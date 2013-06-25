Trending

Strigel and Schouten win Battle of Camrock

Both riders take second WORS victory of the season

Image 1 of 6

Abby Strigel (Honey Stinger/Bontrager) takes the lead into the woods

Abby Strigel (Honey Stinger/Bontrager) takes the lead into the woods
(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Image 2 of 6

Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/ Specialized) works her way up to third

Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/ Specialized) works her way up to third
(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Image 3 of 6

Sue Stephens (Grit MTB/Dominos) races for the finish

Sue Stephens (Grit MTB/Dominos) races for the finish
(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Image 4 of 6

Kevin McConnell (Mercy-Specialized) chases down the leaders

Kevin McConnell (Mercy-Specialized) chases down the leaders
(Image credit: TJ Harron)
Image 5 of 6

Corey Stelljes (RACC-Gear Grinder) holds onto second place

Corey Stelljes (RACC-Gear Grinder) holds onto second place
(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Image 6 of 6

Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima Wheels) leads through the singletrack

Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima Wheels) leads through the singletrack
(Image credit: TJ Harron)

Racing season, just like the weather, is starting to heat up in Wisconsin. The Subaru-sponsored Wisconsin Off-Road Series (WORS) organized its fourth event this past Sunday in Cambridge, Wisconsin with the Battle of CamRock.

Just outside of the state's capital, CamRock Park is a technically challenging course that thrills riders with a variety of obstacles and flowing singletrack. As part of the Dane County Park System, CamRock is located between Milwaukee and Madison, Wisconsin, making a convenient home course for some of the state's fastest athletes.

Abby Strigel (Honey Stinger/ Bontrager) calls this course her home field. She certainly showed racers and spectators alike, this past weekend, that she knows the trails well.

With a lengthy starting climb and a very hot and humid day, the elite women's field had a lot of work to do before hitting the singletrack. Strigel's strategy was to be first into the woods so she would not get held up by anyone in the singletrack she knows so well.

Strigel was joined by Sue Stephens (Grit MTB / Dominos) who came from Harrow, Ontario to try a second year at the Battle of CamRock. Stephens recalled a few crashes in front of her by other elite women that slowed her down a bit. She stated the CamRock was "a true mountain bike course" since it is so full of challenging technical riding. Once she lost sight of Strigel, however, her focus shifted to hanging onto second place. This year was a repeat of 2012 for Stephens who finished second to Strigel last season.

Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/ Specialized) didn't start her race in the thirdposition, but did work her way up to it. With a last minute course change, racers ended up with an extra lap to make up for a section of the race that was removed. Krayer said she had not prepared for an extra climb of the starting hill. But she made the best of the situation and worked her way to a third place finish. This was Krayer's first top three finish of the season.

In the elite men's race, Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima Wheels) put the hammer down for a second consecutive win for his season. Early in the race, Nathan Guerra (Vision Pro Cycling) led the pack. But soon after, Schouten took over in the first place position. Schouten was not going to break away from the pack alone. Corey Stelljes (RACC-Gear Grinder) held close onto Schouten's wheel throughout the race. Stelljes has coached with his teammate and previous WORS overall champ, Brian Matter (RACC/ Trek). His coaching has paid off by landing him on the podium’s second step. Schouten, however, could not be caught as he pulled away in the final lap to widen the gap on Stelljes.

Third place went to Kevin McConnell (Mercy-Specialized) who made the trip to CamRock from Iowa City, Iowa. McConnell and fellow teammates have made several appearances on the WORS podium before. McConnell credits his consistent pace for the third place finish, saying that other riders were having issues with the heat and mechanical failures.

