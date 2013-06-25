Strigel and Schouten win Battle of Camrock
Both riders take second WORS victory of the season
Racing season, just like the weather, is starting to heat up in Wisconsin. The Subaru-sponsored Wisconsin Off-Road Series (WORS) organized its fourth event this past Sunday in Cambridge, Wisconsin with the Battle of CamRock.
Just outside of the state's capital, CamRock Park is a technically challenging course that thrills riders with a variety of obstacles and flowing singletrack. As part of the Dane County Park System, CamRock is located between Milwaukee and Madison, Wisconsin, making a convenient home course for some of the state's fastest athletes.
Abby Strigel (Honey Stinger/ Bontrager) calls this course her home field. She certainly showed racers and spectators alike, this past weekend, that she knows the trails well.
With a lengthy starting climb and a very hot and humid day, the elite women's field had a lot of work to do before hitting the singletrack. Strigel's strategy was to be first into the woods so she would not get held up by anyone in the singletrack she knows so well.
Strigel was joined by Sue Stephens (Grit MTB / Dominos) who came from Harrow, Ontario to try a second year at the Battle of CamRock. Stephens recalled a few crashes in front of her by other elite women that slowed her down a bit. She stated the CamRock was "a true mountain bike course" since it is so full of challenging technical riding. Once she lost sight of Strigel, however, her focus shifted to hanging onto second place. This year was a repeat of 2012 for Stephens who finished second to Strigel last season.
Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/ Specialized) didn't start her race in the thirdposition, but did work her way up to it. With a last minute course change, racers ended up with an extra lap to make up for a section of the race that was removed. Krayer said she had not prepared for an extra climb of the starting hill. But she made the best of the situation and worked her way to a third place finish. This was Krayer's first top three finish of the season.
In the elite men's race, Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima Wheels) put the hammer down for a second consecutive win for his season. Early in the race, Nathan Guerra (Vision Pro Cycling) led the pack. But soon after, Schouten took over in the first place position. Schouten was not going to break away from the pack alone. Corey Stelljes (RACC-Gear Grinder) held close onto Schouten's wheel throughout the race. Stelljes has coached with his teammate and previous WORS overall champ, Brian Matter (RACC/ Trek). His coaching has paid off by landing him on the podium’s second step. Schouten, however, could not be caught as he pulled away in the final lap to widen the gap on Stelljes.
Third place went to Kevin McConnell (Mercy-Specialized) who made the trip to CamRock from Iowa City, Iowa. McConnell and fellow teammates have made several appearances on the WORS podium before. McConnell credits his consistent pace for the third place finish, saying that other riders were having issues with the heat and mechanical failures.
The WORS season continues Sunday, June, 30 with the Red Flint Firecracker in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima Wheels)
|2:00:35
|2
