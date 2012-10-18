Image 1 of 7 Abby Strigel (Honey Stinger/Bontrager/Pat's Gym) leads through the roots (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 2 of 7 Amber Markey (Magnus) gives it her all to keep traction (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 3 of 7 Cole House (Competitive Cyclist/616) navigating through the deep mud (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 4 of 7 Mark Lalonde (Lalonde Bros./Twin Six) hangs on through the bike wash (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 5 of 7 A dirty Nathan Guerra (Vision/Wheel (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 6 of 7 Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized) maintains her balance through the slippery singletrack (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 7 of 7 Cooper Dendel (Culver's Racing) keeps moving forward despite the conditions (Image credit: Extreme Photography)

The finale for the Subaru Wisconsin Off Road Series (WORS) took place this weekend in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Rain or shine, Cole House and Abby Strigel came to grab the last two pieces of gold for the year.

The Wigwam MTB Challenge in Sheboygan has now served as the finale of the 12-event WORS Series for more than 10 years. Event organizers planned major course changes, including running many trails backwards from previous years to add an element of surprise.

They got a little more surprise than expected. Rain had been on the radar all weekend and racers were prepared for the worst. The pre-ride was cancelled to preserve the trails for race day, and several sections had to be cut from the race. These included the Equalizer, a seemingly vertical climb that challenges even the top pros and has long been spectator and competitor favorite.

Despite the rain and course changes, spectators braved the woods to cheer for their favorite athletes. The singletrack had become so muddy and wet from the rain and previous Cat. 2 and 3 races that the Cat. 1 events were a matter of survival. Spectators cheered not only for the fastest person, but also the one who could stay upright the longest.

Men

As the men took to the start line for the elite series, Cole House (Competitive Cyclist/616) showed the field that he meant business. House had a legacy to defend, having won this event in 2011 and 2009, and he was not going to let a little mud and rain slow him down. Off the start line, he took the lead and grabbed the hole shot sprint prime. The field did not catch him, but battled against the mud and against each other.

Mark Lalonde (Lalonde Bros. / Twin Six) came out to one last WORS race for the season and ended up with a second place medal. Lalonde, a seasoned cyclo-cross racer and former All American runner, tends to do very well in bad conditions. Nathan Guerra (Vision/Wheel & Sprocket) claimed the third step on the podium after a grueling effort. Going over the bars early on, he fought his way back into the top three. Even amongst the agony and the cold shivers, these guys all had smiles on their faces as they recounted the race.

Women

Abby Strigel (Honey Stinger / Bontrager / Pat's Gym) also took the title for her second year in a row at the Wigwam MTB Challenge. Strigel used the shortened course length to her advantage and said, "For me, shorter races are better. So knowing that it was short, I just went as hard as I could."

She could not be caught, but there was a definite battle for the next three positions. Amber Markey (Magnus) put up a strong fight in the tough conditions. With strong climbing skills, Markey led Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized) and Cooper Dendel (Culver's Racing) at first. As the muddy, technical course took its toll, Krayer was able to get around Markey for a second place finish. Cooper Dendel and Amber Markey worked hard until the end, when the 20-year-old Dendel passed to claim third before the finish.

As the traditional WORS series finale, Sheboygan is a special event for competitors and their families to spend one last day racing and cheering for each other. For many, this was the most fun they've had all year. To celebrate their 21st season racing in Wisconsin, and the WORS Year of the Junior in 2012, WORS will hold their annual series banquet, raffle, and awards ceremony this Saturday, October 20 in Steven's Point Wisconsin.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cole House (Competitive cyclist) 1:44:40 2 Mark Lalonde (Lalonde Bros-Twin Six) 0:02:56 3 Nathan Guerra (Vision/Wheel &Sprocket) 0:04:09 4 Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:05:17 5 Mike Phillips (Adventure212/Specialized) 0:05:49 6 Tyler Gauthier (Culvers p/b Meyer Family Vision) 0:06:09 7 Justin Piontek (The Bike Hub/Specialized) 0:07:19 8 Chris Peariso (Adventure212/Specialized) 0:08:31 9 Trevor Olson (Muddy Cup) 0:11:02 10 Ray Nelson (Treadhead Cycling) 0:12:27 11 Ryan Krayer (Adventure212/Specialized) 0:12:59 12 Greg Krieger (Eriksen Cycles) 0:13:29 13 Joseph Maloney (KS Energy Services/Team Wisconsin) 0:17:04 14 Tyler Jenema (Kuhl Racingtain) 0:17:47 15 Brian Heifner (Magnus) 0:18:22 16 Nikolai Anikin (conti) 0:18:30 17 Scott Cole (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:18:34 18 Nicholas Holzem (Sprocketz) 0:21:14 19 Carlos Haeckel (Alterra Coffee/W85) 0:22:06 20 John Shull (EXPO) 0:24:07 21 Dan Schaefer (Team Fond du Lac Cyclery) 0:29:53 22 Myles Beach (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:30:06 23 Michael Humpal (Specialized) 0:32:00 24 John Wypiszinski (Titletown Flyers) 0:32:52 25 Bill Nigh (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:38:39 26 Tim Scanley (Alterra Coffee) 0:44:14 27 Michael Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelman) 0:49:18

