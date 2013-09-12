Strigel and Schouten win again for Wisconsin Off Road Series
Latest round held at Treadfest
As the cross country racing season winds down, the Subaru Wisconsin Off Road Series (WORS) is still thrilling audiences and riders alike with challenging events. This holds true with the Treadfest race course in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. Hidden away behind the famed Grand Geneva Resort, Treadfest offers riders a rare chance to race on private trails that are full of features and technical sections. The course is built around a ski hill that dares riders to keep climbing. Spectators are presented with many options for great photos and cheering as well as a nail-bitingly close encounter with a steeply descending and loose rock garden.
Women
With all of the climbing, the elite women pushed hard up the start climb with Cooper Dendel (Border Grill/Quick Stop) and Abigail Strigel (Honey Stinger/Bontrager) fighting for the top spot. This was the first time Dendel had raced in Lake Geneva and after pre-riding the day before the event, she said she couldn’t wait to race. Both women are very comfortable with rocks and roots and managed to create a fairly big gap over the rest of the women in the field.
Lori Sable (Team 65?/W&S) also has her strengths in technical singletrack, of which Treadfest offers a lot. Sable was not able to hang onto Dendel and Strigel but put a comfortable cushion between herself and Lisa Krayer(Adventure 212/Specialized) who ended up in fourth place.
While Dendel was fast and smooth through the singletrack, Strigel was a bit faster as she broadened her lead by about two minutes by the end of the race. This was Strigel’s 6th win in the 2013 WORS season.
Men
The elite men's race once again had stacked lineup. As the men took to the starting climb, Joseph Maloney (KS Energy Services/Team Wisconsin) burnt a match or two to drive the front of the field. Maloney has been impressing many lately by improving his results almost every race. Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima Wheels) even said "he's gonna win one of these races".
Maloney said his strategy was to create a gap to cushion him if and when he hits a wall. After two laps, that wall came to him in the form of Brian Matter (RACC/Trek/Gear Grinder) and Tristan Schouten. Schouten and Matter worked well together throughout most of the race to reel Maloney back in. As the cyclo-cross season is starting, Matter and Schouten will be shifting focus. Matter actually raced his first 'cross event the day before Treadfest. In the end, he felt that Schouten had a bit more gas in the tank as he pulled away from Matter in the final climb of the race.