|Corey Stelljes (RACC- Gear Grinder)
|0:00:54
|3
|Kevin McConnell (Mercy-Specialized)
|0:03:02
|4
|Joseph Maloney (KS Energy Services/ Team Wisconsin)
|0:03:31
|5
|Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized)
|0:03:43
|6
|Nathan Guerra (Vision Pro Cycling)
|0:07:24
|7
|Tim Racette (KS Energy Services/ Team Wisconsin)
|0:08:31
|8
|Paul Mumford (Roscoe Village Bikes)
|0:09:09
|9
|Dallas Fowler (Kuhl / Rocky Mountain)
|0:10:04
|10
|Ryan Krayer (Adventure212/Specialized)
|0:10:30
|11
|Jw Miller (Erik's Bikes and Boards)
|0:11:18
|12
|Gabriel Ion (Treadhead Cycling)
|0:11:33
|13
|Tyler Jenema (KUHL RACING)
|0:11:47
|14
|Ted Hanes (Fond du Lac Cyclery)
|0:12:59
|15
|Matt Silvia (Roscoe Village Bikes p/b Virtu)
|0:13:10
|16
|Aaron Robnett (Iowa City Cycling Club)
|0:15:09
|17
|Michael Hemme (Roscoe Village Bikes)
|0:15:15
|18
|Michael Michetti (LAPT)
|0:15:41
|19
|Lee Unwin
|0:16:19
|20
|Vincent Steger (Erik's Bikes and Boards)
|0:16:26
|21
|John Shull
|0:16:38
|22
|Bill Nigh (Team Pedal Moraine)
|0:17:01
|23
|Bryan Frazier (Adventure 212/Specialized)
|0:17:57
|24
|Kyle Russ
|0:18:20
|25
|David Bender (JVC/Michael's Cycle)
|0:18:24
|26
|Scott Neperud (Magnus)
|0:18:54
|27
|Greg Jones
|0:19:56
|28
|Cory Samz (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)
|0:20:06
|29
|Ben Senkerik (Wheel & Sprocket/Vision)
|0:20:42
|30
|Dan Ajer (GDVL)
|0:21:08
|31
|Matthew Riley
|0:21:20
|32
|Eric Stull (Team 360 / Laxvelo)
|0:21:46
|33
|John Wypiszinski (Titletown Flyers)
|0:22:18
|34
|Michael Humpal (Specialized Regional)
|0:23:52
|35
|Noah Marcus (Greenstreet Velo)
|0:24:47
|36
|Carlos Haeckel (Alterra Coffee Team W&S)
|0:26:14
|37
|James Ye (Tuxedo Thunder)
|0:27:23
|38
|Steve Schafer (Village-Verdigris Cycling Team)
|0:27:45
|39
|Tony Wagner (Sheboygan Bicycle Co)
|0:29:35
|40
|Michael Anderson (Schwag)
|0:29:52
|41
|Jose Barraza
|0:31:12
|42
|Jimmy Toombs (Erik's Bike and Boards)
|0:33:25
|43
|David Poulton (Activator Cycling Club)
|0:34:49
|44
|Brad Dash (ABD)
|0:35:06
|45
|Michael E. Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelmen)
|0:35:10
|46
|Karl Tillman (Team 360 / LAX Velo)
|0:36:36
|47
|Jess Kruchoski (Wheel & Sprocket Delafield)
|0:38:39
|48
|Michael Norton (JVC Michaels Cycles)
|0:40:44
|49
|Tim Jennings (Element Mobile/Brings)
|0:41:42
|50
|John Brown
|0:47:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Abigail Strigel (Honey Stinger / Bontrager)
|1:44:36
|2
|Sue Stephens (Grit MTB / Dominos)
|0:03:21
|3
|Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized)
|0:06:36
|4
|April Morgan (Foundry Cycles)
|0:09:03
|5
|Alison Reitter (Magnus)
|0:13:46
|6
|Sarah Agena (Twin 6 ys)
|0:15:49
|7
|Lori Sable (Team 65? / W&S)
|0:16:44
|8
|EMILY ROBNETT (Iowa City Cycling Club)
|0:20:48
|9
|Jeanne Hornak (Wheel & Sprocket Vision)
|0:25:15
|10
|Darcy Sanford (ICCC)
|0:29:50
|11
|Evelyn Johnson (2 Rivers)
|0:37:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Josey Weik (ISCORP)
|1:40:44
|2
|Fletcher Arlen (Team Magnus)
|0:00:50
|3
|Gavin Haley (ISCORP)
|0:01:50
|4
|Parker McColl (Midwest Devo)
|0:03:54
|5
|Ian Haupt (My Wife Inc)
|0:03:57
|6
|Connor McColl (Midwest Devo)
|0:11:58
|7
|Mitchell Bratz (Sprocketz Bike Shop)
|0:14:30
|8
|Andrew Senderhauf (Wheel and Sprocket)
|0:27:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Swartz (Junior Dropouts)
|1:16:48
|2
|Corrie Osborne (Team Extreme)
|0:02:32
|3