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Abby Strigel (Honey Stringer/Bontager/Pat's) 1:29:10 2 Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:06:32 3 Cooper Dendel (Culvers) 0:07:16 4 Amber Markey (Magnus) 0:08:35 5 Michelle Peariso (Adventure212/Specialized) 0:16:43 6 Denise Coppock (Titletown Flyers) 0:22:27 7 Jennifer Whitedog (BikesLTD/ScenicConcepts) 0:26:05 8 April Dombrowski (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:43:26

Cat. 1 Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fletcher Arlen (Safe Wheels MTB Racing) 1:21:00 2 Parker McColl 0:05:38 3 Brett Poulton (Expo) 0:05:58 4 Andrew Senderhauf (Wheel and Sprocket) 0:08:03

Cat. 2 Junior women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rachael Jensen (RACC p/b Geargrinder) 2:17:48 2 Emily Shull (EXPO) 0:22:53

Cat. 1 and 2 men open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Melton (Kegels) 1:22:27 2 Zach Giffey 0:05:03 3 Steve Forss (Kegels) 0:08:38 4 Douglas House 0:10:45 5 Jon Holcomb (Bikes Ltd/Scenic Concepts) 0:16:27 6 Marcus Steele (Titletown Flyers) 0:20:48 7 Jesse Jaehning (Bikes Limited) 0:22:42 8 Steve Davidson (Titletown Flyers) 0:38:04 9 Brian Benson (Bikes Ltd/Scenic Concepts) 0:39:39

Cat. 1 and 2 open women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sheri Van Epps (BikesLTD/ScenicConcepts) 1:49:18 2 Cyndi Ehrike (Safe Wheels MTB Racing Team) 0:09:30 3 Karlene Olson (Muddy Cup) 0:16:58 4 Sonni Klipp (JVC / MichaelsCycles) 0:26:50 5 Brenda Zimmermann Thorpe (Rib Mountain Cycles/Red Eye) 0:34:49

Cat. 2 Comp men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jason Ruesch (RMC) 1:26:05 2 Kyle Russ 0:00:40 3 Ben Schreiber (Team Fond du Lac Cyclery) 0:02:02 4 Ken Naef (Titletown Flyers) 0:02:22 5 Mike Sherven (Bikes Limited Senic Outlook) 0:02:54 6 Christopher Berge (Magnus) 0:03:19 7 Ben Marchewka (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:04:11 8 Cory Samz (Heavy Pedal) 0:04:16 9 David Poulton (Activatorng Club) 0:05:35 10 Joshua Meyer (Heavy Pedal Velo Club) 0:05:41 11 Mike Daish 0:05:54 12 Christopher Richmond (Heavy Pedal Velo Club) 0:06:50 13 Dave Blanke (The Bike Connection) 0:07:31 14 Chris Fellows (Team WORS) 0:07:59 15 Brett May (Team All Spoked Up) 0:08:08 16 Ross Lemke (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:08:42 17 Nick Christofalos (Activator Cycle Club) 18 Shane Semrow (Element Mobile) 0:09:31 19 Eric Grissom 0:10:01 20 Gary Ehrike (Safe Wheels MTB Racing Team) 0:10:02 21 Tony Wagner (Sheboygan Bicycle Co.) 0:10:44 22 Jason Gibson (Gear N Up) 0:12:34 23 Nathan Tock (BIkes Ltd / Scenic Concepts) 0:15:15 24 Thomas Kabacinski (XXX Racing AthletiCo) 0:16:26 25 Martin Tank II (Wheel & Sprocket / Vision) 0:16:51 26 Matt Dale (Eriksen Cycles) 0:17:56 27 Gary Meader (Team 360) 0:20:36 28 Krystian Pac (RBIKES.COM) 0:21:07 29 Brad Tennis (Sharks) 0:21:10 30 Cody McGrath (Culver's Racing) 0:22:11 31 Chris Harrison (Eriksen Cycles) 0:38:50