Schouten grabbed his sixth win of the season also. Nathan Guerra (Vision Pro Cycling) started off with a bit of bad luck with a dropped chain. Feeling the pressure after being passed by most of the field, Guerra gave it all he had to not only put himself back into the race but to finish impressively in fourth place.
WORS will pick up again at the end of September on the 29th with the Cascade XC. A first for WORS in many ways, the Cascade XC is a fund raiser in support of the recently established WIN (WORS Interscholastic) Cycling, a not for profit organization devoted to the mission of the establishment of school-based mountain bike clubs in communities throughout Wisconsin. For more information, visit www.wors.org or www.wincycling.org
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima Wheels)
|1:49:19
|2
|Brian Matter (RACC / TREK Gear Grinder)
|0:01:29
|3
|Joseph Maloney (KS Energy Services/Team Wisconsin)
|0:02:17
|4
|Nathan Guerra (Vision Pro Cycling)
|0:02:52
|5
|Justin Piontek (Titletown Flyers)
|0:04:45
|6
|Kevin McConnell (Mercy-Specialized)
|0:04:49
|7
|Isaac Neff (5 Nines)
|0:05:02
|8
|Corey Stelljes (RACC- Gear Grinder)
|0:05:25
|9
|Mike Phillips (Adventure212/Specialized)
|0:05:31
|10
|Trevor Olson (Team 360)
|0:05:32
|11
|Ray Nelson (Treadhead Cycling)
|0:06:17
|12
|Michael Michetti (LAPT)
|0:08:04
|13
|Rick Mezo (Rbikes.com/Diagrind)
|0:08:47
|14
|Ryan Krayer (Adventure212/Specialized)
|0:09:53
|15
|Chris Peariso (Adventure212/Specialized)
|0:10:08
|16
|Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized)
|0:11:29
|17
|Carlos Haeckel (Alterra Coffee/ Team W&S)
|0:12:17
|18
|Ted Hanes (Fond du Lac Cyclery)
|0:13:10
|19
|Vincent Steger (Erik's Bikes and Boards)
|0:13:31
|20
|Tim Racette (KS Energy Services/Team Wisconsin)
|0:14:34
|21
|David Bender (JVC/Michael's Cycle)
|0:16:17
|22
|Drew Nilson
|0:16:34
|23
|John Shull (Alberto's)
|0:17:00
|24
|Maxwell Anderson
|0:17:31
|25
|Tim Drankus (Sheboygan Bicycle Company)
|0:17:38
|26
|John Wypiszinski (Titletown Flyers/Wiara Invest)
|0:18:06
|27
|Alex Applegate (Wolfpack)
|0:18:33
|28
|Jack Nielsen
|0:18:45
|29
|Ryan Nenninger
|0:18:47
|30
|Chad Sova (Momentum Endurance)
|0:19:07
|31
|Cory Samz (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)
|0:19:17
|32
|Gabriel Ion (Treadhead Cycling)
|0:19:40
|33
|Karl Tillman (Team 360 p/b Kickapoo)
|0:20:54
|34
|Bryan Frazier (Adventure 212/Specialized)
|0:22:26
|35
|Eric Stull (Team 360 / Laxvelo)
|0:22:49
|36
|Ben Schreiber (Team Fond du Lac Cyclery)
|0:23:07
|37
|Tony Wagner (Bikes LTD/Scenic Concepts)
|0:24:09
|38
|Thomas Sulentic
|0:24:22
|39
|Steve Schafer (Village-Verdigris Cycling Team)