|Sarah Huang (Energy Twenty16)
|0:03:59
|4
|Rachael Jensen (RACC p/b Geargrinder)
|0:09:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dwight Ingalls (Vision Wheel + Sprocket)
|1:28:32
|2
|Terry Prewitt (Attitude Sports)
|0:00:13
|3
|Joel Patenaude (Silent Sports)
|0:01:59
|4
|Steven Dimmick
|0:13:44
|5
|Matt Kamphuis (Trek Midwest Team)
|0:17:43
|6
|Andrew Peterson (Iowa City Cycling Club)
|0:19:25
|7
|Timothy Willcox (Magnus)
|0:20:29
|8
|Jereme Noffke
|0:22:13
|9
|Rodney Moon (Bikes Limited)
|0:22:49
|10
|Christopher Gabrielson (Twin Six Baraboo Shares)
|0:24:25
|11
|Rob Neff (Honey Stinger)
|0:27:15
|12
|Gregory Taylor (Gregory Taylor Massage)
|0:32:58
|13
|Jesse Jaehnig (Bikes Limited)
|0:33:24
|14
|Jeff Steckbauer (Rib Mnt Cycles)
|0:38:54
|15
|Lowell Johnson
|0:39:45
|16
|Matthew Prest (5 Nines)
|0:43:05
|17
|Marty Leum (Bikes Limited/Scenic Concepts)
|0:45:07
|18
|Jon Holcomb (Bikes Ltd/Scenic Concepts)
|0:46:50
|19
|Brian Benson (Bikes LTD / Scenic Concepts)
|0:53:58
|20
|Jeff Dullard (Geoffs Bike + Ski)
|0:56:21
|21
|Kyle Bradt
|1:18:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Heather Stelljes (Vander Kitten)
|1:19:19
|2
|tricia Fleischer (Kinky Llama Racing)
|0:03:11
|3
|April Dombrowski (SixFifty/Wheel Sprocket)
|0:04:13
|4
|Mary Hable (Alterra)
|0:05:13
|5
|Eve-Marie Walter (Muddy Cup)
|0:05:54
|6
|Sondra Klipp (Janesville Velo Club)
|0:05:58
|7
|Emily Osowski (Element Mobile)
|0:07:20
|8
|Wendy Gaddey (Alberto's)
|0:08:16
|9
|Jenaiya Stolper (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)
|0:14:42
|10
|Jennifer Whitedog (Bikes Limited Scenic Concepts)
|0:18:06
|11
|Rhienna Jensen (Broken Spoke Cycling Team)
|0:21:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danny Sonnentag (Wolfpackk)
|1:43:52
|2
|Ben Wizner (Team 360 / LAX Velo)
|0:01:31
|3
|Joe Lintl (Trek)
|0:01:48
|4
|Seth Eckert (Trek Midwest Team)
|0:02:02
|5
|Jeff Bender (Bluebear Outside)
|0:02:42
|6
|Fred Hubley
|0:02:53
|7
|Brett May (All Spoked Up-Vision)
|0:03:26
|8
|Bill Burkholder
|0:03:29
|9
|Micah Moran (Trek Midwest)
|0:03:46
|10
|Tristan Brown (TIMEX)
|0:03:56
|11
|Mikey Verhagen (KS Energy / Team Wisconsin)
|0:04:00
|12
|Jarrod Kerkhoff (Michaels Cycles)
|0:04:14
|13
|Paul-Brian McInerney (Roscoe Village Bike Racing)
|0:04:17
|14
|Todd Gillihan
|0:04:29
|15
|Christopher Schmidt (Treadheads)
|0:05:02
|16
|John Riley (Trek)
|0:05:12
|17
|David Carew (Wheel & Sprocket)
|0:05:27
|18
|Chris Fellows (J&R Cycles)
|0:05:38
|19
|Jeremy Ostrowski (PSIMET Racing)
|0:05:40
|20
|Austin Warner (Roscoe Village Bike Racing)
|0:05:53
|21
|Benjamin Anderson (Iowa City Cycling Club)
|0:06:00
|22
|Shane Semrow (WORS)
|0:06:26
|23
|Brandon Teske (Titletown Flyer)
|0:07:06
|24
|Jason Gibson (Gear n Up)
|0:07:33
|25
|Martin Reza
|0:07:36
|26
|Michael Hartzell (Trek Midwest Team)
|0:07:43
|27
|Richard Schick (HTFU Racing / 5 Nines)
|0:08:17
|28
|Mark Cole (Adventure212/Specialized)
|0:08:34
|29
|Marek Kulesza (Treadhead Cycling)
|0:08:50
|30
|Sean Shields (Pedal Moraine)
|0:09:03
|31
|Phil Fluegel (JVC Michaels Cycles)
|0:09:25
|32
|Dan Hanson (Erik's Bike Shop)
|0:09:38
|33
|Edward Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelmen)
|0:09:41
|34
|Geoff Perrill (ICCC)
|0:09:47
|35
|Chuck Girkins (Wadez Bike Shop)
|0:09:53
|36
|Paul Roltgen (Brazen Dropouts)
|0:10:19
|37
|Billy Graef (Team Velocause)
|0:10:26
|38
|Michael Frasier (New Pi)
|0:10:34