Cat. 2 Sport men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Adams 1:17:06 2 Collin Kytta 0:00:30 3 Jeremy Ostrowski 0:01:38 4 Scott Nyland 0:02:33 5 Payson Partridge 0:04:30 6 Steve Reichel 0:04:36 7 Mark Schultz 0:04:39 8 David Carew 0:04:55 9 Mitchell Dreher 0:05:11 10 Terry Prewitt 0:05:15 11 Ben Leach 0:06:13 12 Charles Girkins 0:06:23 13 Ben Lasecki 0:07:17 14 Jody Arlen 0:08:49 15 Jeremy Drake 0:09:05 16 Joshua Mucinski 17 Martin Reza 0:09:12 18 Clive Warren 0:09:14 19 Patrick Blakeslee 0:09:15 20 Brayden Schott 0:09:16 21 Anthony Van Asten 0:09:18 22 Todd Fletcher 0:09:33 23 John Grosz 0:09:56 24 Roy Bailey 0:10:05 25 Ted Kretzmann 0:10:13 26 Jonathan Nehring 0:10:16 27 Cory Marty 0:10:46 28 William Ringeoldus 0:11:03 29 Anthony Dombrowski 0:11:33 30 Jason Mork 0:11:41 31 Matthew Paterson 0:11:48 32 Kagen Mantz 0:11:54 33 Ron Smith 0:11:59 34 Dave Reich 0:12:23 35 Kent Jenema 0:12:27 36 Jamie Prange 0:12:33 37 Don Freitag 0:12:35 38 Ken Bozych 0:12:38 39 Dave Diamond 0:12:45 40 Kevin Lisowe 0:13:01 41 Erik Backhaus 0:13:07 42 Brian Paterson 0:13:13 43 Joshua Wood 0:13:25 44 Ruben Valdez 45 Jason Zellner 0:13:33 46 Chris Roddick 0:13:38 47 Nicholas Armstrong 0:13:46 48 Nolan Steig 0:13:54 49 Brian Doherty 0:14:46 50 Scott Palmersheim 0:14:57 51 Jeff Wren 0:15:09 52 Jay Gunderson 0:15:37 53 Jeff Greatens 0:15:39 54 Jim Steig 0:15:55 55 Steve Ericksen 0:15:58 56 Zeke Dombrowski 0:16:00 57 Brian Coppock 0:16:16 58 Michael Gordon 0:16:26 59 Bill Styer 0:16:46 60 Rich Baumgarten 0:16:56 61 Loren Darling 0:17:11 62 Keith Westendorf 0:17:16 63 Steve Kapaun 0:17:45 64 Steve Drecoll 0:18:05 65 Joe Vanderpuy 0:18:33 66 Jason Ecclestone 67 Dirk Racine 0:18:34 68 Rob Hofmann 0:18:38 69 Jim Feuerstein 0:19:30 70 Chad Wilson 0:20:07 71 Warren Heise 0:20:18 72 Josh Rupnow 0:20:39 73 Tom Wendland 0:20:41 74 Larry Hipps 0:20:43 75 Michael Laufenberg 0:20:46 76 Andy Trewyn 0:20:58 77 Darrin Kolka 0:20:59 78 Michael Block 0:22:46 79 Dain Trittau 0:23:40 80 Ron Odekirk 0:23:41 81 Gerald Sorce 0:24:36 82 Dave Dahlman 0:28:10 83 Garrison Gless 0:28:22 84 Brent Williams 0:28:54 85 Adam Zeller 86 John Heyerholm 0:29:43 87 John Senkerik 0:30:14 88 James Mistark 0:30:56 89 Mike Wanek 0:31:10 90 Troy Olm 0:33:40 91 Reed Griffiths 0:35:15 92 Doug Rodenkirch 0:35:28 93 Peter Walton 0:36:33 94 George Doty 0:36:41 95 Sterling Schmidt 0:38:53 96 Scott Graff 0:41:10 97 Todd Nutter 0:44:43 98 Chad Hoppe 0:46:49 99 Patton Neuser 0:47:18 100 Randy Feuillerat 0:47:34 101 Robert Maloney 0:56:07 102 Frank Sniadajewski 0:58:45 103 Frank Lobello 1:00:27 104 Michael Kaspar 1:03:14 105 Robert Langlois 1:12:24 106 Paul Traeger 1:19:33

Cat. 2 Sport women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jenaiya Stolper 1:39:46 2 Jeanne Hornak 0:03:05 3 Mary Hable 0:03:44 4 Brittany Nigh 0:05:30 5 Christine Griesbach 0:09:32 6 Ivonne Menendez 0:10:42 7 Maja Holcomb 0:12:23 8 Amy Statz 0:17:08 9 Jennifer Clark 0:18:45 10 Alex Christofalos 0:18:58 11 Andrea Roberts 0:19:21 12 Lynne Senkerik 0:19:55 13 Rachel Drake 0:28:10 14 Heather Marty 0:34:32 15 Arin Lemke 0:38:59 16 Helmy Tennis 0:39:08

