Image 1 of 7 Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers Race Club) widens her gap (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 2 of 7 Cole House (Cashcall Cycling Team/616) leads Brian Matter (RACC/Trek/Gear Grinder) through the dark woods (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 3 of 7 Brian Matter (RACC/Trek/Gear Grinder) handles the slick course with skill (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 4 of 7 Joseph Maloney (KS Energy Services/ Team Wisconsin) is shooting for the podium (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 5 of 7 Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers Race Club) leads the women (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 6 of 7 Abby Strigel (Honey Stinger/Bontrager) takes a log jump with ease (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 7 of 7 Cooper Dendel (Border Grill p/b Quick Stop) races for points (Image credit: Extreme Photography)

The Wisconsin summer is over and racers from the Wisconsin Off Road Series (WORS) came out for their final event of the 2013 season this past weekend. The Wigwam Challenge in Sheboygan, Wisconsin has been the closing race for several years of WORS, and it gives riders one last chance to earn points, goof off or just see their friends before the winter. A favorite of many, the Wigwam Challenge offers an array of terrain including roots, slick quarry rock, sand and mud.

Men

As many racers are shifting gears from cross country to cyclo-cross racing, the Wigwam Challenge still draws a respectable field of racers in the elite men's race. Local Pro racer, Brian Matter (RACC/Trek/Gear Grinder) came out for one last chance to earn series points. Even after racing cyclo-cross the day before, Matter performed with his typical awe-inspiring speed.

Of course, the race was not his alone as Cole House (Cashcall Cycling Team/616) came out to show what he was capable of doing. Joseph Maloney (KS Energy Services/Team Wisconsin) came to conclude his best season to date with another punch on his "frequent podium card". House attacked at the start to grab the hole shot premium and continued to push hard throughout the race commenting that he "never felt real good" but was just riding his own race. Maloney tried to outrun House for the hole shot but had to settle for second. Maloney then hung on the wheel of Matter fairly comfortably for much of the race. As Matter pulled away from Maloney, he took the lead away from House and had a few bike lengths on him for a lap or two until a slip on a root slowed him down.

House saw his opportunity and took the lead back. Matter chased him down into the sprint finish but in the end House took the win for his third year in a row. Matter grabbed the second place points while Maloney took third place for the second time in his pro career.

Women

The elite women's field came up to the line with series leader Abigail Strigel (Honey Stinger/ Bontrager) standing next to Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers Race Club). Woodruff had come up from Prescott, Arizona to host a women's race clinic the day before (sponsored by Sheboygan Bicycle Company) and stayed to race with the fastest women in WORS.

Cooper Dendel (Border Grill p/b Quick Stop) also showed up to complete her eighth WORS race and therefore earn enough points for overall series placement. Woodruff took the lead from the start giving Strigel a much wanted competitor to chase down.

Woodruff used her skills and speed to buy time on each lap, eventually winning with a three-minute gap. Strigel's hard effort bought her a similar three-minute gap over third place, Cooper Dendel. Dendel's finish took her from ninth place overall in the series all the way up to second while Strigel could not be passed in points as she has had the top spot locked up for a few races already.

The 2013 WORS season will wrap up with a formal awards banquet on October 19, 2013. The series will return again in May 4, 2014 with the Iola Bump and Jump in Iola, Wisconsin.