|39
|David Studner (Trek Midwest Team)
|0:10:43
|40
|Patrick Flannery (5 Nines)
|0:10:51
|41
|Mitchell Dreher (Team Pedal Moraine)
|0:11:04
|42
|Tyler Welnak (Vision / Wheel & Sprocket)
|0:11:07
|43
|Mark Morgan (Brazen Dropouts Cycling Team)
|0:11:27
|44
|Scott Howse (Kegels)
|0:11:30
|45
|Mike Sherven (Bikes Limited)
|0:11:54
|46
|Carl Morse (Sixfifty)
|0:12:35
|47
|Jason Balden (KS Energy Team WI Racing)
|0:12:37
|48
|Kyle Abernathy
|0:12:43
|49
|Michael Carney (Flatlandia)
|0:12:45
|50
|Ross Lemke (Team Pedal Moraine)
|0:12:57
|51
|Christopher Richmond (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)
|0:13:16
|52
|Jason Bleedorn
|0:13:16
|53
|Cory Marty (Magnus)
|0:13:55
|54
|Terry Harron (Wildside Velo)
|0:14:07
|55
|Sean Miller (Janesville Velo Club)
|0:14:12
|56
|Dan Szczepanski (BelGioioso/Titletown Flyers)
|0:14:28
|57
|Eric Holm (Half Acre Cycling)
|0:14:44
|58
|Don Slickman
|0:14:56
|59
|Tony Lemke (Lemke Worldwide Racing)
|0:15:15
|60
|Robert Schlegel (JVC / Michaels Cycles)
|0:15:31
|61
|Robert Kohl (RJP Racing)
|0:16:01
|62
|Brian Paterson (Team AttakTiks)
|0:16:06
|63
|Neil Jurgella (Erik's Bike Shop)
|0:16:08
|64
|Matthew Paterson (Team AttakTiks)
|0:16:10
|65
|Brian Bentler
|0:16:18
|66
|Anthony Ferrara (T6 / Rudy Project)
|0:16:33
|67
|Patrick Dowd (Toova Tech CDC)
|0:17:16
|68
|Scott Nyland (Magnus)
|0:17:22
|69
|Jose Rodriguez (Wounded Warrior Project)
|0:17:43
|70
|Andrew Jennings (Element Mobile/Brings)
|0:18:27
|71
|Dan Tavela (Treadhead Cycling)
|0:19:07
|72
|Jason Ruesch (Rib Mountain Cycle)
|0:19:39
|73
|Thomas Kabacinski (XXX Racing)
|0:20:42
|74
|Kyle Williams (Iowa City Cycling Club)
|0:23:06
|75
|Mark Adams (Magnus)
|0:25:37
|76
|Gary Bender (Blue Blue)
|0:25:39
|77
|Kent Jenema (PenInsula Pharmacy. Ace)
|0:28:34
|78
|Sean Bocher
|0:33:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Harold
|1:20:00
|2
|Scott Hoyer
|0:00:02
|3
|Preston Bernsteen
|0:00:08
|4
|Alex Bedinghaus
|0:00:14
|5
|Chris Tamborino
|0:00:17
|6
|Aivis Lindems
|0:00:24
|7
|Jim Baraglia
|0:00:26
|8
|Nathan Schneeberger
|0:00:58
|9
|Darrell Scheppman
|0:01:05
|10
|Sam Foos
|0:01:08
|11
|Caleb Swartz
|0:01:11
|12
|Nolan Steig
|0:01:26
|13
|Josh Valen
|0:01:27
|14
|Chris Brown
|0:02:09
|15
|Chris Roddick
|0:02:24
|16
|Payson Partridge
|0:02:29
|17
|Aaron Roecker
|0:02:32
|18
|Michael Gregor
|0:02:36
|19
|Ted Kretzmann
|0:02:38
|20
|Christopher Metzler
|0:02:52
|21
|Andy Summers
|0:03:00
|22
|Brendan George
|0:03:00
|23
|Zachary Geyer
|0:03:37
|24
|Patrick Scheibel
|0:04:09
|25
|Josh Wood
|0:04:23
|26
|Bob Benedum
|0:04:24
|27
|Dain Trittau
|0:04:26
|28
|Erik Beckman
|0:04:26
|29
|Josh Kruit
|0:04:40
|30
|Jesse Darley
|0:04:49
|31
|David Bowers
|0:04:52
|32
|Larry Hipps
|0:05:01
|33
|Rusty Daines
|0:05:08
|34
|Mark Cheyne
|0:05:13
|35
|Justin Fredricks
|0:05:15
|36
|Rich Baumgarten
|0:05:16
|37
|Ken Bozych
|0:05:18
|38
|Nathan Gayeski
|0:05:19
|39
|Ben Leach
|0:05:37
|40
|William Ringenoldus
|0:05:47
|41
|Ryan Lueth
|0:05:54
|42
|Andrew Douglass
|0:06:17
|43
|David Dokman
|0:06:19
|44
|Robert Zimmerman
|0:06:27
|45
|Edward Piontek
|0:06:35
|46
|John Ryan
|0:06:36
|47
|Bradley Boettcher
|0:06:49
|48
|Michael Owens
|0:06:51
|49
|Don Heckel
|0:07:00
|50
|Roy Bailey
|0:07:01
|51
|Jonathan Wollner
|0:07:01
|52
|Kyle Schmit
|0:07:03
|53
|Nate Knowles
|0:07:09
|54
|Randall Koplin
|0:07:09
|55
|Tyler Byrnes
|0:07:10
|56
|Ernie Huerta