The WORS season continues Sunday, June, 30 with the Red Flint Firecracker in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima Wheels)2:00:35
2Corey Stelljes (RACC- Gear Grinder)0:00:54
3Kevin McConnell (Mercy-Specialized)0:03:02
4Joseph Maloney (KS Energy Services/ Team Wisconsin)0:03:31
5Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:03:43
6Nathan Guerra (Vision Pro Cycling)0:07:24
7Tim Racette (KS Energy Services/ Team Wisconsin)0:08:31
8Paul Mumford (Roscoe Village Bikes)0:09:09
9Dallas Fowler (Kuhl / Rocky Mountain)0:10:04
10Ryan Krayer (Adventure212/Specialized)0:10:30
11Jw Miller (Erik's Bikes and Boards)0:11:18
12Gabriel Ion (Treadhead Cycling)0:11:33
13Tyler Jenema (KUHL RACING)0:11:47
14Ted Hanes (Fond du Lac Cyclery)0:12:59
15Matt Silvia (Roscoe Village Bikes p/b Virtu)0:13:10
16Aaron Robnett (Iowa City Cycling Club)0:15:09
17Michael Hemme (Roscoe Village Bikes)0:15:15
18Michael Michetti (LAPT)0:15:41
19Lee Unwin0:16:19
20Vincent Steger (Erik's Bikes and Boards)0:16:26
21John Shull0:16:38
22Bill Nigh (Team Pedal Moraine)0:17:01
23Bryan Frazier (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:17:57
24Kyle Russ0:18:20
25David Bender (JVC/Michael's Cycle)0:18:24
26Scott Neperud (Magnus)0:18:54
27Greg Jones0:19:56
28Cory Samz (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)0:20:06
29Ben Senkerik (Wheel & Sprocket/Vision)0:20:42
30Dan Ajer (GDVL)0:21:08
31Matthew Riley0:21:20
32Eric Stull (Team 360 / Laxvelo)0:21:46
33John Wypiszinski (Titletown Flyers)0:22:18
34Michael Humpal (Specialized Regional)0:23:52
35Noah Marcus (Greenstreet Velo)0:24:47
36Carlos Haeckel (Alterra Coffee Team W&S)0:26:14
37James Ye (Tuxedo Thunder)0:27:23
38Steve Schafer (Village-Verdigris Cycling Team)0:27:45
39Tony Wagner (Sheboygan Bicycle Co)0:29:35
40Michael Anderson (Schwag)0:29:52
41Jose Barraza0:31:12
42Jimmy Toombs (Erik's Bike and Boards)0:33:25
43David Poulton (Activator Cycling Club)0:34:49
44Brad Dash (ABD)0:35:06
45Michael E. Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelmen)0:35:10
46Karl Tillman (Team 360 / LAX Velo)0:36:36
47Jess Kruchoski (Wheel & Sprocket Delafield)0:38:39
48Michael Norton (JVC Michaels Cycles)0:40:44
49Tim Jennings (Element Mobile/Brings)0:41:42
50John Brown0:47:08

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Abigail Strigel (Honey Stinger / Bontrager)1:44:36
2Sue Stephens (Grit MTB / Dominos)0:03:21
3Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:06:36
4April Morgan (Foundry Cycles)0:09:03
5Alison Reitter (Magnus)0:13:46
6Sarah Agena (Twin 6 ys)0:15:49
7Lori Sable (Team 65? / W&S)0:16:44
8EMILY ROBNETT (Iowa City Cycling Club)0:20:48
9Jeanne Hornak (Wheel & Sprocket Vision)0:25:15
10Darcy Sanford (ICCC)0:29:50
11Evelyn Johnson (2 Rivers)0:37:41

Cat. 1 Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Josey Weik (ISCORP)1:40:44
2Fletcher Arlen (Team Magnus)0:00:50
3Gavin Haley (ISCORP)0:01:50
4Parker McColl (Midwest Devo)0:03:54
5Ian Haupt (My Wife Inc)0:03:57
6Connor McColl (Midwest Devo)0:11:58
7Mitchell Bratz (Sprocketz Bike Shop)0:14:30
8Andrew Senderhauf (Wheel and Sprocket)0:27:41

Cat. 2 Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Swartz (Junior Dropouts)1:16:48
2Corrie Osborne (Team Extreme)0:02:32
3Sarah Huang (Energy Twenty16)0:03:59
4Rachael Jensen (RACC p/b Geargrinder)0:09:28

