jewelers) 0:07:24 6 David Seifert (Erik\'s Bike Shop) 0:07:35 7 Michael Ziegler (Cyclenauts) 0:08:12 8 Benjamin Cisneros (Polska) 0:08:31 9 Scott Spoo (Wannabee Racing) 0:10:43 10 Brooks Monahan 0:11:35 11 Adam Caughey (Summit Racing) 0:25:27 DNF Dan Ellerkamp (Magnus / Twin Six) DNF Bill Street (SISU Custom Cycles) DNF Matt Bolenbaugh (RMC) DNF Tim Gut DNF Tim Bekke (The Hub Cycling League)

Cat. 2 Men 30-34 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Lillie (RUCC-Brones Bik e Shop) 1:34:36 2 Sanjay Ganju (Alterra Mtb) 0:04:36 3 Patryk Limanowicz (Pact-Dish Netwo rk) 0:07:12 4 Mitch Moen (Rbikes.com Flee tTruckParts.com) 0:10:25 5 Bryan Frazier (Wildside Velo C lub) 0:10:34 6 Aaron Sturgis (Spring Street S ports) 0:11:17 7 Evan Pengelly 0:12:24 8 Nathan Kremer (Southwest Expre ss) 0:12:36 9 John Oman (WannaBee Racing) 0:16:36 10 Peter Hamer 0:17:35 11 Jim Toombs (Eriks Bikes & B oards) 0:19:46 12 Jason Vinar (Hollywood Silve rcycling) 0:22:07 13 Brandon Manske 0:28:19 DNF Kevin Pomasl (Team Wisconsin / MC2) DNF Anthony Ferrara (New Moon Bike S hop) DNF Neil Zacharek (Sheboygan Bicyc le Co.) DNF Ben Broten DNF Agustin Deltour DNF Mark Lewis (Overdrive) DNF David Slovick (Summit Racing)

Cat. 2 Men 35-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lance Wall (Treadhead cycle club) 1:38:26 2 Chris Burg (Freewheel Bike) 0:04:19 3 Andrew Dahl (BPB) 0:05:09 4 Cory Gross (Nature Valley) 0:06:26 5 Derek Broten 0:06:32 6 Ben Rogowski (Squadra ACF) 0:06:54 7 Matthew Ryan 0:06:55 8 Bryan Rhody (Peace Coffee) 0:09:39 9 Matthew Horner (Maplelag/Paramo unt) 0:10:05 10 Thomas Little 0:16:02 11 Cal Collins (Wannabe Racing) 0:20:21 12 Carey Falkenberry 0:22:29 13 Jeremy Lentz 0:23:41 14 Alan Eastlund (Peace Coffee) 0:27:57 15 Corey Russell (Amery Pedal) 0:29:36 16 Bryan Gerding (Freewheel Bike) 0:46:30 DNF Joe Greatens DNF Jess Kruchoski (The Endurance Trust Inc.) DNF Greg Heil (Cyclenauts) DNF Joel Ingvalson (Wookiee Juice Racing) DNF Israel Lawstuen DNF Evan Lawrence (Team 53x11 Coffee) DNF Jeremy Ames (Freewheel)

Cat. 2 Men 40-44 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Sandberg (Penn Cycle) 1:39:52 2 Jeffrey Penman (Flat City Cycling Club) 0:02:48 3 Richard Erickson (Peace Coffee) 0:06:09 4 Matt Dale (Riverbrook Momentum) 0:06:58 5 Bill Burkholder (Kegel's Bike) 0:08:01 6 David Hein 0:16:14 7 Lonie Sauber (LCR) 0:20:42 8 Thomas Hanegraaf 0:31:10 9 John Colby 0:32:56 10 Dennis Porter 0:41:58 DNF Dan Szczepanski (BelGioioso/Titletown Flyers) DNF Richard Faith (Cylenauts) DNF Ty Gonzalez (Alterra MTB Tea m) DNF Jarrod Kerkhoff (Spokes & Spines) DNF Chad Olson

Cat. 2 men 45-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dave Hoglund (Peace Coffee Ra cing) 1:38:28 2 Joe Kjeer (Peace Coffee Ra cing) 0:04:38 3 Ross Lemke (Pedal Moraine / Hammer) 0:10:32 4 Jeff Sympson (Kegel's) 0:10:58 5 Rick Cleary (KORC) 0:12:27 6 Ray Osowski (LCR) 0:16:31 7 Sean Shields (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:16:38 8 Mark Nestande 0:24:48 DNF Glen Stroik (Chiropractic Partners) DNF Russell Jobs (Hayes Disc Brakes)