For more information please visit www.wors.org.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cole House (Cashcall Cycling Team/ 616) 1:59:59 2 Brian Matter (RACC / Trek / Gear Grinder) 0:00:01 3 Joseph Maloney (KS Energy Services / Team Wisconsin) 0:04:47 4 Tyler Gauthier (Border Grill - Quick Stop) 0:07:09 5 Dallas Fowler 0:07:16 6 Ryan Krayer (Adventure212/Specialized) 0:08:00 7 Ray Nelson (Treadhead Cycling) 0:08:31 8 Chris Peariso (Adventure212/Specialized) 0:08:34 9 Rick Mezo (Rbikes.com/Diagrind) 0:08:35 10 Justin Piontek (Titletown Flyers) 0:10:03 11 Michael Michetti (LAPT) 0:10:25 12 Trevor Olson (Team 360) 0:11:19 13 Ben Senkerik (Wheel & Sprocket/Vision) 0:13:15 14 Gabriel Ion (Treadhead Cycling) 0:13:53 15 David Bender (JVC/Michael's Cycle) 0:14:27 16 Nathan Guerra (Vision Pro Cycling) 0:15:49 17 Ted Hanes (Fond du Lac Cyclery) 0:15:52 18 Karl Tillman (Team 360 p/b Kickapoo) 0:15:59 19 Jeff Bender (Bluebear Outside/Morvelo) 0:16:00 20 Fletcher Arlen (Team Magnus) 0:16:37 21 Nikolai Anikin 0:17:39 22 Bill Nigh (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:17:45 23 Scott Cole (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:17:56 24 Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:18:06 25 Michael Naughton (Wheel Werks/Gore) 0:18:48 26 Cory Samz (Heavy Pedal Velo Club) 0:20:27 27 Myles Beach (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:20:32 28 Greg Jones (junk) 0:21:03 29 John Shull (Alberto's) 0:22:04 30 Tony Wagner (Sheboygan Bicycle Co.) 0:22:40 31 David Carew (Wheel & Sprocket) 0:22:48 32 Alex Applegate (Wolfpack) 0:24:24 33 Taylor Bogdanske (SixFifty / Wheel & Sprocket) 0:24:27 34 Carlos Haeckel (Alterra Coffee Team W&S) 0:26:03 35 Bryan Frazier (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:28:52 36 Jerrod Collier (Treadhead Racing) 0:31:10 37 Jimmy Toombs (Erik's Bike and Boards) 0:37:24

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers Race Club) 1:52:34 2 Abigail Strigel (Honey Stinger / Bontrager) 0:03:00 3 Cooper Dendel (Border Grill P/B QSBS) 0:06:12 4 Andrea Matter (Gear Grinder) 0:08:16 5 Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:13:55 6 Michelle Peariso (Adventure212/Specialized) 0:20:14 7 Jeanne Hornak (Wheel & Sprocket Vision) 0:23:32 8 Sarah Agena (Twin 6/Cider Boys) 0:27:07 9 Karmen Woelber (Zoom Performance) 0:37:16

Cat. 1 Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Connor McColl (Midwest Devod Composite) 2:04:29

Cat. 2 Junior women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rachael Jensen (RACC p/b Geargrinder) 1:44:43 2 Alexandra Christofalos (Activator Cycle Club) 0:13:07

Cat. 1/2 Open men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ronald Stawicki (Cafe de Arts) 1:24:15 2 Dan Szczepanski (BelGioioso / Titletown Flyers) 0:04:01 3 Scott Veldhuizen (Funk Cycles) 0:07:36 4 Terry Prewitt (Attitude Sports) 0:08:10 5 George Kapitz (Broken Spoke Cycling Team) 0:08:36 6 Shane Veldhuizen (Funk) 0:12:49 7 Michael Garner (MG Laser) 0:14:07 8 David Lunz (Fat-Bike.com) 0:27:17 9 Steve Jeske (Pedal Moraine) 0:34:42 10 Thomas Kittredge 0:35:03 11 Jason Gosse (Anybody's Bikeshop) 0:36:08 12 Christopher Gabrielson (Twin Six / Baraboo Sharks) 0:36:30 13 Dan Tavela (Treadhead Cycling) 0:37:40 14 Jeff Steckbauer (Rib Mnt Cycles) 0:37:50 15 Allen Brunner 0:44:42

Cat. 1/2 Women open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Karlene Olson (Team 360) 1:37:55 2 April Dombrowski (SixFifty/Wheel & Sprocket) 0:02:18 3 Emily Osowski (Element Mobile) 0:05:10 4 Jennifer Whitedog (Bikes Limited Scenic Concepts) 0:07:37 5 Jenaiya Stolper (Heavy Pedal Velo Club) 0:11:20 6 Sondra Klipp (Janesville Velo Club) 0:11:54