Cat. 1/2 Men open
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dwight Ingalls (Vision Wheel + Sprocket)1:28:32
2Terry Prewitt (Attitude Sports)0:00:13
3Joel Patenaude (Silent Sports)0:01:59
4Steven Dimmick0:13:44
5Matt Kamphuis (Trek Midwest Team)0:17:43
6Andrew Peterson (Iowa City Cycling Club)0:19:25
7Timothy Willcox (Magnus)0:20:29
8Jereme Noffke0:22:13
9Rodney Moon (Bikes Limited)0:22:49
10Christopher Gabrielson (Twin Six Baraboo Shares)0:24:25
11Rob Neff (Honey Stinger)0:27:15
12Gregory Taylor (Gregory Taylor Massage)0:32:58
13Jesse Jaehnig (Bikes Limited)0:33:24
14Jeff Steckbauer (Rib Mnt Cycles)0:38:54
15Lowell Johnson0:39:45
16Matthew Prest (5 Nines)0:43:05
17Marty Leum (Bikes Limited/Scenic Concepts)0:45:07
18Jon Holcomb (Bikes Ltd/Scenic Concepts)0:46:50
19Brian Benson (Bikes LTD / Scenic Concepts)0:53:58
20Jeff Dullard (Geoffs Bike + Ski)0:56:21
21Kyle Bradt1:18:06

Cat. 1/2 Women open
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Heather Stelljes (Vander Kitten)1:19:19
2tricia Fleischer (Kinky Llama Racing)0:03:11
3April Dombrowski (SixFifty/Wheel Sprocket)0:04:13
4Mary Hable (Alterra)0:05:13
5Eve-Marie Walter (Muddy Cup)0:05:54
6Sondra Klipp (Janesville Velo Club)0:05:58
7Emily Osowski (Element Mobile)0:07:20
8Wendy Gaddey (Alberto's)0:08:16
9Jenaiya Stolper (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)0:14:42
10Jennifer Whitedog (Bikes Limited Scenic Concepts)0:18:06
11Rhienna Jensen (Broken Spoke Cycling Team)0:21:21

Cat. 2 Comp men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danny Sonnentag (Wolfpackk)1:43:52
2Ben Wizner (Team 360 / LAX Velo)0:01:31
3Joe Lintl (Trek)0:01:48
4Seth Eckert (Trek Midwest Team)0:02:02
5Jeff Bender (Bluebear Outside)0:02:42
6Fred Hubley0:02:53
7Brett May (All Spoked Up-Vision)0:03:26
8Bill Burkholder0:03:29
9Micah Moran (Trek Midwest)0:03:46
10Tristan Brown (TIMEX)0:03:56
11Mikey Verhagen (KS Energy / Team Wisconsin)0:04:00
12Jarrod Kerkhoff (Michaels Cycles)0:04:14
13Paul-Brian McInerney (Roscoe Village Bike Racing)0:04:17
14Todd Gillihan0:04:29
15Christopher Schmidt (Treadheads)0:05:02
16John Riley (Trek)0:05:12
17David Carew (Wheel & Sprocket)0:05:27
18Chris Fellows (J&R Cycles)0:05:38
19Jeremy Ostrowski (PSIMET Racing)0:05:40
20Austin Warner (Roscoe Village Bike Racing)0:05:53
21Benjamin Anderson (Iowa City Cycling Club)0:06:00
22Shane Semrow (WORS)0:06:26
23Brandon Teske (Titletown Flyer)0:07:06
24Jason Gibson (Gear n Up)0:07:33
25Martin Reza0:07:36
26Michael Hartzell (Trek Midwest Team)0:07:43
27Richard Schick (HTFU Racing / 5 Nines)0:08:17
28Mark Cole (Adventure212/Specialized)0:08:34
29Marek Kulesza (Treadhead Cycling)0:08:50
30Sean Shields (Pedal Moraine)0:09:03
31Phil Fluegel (JVC Michaels Cycles)0:09:25
32Dan Hanson (Erik's Bike Shop)0:09:38
33Edward Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelmen)0:09:41
34Geoff Perrill (ICCC)0:09:47
35Chuck Girkins (Wadez Bike Shop)0:09:53
36Paul Roltgen (Brazen Dropouts)0:10:19
37Billy Graef (Team Velocause)0:10:26
38Michael Frasier (New Pi)0:10:34
39David Studner (Trek Midwest Team)0:10:43
40Patrick Flannery (5 Nines)0:10:51
41Mitchell Dreher (Team Pedal Moraine)0:11:04
42Tyler Welnak (Vision / Wheel & Sprocket)0:11:07
43Mark Morgan (Brazen Dropouts Cycling Team)0:11:27
44Scott Howse (Kegels)0:11:30
45Mike Sherven (Bikes Limited)0:11:54
46Carl Morse (Sixfifty)0:12:35
47Jason Balden (KS Energy Team WI Racing)0:12:37
48Kyle Abernathy0:12:43
49Michael Carney (Flatlandia)0:12:45
50Ross Lemke (Team Pedal Moraine)0:12:57
51Christopher Richmond (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)0:13:16
52Jason Bleedorn0:13:16
53Cory Marty (Magnus)0:13:55
54Terry Harron (Wildside Velo)0:14:07
55Sean Miller (Janesville Velo Club)0:14:12
56Dan Szczepanski (BelGioioso/Titletown Flyers)0:14:28
57Eric Holm (Half Acre Cycling)0:14:44
58Don Slickman0:14:56
59Tony Lemke (Lemke Worldwide Racing)0:15:15
60Robert Schlegel (JVC / Michaels Cycles)0:15:31
61Robert Kohl (RJP Racing)0:16:01
62Brian Paterson (Team AttakTiks)0:16:06
63Neil Jurgella (Erik's Bike Shop)0:16:08
64Matthew Paterson (Team AttakTiks)0:16:10
65Brian Bentler0:16:18
66Anthony Ferrara (T6 / Rudy Project)0:16:33
67Patrick Dowd (Toova Tech CDC)0:17:16
68Scott Nyland (Magnus)0:17:22
69Jose Rodriguez (Wounded Warrior Project)0:17:43
70Andrew Jennings (Element Mobile/Brings)0:18:27
71Dan Tavela (Treadhead Cycling)0:19:07
72Jason Ruesch (Rib Mountain Cycle)0:19:39
73Thomas Kabacinski (XXX Racing)0:20:42
74Kyle Williams (Iowa City Cycling Club)0:23:06
75Mark Adams (Magnus)0:25:37
76Gary Bender (Blue Blue)0:25:39
77Kent Jenema (PenInsula Pharmacy. Ace)0:28:34
78Sean Bocher0:33:19