Cat. 2 Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brian Kozicki 1:46:53 2 Chris Fellows (WORS HAyes Brak Es) 0:15:21 3 Cory Mortensen (Peace Coffee) 0:30:44 Robert Mueller (Insites) 1 Jeff Hokeness 1:22:10 2 Eric Johnson (Anybody\'s Bike shop) 0:04:18 3 Mark Anderson 0:07:45 4 Marty Leum 0:08:11 5 Mark Schindel (Titletown Flyer s) 0:08:37 6 Kevin Foster (Faster Foster R acing) 0:13:12 7 Gary Smith (Peace Coffee) 0:15:23 8 Glenn Margolf (Wannabee Racing) 0:23:10 9 Scott Meulebroeck (Bent Crank Raci ng) 0:25:56 10 Lee Bengel 0:30:11 11 Todd Nutter (Fond du Lac Cyc lery) 0:31:04 12 Gary Esko (Titletown Flyer s) 0:31:44 13 Joel Benton 0:45:24 DNF Jeff Popelka DNF Greg Molnar DNF Ryan Fitzgerald DNF Adam Huber DNF Dan Price

Cat. 2 Women 14 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rachael Jensen (Gear Grinder) 1:32:51 DNF Jordan Horner (Maplelag/Paramo unt)

Cat. 2 Women 15-18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emily Shull (EXPO Racing) 1:34:17

Cat. 2 Women 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sarah Eby (Bicycle Sports) 1:31:28 2 Rachel Horstman (Erik's Bikes & Boards) 0:00:34 3 Cathy Swanson 0:03:17 4 Kjerstie Wiltzen 0:06:09 5 Lisa Olson 0:33:19 6 Kelli Piotrowski 0:35:01

Cat. 2 Women 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Terra James (Behind Bars/LGR) 1:27:08 2 Tara Steele (WannaBee Racing) 0:07:12 3 Nicole Eickenberry (Freewheel Bike) 0:12:10 4 Alison Vunderlan (Flat City) 0:12:33 5 Margaret Matuszak (Sheboygan Bicycle Company) 0:19:26 6 Andrea Horner (Maplelag/Paramo unt) 0:21:34 7 Angella Collins (Wannabe Racing) 0:22:07 8 Amanda Lawstuen 0:24:06 9 Jess Wiborg (Bent Crank Racing) 0:40:48 DNF Andrea Lyman (Rib Mountain Cycles) DNF Michelle Scanley (Alterra Coffee)

Cat. 2 Women 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lori Belz (Big Ring Flyers) 1:31:35 2 Audrey Baumgartner (LCR) 0:08:40 3 Darcy Busse 0:14:25 4 Diane Callaway (Bluedog Cycles) 0:25:20 5 Jodie Karjala 0:28:32 6 Karmen Woelber (Twisted Spokes) 0:32:59 7 Rolleen Kralovec (Team Spike) 0:34:06 8 Teri Holmes (Insites) 0:37:13 DNF Valerie Dosland DNF Tina Olson (Big Ring Flyers)

Cat. 2 Women 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Helmy Tennis (Wildside Velo) 1:55:56 2 Jenni Borell (Attitude Sports) 0:18:22 DNF Paula Liske (Rib Cycle Cycles)

Cat. 2 Men 14 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lucas Hieb 1:15:21 2 Logan Schlough 0:06:26 3 Josey Weik (MNJRC) 0:10:46 4 Marcus Warrington (SPH/ Wheelhouse Cycles) 0:10:48 5 Ethan Furois (Gopher Wheelmen) 0:18:12 6 Jordan Watkins (EXPO Racing) 0:19:14

Cat. 1 Men 15-16 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andris Delins 1:16:02 2 Matthew Olson 0:03:11 3 Riley Kopesky (Expo Racing) 0:03:21 4 Reece Oleson (Wannabee racing) 0:03:56 5 Thomas Baldini 0:07:50 6 Brandon Watkins (EXPO Racing) 0:13:30 7 Hank Hemlott 0:24:00 8 Michael Brower 0:28:23 DNF Collin Coleman (Team WORS)