|0:24:29
|40
|David Poulton (Activator Cycling Club)
|0:26:41
|41
|Jose Barraza (CC BARRAZA)
|0:28:34
|42
|Bill Street (Kuhl/Rocky Mountain/Velocity)
|0:30:42
|43
|Jimmy Toombs (Erik's Bike and Boards)
|0:32:38
|44
|Jerrod Collier (TreadHead Cycling)
|0:40:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Abigail Strigel (Honey Stinger / Bontrager)
|1:35:17
|2
|Cooper Dendel (Border Grill P/B QSBS)
|0:02:49
|3
|Lori Sable (Team 65? / W&S)
|0:09:25
|4
|Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized)
|0:11:26
|5
|Andrea Matter (Gear Grinder)
|0:11:32
|6
|Brittany McConnell (Mercy Specialized)
|0:12:54
|7
|Leia Schneeberger (Magnus)
|0:13:13
|8
|Michelle Peariso (Adventure212/Specialized)
|0:18:15
|9
|Evelyn Johnson (2 Rivers)
|0:21:17
|10
|Jeanne Hornak (Wheel & Sprocket Vision)
|0:22:47
|11
|Heather Stelljes (Vander Kitten)
|0:27:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fletcher Arlen (Team Magnus)
|1:29:54
|2
|Andrew Senderhauf (Wheel and Sprocket)
|0:01:56
|3
|Connor McColl (Midwest Devo)
|0:08:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Swartz (Junior Dropouts)
|1:17:18
|2
|Rachael Jensen (RACC p/b Geargrinder)
|0:01:58
|3
|Alexandra Christofalos (Activator Cycle Clud)
|0:11:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|George Kapitz (Broken Spoke Cycling Team)
|1:00:55
|2
|Jereme Noffke
|0:37:19
|3
|Steven Schaefer
|0:37:24
|4
|Rodney Moon (Bikes Limited)
|0:40:02
|5
|Jeff Steckbauer (Rib Mnt Cycles)
|0:44:15
|6
|Michael Plymale
|0:44:43
|7
|Steve Jeske (Pedal Moraine)
|0:44:56
|8
|Nick Christofalos (Activator Cycle Club)
|0:47:13
|9
|Jesse Jaehnig (Bikes Limited)
|0:47:44
|10
|Travis Held (determinations)
|0:50:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Karlene Olson (Team 360)
|1:15:50
|2
|April Dombrowski (SixFifty/Wheel & Sprocket)
|0:02:32
|3
|Wendy Gaddey (Alberto's)
|0:04:38
|4
|Claire Luby
|0:06:03
|5
|Sondra Klipp (Janesville Velo Club)
|0:08:18
|6
|Jenaiya Stolper (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)
|0:11:05
|7
|Jennifer Whitedog (Bikes Limited Scenic Concepts)
|0:11:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Carew (Wheel and Sprocket)
|1:31:50
|2
|Mike Bishop (Treadhead Cycling)
|0:00:22
|3
|David Swanson (Wheelwerksbikes.com)
|0:02:13
|4
|Joshua Meyer (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)
|0:03:35
|5
|Marc Ano (KS Energy Services Team WI)
|0:03:50
|6
|Christopher Schmidt (Treadheads)
|0:04:13
|7
|Stathy Touloumis (Albertos Sport)
|0:04:30
|8
|Martin Reza (Vision Wheel and Sprocket)
|0:05:00
|9
|Jason Balden (KS Energy Team WI Racing)
|0:05:28
|10
|Atanas Petrov
|0:05:29
|11
|Christopher Rodriguez (Lucky Brake Bike Shop)
|0:06:11
|12