Cat. 2 Men sport
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Harold1:20:00
2Scott Hoyer0:00:02
3Preston Bernsteen0:00:08
4Alex Bedinghaus0:00:14
5Chris Tamborino0:00:17
6Aivis Lindems0:00:24
7Jim Baraglia0:00:26
8Nathan Schneeberger0:00:58
9Darrell Scheppman0:01:05
10Sam Foos0:01:08
11Caleb Swartz0:01:11
12Nolan Steig0:01:26
13Josh Valen0:01:27
14Chris Brown0:02:09
15Chris Roddick0:02:24
16Payson Partridge0:02:29
17Aaron Roecker0:02:32
18Michael Gregor0:02:36
19Ted Kretzmann0:02:38
20Christopher Metzler0:02:52
21Andy Summers0:03:00
22Brendan George0:03:00
23Zachary Geyer0:03:37
24Patrick Scheibel0:04:09
25Josh Wood0:04:23
26Bob Benedum0:04:24
27Dain Trittau0:04:26
28Erik Beckman0:04:26
29Josh Kruit0:04:40
30Jesse Darley0:04:49
31David Bowers0:04:52
32Larry Hipps0:05:01
33Rusty Daines0:05:08
34Mark Cheyne0:05:13
35Justin Fredricks0:05:15
36Rich Baumgarten0:05:16
37Ken Bozych0:05:18
38Nathan Gayeski0:05:19
39Ben Leach0:05:37
40William Ringenoldus0:05:47
41Ryan Lueth0:05:54
42Andrew Douglass0:06:17
43David Dokman0:06:19
44Robert Zimmerman0:06:27
45Edward Piontek0:06:35
46John Ryan0:06:36
47Bradley Boettcher0:06:49
48Michael Owens0:06:51
49Don Heckel0:07:00
50Roy Bailey0:07:01
51Jonathan Wollner0:07:01
52Kyle Schmit0:07:03
53Nate Knowles0:07:09
54Randall Koplin0:07:09
55Tyler Byrnes0:07:10
56Ernie Huerta0:07:11
57Andrew Wadle0:07:14
58Buckley Birkholz0:07:15
59Christopher Osborne0:07:16
60Ashley Anderson0:07:22
61Jeremy Drake0:07:29
62David McCollum0:07:29
63Michael Rundell0:07:30
64Wade Flisram0:07:32
65Philip Birschbach0:07:49
66Dan Lucking0:07:52
67Anders Ahlberg0:08:12
68Joe Vanderpuy0:08:13
69Jody Arlen
70Nick Low0:08:15
71Matthew Tucker0:08:24
72Paul Warloski0:08:25
73Blake Schraft0:08:39
74Dave Reich0:08:41
75Ron Smith0:08:43
76Ben Lasecki0:08:47
77Jeff Schneider0:09:04
78Jeffrey Hatton0:09:11
79James Grenier0:09:23
80Michael Bottum0:09:25
81Samuel Spende0:09:28
82Bill Selbig0:09:29
83Casey Griesemer0:09:33
84Jimmy Parman0:09:40
85Steve Cummins0:09:41
86Kevin Lisowe0:09:47
87Steve Reichel0:09:48
88Mark Scotch0:10:03
89Dale Crowell0:10:09
90Gerald Sorce0:10:11
91Troy Sable0:10:20
92Don Freitag0:10:24
93Mike Heenan0:10:35
94Aaron McGinnis0:10:38
95Marcin Czaicki0:10:45
96Joseph Tavano0:10:54
97Ruben Valdez0:11:33
98Jeff Wren0:11:33
99Matt Malloy0:11:59
100Frank Strong0:12:01
101Kerry Gonzalez0:12:06
102Thom Hineline0:12:09
103Steve Hoppman0:12:13