Cat. 2 Men 17-18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Flaten 1:19:19 2 Kevin Thum 0:01:25 3 Jordan Loeck (Appleton Bike/GenX) 0:02:51 4 Zach Stilwell 0:04:24 5 Judd Kranz 0:04:26 6 Kyle Greene 0:05:03 7 Jordan Boyea 0:09:53 8 Jake Bauer (Hollywood Cycles) 0:10:30 DNF Bo Schinke (GenX/World Bicycle Relief)

Cat. 2 Men 19-24 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Weidman (Muddy Cup) 1:15:58 2 Ryan Marsel (Behind-Bars/LGR) 0:00:47 3 Matt Lee 0:03:09 4 Adrian Icenogle (Attitude Sports) 0:04:00 5 Chris Hinshaw (Fond du Lac Cyclery) 0:04:23 6 Aaron Johnson 0:06:32 7 Michael Sherven (Fat Tires & Beer) 0:07:50 8 Nick Wierzba (Rib Mountain Cycles) 0:07:51 9 Chad Rury (Eriks Bike Shop) 0:08:10 10 Kevin Leiferman (Summit Racing) 0:11:58 11 Lucas Carlstrom 0:23:00 12 Matthew Manor (University of MN Duluth) 0:27:06 13 Travis Schirpke (TEAM EXTREME) 0:29:21 DNF Matt Paterson (Team AttakTiks) DNF Chris Smith (Team Extreme) DNF Zach Hetzer (UWSP Mountain B ikers) DNF Phillip Hoffman (UWSP Mountiain Bikers) DNF Brandon Hintz (Team WORS) DNF Josh Bauer (Llama Rama) DNF Morgan Pease DNF Mark Harvey

Cat. 2 Men 25-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kyle McKimpson 1:16:18 2 Jake Swenson (UWSP Cycling) 0:01:28 3 Mike Darlington (Trek Stores of Madison) 0:01:40 4 Adam Carignan 0:03:20 5 Daniel Boyles (Behind Bars/LGR) 0:03:39 6 Patrick Scheibel 0:04:21 7 David Jensen 0:04:35 8 Rob Lutterman (Wannabee Racing) 0:04:59 9 Andrew Tegge (Wheel and Sproc ket) 0:05:10 10 Johnathan Harsdorf (Brilliant Impac t) 0:06:13 11 Patrick Tsai (Peace Coffee) 0:06:17 12 Ian Johnson (Behind-Bars/LGR) 0:09:53 13 Corey Haag 0:10:54 14 Andrew Freeman 0:11:27 15 Brian Paterson (Team AttakTiks) 0:18:49 16 John Wickham 0:29:43 17 Chad Hoppe (Team Fond du Lac Cyclery) 0:39:41 DNF Ian Willmann DNF Jesse Hagglund (Summit Tacing) DNF John McGuire

Cat. 2 Men 30-34 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Stanke (Schwag) 1:15:52 2 Dan Wierzba (rib mountain cycles) 0:02:08 3 Mark Foslien 0:03:33 4 Joshua Blom (Death Row Velo) 0:04:40 5 Steve Sturman 0:05:22 6 David Cizmas 0:06:54 7 Chris Stenzel 0:07:14 8 Zachary Blankenheim 0:07:32 9 Ben Leach (Bike's Ltd) 0:07:45 10 Rennis Delgado 0:08:09 11 Mike Hanzlik 0:08:36 12 Jim Felling 0:09:59 13 Thomas Fritz 0:11:07 14 Kevin Gonzales (Larson Cycle Racing LCR) 0:11:37 15 David Mowry (Team Pedal Mora ine) 0:12:05 16 Salvatore Virgilio 0:12:30 17 Gabriel Thompson 0:14:41 18 Jesse Berg (Titletown Flyers) 0:17:04 19 Eli Lipp (Speed Freak) 0:18:50 20 Chris Horsmann (Peace Coffee Racing) 0:24:39 21 Ryan Usiak (Titletown Flyers) 0:25:46 22 Justin Ouenhauer 0:41:53 DNF Nate Andrews (Alterra Coffee) DNF Matt Karwowski (Erik's Bikes)