|0:07:11
|57
|Andrew Wadle
|0:07:14
|58
|Buckley Birkholz
|0:07:15
|59
|Christopher Osborne
|0:07:16
|60
|Ashley Anderson
|0:07:22
|61
|Jeremy Drake
|0:07:29
|62
|David McCollum
|0:07:29
|63
|Michael Rundell
|0:07:30
|64
|Wade Flisram
|0:07:32
|65
|Philip Birschbach
|0:07:49
|66
|Dan Lucking
|0:07:52
|67
|Anders Ahlberg
|0:08:12
|68
|Joe Vanderpuy
|0:08:13
|69
|Jody Arlen
|70
|Nick Low
|0:08:15
|71
|Matthew Tucker
|0:08:24
|72
|Paul Warloski
|0:08:25
|73
|Blake Schraft
|0:08:39
|74
|Dave Reich
|0:08:41
|75
|Ron Smith
|0:08:43
|76
|Ben Lasecki
|0:08:47
|77
|Jeff Schneider
|0:09:04
|78
|Jeffrey Hatton
|0:09:11
|79
|James Grenier
|0:09:23
|80
|Michael Bottum
|0:09:25
|81
|Samuel Spende
|0:09:28
|82
|Bill Selbig
|0:09:29
|83
|Casey Griesemer
|0:09:33
|84
|Jimmy Parman
|0:09:40
|85
|Steve Cummins
|0:09:41
|86
|Kevin Lisowe
|0:09:47
|87
|Steve Reichel
|0:09:48
|88
|Mark Scotch
|0:10:03
|89
|Dale Crowell
|0:10:09
|90
|Gerald Sorce
|0:10:11
|91
|Troy Sable
|0:10:20
|92
|Don Freitag
|0:10:24
|93
|Mike Heenan
|0:10:35
|94
|Aaron McGinnis
|0:10:38
|95
|Marcin Czaicki
|0:10:45
|96
|Joseph Tavano
|0:10:54
|97
|Ruben Valdez
|0:11:33
|98
|Jeff Wren
|0:11:33
|99
|Matt Malloy
|0:11:59
|100
|Frank Strong
|0:12:01
|101
|Kerry Gonzalez
|0:12:06
|102
|Thom Hineline
|0:12:09
|103
|Steve Hoppman
|0:12:13
|104
|Brad Tennis
|0:12:17
|105
|Cory Spaetti
|0:12:17
|106
|Steve Kapaun
|0:12:31
|107
|Mark Badger
|0:12:35
|108
|Paul Baltus
|0:13:07
|109
|Chris Lopez
|0:13:15
|110
|Warren Fowler
|0:13:20
|111
|Todd Schmidt
|0:13:34
|112
|Bryan Scheel
|0:13:36
|113
|Jesse Kruit
|0:13:38
|114
|Jim Steig
|0:13:40
|115
|Andrew Richter
|0:13:56
|116
|Kyle Hierlmeier
|0:14:05
|117
|Ross Bomber
|0:14:07
|118
|Paul Westberg
|0:14:43
|119
|Brad Giesel
|0:14:56
|120
|Steve Ericksen
|0:15:05
|121
|Dean Kahl
|0:15:33
|122
|Mike Mennenoh
|0:15:36
|123
|Darrin Kolka
|0:15:41
|124
|Scott Palmersheim
|0:15:48
|125
|Keith Westendorf
|0:15:51
|126
|Jay Gunderson
|0:16:00
|127
|David Dewitt
|0:16:13
|128
|Jim Splittgerber
|0:16:21
|129
|Jim Feuerstein
|0:16:24
|130
|Justin Schroeter
|0:16:27
|131
|James Day
|0:16:38
|132
|Jesse Steinhoff
|0:16:46
|133
|Demetrius Banks
|0:17:03
|134
|Isaiah Schwinn
|0:17:05
|135
|Stephen Wadle
|0:17:17
|136
|Brad Jorsch
|0:17:19
|137
|John Gretzinger
|0:17:57
|138
|Ben Bartling
|0:18:03
|139
|Aaron Sirko
|0:18:07
|140
|Emmanuel, Jr. Tinga
|0:18:15
|141
|Dennis Malmanger
|0:18:28
|142
|Jeff Glessing
|0:18:33
|143
|Hunter Gosda
|0:18:39
|144
|David Diamond
|0:18:48
|145
|Rich Mennenoh
|0:18:51
|146
|Jerry Leair
|0:19:12
|147
|Josh Rupnow
|0:19:23
|148
|Mike Brauer
|0:19:30
|149
|Nicholas Armstrong
|0:19:32
|150
|Nathan Zinzow
|0:19:54
|151
|Robert Groshek
|0:20:00
|152
|Scott Ward
|0:20:12
|153
|Randy Snyder
|0:20:15
|154
|John Senkerik
|0:20:35
|155
|Bret Bassi
|0:20:41
|156
|Dirk Racine
|0:20:52
|157
|Brad Swenson
|0:20:55
|158
|Michael Gordon
|0:21:00
|159
|Greg Hewitt
|0:21:11
|160
|Nate Andrews
|0:21:17
|161
|Robert Flicek
|0:21:36
|162
|Mike Sherman
|0:21:43
|163
|Cory Nelson
|0:22:28
|164
|Larry Reimer
|0:22:42
|165
|Frank Sniadajewski
|0:22:57
|166
|Albert Weigel
|0:23:15
|167
|James Mistark
|0:23:24
|168
|Scott Foate
|0:23:31
|169
|Kent Kallsen
|0:23:47
|170
|Kenneth Pearson
|0:23:51
|171
|Jamie Bloomquist
|0:24:10
|172
|Ben Agnew
|0:24:30
|173
|William Benton
|0:24:33
|174
|Joseph Kuckuk
|0:24:53
|175
|Kevin Schmitt
|0:25:16
|176
|Brian Brown
|0:25:29