104Brad Tennis0:12:17
105Cory Spaetti0:12:17
106Steve Kapaun0:12:31
107Mark Badger0:12:35
108Paul Baltus0:13:07
109Chris Lopez0:13:15
110Warren Fowler0:13:20
111Todd Schmidt0:13:34
112Bryan Scheel0:13:36
113Jesse Kruit0:13:38
114Jim Steig0:13:40
115Andrew Richter0:13:56
116Kyle Hierlmeier0:14:05
117Ross Bomber0:14:07
118Paul Westberg0:14:43
119Brad Giesel0:14:56
120Steve Ericksen0:15:05
121Dean Kahl0:15:33
122Mike Mennenoh0:15:36
123Darrin Kolka0:15:41
124Scott Palmersheim0:15:48
125Keith Westendorf0:15:51
126Jay Gunderson0:16:00
127David Dewitt0:16:13
128Jim Splittgerber0:16:21
129Jim Feuerstein0:16:24
130Justin Schroeter0:16:27
131James Day0:16:38
132Jesse Steinhoff0:16:46
133Demetrius Banks0:17:03
134Isaiah Schwinn0:17:05
135Stephen Wadle0:17:17
136Brad Jorsch0:17:19
137John Gretzinger0:17:57
138Ben Bartling0:18:03
139Aaron Sirko0:18:07
140Emmanuel, Jr. Tinga0:18:15
141Dennis Malmanger0:18:28
142Jeff Glessing0:18:33
143Hunter Gosda0:18:39
144David Diamond0:18:48
145Rich Mennenoh0:18:51
146Jerry Leair0:19:12
147Josh Rupnow0:19:23
148Mike Brauer0:19:30
149Nicholas Armstrong0:19:32
150Nathan Zinzow0:19:54
151Robert Groshek0:20:00
152Scott Ward0:20:12
153Randy Snyder0:20:15
154John Senkerik0:20:35
155Bret Bassi0:20:41
156Dirk Racine0:20:52
157Brad Swenson0:20:55
158Michael Gordon0:21:00
159Greg Hewitt0:21:11
160Nate Andrews0:21:17
161Robert Flicek0:21:36
162Mike Sherman0:21:43
163Cory Nelson0:22:28
164Larry Reimer0:22:42
165Frank Sniadajewski0:22:57
166Albert Weigel0:23:15
167James Mistark0:23:24
168Scott Foate0:23:31
169Kent Kallsen0:23:47
170Kenneth Pearson0:23:51
171Jamie Bloomquist0:24:10
172Ben Agnew0:24:30
173William Benton0:24:33
174Joseph Kuckuk0:24:53
175Kevin Schmitt0:25:16
176Brian Brown0:25:29
177Jeff Sweet0:26:05
178John Wrycza0:26:58
179Matt Pakula0:27:01
180Frank Lobello0:28:09
181Mark Szudrowitz0:28:41
182Elginn Cordes0:29:36
183Phillip Means0:29:47
184Adam Dowling0:31:27
185Chris Kemble0:31:35
186Travis Schirpke0:31:35
187Andrew Schirpke0:32:04
188Steve Manthe0:33:16
189Max Fischer0:33:56
190Matt Knowles0:34:07
191Matthew Forst0:34:28
192Troy Olm0:35:17
193Ron Kapaun0:36:31
194Erick Braaksma0:37:26
195Alex Imhoff0:42:25
196Ryan Lueth0:42:39
197Robert Langlois0:44:13
198Dave Dahlman0:46:11
199Patton Neuser0:47:34
200Michael Kaspar0:47:51
201Kevin Knutson0:52:27
202Brett Werner0:58:13
203Thomas Silbernagel0:58:48
204David Cunningham1:04:46
205Ben Kraus1:06:21