|Mike Sherven (Bikes Limited)
|0:06:22
|13
|Carl Morse (Sixfifty)
|0:06:25
|14
|Mikey Verhagen (KS Energy / Team Wisconsin)
|0:06:28
|15
|Ross Giese
|0:06:37
|16
|Michael Hartzell (Trek Midwest Team)
|0:06:41
|17
|John Riley (Trek)
|0:06:46
|18
|Paul-Brian McInerney (Roscoe Village Bike Racing)
|0:06:53
|19
|Brett May (All Spoked Up-Vision)
|0:06:54
|20
|Nick Crocker
|0:06:55
|21
|Glen Stroik (KS Energy / Team Wisconsin)
|0:08:18
|22
|Peter Coenen (Northstar Endurance)
|0:08:26
|23
|Mark Cole (Adventure212/Specialized)
|0:09:01
|24
|Ryan Rollins
|0:09:06
|25
|Chris Fellows (J&R Cycles)
|0:09:12
|26
|Aaron Roecker (Sixfifty)
|0:09:16
|27
|Bill Burkholder
|0:09:22
|28
|Roger Lundsten (360 ORA)
|0:09:43
|29
|Dwight Ingalls (Vison / Wheel & Sprocket)
|0:10:00
|30
|Phil Ott (Quick Stop Bike Shop)
|0:10:13
|31
|Ross Lemke (Team Pedal Moraine)
|0:10:36
|32
|Billy Graef (Team Velocause)
|0:11:00
|33
|Ken Krebs (Vardigris Village)
|0:11:08
|34
|Anthony Ferrara (T6 / Rudy Project)
|0:11:09
|35
|Erik Pueschner (Team 360)
|0:11:19
|36
|Christopher Richmond (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)
|0:12:01
|37
|Matthew Paterson (Team AttakTiks & Sprocket)
|0:12:23
|38
|Jan Van Nuffelen (Spidermonkey Cycling)
|0:12:26
|39
|Martin Tank II (Wheel & Sprocket/ Vision)
|0:12:39
|40
|Jonathan Kloppenburg (Spidermonkey Cycling)
|0:13:11
|41
|Jason Ruesch (Rib Mountain Cycle)
|0:13:13
|42
|Brian Paterson (Team AttakTiks/ Wheel & Sprocket)
|0:13:46
|43
|Cory Marty (Magnus)
|0:13:56
|44
|Edward Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelmen)
|0:14:43
|45
|Brandon Murphy
|0:14:53
|46
|Joe Greatens
|0:15:11
|47
|Nathan Tock (Bikes Ltd/Scenic Concepts)
|0:15:42
|48
|Aaron Mock
|0:16:36
|49
|Sean Miller (Janesville Velo Club)
|0:17:02
|50
|Scott Nyland (Magnus)
|0:17:17
|51
|Kenny Peterson
|0:18:37
|52
|Mark Scotch
|0:20:20
|53
|Sean Shields (Pedal Moraine)
|0:20:25
|54
|Donald Carr (IS Corp)
|0:20:58
|55
|Todd Fletcher (Vision/Wheel & Sprocket)
|0:25:42
|56
|Kevin Crow (Verdigris-Village)
|0:28:33
|57
|Eric Alexander
|0:31:11
|58
|Mark Balkenende
|0:35:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johnny Hudson
|0:54:46
|2
|Michael Calonia
|0:01:00
|3
|Paul Roltgen
|0:02:08
|4
|Andrew Schmidt
|0:02:14
|5
|Brendan George
|0:02:35
|6
|Payson Partridge
|0:03:08
|7
|Josh Rupnow
|0:03:17
|8
|Darrell Scheppman
|0:03:17
|9
|Omar Patalinghug
|0:03:39
|10
|Chris Harold
|0:03:41
|11
|Preston Bernsteen
|0:03:48
|12
|Jonathan Wollner
|0:03:54
|13
|Cory West
|0:03:59
|14
|Ted Kretzmann
|0:04:02
|15
|Ian Ziarko
|0:04:15
|16
|Tomasz Kapusciak
|0:04:45
|17
|Erik Beckman
|0:04:50
|18
|Brian Christensen
|0:05:06
|19
|Roy Bailey
|0:05:18
|20
|Alex Dorschner
|0:05:24
|21
|Scott Trierweiler