Cat. 2 Men 35-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gabriel Ion 1:17:37 2 Grant Larvick (Penn cycle/FCCC) 0:00:26 3 Troy Schaden (Scwag) 0:00:30 4 Chad Klaus (Schwag) 0:00:44 5 Christopher Schmidt (EXPO Racing) 0:02:06 6 Nick Pettis (Wannabe Racing) 0:02:14 7 Jacque Poquette 0:02:14 8 Brett May (Kettle Moraine Flyers) 0:02:22 9 Justin Keough (Wannabe Racing) 0:05:24 10 Nathan Olson 0:07:13 11 Jack Schirpke (Team Extreme) 0:08:24 12 Jakusz Koziarski 0:09:23 13 John Knudson 0:10:07 14 Dave Fetters (Unattached) 0:10:20 15 Andrew Douglass 0:10:26 16 Matt Chmielewski (Bikes Limited) 0:10:28 17 Don Iwen (Alterra) 0:15:58 18 Ryan Fahrmann (Peace Coffee Racing) 0:18:25 19 Jose Diaz 0:20:24 20 Todd Somers (Alterra) 0:23:50 21 Matthew Johnson (Freewheel Bike) 0:27:42 22 Steve Havlichek 0:27:47 23 Kevin Schuster (Gen X/World Bicycle Relief) 0:49:03 24 Darren Haag (HAAG GYM) 0:51:09 25 Jared Lafave (Yoopers) 0:56:05 DNF Ben Schinke (Silver Cycling) DNF Jason Kempel (LCR)

Cat. 2 Men 40-44 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Lund (Hollywood/Silver Cycling) 1:16:11 2 Shane Veldhuizen (Swag) 0:01:20 3 Spencer Lenz 0:04:08 4 Jeff Bublitz (Gen X / World Bicycle Relief) 0:04:54 5 Mike Carney (Flatlandia) 0:06:20 6 Mark Eugebretson 0:06:22 7 Jim Newton (Squadra ACF) 0:07:45 8 Michael Cogan 0:07:47 9 Jeff Wren (Team Extreme) 0:08:26 10 Jay Obenhauer (SPBRC) 0:09:33 11 Leo Bickelhaupt (Wannabee) 0:10:04 12 Wade Flisram (Team Extreme) 0:10:23 13 Randall Gunderson (Hollywood Silve rcycle) 0:10:50 14 Quentin Gniot (Titletown Flyer s) 0:11:22 15 Brian Coppock 0:11:51 16 Patrick Sheedy (Sh*tty Toad) 0:12:03 17 Chris Brown 0:12:13 18 David Reed (Peace Coffee) 0:12:24 19 Curt Schlough 0:12:24 20 Curt Clarke (Blewalung) 0:12:50 21 Steve Davidson (Titletown Flyers) 0:14:34 22 Vince Meyer (Big Ring Flyers) 0:15:17 23 Jim Baxa (TreadHead Cycli ng) 0:18:25 24 Bernie Seleski 0:18:29 25 Troy Olm (Chainsmokers) 0:19:00 26 Pete Thielen (Team Blewalung) 0:21:24 27 Scott Graff 0:23:14 28 Frank Bobick (Peace Coffee) 0:24:31 29 David Gavin 0:24:57 DNF John Caldwell

Cat. 2 Men 45-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kelly Skinkis (Team WORS) 1:21:01 2 Mike Grimm (Flatlandia) 0:00:42 3 Ted Siefkes (Silver Cycling) 0:02:01 4 Stuart Benson 0:02:54 5 Lee Nesbitt (KORC) 0:03:34 6 Peter Bohacek 0:03:35 7 Troy Sable 0:05:07 8 Steven Drecoll 0:07:35 9 Todd Fletcher 0:10:05 10 James Goblirsch 0:13:32 11 Steve Hoppman (FDL/Oshkosh Cyclery) 0:13:52 12 Brian Visintin (Team Blewalung) 0:14:01 13 Timothy Brinkmann 0:17:13 14 Kurt Kargel (Wildside Velo Club) 0:23:08 15 Allan Hilbert (Team Blewalung) 0:28:09 16 Tom Thies (Peace Coffee) 0:45:39 DNF Christopher Voss

Cat. 2 Men 50-54 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roger Anderson (Schwag) 1:24:15 2 Michael Giesen (Titletown Flyers) 0:00:08 3 Steve Stilwell 0:01:33 4 Tim Hieb 0:02:15 5 John Wyland (Loon State Cyclists) 0:02:44 6 Michael Cisek (Freewheel Bikes) 0:04:05 7 Steve Kapaun 0:04:30 8 Todd Trembley 0:04:35 9 Greg Buell 0:08:27 10 Micheal Thompson (WannaBee Racing) 0:09:39 11 Jerry Washatka 0:11:41 12 Mark Corbett 0:12:00 13 Robert Dinkel 0:13:35 14 Christopher North (Wannabee Racing) 0:13:53 15 Ron Kapaun 0:21:45 16 Paul Lanhart 0:27:09