Cat. 2 Women sport
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1April Beard1:28:17
2Megan Stelljes0:00:59
3Monica Markvardsen0:01:10
4Niki Soderberg0:01:22
5Sydney Guagliardo0:02:20
6Terra Nicklas0:04:30
7Nicole Falk0:08:37
8Nancy Heymann0:09:13
9Emily Hoesly0:09:59
10Helmy Tennis0:12:00
11Marie Couris0:12:15
12Linda Baehmann0:12:53
13Rachel Drake0:13:31
14Emily Keon0:13:49
15Martha Moody0:13:53
16Lynne Senkerik0:14:08
17Jennifer Weber0:14:17
18Marlo Vercauteren0:18:58
19Kelli Piotrowski0:18:59
20Amy Ancheta0:20:26
21Brenda Zimmermann Thorpe0:23:37
22Heather Jazdzewski0:24:12
23Sarah Richter0:29:07
24Pam Piotrowski0:31:35

Cat. 3 Men citizen
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johnny Hudson0:49:21
2Mark Norton0:02:41
3Justin Wentworth0:04:03
4Daniel Feldmann0:04:39
5Rick Dwyer0:05:50
6Scott Trierweiler0:06:09
7Jacob Ahles0:07:26
8Scott Zimmerman0:07:27
9Cole McDicken0:07:34
10Matt O'Donnell0:07:43
11Andrew Feldmann0:07:47
12Brandon Smith0:07:53
13Alex Harris0:07:55
14Arthur O'Neil0:08:11
15Daniel Gretzinger0:08:14
16John Granger0:08:33
17Ryan Svainsvoll0:08:36
18Mason Skudlarek0:09:05
19Stone Vanamerongen0:09:06
20Noah Agata0:09:14
21Mitch Clark0:09:16
22Ryan Drake0:09:17
23Alex Bien0:09:40
24Daniel Taitt0:10:03
25Nick Desrochers0:10:10
26Matt Keon0:10:20
27Cody Tesch0:10:26
28Aaron Frink0:10:29
29Cory Desrochers0:10:30
30Shawn Laplante0:10:32
31Michael Dutczak0:10:35
32Andrew Conley0:10:37
33Greg Spende0:10:54
34Shane Armstrong0:10:55
35Jack Niewold0:11:08
36Joseph Stader0:11:11
37Jason Baer0:11:14
38Curt Emerson0:11:24
39Dylan Zurfluh0:11:28
40Mark Hanson0:11:29
41Brad Sippel0:11:29
42Rowan Norman0:11:31
43Ryan Cooley0:11:31
44Jack Jones0:11:47
45Brandon Barrigas0:11:50
46Megan Senderhauf0:11:50
47Zachary Hurst0:11:59
48Mike Desrochers0:12:01
49Eric Buda0:12:03
50Calhan Norman0:12:08
51Eric Paulos0:12:09
52Derrick Reinke0:12:09
53Lee Sensenbrenner0:12:20
54Christopher Besaw0:12:21
55Alex Taitt0:12:26
56Mark Eben0:12:53
57Brian Hennig0:13:03
58Mitchell Dutczak0:13:12
59Alex Halfman0:13:13
60Kyle Suratte0:13:16
61Jack Pabst0:13:42
62Daniel Kelley0:13:43
63Jack Davies0:13:56
64Donald Howell0:14:08
65Chase Osborne0:14:22
66Justin Anderson0:14:23
67Chris Wilkes0:14:34
68William Darling0:14:42
69Steve Welk0:14:43
70Greg Niles0:14:44
71Brian James0:14:47
72Loren Beyer0:14:48
73Alex Zhu0:15:00
74Brian Ethridge0:15:03
75Matthew Plewa0:15:08
76John Norman0:15:22