|0:05:27
|22
|Caleb Swartz
|0:05:38
|23
|Chris Henning
|0:05:52
|24
|Joseph Luniak
|0:05:53
|25
|Nathan Schneeberger
|0:06:04
|26
|Robert Zimmerman
|0:06:05
|27
|Kerry Gonzalez
|0:06:07
|28
|Justin Wentworth
|0:06:12
|29
|Wade Flisram
|0:06:16
|30
|Michael Giesen
|0:06:19
|31
|Mason Switzer
|0:06:21
|32
|Eric Roche
|0:06:22
|33
|Michael Owens
|0:06:32
|34
|Troy Sable
|0:06:40
|35
|Chris Roddick
|0:06:43
|36
|Greg Love
|0:06:44
|37
|Mark Swim
|0:06:45
|38
|David Dokman
|0:06:57
|39
|Ken Bozych
|0:07:04
|40
|Justin Fredricks
|0:07:07
|41
|Ashley Anderson
|0:07:09
|42
|Nathan Gayeski
|0:07:27
|43
|William Ringenoldus
|0:07:28
|44
|Emmanuel,jr. Tinga
|0:07:36
|45
|Matthew Tucker
|0:07:37
|46
|Nolan Steig
|0:07:47
|47
|Mike Roethel
|0:07:50
|48
|Nate Knowles
|0:07:54
|49
|Joshua Wood
|0:07:55
|50
|Kevin Herman
|0:07:59
|51
|Bryan Merrill
|0:07:59
|52
|Larry Hipps
|0:08:02
|53
|Wally Kunstman
|0:08:03
|54
|Jason Kloptowsky
|0:08:04
|55
|Andrew Douglass
|0:08:07
|56
|John Ryan
|0:08:10
|57
|Dan Clasen
|0:08:13
|58
|Gerald Sorce
|0:08:14
|59
|Rick Schopp
|0:08:16
|60
|Ruben Valdez
|0:08:17
|61
|Jeffrey Hatton
|0:08:21
|62
|Paul Baltus
|0:08:24
|63
|Daniel Holtermann
|0:08:32
|64
|Ben Leach
|0:08:35
|65
|Isaac Olson
|0:08:43
|66
|Rich Baumgarten
|0:08:58
|67
|Jacob Bons
|0:09:03
|68
|Daivd McCollum
|0:09:04
|69
|Edward Piontek
|0:09:05
|70
|David Bowers
|0:09:05
|71
|Jordan Boyea
|0:09:13
|72
|Kyle Kargel
|0:09:13
|73
|James Grenier
|0:09:16
|74
|Dave Reich
|0:09:27
|75
|Mark Kitral
|0:09:30
|76
|Christopher McArdle
|0:09:32
|77
|Scott Palmersheim
|0:09:40
|78
|Jeff Wren
|0:09:45
|79
|Jody Arlen
|0:09:57
|80
|Samuel Spende
|0:10:02
|81
|Don Iwen
|0:10:06
|82
|Lane Brostrom
|0:10:07
|83
|Blake Schraft
|0:10:10
|84
|Ben Freas
|0:10:39
|85
|Jamie Snippen
|0:10:48
|86
|Kevin Lisowe
|0:10:53
|87
|David Smage
|0:10:53
|88
|Jamison Stachel
|0:10:58
|89
|Mike Mennenoh
|0:11:02
|90
|Blake Mezo
|0:11:05
|91
|William Simon
|0:11:05
|92
|Jeff Greatens
|0:11:05
|93
|Felbert Edrada
|0:11:23
|94
|Don Freitag
|0:11:27
|95
|Shawn Peters
|0:11:28
|96
|Ernie Huerta
|0:11:31
|97
|Rick Johnson
|0:11:33
|98
|Tom Wendland
|0:11:43
|99
|Bradley Boettcher
|0:11:45
|100
|Jason Dahlby
|0:11:47
|101
|Jim Feuerstein
|0:11:51
|102
|Len Ayala
|0:11:54
|103
|Bryan Scheel
|0:12:07
|104
|Simon Jones
|0:12:13
|105
|Geoff Scott
|0:12:31
|106
|Steve Ericksen
|0:12:32
|107
|John Senkerik
|0:12:34
|108
|Robert Sleger
|0:12:44
|109
|Phil Winter
|0:12:44
|110
|Ruperto Caminar
|0:12:52
|111
|Dain Trittau
|0:12:58
|112
|John Gretzinger
|0:13:25
|113
|Brian Louis
|0:13:26
|114
|Nicholas Armstrong
|0:13:42
|115
|Kenneth Pearson
|0:13:45
|116
|Andrew Richter
|0:13:52
|117
|Darrin Kolka
|0:13:52
|118
|Erik Backhaus