Cat. 3 Citizen men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 George Kapitz 0:37:29 2 Jonathan Wollner 0:00:44 3 David Dokman 0:01:09 4 Mark Hanson 0:01:35 5 Josh Kruit 0:01:39 6 Robert Hoefert 0:01:41 7 Troy Krysh 0:01:46 8 Mike Nass 0:02:00 9 Justin Wentworth 0:02:06 10 Jeremiah Pritzl 0:02:12 11 Rick Johnson 0:02:47 12 Jim Krajnik 0:02:55 13 Jon Veldboom 0:03:04 14 Jack Knutson 0:03:10 15 Brad Jorsch 0:03:17 16 Nathan Knowles 0:03:22 17 Derrick Reinke 0:03:31 18 Jake Eigenberger 0:03:39 19 William Meyer 0:03:59 20 John Norman 0:04:06 21 James Grenier 0:04:22 22 Jake Miller 0:04:29 23 Jacob Bons 0:04:44 24 Alexander Pieper 0:05:21 25 Benjamin Fullerton 0:05:27 26 Billy Alverson 0:05:37 27 Dave Hanrahan 0:05:56 28 Kurt Baehmann 29 Dean Fredricks 0:06:00 30 Philip Melotte 0:06:04 31 Allen Brost 0:06:12 32 Michael Dutczak 0:06:22 33 Jeff Pitts 0:06:23 34 John Granger 0:06:31 35 Steven Brown 0:06:32 36 Matthew Kletti 0:06:35 37 Edward Eigenberger 0:06:40 38 Nathan Hofmeister 0:07:00 39 Loren Beyer 0:07:11 40 Daniel Gretzinger 0:07:16 41 Rowan Norman 42 Jacob Ahles 0:07:31 43 Tim Wilda 0:07:40 44 William Darling 0:07:56 45 Joe Guse 0:08:16 46 Jesse Steinhoff 0:08:20 47 Scott Knaffla 0:08:22 48 Mike Becker 0:08:25 49 Greg Mann 0:08:27 50 Owen Reich 0:08:28 51 Eric Zarwell 0:08:38 52 David Powell 0:08:54 53 Anna Poulton 0:08:59 54 Carver Hass 0:09:02 55 Brian Toltzmann 0:09:12 56 Cole Huffman 0:09:20 57 Kenneth Pearson 0:09:33 58 Max Fischer 0:09:47 59 Chris Endres 0:09:53 60 Scott Vale 0:10:02 61 Benjamin Gasper 0:10:10 62 Brad Sippel 0:10:35 63 Thom Brown 0:11:08 64 Joe Woelfle 0:11:13 65 Rob Wolk 0:11:14 66 Garth Post 0:11:32 67 Scott Barclay 0:11:35 68 Cory Griffith 0:11:40 69 Tony Young 0:11:43 70 Andrew Baldyga 0:11:44 71 Jason Huff 0:11:47 72 David Gavinski 0:11:48 73 Michael Slimmer 0:11:51 74 Patrick Leichtnam 75 John Hocker 0:12:03 76 Dorian McFarlane 0:12:28 77 Andrew McDicken 0:12:40 78 Aaron Frink 0:12:44 79 Greg Spende 0:12:47 80 Matthew Meyle 0:12:56 81 Ben Vansluys 0:12:59 82 Jordan Jazdzewski 0:13:00 83 Steve Slocum 0:13:03 84 Mike Farrell 0:13:27 85 Micah Christiansen 0:13:41 86 Todd Somers 0:14:03 87 Hayden Brost 0:14:18 88 Alex Wichmann 0:14:36 89 Shane Holcomb 0:15:27 90 Keith Eggebrecht 0:15:42 91 Jeffrey Schwinn 0:16:06 92 Benjamin Wilda 0:16:52 93 Rod Janssen 0:17:13 94 Adam Fleming 0:19:10 95 Tony Smet 0:20:17 96 Donald Howell 0:20:18 97 Dennis Kinkert 0:21:05 98 Brance Modin 0:21:29 99 Joseph Masterson 0:22:26 100 Jimmy Splittgerber 0:22:29 101 Reo Owens 0:22:53 102 Brian Smith 0:24:01 103 Timothy Liepert 104 Wally Sniadajewski 0:26:39 105 Ricky Almaguer 0:27:01 106 Jesse O'Boyle 0:27:18 107 Alex Hansen 0:27:25 108 Justin Thompson 0:27:43 109 Matthew Crave 0:27:56 110 Jerry Cooper 0:30:13 111 Raymond Melotte 0:30:30

Cat 3 Citizen women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Linda Baehmann 0:51:10 2 Kaitlin Splittgerber 0:01:31 3 Laura Granger 0:05:11 4 Heather Liepert 0:09:11 5 Brianna Smet 0:09:33 6 Melissa Kennedy 0:10:19 7 April Knudson 0:11:29 8 Sara Kinsella 0:14:05 9 Kennedy Bowes 0:35:48 10 Lisa Zimmerman 1:17:50