77Dylan Eggebrecht0:15:22
78Robert Schwenke0:15:25
79Piermario Bertolotto0:15:30
80Jason Knapp0:15:31
81Phil Peterson0:15:36
82Matthew Kletti0:15:36
83Kyle Busse0:15:57
84Jeremy Condon0:15:58
85Roger Ness0:16:05
86Christopher Bacarella0:16:17
87Mark Kessenich0:16:19
88Brian Smith0:16:37
89Shane Holcomb0:16:48
90Chris Endres0:16:50
91Owen Reich0:17:01
92Shannon Chapwesk0:17:07
93Tim Liepert0:17:22
94Alex Revelo0:17:22
95Charles Kloppenburg0:17:37
96Bradley Lahner0:17:56
97Andrew McDicken0:18:10
98Bill Lamay0:18:15
99Gregg Schutt0:18:16
100Nate Piotrowski0:18:30
101Doug Rodenkirch0:18:38
102Zack Kargel0:18:41
103Elliot Schneider0:18:42
104Tad Bruckner0:18:55
105Chris Osborne0:19:04
106Chris Criddle0:19:05
107Nicholas Konetzke0:19:06
108Joe Halfman0:19:09
109Dorian McFarlane0:19:13
110Eric Wickenkauf
111Joel Stolfus0:19:25
112Jeff Mathis0:19:35
113David McFadden0:19:39
114David Welsch0:19:59
115Keith Eggebrecht0:20:05
116Stephen Bloch0:20:08
117William Rosenthal0:20:13
118Steve Walker0:20:27
119David Powell0:20:36
120Demetrio Velazco0:20:41
121Jason Huff0:20:43
122Galen Steve0:20:50
123Matthew Johnson0:20:52
124Paul Langenberg0:20:57
125Thomas Vita Jr.0:21:38
126Steve Caron0:21:39
127Kyle Jefcik0:21:55
128Dennis Klinkert0:21:59
129Dariusz Zamorski0:22:09
130Stephen Prosen0:22:11
131Mike Wilkes0:22:17
132Reo Owens0:22:38
133Steve Slocum0:22:42
134Greg Mann0:22:57
135Colin Erskine0:23:09
136Kurt Baehmann0:23:23
137Jeffrey Schwinn0:23:35
138James Simmons0:23:53
139William Van Huis0:23:54
140Scott Niemi0:24:56
141Dale Juedes0:25:20
142Michael Hjortness0:25:57
143Tim Black0:26:08
144Brandon Verbrugge0:26:14
145Robert Enright0:26:24
146Robert Paschke0:26:52
147Jason Spring0:27:05
148Greg Niles0:27:56
149Adam Clausen0:28:01
150Paul McDowell0:28:05
151Chris Sippel0:28:25
152Bruce Parker0:28:37
153Adam Fleming0:28:37
154Dave Kinnamon0:29:23
155Joe Woelfle0:29:53
156Ryan Jackson0:30:24
157Jerry Attere0:31:04
158Jack Koprowski0:31:28
159Ricky Almaguer0:33:06
160Grant Slocum0:33:44
161Alex Pieper0:33:59
162Dakota Smith0:34:12
163Peter Walton0:34:39
164Collin Kraus0:34:50
165Nicholas Kujala0:35:03
166Grey Rankin0:35:29
167Christian Rodriguez0:35:31
168Nolan Kraus0:35:58
169Jarrod Stokes0:36:14
170Casey Grapsas0:36:50
171Don Boguanske0:37:51
172Dushan Stevich0:38:23
173Daniel Rico0:42:42
174David Berres0:44:16
175Glenn Aavang0:44:34
176Javier Leiva0:48:30
177Derrill Peters0:50:48
178Tom Reppen1:00:05