Cat. 2 Comp men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Spiro 1:48:20 2 Stathy Touloumis (Albertos Sport) 0:00:12 3 Paul Roltgen (Brazen Dropouts) 0:04:00 4 Brett May (All Spoked Up-Vision) 0:05:47 5 Chris Fischer (Synergy) 0:06:12 6 Jason Ruesch (Rib Mountain Cycle) 0:06:12 7 Mike Sherven (Bikes Limited) 0:07:06 8 Carl Morse (Sixfifty) 0:07:21 9 Jason Balden (KS Engergy/Team Wisconsin) 0:07:24 10 Martin Reza (Vision Wheel and Sprocket) 0:08:07 11 Jonathan Kloppenburg (Spidermonkey Cycling) 0:08:29 12 Cole Jacobsen (Titletown Flyers) 0:08:45 13 Nick Crocker (Titletown Flyers) 0:09:03 14 Krystian Pac (RBIKES.COM / Diagrind) 0:09:44 15 Marek Kulesza (Treadhead Cycling) 0:09:47 16 Chris Harold (Activator Cycle Club) 0:09:55 17 Glen Stroik (Team Wisconsin) 0:09:56 18 Jason Gibson (Gear n Up) 0:10:12 19 Brett Edgerle (Fat Kats) 0:10:27 20 Jeremy Ostrowski (PSIMET Racing) 0:11:07 21 Martin Tank II (Wheel & Sprocket/ Vision) 0:11:30 22 Christopher Richmond (Heavy Pedal Velo Club) 0:12:09 23 Nathan Tock (Bikes LTD / Scenic Concepts) 0:12:26 24 Eric Weidman (Muddy Cup) 0:13:40 25 Peter Coenen (Northstar Endurance) 0:13:46 26 Brad Jalonen (Border Grill Quick Stop) 0:14:29 27 Shane Semrow (WORS) 0:14:46 28 Roger Lundsten (360 ORA) 0:15:24 29 Scott Nyland (Magnus) 0:16:35 30 Matthew Paterson (Team AttakTiks/ Wheel & Sprocket) 0:16:48 31 Andrew Wiesner (Titletown Flyers) 0:18:30 32 Todd Fletcher (Vision/Wheel & Sprocket) 0:19:13 33 Brian Paterson (Team AttakTiks/ Wheel & Sprocket) 0:21:35 34 Kenny Peterson (Eriks Bike + Board) 0:22:33 35 Chuck Girkins (Wadez Bike Shop) 0:25:21 36 Chris Fellows (J&R Cycles) 0:34:29