|177
|Jeff Sweet
|0:26:05
|178
|John Wrycza
|0:26:58
|179
|Matt Pakula
|0:27:01
|180
|Frank Lobello
|0:28:09
|181
|Mark Szudrowitz
|0:28:41
|182
|Elginn Cordes
|0:29:36
|183
|Phillip Means
|0:29:47
|184
|Adam Dowling
|0:31:27
|185
|Chris Kemble
|0:31:35
|186
|Travis Schirpke
|0:31:35
|187
|Andrew Schirpke
|0:32:04
|188
|Steve Manthe
|0:33:16
|189
|Max Fischer
|0:33:56
|190
|Matt Knowles
|0:34:07
|191
|Matthew Forst
|0:34:28
|192
|Troy Olm
|0:35:17
|193
|Ron Kapaun
|0:36:31
|194
|Erick Braaksma
|0:37:26
|195
|Alex Imhoff
|0:42:25
|196
|Ryan Lueth
|0:42:39
|197
|Robert Langlois
|0:44:13
|198
|Dave Dahlman
|0:46:11
|199
|Patton Neuser
|0:47:34
|200
|Michael Kaspar
|0:47:51
|201
|Kevin Knutson
|0:52:27
|202
|Brett Werner
|0:58:13
|203
|Thomas Silbernagel
|0:58:48
|204
|David Cunningham
|1:04:46
|205
|Ben Kraus
|1:06:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|April Beard
|1:28:17
|2
|Megan Stelljes
|0:00:59
|3
|Monica Markvardsen
|0:01:10
|4
|Niki Soderberg
|0:01:22
|5
|Sydney Guagliardo
|0:02:20
|6
|Terra Nicklas
|0:04:30
|7
|Nicole Falk
|0:08:37
|8
|Nancy Heymann
|0:09:13
|9
|Emily Hoesly
|0:09:59
|10
|Helmy Tennis
|0:12:00
|11
|Marie Couris
|0:12:15
|12
|Linda Baehmann
|0:12:53
|13
|Rachel Drake
|0:13:31
|14
|Emily Keon
|0:13:49
|15
|Martha Moody
|0:13:53
|16
|Lynne Senkerik
|0:14:08
|17
|Jennifer Weber
|0:14:17
|18
|Marlo Vercauteren
|0:18:58
|19
|Kelli Piotrowski
|0:18:59
|20
|Amy Ancheta
|0:20:26
|21
|Brenda Zimmermann Thorpe
|0:23:37
|22
|Heather Jazdzewski
|0:24:12
|23
|Sarah Richter
|0:29:07
|24
|Pam Piotrowski
|0:31:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johnny Hudson
|0:49:21
|2
|Mark Norton
|0:02:41
|3
|Justin Wentworth
|0:04:03
|4
|Daniel Feldmann
|0:04:39
|5
|Rick Dwyer
|0:05:50
|6
|Scott Trierweiler
|0:06:09
|7
|Jacob Ahles
|0:07:26
|8
|Scott Zimmerman
|0:07:27
|9
|Cole McDicken
|0:07:34
|10
|Matt O'Donnell
|0:07:43
|11
|Andrew Feldmann
|0:07:47
|12
|Brandon Smith
|0:07:53
|13
|Alex Harris
|0:07:55
|14
|Arthur O'Neil
|0:08:11
|15
|Daniel Gretzinger
|0:08:14
|16
|John Granger
|0:08:33
|17
|Ryan Svainsvoll
|0:08:36
|18
|Mason Skudlarek
|0:09:05
|19
|Stone Vanamerongen
|0:09:06
|20
|Noah Agata
|0:09:14
|21
|Mitch Clark
|0:09:16
|22
|Ryan Drake
|0:09:17
|23
|Alex Bien
|0:09:40
|24
|Daniel Taitt
|0:10:03
|25
|Nick Desrochers
|0:10:10
|26
|Matt Keon
|0:10:20
|27
|Cody Tesch
|0:10:26
|28
|Aaron Frink
|0:10:29
|29
|Cory Desrochers
|0:10:30
|30
|Shawn Laplante
|0:10:32
|31
|Michael Dutczak
|0:10:35
|32
|Andrew Conley
|0:10:37
|33
|Greg Spende
|0:10:54
|34
|Shane Armstrong
|0:10:55
|35
|Jack Niewold
|0:11:08
|36
|Joseph Stader
|0:11:11
|37
|Jason Baer
|0:11:14
|38
|Curt Emerson
|0:11:24
|39
|Dylan Zurfluh
|0:11:28
|40
|Mark Hanson
|0:11:29
|41
|Brad Sippel
|0:11:29
|42
|Rowan Norman
|0:11:31
|43
|Ryan Cooley
|0:11:31
|44
|Jack Jones
|0:11:47
|45
|Brandon Barrigas
|0:11:50
|46
|Megan Senderhauf
|0:11:50
|47
|Zachary Hurst
|0:11:59
|48
|Mike Desrochers
|0:12:01
|49
|Eric Buda
|0:12:03
|50
|Calhan Norman
|0:12:08
|51
|Eric Paulos
|0:12:09
|52
|Derrick Reinke
|0:12:09
|53
|Lee Sensenbrenner
|0:12:20
|54
|Christopher Besaw
|0:12:21
|55
|Alex Taitt
|0:12:26
|56
|Mark Eben
|0:12:53
|57
|Brian Hennig
|0:13:03
|58
|Mitchell Dutczak
|0:13:12
|59
|Alex Halfman
|0:13:13
|60
|Kyle Suratte
|0:13:16
|61
|Jack Pabst
|0:13:42
|62
|Daniel Kelley
|0:13:43
|63
|Jack Davies
|0:13:56
|64
|Donald Howell
|0:14:08
|65
|Chase Osborne