Cat. 3 Women citizen
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arianna Schafer1:01:28
2Carmen Rademacher0:01:15
3Christina Flisram0:02:27
4Susie McGinnity0:03:29
5Jennifer Froh Kessenich0:04:50
6Charity Desrochers0:04:53
7Candace Stohs-Krause0:07:13
8Allison Pieper0:07:21
9Trisha Casey0:07:27
10Tara Michalski0:09:18
11Janis Heifner0:09:58
12Stephanie Bedford0:10:25
13Marcy Wentworth0:10:50
14Amy Dykema0:13:28
15Laura Granger0:13:46
16Marilee Collier0:14:02
17Kim Biedermann0:15:34
18Molly Desrochers0:17:24
19Juanita Woulf0:21:19
20Jeannie Ryan0:21:31
21Emelye Sturges0:24:41
22Mimi Frawley0:25:14
23April Knudson0:28:05

Cat 3. Junior men and women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daxton Mock0:28:10
2Jackson Jennings0:00:32
3Christian Pieper0:01:04
4Hunter Schmitt0:01:10
5Sam Komoroske0:02:20
6Emma Osborne0:04:43
7Jonah Whitedog0:04:49
8Skyler Schmitt0:05:00
9Andrew Ostrowski0:05:23
10Kaden Hodgeman0:05:26
11Quentin Lochner0:05:36
12Camden Jackson0:05:55
13Porter Thorpe0:06:02
14Danny Schnura0:06:11
15Nick Niemi0:06:12
16Mason Huff0:06:34
17Ben Komoroske0:06:35
18Kaleb Moore0:06:43
19Mason Newman0:07:04
20Connor Grosch0:07:04
21Dylan Waldner0:07:48
22Zachary Fischer0:07:49
23Kevin Woletz0:08:18
24Sam Walters0:08:20
25Liam Cate0:08:20
26Dwight Eben0:09:04
27Nickolas Duhm0:09:07
28Karl John Tillman0:09:25
29Katy McDicken0:09:30
30Josh Caron0:09:39
31John Schmidt0:09:53
32Griffin May0:09:54
33Leah Fletcher0:09:54
34Reed May0:09:55
35Stephan Liepert0:09:55
36Lorissa Thorpe0:10:12
37Brody Endres0:10:15
38Austin Peterson0:10:27
39Ike Bedford0:10:43
40Collin Neuser0:10:49
41Jack Spende0:10:50
42Lucas Fletcher0:11:14
43Samuel Keon0:11:16
44McKenna Dwyer0:11:29
45Benjamin Eben0:11:39
46Preston Kohl0:11:54
47Jacob Mork0:12:05
48Emory Hutchens0:12:08
49Sam Hansen0:12:23
50Daniel Brown0:12:24
51Katherine Schafer0:12:30
52Elliot Harold0:12:36
53Burue Warren0:12:47
54Max Bailey0:13:02
55Justin Munzur0:13:48
56Brennan Cate0:13:48
57Brian Hatton0:14:28
58Julia Whitedog0:15:26
59Antonia Gengler0:15:31
60Andrew Vant Hoff0:15:36
61Caleb McDowell0:15:44
62Lucca Svaldi0:16:08
63Nicholas Sapp0:16:29
64Kendra Schmitt0:16:53
65Alison Roltgen0:17:06
66Nick Georges0:17:16
67Sebastian Armstrong0:17:30
68Colin Knowles0:17:32
69Alex Gordon0:17:50
70Jordan Groshek0:17:53
71Trey Laudolff0:17:55
72Erin Davis0:18:18
73Alex Kinnamon0:18:18
74Asa Guerra0:18:29
75Brooklyn Waldner0:19:12
76Oliver Gautier0:19:23
77Nick Koprowski0:20:43
78Will Knowles0:21:44
79Kylie Krayer0:23:07
80Claire Kaiser0:23:19
81Max Royston0:23:28
82Gavin Black0:24:02
83Lauren Duhm0:25:11
84Cole Rollins0:26:52
85Julian Rodriguez0:27:47
86Aryana Knudson0:28:54
87Larissa Georges0:29:30
88Kirsten Waldner0:30:08
89Taylor Jennings0:30:16
90Oscar Phillips0:32:54
91Tanner Hutchens0:34:23
92Thatcher Werner0:34:44
93Kevin Hatton0:36:50
94Brooke Schmidt0:41:32
95Owen Roltgen0:44:25
96Richard O'Brien0:44:29
97Sydney Criddle0:44:34
98Tyler O'Brien0:44:37
99Kory Tofte0:45:36
100Christophe Hughes0:51:54

Latest on Cyclingnews