Cat. 2 Men 55-59 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Deuane Mattson (Larson Cycle Ra cing) 1:20:32 2 Donald Carr (IS Corp) 0:05:03 3 Mark Klingechoets (Wanabee) 0:06:58 4 David Carignan 0:09:15 5 Warren Fowler (Titletown flyers) 0:12:22 6 Gary Sjoquist 0:12:28 7 William Peters (Titletown Flyers) 0:13:17 8 Bill Styer 0:15:09 9 Bruce Harvey (Red Jacket) 0:19:00 DNF Randy Pallex (BelGioioso/Titletown Flyers) DNF Gary Smits (Titletown Flyer s) DNF Bob Ferrara DNF Brad Swenson

Cat. 2 Men 60+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Bengel 1:30:08 2 Bill Stuber (Loon State Cyclist) 0:00:46 3 Dale Lenss (Titletown Flyer s) 0:02:46 4 Denny Barry (Maplelag Paramont) 0:10:17 5 Larry Marx 0:11:31 6 Frank Lobello 0:12:23 7 Steve Manthe (Chainsmokers) 0:17:51 8 James S. Heinecke (I Ride Bikes) 0:22:28

Cat. 2 Singlespeed men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ian Nancekivell (Behind Bars/LGR) 1:13:49 2 Fred Johnson (Korc) 0:00:07 3 Lincoln Kirchoff 0:04:07 4 Matt Settergren 0:04:37 5 Robert Herrmann (Squadra Ace) 0:04:55 6 Mike Constant 0:07:38 7 Todd Bauer (Hollywood Cycles) 0:07:45 8 Dustin Vande Zande (Point Pursuit) 0:09:15 9 Andy Borell (Attitude Sports) 0:09:54 10 Dave Smith 0:12:00 11 Dan Wistrcill (Squadra ACF) 0:20:44 12 Gary Gyoss (Penn Cycle) 0:22:06 13 Andy Meyer (Team Extreme) 0:22:15 14 Lowell Johnson 0:58:56 DNF Justin Wheelock DNF Kim Schmidt

Cat. 2 Clydesdale men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paul Darrington (Bikes Limited) 0:58:34 2 Mitch Mohs (Faster Foster Racing) 0:01:08 3 Scott Krueger (Team WORS) 0:01:26 4 Mike Mohs (Faster Foster Racing) 0:04:55 5 Joshua Kieve 0:06:24 6 Jammie Hummel (Peace Coffee) 0:08:35 7 Mike Cass 0:10:00 8 Scott Nyland 0:12:24 9 Brian Stanley 0:14:19 10 Patrick Wilcox 0:31:21 11 Craig Laing 0:34:26 12 Garrison Gless 0:36:20 13 Ryan Roesler 0:41:36 DNF Gary Frost (Tread Head Cycling) DNF Brian Coleman (Alterra MTB Tea m) DNF Keith Oleson (Wannabee racing)

Cat. 3 Women 14 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Keely Jackson 1:08:21 2 Marilee Collier (Muddy Cup Racing) 0:06:32 3 Jordan Pellett (Wildslide Velo Club) 0:12:23 DNF Camille Sjoquist

Cat. 3 Women 15-18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arin Lemke (Team Pedal Moraine) 1:09:34

Cat. 3 Women 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amanda Brennan 1:05:21 2 Heather Marty 0:08:30 3 Sarah Suddendorf 0:12:46

Cat. 3 Women 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jennifer Smith 1:02:26 2 Cyndi Ehrike 0:00:35 3 Amanda Williams 0:00:49 4 Leia Schneeberger 0:01:46 5 Amy Ochs (Southwest Expre ss) 0:06:26 6 Elizabeth Berg 0:11:12 7 Kari Gates 0:12:36 8 Sarah Oleson (Wannabe Racing) 0:14:10 9 Rebecca Crocker (Team Coal Car) 0:17:10 10 Kimberly Olson 0:24:05 11 Jennifer Clark 0:30:30

Cat. 3 Women 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hilary Flanders 1:08:37 2 Michelle Dale 0:11:10 3 Tammy Vande Zande (Point Pursuit) 0:13:40