|0:14:22
|66
|Justin Anderson
|0:14:23
|67
|Chris Wilkes
|0:14:34
|68
|William Darling
|0:14:42
|69
|Steve Welk
|0:14:43
|70
|Greg Niles
|0:14:44
|71
|Brian James
|0:14:47
|72
|Loren Beyer
|0:14:48
|73
|Alex Zhu
|0:15:00
|74
|Brian Ethridge
|0:15:03
|75
|Matthew Plewa
|0:15:08
|76
|John Norman
|0:15:22
|77
|Dylan Eggebrecht
|0:15:22
|78
|Robert Schwenke
|0:15:25
|79
|Piermario Bertolotto
|0:15:30
|80
|Jason Knapp
|0:15:31
|81
|Phil Peterson
|0:15:36
|82
|Matthew Kletti
|0:15:36
|83
|Kyle Busse
|0:15:57
|84
|Jeremy Condon
|0:15:58
|85
|Roger Ness
|0:16:05
|86
|Christopher Bacarella
|0:16:17
|87
|Mark Kessenich
|0:16:19
|88
|Brian Smith
|0:16:37
|89
|Shane Holcomb
|0:16:48
|90
|Chris Endres
|0:16:50
|91
|Owen Reich
|0:17:01
|92
|Shannon Chapwesk
|0:17:07
|93
|Tim Liepert
|0:17:22
|94
|Alex Revelo
|0:17:22
|95
|Charles Kloppenburg
|0:17:37
|96
|Bradley Lahner
|0:17:56
|97
|Andrew McDicken
|0:18:10
|98
|Bill Lamay
|0:18:15
|99
|Gregg Schutt
|0:18:16
|100
|Nate Piotrowski
|0:18:30
|101
|Doug Rodenkirch
|0:18:38
|102
|Zack Kargel
|0:18:41
|103
|Elliot Schneider
|0:18:42
|104
|Tad Bruckner
|0:18:55
|105
|Chris Osborne
|0:19:04
|106
|Chris Criddle
|0:19:05
|107
|Nicholas Konetzke
|0:19:06
|108
|Joe Halfman
|0:19:09
|109
|Dorian McFarlane
|0:19:13
|110
|Eric Wickenkauf
|111
|Joel Stolfus
|0:19:25
|112
|Jeff Mathis
|0:19:35
|113
|David McFadden
|0:19:39
|114
|David Welsch
|0:19:59
|115
|Keith Eggebrecht
|0:20:05
|116
|Stephen Bloch
|0:20:08
|117
|William Rosenthal
|0:20:13
|118
|Steve Walker
|0:20:27
|119
|David Powell
|0:20:36
|120
|Demetrio Velazco
|0:20:41
|121
|Jason Huff
|0:20:43
|122
|Galen Steve
|0:20:50
|123
|Matthew Johnson
|0:20:52
|124
|Paul Langenberg
|0:20:57
|125
|Thomas Vita Jr.
|0:21:38
|126
|Steve Caron
|0:21:39
|127
|Kyle Jefcik
|0:21:55
|128
|Dennis Klinkert
|0:21:59
|129
|Dariusz Zamorski
|0:22:09
|130
|Stephen Prosen
|0:22:11
|131
|Mike Wilkes
|0:22:17
|132
|Reo Owens
|0:22:38
|133
|Steve Slocum
|0:22:42
|134
|Greg Mann
|0:22:57
|135
|Colin Erskine
|0:23:09
|136
|Kurt Baehmann
|0:23:23
|137
|Jeffrey Schwinn
|0:23:35
|138
|James Simmons
|0:23:53
|139
|William Van Huis
|0:23:54
|140
|Scott Niemi
|0:24:56
|141
|Dale Juedes
|0:25:20
|142
|Michael Hjortness
|0:25:57
|143
|Tim Black
|0:26:08
|144
|Brandon Verbrugge
|0:26:14
|145
|Robert Enright
|0:26:24
|146
|Robert Paschke
|0:26:52
|147
|Jason Spring
|0:27:05
|148
|Greg Niles
|0:27:56
|149
|Adam Clausen
|0:28:01
|150
|Paul McDowell
|0:28:05
|151
|Chris Sippel
|0:28:25
|152
|Bruce Parker
|0:28:37
|153
|Adam Fleming
|0:28:37
|154
|Dave Kinnamon
|0:29:23
|155
|Joe Woelfle
|0:29:53
|156
|Ryan Jackson
|0:30:24
|157
|Jerry Attere
|0:31:04
|158
|Jack Koprowski
|0:31:28
|159
|Ricky Almaguer
|0:33:06
|160
|Grant Slocum
|0:33:44
|161
|Alex Pieper
|0:33:59
|162
|Dakota Smith
|0:34:12
|163
|Peter Walton
|0:34:39
|164
|Collin Kraus
|0:34:50
|165
|Nicholas Kujala
|0:35:03
|166
|Grey Rankin
|0:35:29
|167
|Christian Rodriguez
|0:35:31
|168
|Nolan Kraus
|0:35:58
|169
|Jarrod Stokes
|0:36:14
|170
|Casey Grapsas
|0:36:50
|171
|Don Boguanske
|0:37:51
|172
|Dushan Stevich
|0:38:23
|173
|Daniel Rico
|0:42:42
|174
|David Berres
|0:44:16
|175
|Glenn Aavang
|0:44:34
|176
|Javier Leiva
|0:48:30
|177
|Derrill Peters
|0:50:48
|178
|Tom Reppen
|1:00:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arianna Schafer
|1:01:28
|2
|Carmen Rademacher
|0:01:15
|3
|Christina Flisram
|0:02:27
|4
|Susie McGinnity
|0:03:29