|0:14:03
|119
|Jason Ferguson
|0:14:05
|120
|Michael Laufenberg
|0:14:07
|121
|Keith Westendorf
|0:14:18
|122
|Steve Davidson
|0:14:20
|123
|Jason White
|0:14:27
|124
|Robert Groshek
|0:14:28
|125
|Mark Baranowski
|0:14:50
|126
|Ross Adams
|0:14:57
|127
|Michael Gordon
|0:14:57
|128
|Scott Olson
|0:15:06
|129
|Julius Buhawi
|0:15:08
|130
|Ryan Usiak
|0:15:13
|131
|Thom Hineline
|0:15:25
|132
|David Dewitt
|0:15:46
|133
|Andrew Schirpke
|0:15:55
|134
|Albert Weigel
|0:16:00
|135
|Peter Chiappetta
|0:16:19
|136
|Brad Jorsch
|0:16:25
|137
|Mases Movsessian
|0:16:38
|138
|Brad Swenson
|0:17:09
|139
|Randy Feuillerat
|0:17:16
|140
|Jeff Beck
|0:17:18
|141
|Andy Garrison
|0:17:54
|142
|John Mahr
|0:17:56
|143
|Warren Fowler
|0:18:04
|144
|Mike Sherman
|0:18:43
|145
|Thomas Kramer
|0:19:01
|146
|Frank Sniadajewski
|0:19:27
|147
|Dennis Malmanger
|0:19:29
|148
|John Wrycza
|0:19:30
|149
|Rusty Deperalta
|0:19:41
|150
|Ed Gierlach
|0:19:56
|151
|James Rossi
|0:20:02
|152
|Michael Olm
|0:20:13
|153
|Chad Hoppe
|0:20:18
|154
|Jack Schirpke
|0:21:06
|155
|Frank Lobello
|0:21:11
|156
|Randy Rosset
|0:21:15
|157
|Carl Anderson
|0:21:21
|158
|Erick Braaksma
|0:22:12
|159
|Richard Prodans
|0:22:35
|160
|Derrick Benz
|0:22:36
|161
|Dmitro Voinorovich
|0:22:43
|162
|Zachary Geyer
|0:22:49
|163
|David Studer
|0:22:51
|164
|Jt Stumpf
|0:23:24
|165
|Kevin Schmitt
|0:23:25
|166
|Kevin Flowers
|0:23:35
|167
|Casey Brauer
|0:23:57
|168
|Ken Sounthala
|0:25:01
|169
|Troy Olm
|0:27:01
|170
|Ernesto Isip
|0:27:03
|171
|Ryan Handley
|0:27:17
|172
|Jesse Steinhoff
|0:28:06
|173
|James Heinecke
|0:29:03
|174
|Randy Borzych
|0:29:08
|175
|Demetrius Banks
|0:29:45
|176
|Steve Manthe
|0:29:47
|177
|Zach Ott
|0:30:24
|178
|Kirby Merced
|0:30:39
|179
|Travis Schirpke
|0:30:50
|180
|Matthew Forst
|0:32:00
|181
|Steve Drecoll
|0:32:04
|182
|Tim Peters
|0:33:19
|183
|Ron Oesterlein
|0:34:40
|184
|Thomas Silbernagel
|0:38:34
|185
|Paul Traeger
|0:39:30
|186
|Fredrick Etscesta
|0:42:41
|187
|Ray Prestage
|0:43:11
|188
|Michael Kaspar
|0:43:25
|189
|Raymond Tayone
|0:49:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arianna Schafer
|1:11:18
|2
|Kelli Piotrowski
|0:00:14
|3
|Nancy Heymann
|0:00:15
|4
|Linda Baehmann
|0:01:31
|5
|Amy Ancheta
|0:02:48
|6
|Lynne Senkerik
|0:03:00
|7
|Kristin Long
|0:04:06
|8
|Becky Rands
|0:04:28
|9
|Brenda Zimmermann Thorpe
|0:05:40
|10
|Christina Flisram
|0:06:49
|11
|Sarah Richter
|0:07:58
|12
|Christine Griesbach
|0:09:00
|13
|Marlo Vercauteren
|0:11:01
|14
|Melissa Kennedy
|0:11:37
|15
|Heather Jazdzewski
|0:12:05
|16
|Lindsey Carlson
|0:13:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Feldmann
|0:36:05
|2
|Eric Christ
|0:01:25
|3
|Rick Dwyer
|0:01:44
|4