Cat. 2 Sport men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Josh Rupnow 1:22:24 2 Jason Mork 0:03:20 3 Daniel Feldmann 0:03:36 4 Aivis Lindems 0:04:00 5 Alex Dorschner 0:04:02 6 Roy Bailey 0:04:23 7 William Ringenoldus 0:04:31 8 Nathan Schneeberger 0:04:32 9 Scott Trierweiler 0:04:33 10 Preston Bernsteen 0:05:12 11 Payson Partridge 0:05:12 12 Justin Fredricks 0:05:24 13 Blake Mezo 0:06:06 14 Ted Kretzmann 0:06:41 15 Erik Beckman 0:06:59 16 Mike Roethel 0:07:25 17 Matthew Tucker 0:07:31 18 Jonathan Wollner 0:07:41 19 Justin Wentworth 0:07:42 20 Andrew Feldmann 0:07:43 21 Wally Kunstman 0:07:52 22 Caleb Swartz 0:07:53 23 Steve Ericksen 0:08:22 24 Nate Knowles 0:08:39 25 Mark Swim 0:08:52 26 Ben Leach 0:08:55 27 Michael Owens 0:09:04 28 Jacob Bons 0:09:10 29 Quentin Gniot 0:09:26 30 Chad Klaus 0:09:34 31 Jamie Prange 0:09:46 32 Kevin Schmitt 0:10:01 33 Ken Bozych 0:10:15 34 Ross Bomber 0:10:19 35 Brian Gill 0:10:36 36 Anthony Van Asten 0:10:49 37 Michael Giesen 0:11:17 38 Andrew Douglass 0:11:23 39 David Dokman 0:11:40 40 Jeff Wren 0:11:47 41 Bob Griswold 0:11:48 42 Scott Palmersheim 0:12:07 43 Jordan Boyea 0:12:11 44 James Grenier 0:12:20 45 Darrin Kolka 0:12:23 46 Ruben Valdez 0:12:28 47 Daniel Holtermann 0:12:36 48 Mark Schindel 0:12:38 49 Brad Tennis 0:12:41 50 James Day 0:12:49 51 Rich Baumgarten 0:12:59 52 Loren Darling 0:13:12 53 Jody Arlen 0:13:18 54 Jordan Danielski 0:13:27 55 Andrew Richter 0:13:45 56 Christopher McArdle 0:14:01 57 Jonathan Nehring 0:14:07 58 Ron Smith 0:14:10 59 Edward Piontek 0:14:11 60 Kevin Lisowe 0:14:28 61 Bill Styer 0:14:35 62 Robert Willmas 0:14:47 63 Don Freitag 0:14:53 64 Jeffrey Hatton 0:14:58 65 Troy Sable 0:15:01 66 Peter Post 0:15:03 67 Jeff Greatens 0:15:21 68 Joe Vanderpuy 0:15:23 69 Davin Eberhardt 0:15:27 70 Jeff Swanstrom 0:15:45 71 Demetrius Banks 0:16:34 72 Steve Drecoll 0:17:05 73 Jerry Leair 0:17:13 74 Dave Reich 0:17:28 75 Gary Bender 0:17:29 76 Ryan Goemans 0:17:43 77 Jim Feuerstein 0:17:45 78 Warren Fowler 0:18:06 79 Jay Gunderson 0:18:10 80 Erik Backhaus 0:18:30 81 Zachary Geyer 0:18:51 82 Dennis Malmanger 0:19:03 83 Salvatore Virgilio 0:19:11 84 Bob Ferrara 0:19:31 85 Nate Gruenke 0:20:30 86 Casey Brauer 0:20:52 87 Steven Pirelli 0:21:01 88 Tye Seideman 0:21:14 89 David Dewitt 0:21:32 90 Paul Baltus 0:21:57 91 Jeff Beck 0:22:14 92 Michael Belden 0:22:23 93 Kenneth Pearson 0:22:38 94 Jesse Steinhoff 0:23:17 95 Elginn Cordes 0:23:37 96 Michael Wingertsahn 0:23:57 97 Matt Lemorande 0:24:23 98 Jim Splittgerber 0:24:26 99 Paul Langenberg 0:24:34 100 Mike Becker 0:24:36 101 Douglas House 0:24:57 102 Chad Hoppe 0:25:23 103 Andrew Schirpke 0:27:08 104 Troy Olm 0:27:13 105 Erick Braaksma 0:27:22 106 Eli Lipp 0:27:35 107 John Gretzinger 0:28:34 108 Matt Rodenkirch 0:30:04 109 Jason Lilyquist 0:30:06 110 Mike Bons 0:30:42 111 Frank Sniadajewski 0:30:52 112 Phil Taylor 0:31:03 113 Samuel Brandt 0:31:20 114 Joe Casey 0:31:33 115 Jimmy Splittgerber 0:31:56 116 Dan Phillips 0:32:10 117 John Senkerik 0:32:37 118 Shane Holcomb 0:33:16 119 Randy Johnson 0:34:34 120 Wade Flisram 0:34:36 121 Tim Black 0:34:53 122 Frank Lobello 0:35:09 123 Brian Coppock 0:36:12 124 Jack Schirpke 0:36:38 125 John Hocker 0:38:17 126 Matthew Forst 0:38:23 127 Paul Westberg 0:38:35 128 Travis Schirpke 0:40:39 129 Steve Strobel 0:41:41 130 Jim Lombardi 0:41:46 131 Peter Walton 0:42:13 132 Brett Werner 0:42:44 133 Jon Klahr 0:43:24 134 Brian Clesen 0:44:25 135 Alex Imhoff 0:47:30

Cat. 2 Sport women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emily Keon 1:43:37 2 Leigh Langum 0:02:56 3 Amy Ancheta 0:04:00 4 Kelli Piotrowski 0:04:15 5 Becky Rands 0:06:09 6 Toni House 0:06:17 7 Kaitlin Splittgerber 0:07:41 8 Lynne Senkerik 0:07:57 9 Ann Holsen 0:08:33 10 Brenda Zimmermann Thorpe 0:08:47 11 Whitney Baker 0:09:19 12 Brittany Nigh 0:11:08 13 Lindsey Hamilton 0:12:40 14 Marlo Vercauteren 0:22:05 15 Barb Lothe 0:25:01 16 Cheryl Post 0:27:17