|5
|Jennifer Froh Kessenich
|0:04:50
|6
|Charity Desrochers
|0:04:53
|7
|Candace Stohs-Krause
|0:07:13
|8
|Allison Pieper
|0:07:21
|9
|Trisha Casey
|0:07:27
|10
|Tara Michalski
|0:09:18
|11
|Janis Heifner
|0:09:58
|12
|Stephanie Bedford
|0:10:25
|13
|Marcy Wentworth
|0:10:50
|14
|Amy Dykema
|0:13:28
|15
|Laura Granger
|0:13:46
|16
|Marilee Collier
|0:14:02
|17
|Kim Biedermann
|0:15:34
|18
|Molly Desrochers
|0:17:24
|19
|Juanita Woulf
|0:21:19
|20
|Jeannie Ryan
|0:21:31
|21
|Emelye Sturges
|0:24:41
|22
|Mimi Frawley
|0:25:14
|23
|April Knudson
|0:28:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daxton Mock
|0:28:10
|2
|Jackson Jennings
|0:00:32
|3
|Christian Pieper
|0:01:04
|4
|Hunter Schmitt
|0:01:10
|5
|Sam Komoroske
|0:02:20
|6
|Emma Osborne
|0:04:43
|7
|Jonah Whitedog
|0:04:49
|8
|Skyler Schmitt
|0:05:00
|9
|Andrew Ostrowski
|0:05:23
|10
|Kaden Hodgeman
|0:05:26
|11
|Quentin Lochner
|0:05:36
|12
|Camden Jackson
|0:05:55
|13
|Porter Thorpe
|0:06:02
|14
|Danny Schnura
|0:06:11
|15
|Nick Niemi
|0:06:12
|16
|Mason Huff
|0:06:34
|17
|Ben Komoroske
|0:06:35
|18
|Kaleb Moore
|0:06:43
|19
|Mason Newman
|0:07:04
|20
|Connor Grosch
|0:07:04
|21
|Dylan Waldner
|0:07:48
|22
|Zachary Fischer
|0:07:49
|23
|Kevin Woletz
|0:08:18
|24
|Sam Walters
|0:08:20
|25
|Liam Cate
|0:08:20
|26
|Dwight Eben
|0:09:04
|27
|Nickolas Duhm
|0:09:07
|28
|Karl John Tillman
|0:09:25
|29
|Katy McDicken
|0:09:30
|30
|Josh Caron
|0:09:39
|31
|John Schmidt
|0:09:53
|32
|Griffin May
|0:09:54
|33
|Leah Fletcher
|0:09:54
|34
|Reed May
|0:09:55
|35
|Stephan Liepert
|0:09:55
|36
|Lorissa Thorpe
|0:10:12
|37
|Brody Endres
|0:10:15
|38
|Austin Peterson
|0:10:27
|39
|Ike Bedford
|0:10:43
|40
|Collin Neuser
|0:10:49
|41
|Jack Spende
|0:10:50
|42
|Lucas Fletcher
|0:11:14
|43
|Samuel Keon
|0:11:16
|44
|McKenna Dwyer
|0:11:29
|45
|Benjamin Eben
|0:11:39
|46
|Preston Kohl
|0:11:54
|47
|Jacob Mork
|0:12:05
|48
|Emory Hutchens
|0:12:08
|49
|Sam Hansen
|0:12:23
|50
|Daniel Brown
|0:12:24
|51
|Katherine Schafer
|0:12:30
|52
|Elliot Harold
|0:12:36
|53
|Burue Warren
|0:12:47
|54
|Max Bailey
|0:13:02
|55
|Justin Munzur
|0:13:48
|56
|Brennan Cate
|0:13:48
|57
|Brian Hatton
|0:14:28
|58
|Julia Whitedog
|0:15:26
|59
|Antonia Gengler
|0:15:31
|60
|Andrew Vant Hoff
|0:15:36
|61
|Caleb McDowell
|0:15:44
|62
|Lucca Svaldi
|0:16:08
|63
|Nicholas Sapp
|0:16:29
|64
|Kendra Schmitt
|0:16:53
|65
|Alison Roltgen
|0:17:06
|66
|Nick Georges
|0:17:16
|67
|Sebastian Armstrong
|0:17:30
|68
|Colin Knowles
|0:17:32
|69
|Alex Gordon
|0:17:50
|70
|Jordan Groshek
|0:17:53
|71
|Trey Laudolff
|0:17:55
|72
|Erin Davis
|0:18:18
|73
|Alex Kinnamon
|0:18:18
|74
|Asa Guerra
|0:18:29
|75
|Brooklyn Waldner
|0:19:12
|76
|Oliver Gautier
|0:19:23
|77
|Nick Koprowski
|0:20:43
|78
|Will Knowles
|0:21:44
|79
|Kylie Krayer
|0:23:07
|80
|Claire Kaiser
|0:23:19
|81
|Max Royston
|0:23:28
|82
|Gavin Black
|0:24:02
|83
|Lauren Duhm
|0:25:11
|84
|Cole Rollins
|0:26:52
|85
|Julian Rodriguez
|0:27:47
|86
|Aryana Knudson
|0:28:54
|87
|Larissa Georges
|0:29:30
|88
|Kirsten Waldner
|0:30:08
|89
|Taylor Jennings
|0:30:16
|90
|Oscar Phillips
|0:32:54
|91
|Tanner Hutchens
|0:34:23
|92
|Thatcher Werner
|0:34:44
|93
|Kevin Hatton
|0:36:50
|94
|Brooke Schmidt
|0:41:32
|95
|Owen Roltgen
|0:44:25
|96
|Richard O'Brien
|0:44:29
|97
|Sydney Criddle
|0:44:34
|98
|Tyler O'Brien
|0:44:37
|99
|Kory Tofte
|0:45:36
|100
|Christophe Hughes
|0:51:54