|Andrew Feldmann
|0:01:56
|5
|Stone Vanamerongen
|0:01:57
|6
|Jan-Edward Gierlach
|0:02:13
|7
|Daniel Gretzinger
|0:02:15
|8
|Robert Flicek
|0:02:36
|9
|Christopher Besaw
|0:02:38
|10
|Matt Keon
|0:02:39
|11
|Jan Krupa
|0:02:42
|12
|Brandon Smith
|0:02:42
|13
|Kody Bekeris
|0:02:44
|14
|Cole McDicken
|0:02:46
|15
|Jacob Ahles
|0:02:47
|16
|Jason Baer
|0:03:10
|17
|Nick Desrochers
|0:03:10
|18
|Derrick Reinke
|0:03:32
|19
|Nick Sdrenka
|0:03:44
|20
|Alex Halfman
|0:03:45
|21
|John Granger
|0:04:00
|22
|Mike Shimon
|0:04:11
|23
|Eric Zarwell
|0:04:54
|24
|William Darling
|0:04:55
|25
|Jake Peterson
|0:05:07
|26
|David Rossow
|0:05:14
|27
|Chase Osborne
|0:05:23
|28
|Steve Welk
|0:05:27
|29
|Paul Brunette
|0:05:29
|30
|Dave Wasikowski
|0:05:30
|31
|Calhan Norman
|0:05:31
|32
|Jeremy Condon
|0:05:45
|33
|Eric Buda
|0:05:45
|34
|Rowan Norman
|0:05:48
|35
|Shawn Laplante
|0:06:08
|36
|Matt Claybourn
|0:06:08
|37
|Scott Liesch
|0:06:11
|38
|Chris Endres
|0:06:21
|39
|Scott Niemi
|0:06:24
|40
|Owen Reich
|0:06:25
|41
|Andrew McDicken
|0:06:25
|42
|Riley Kloss
|0:06:26
|43
|Nate Piotrowski
|0:06:30
|44
|Mike Desrochers
|0:06:34
|45
|Maciej Majerczyk
|0:06:37
|46
|Roman Kosarzycki
|0:06:50
|47
|Greg Spende
|0:06:56
|48
|Bryon Anderson
|0:07:01
|49
|Ryan Wenzlick
|0:07:05
|50
|Jan Zielinski
|0:07:06
|51
|Jason Huff
|0:07:16
|52
|Zack Kargel
|0:07:19
|53
|Aaron Frink
|0:07:20
|54
|Jack Pabst
|0:07:23
|55
|Jack Knutson
|0:07:25
|56
|Mason Chapman
|0:07:26
|57
|Cory Desrochers
|0:07:27
|58
|Max Fischer
|0:07:34
|59
|Mark Eben
|0:07:34
|60
|Chris Wilkes
|0:07:36
|61
|Brian Ethridge
|0:07:42
|62
|Paul Langenberg
|0:07:45
|63
|Lance David
|0:07:48
|64
|Gabe Rohan
|0:07:50
|65
|Joe Halfman
|0:07:51
|66
|David Welsch
|0:07:54
|67
|Obert Hartner
|0:07:57
|68
|Greg Niles
|0:08:00
|69
|Bradley Pearson
|0:08:04
|70
|Steve Lipski
|0:08:14
|71
|Dylan Eggebrecht
|0:08:18
|72
|Walter Sdrenka
|0:08:19
|73
|Kyle Suratte
|0:08:20
|74
|Megan Senderhauf
|0:08:22
|75
|Robb Brabant
|0:08:25
|76
|Todd Somers
|0:08:25
|77
|Galen Steig
|0:08:30
|78
|Kirt Konkol
|0:08:38
|79
|Brian Smith
|0:08:47
|80
|Eric Wright
|0:08:48
|81
|Daniel Reddy
|0:08:51
|82
|Shane Holcomb
|0:08:54
|83
|Tshengzoo Lor
|0:09:03
|84
|Alistair Schuldt
|0:09:04
|85
|Chip Way
|0:09:05
|86
|Loren Beyer
|0:09:06
|87
|Shane Olson
|0:09:11
|88
|Shannon Chapwesk
|0:09:12
|89
|Robert Rieb
|0:09:13
|90
|Dan Marchewka
|0:09:19
|91
|Peter Ackermann
|0:09:20
|92
|Dorian McFarlane
|0:09:21
|93
|Alex Bien
|0:09:35
|94
|Tom Janczy
|0:09:37
|95
|Mike Bons
|0:09:40
|96
|Tim Liepert
|0:09:42
|97
|Mitchell Dutczak
|0:09:46
|98
|James Weyenberg
|0:09:50
|99
|Greg Mann
|0:09:51
|100
|Chad Neff
|0:09:53
|101
|Kurt Brandli
|0:10:03
|102
|Doug Rodenkirch