Cat. 3 Women 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mary Patridge 1:08:56 2 Rose Lenss (Titletown Flyers) 0:07:22 3 Amy Dykema (Clif Bar Midwest) 0:12:41 4 Sue Blankenheim 0:14:11

Cat. 3 Men 14 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fletcher Arlen (City Bike Works) 0:56:09 2 Hayden Schlough 0:00:24 3 Brandon Flisram (Team Extreme) 0:00:51 4 Andrew Schmidt (EXPO Racing) 0:03:24 5 Sam Goblirsch 0:06:04 6 Andrew Schirpke (Twin Six / Team Extreme) 0:06:16 7 Bradley Miller 0:09:14 8 Zachary Smith 0:09:34 9 Alex Darrington (Bikes Limited) 0:10:24 10 Joshua Foster (Faster Foster Racing) 0:12:21 11 Espen Hunt 0:13:05 12 Zach Newton (Squandra ACF) 0:13:59 13 Ian Price 0:15:18 14 Travis Caflisch 0:20:24 15 Austin Sympson (Kegel's) 0:22:48 16 Marc Tost 0:33:15

Cat. 3 Men 15-18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kyle Berchem (Gen X / World Bicycle Relief) 0:53:02 2 Brayden Schott 0:07:02 3 Cory Marty 0:08:45 4 Christopher Regnier 0:09:14 5 Asher Knudson 0:12:43 6 Wyatt Lien (NNJRC) 0:14:59 7 Zach Sabel (Attitude Sports) 0:47:13

Cat. 3 Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jason Lesser 0:53:12 2 Kurt Brunner 0:01:22 3 Rob Stieber (Rib Mountan Cycles) 0:01:55 4 Martin Reza 0:02:16 5 Christopher Driscol (Bicycle Sports) 0:02:39 6 Matthew Willits 0:03:25 7 Cesar Fuentes Jr. 0:06:35 8 Jared Brodjeski 0:07:12 9 Ben Robetor 0:07:55 10 John Ruggles 0:10:38 11 Erik Backhaus 0:10:38 12 Dan Ebneter 0:11:18 13 Jake Geissler 0:12:04 14 Nicholas Bowe 0:12:29 15 Nick Wilson (Larson Cycle Racing) 0:13:17 16 Frank Stanton 0:19:20 17 Nate Miller 0:20:46 18 Andrew Richter 0:23:27 19 Jeremy Jersild 0:30:39 DNF Danny Marchewka DNF Tim Edwards DNF Nathan Weier

Cat. 3 Men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paul Jacobs 0:53:52 2 Mike Williams (Spokes & Spines) 0:00:22 3 Garrett Beck 0:01:34 4 Christopher Richmond (Heavy Pedal Velo Club) 0:01:41 5 Jon Sigerud 0:01:46 6 Jason Donlan 0:01:53 7 Joseph Wieland 0:03:50 8 Eric Fredrickson (SPH Cycling) 0:03:56 9 Marek Kulesza 0:04:33 10 Travis Saeger 0:04:59 11 Kerry Gonzalez (Treadhead Cycling) 0:05:50 12 John Reinan 0:06:51 13 Joe Ford (Overdrive Cycle) 0:08:14 14 Brandon Thatcher 0:08:17 15 Steven Toombs (Erik's Bikes N Boards) 0:08:40 16 Eric Adams 0:12:17 17 Peter Fetters 0:13:49 18 Robert Drew 0:17:50 19 Tyler Yionen 0:21:35 20 Kenny Patenaude 0:25:23 DNF Marko Gerovac DNF Matt Pemberton DNF Nathan Janik

Cat. 3 Men 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joshua Walter 0:56:43 2 Jody Arlen 0:01:01 3 Gary Ehrike 0:02:04 4 Barry Bernu (Linkage) 0:02:06 5 Ruben Valdez 0:03:02 6 Mike Franklin 0:03:07 7 Ron Smith 0:04:46 8 Rob Langer 0:05:52 9 Michael Laufenberg (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:05:59 10 Tad Keller 0:06:30 11 Janis Delins 0:11:16 12 Ron Bruder 0:12:43 13 Kevin Knutson (Peace Coffee) 0:13:35 14 Mark Weglinski 0:13:48 15 Thomas Kotz 0:16:52 16 Kraig Anderson (Team Kraggness) 0:18:18 17 Kent Furois 0:25:13 DNF Kevin Lisowe DNF Darrin Wixo