Cat. 3 Citizen men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bob Flicek 0:49:06 2 Kyle Busse 0:00:12 3 Derrick Reinke 0:01:23 4 Nick Desrochers 0:01:27 5 Greg Halverson 0:01:41 6 Dain Trittau 0:01:59 7 Brandon Smith 0:02:32 8 Dan Schierschmidt 0:03:19 9 Stone Vanamerongen 0:03:28 10 Cole McDicken 0:03:29 11 Jason Baer 0:04:14 12 Alex Pieper 0:04:21 13 William Darling 0:04:32 14 Jacob Ahles 0:04:40 15 Sam Komoroske 0:05:14 16 Matt Keon 0:05:18 17 Eric Zarwell 0:05:31 18 Jared Taylor 0:05:58 19 Andrew McDicken 0:05:58 20 David Rossow 0:05:58 21 Carver Hass 0:06:04 22 Curt Emerson 0:06:25 23 Chris Endres 0:06:31 24 Jeremy Condon 0:06:40 25 Mike Desrochers 0:06:55 26 Owen Reich 0:07:20 27 Rowan Norman 0:07:21 28 Mark Eben 0:07:24 29 Ethan Halverson 30 John Granger 0:07:28 31 Andrew Matthews 0:07:52 32 Jon Veldboom 0:08:05 33 Calhan Norman 0:08:07 34 Justin Lentz 0:08:19 35 Jason Huff 0:08:21 36 Brandon Phillips 0:08:23 37 Jack Davies 0:08:24 38 John Norman 0:08:28 39 Andrew Loose 0:08:30 40 Job Hammond 0:08:34 41 Sam Adams 0:08:48 42 Brian Smith 0:08:50 43 Jason Stauber 0:08:56 44 Shawn Richards 0:09:02 45 Shannon Chapwesk 0:09:06 46 Steve Lipski 0:09:08 47 Daniel Duhm 0:09:16 48 Roman Kosarzycki 0:09:20 49 Loren Beyer 0:09:30 50 Chris Wilkes 0:09:31 51 Brandon Wise 0:09:34 52 Jonathan Reik 0:10:03 53 Matthew Kletti 0:10:10 54 Mason Chapman 0:10:19 55 Bryon Anderson 0:10:22 56 Alex Halfman 0:10:38 57 Todd Somers 0:10:39 58 Dylan Eggebrecht 0:10:57 59 Greg Niles 0:11:04 60 Max Fischer 0:11:10 61 Tony Young 0:11:24 62 Daniel Gretzinger 0:11:31 63 Edward Eigenberger 0:11:48 64 Dan Marchewka 0:11:59 65 David Verhoff 0:12:04 66 Blayne Vanderloop 0:12:17 67 Tim Liepert 0:12:28 68 Wade Tasche 0:12:42 69 Brian James 0:12:45 70 Ben Cleveland 0:13:01 71 Doug Rodenkirch 0:13:31 72 Tshengzoo Lor 0:13:49 73 Joe Halfman 0:14:03 74 Bruce Parker 0:14:30 75 Garrett Clasen 0:14:39 76 Derek Moran 0:15:10 77 Steve Caron 0:16:05 78 Keith Eggebrecht 0:16:09 79 Jim Weyenberg 0:16:23 80 Joe Woelfle 0:16:31 81 David Soerens 0:17:40 82 David Slickman 0:17:41 83 Dale Juedes 0:17:57 84 Matthew Lehner 0:18:05 85 Seth Neilsen 0:18:22 86 Demetrio Velazco 0:18:30 87 Levi Taylor 0:19:08 88 Ashton Brusca 0:19:13 89 Adam Fleming 0:19:25 90 Dennis Klinkert 0:19:58 91 Nicholas Gries 0:21:01 92 Colin Erskine 0:21:46 93 Robin Manning 0:21:55 94 Brance Modin 0:22:20 95 Tim Martin 0:22:20 96 Nate Reik 0:22:31 97 Dakota Smith 0:22:39 98 Raymond Tayone 0:23:17 99 Michael Kaspar 0:23:20 100 Tyler Sesvold 0:23:30 101 Todd Cleaveland 0:23:54 102 Albert James 0:25:16 103 Todd Nauert 0:25:26 104 Dave Pringnitz 0:25:40 105 Taylor Stoiber 0:26:05 106 David Berres 0:26:59 107 Emmanuel Mendoza 0:27:40 108 Zachary Loose 0:31:55 109 Scott Pfannkuch 0:31:56 110 Henry Kosarzycki 0:36:13 111 Andrew Collins 0:38:52 112 Andrew Ziolkowski 0:40:17 113 Nathan Otto 0:44:13 114 Ernesto Isip 0:54:50

Cat. 3 Citizen women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Allison Pieper 1:00:23 2 Bobbi Kolstad 0:02:36 3 Molly Duhm 0:02:57 4 Christina Flisram 0:04:27 5 Charity Desrochers 0:05:23 6 Leah Fletcher 0:05:24 7 Hanna Mork 0:06:50 8 Tara Michalski 0:07:40 9 Laura Granger 0:08:52 10 Wendy Lewin 0:10:27 11 Kim Biedermann 0:12:46 12 Ellie Thompson 0:13:43 13 Ivy Becker 0:15:01 14 Emelye Sturges 0:15:50 15 Courtney Schultz 0:17:13 16 Amy Dykema 0:17:40 17 April Knudson 0:20:39