Cat. 3 Men 50-59 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pete Balm 1:02:10 2 Timothy Wateski 0:02:04 3 George Doty 0:03:11 4 Gerry Taylor 0:05:41 5 Bruce Parker (Freewheel Bike) 0:08:53

Cat. 3 Men 60+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jerry Engen 1:12:57 2 Richard Patridge 0:02:04 3 Ron Jansen 0:11:29 4 Stephen Popelka 0:11:32 5 Arnold Funkenbosch (Yoopers) 0:26:23 DNF Glenn Aavang

First timer women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shelly Burr 0:37:24 2 Heidi Pitts 0:00:19 3 Kayla Maas 0:08:33 4 Ali Maghrak 0:09:23 5 Jamey Ritter 0:16:04 Connie McNair

First timer men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Hendrickson 0:35:36 2 Brian Wiza 0:01:51 3 Caleb Vandenheuvel 0:01:58 4 Mike Regnier 0:01:59 5 Jack Walter 0:03:13 6 Nate Ende 0:12:52 7 Disher Cole 0:20:38 8 Waurey Cole 0:22:02

Junior women 9-10 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kaelin Jackson 0:39:58

Junior women 11-12 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kyra Jackson 0:31:14 2 Madiysn Schuster (Gen X/World Bicycle Relief) 0:20:26 3 Mckenna Gniot (Titletown Flyer s) 0:36:02

Junior women 8 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jennifer Mattler 0:45:43 2 Leah Fletcher 0:00:55

Junior men 11-12 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Liam Franken 0:34:37 2 Jason Engel 0:00:25 3 Kyle Kargel (Wildside Velo C lub) 0:01:10 4 Wyatt Furois 0:03:31 5 Endre Lund 0:07:09 6 Matthew Bruder 0:10:15 7 Reed May 0:16:48 DNF Aidan Coleman (Alterra MTB Team)

Junior men 8 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lucas Fletcher 0:52:47 2 Wyatt Horner (Maplelag/Paramount) 0:01:56 3 Tyler Holden 0:08:07 4 Cole Johnson (Freewheel Bike) 0:17:17 5 Griffin May 0:20:20 DNF Gavin Tubre

Junior men 9-10 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caden Sigerud 0:32:50 2 Cole Hermann 0:00:57 3 Nathan Knowles 0:01:14 4 Calvin Sandberg (Penn Cycle) 0:01:18 5 William Darling (Grainger Bike Club) 0:02:59 6 Campbell Karjala 0:02:59 7 Joey Scalissi (Muddy Cup racin g) 0:05:23 8 Zack Kargel (Wildside Velo Club) 0:07:55 9 Casey Porter 0:09:09 10 Devon Horner (Maplelag/Paramo unt) 0:10:08 11 Hunter Kahn 0:10:12 12 Connor Kantack 0:12:52 13 Jack Johnson (Freewheel Bike) 0:20:40 14 Dylan Waldner 0:28:11 15 Greyson Sjoquist 0:34:27

Men 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Kowalw (Minneapolis Bik e Race Club) 1:45:41 2 Jack Baker (Southwest Expre ss) 0:02:24 3 Brett Edgerle 0:05:45 4 Bob Boone (Spring Street S ports) 0:14:02 5 Gary Meader 0:14:37 6 Brad Tennis (Wildside Velo) 0:24:45 7 Mark Muraski (Riverbrook) 0:36:22 DNF Kenneth Ramm (Team WORS) DNF James Cope DNF Timothy Bartylla (Gateway Cycle)

Junior women 15-18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Liz Shull (EXPO Racing) 2:04:52

Junior men 15-18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Labecki (EXPO Racing) 1:39:39 2 Greg Krieger (Team Extreme) 0:02:36 3 Mike Zuiker (Pomps) 0:02:50 4 Mitchell Bogardus (EXPO Racing) 0:02:55 5 Nils Boberg (MNJRC) 0:03:20 6 Luke Baker 0:03:30 7 Dusty Dale (Riverbrook Mome ntum) 0:04:24 8 Dakota Dale (Riverbrook Mome ntum) 0:06:33 9 Cameron Schave (Fond Du Lac Cyclery) 0:08:29 10 Caleb Lenss (EXPO) 0:08:43 11 Casey Hildebrandt (EXPO amount) 0:08:44 12 Myles Beach (EXPO Racing) 0:10:45 13 Chris Harrison (Titletown Flyers) 0:13:35