|0:10:09
|103
|Andrew Matthews
|0:10:23
|104
|John Norman
|0:10:33
|105
|Kurt Baehmann
|0:10:42
|106
|Demetrio Velazco
|0:10:42
|107
|Bruce Parker
|0:10:42
|108
|Bob Koffler
|0:10:45
|109
|Colin Erskine
|0:10:52
|110
|Andrew Hill
|0:10:59
|111
|Samuel Adams
|0:11:10
|112
|Freddy Schwarz
|0:11:13
|113
|Joshua Adams
|0:11:15
|114
|Jose Roman
|0:11:22
|115
|Rudolph Praudik
|0:11:24
|116
|Paul Goc
|0:11:30
|117
|Jeff Mathis
|0:11:46
|118
|Vic Perez
|0:11:58
|119
|Steve Caron
|0:12:00
|120
|Steve Knox
|0:12:07
|121
|Grant Singley
|0:12:10
|122
|David Carson
|0:12:19
|123
|Ben Cleveland
|0:12:26
|124
|Evan Larsson
|0:12:29
|125
|Tony Kay
|0:12:34
|126
|Dennis Klinkert
|0:12:58
|127
|Dale Juedes
|0:13:00
|128
|Piermario Bertolotto
|0:13:14
|129
|Donald Howell
|0:13:18
|130
|William Van Huis
|0:13:19
|131
|Ryan Hunn
|0:13:26
|132
|Richard Gordon
|0:13:33
|133
|Timothy Pickett
|0:13:46
|134
|Bryan Peterson
|0:13:48
|135
|Stewart Seaholm
|0:13:53
|136
|Peter Boettcher
|0:14:15
|137
|David Thomas
|0:14:27
|138
|Alex Pieper
|0:15:00
|139
|Totik Flores
|0:15:02
|140
|Bradley Richter
|0:15:28
|141
|Dakota Smith
|0:16:03
|142
|Grant Slocum
|0:16:22
|143
|Mark Domke
|0:16:25
|144
|Adam Fleming
|0:17:43
|145
|Kevin Lahner
|0:18:07
|146
|Grey Rankin
|0:18:33
|147
|Larry Ferrarini
|0:19:12
|148
|Robert Paschke
|0:19:19
|149
|Tim Martin
|0:19:51
|150
|Dushan Stevich
|0:20:31
|151
|Jason Spring
|0:20:32
|152
|David Berres
|0:21:05
|153
|Juanito Blanco
|0:21:14
|154
|Donald Dorsch
|0:21:17
|155
|Troy Gengler
|0:21:53
|156
|Ron Tanael
|0:23:08
|157
|Alvin Ang
|0:24:45
|158
|Eric Nowakowski
|0:27:29
|159
|Connor Zankle
|0:33:22
|160
|Derrill Peters
|0:33:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Allison Pieper
|0:45:00
|2
|Donna Brunette
|0:00:07
|3
|Hanna Goc
|0:00:54
|4
|Marilee Collier
|0:01:21
|5
|Carmen Rademacher
|0:01:24
|6
|Andrea Zimmermann
|0:03:34
|7
|Lori Wenzel
|0:04:58
|8
|Dawn David
|0:05:05
|9
|Leah Fletcher
|0:05:18
|10
|Kim Biedermann
|0:05:24
|11
|Danielle Krebs
|0:06:22
|12
|Amy Dykema
|0:06:32
|13
|Tina Olm
|0:07:24
|14
|Marcy Wentworth
|0:08:10
|15
|Laura Granger
|0:09:23
|16
|Charity Desrochers
|0:10:45
|17
|Jeannie Ryan
|0:11:58
|18
|Tamara Hartner
|0:12:50
|19
|Molly Desrochers
|0:17:04
|20
|April Knudson
|0:18:01
|21
|Patricia Aron
|0:20:01
|22
|Lora Petrak
|0:25:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hunter Schmitt
|0:19:52
|2
|Daxton Mock
|0:00:11
|3
|Matt Rodenkirch
|0:00:13
|4
|Jackson Jennings
|0:00:20
|5
|Sam Komoroske
|0:01:05
|6
|Nick Niemi
|0:01:12
|7
|Christian Pieper
|0:01:37
|8
|Dwight Eben
|0:01:47
|9
|Joey Jeschke
|0:02:08
|10
|Noah Chapman
|0:02:16
|11
|Connor Grosch
|0:02:28
|12
|Camden Jackson
|0:02:35
|13
|Nickolas Duhm
|0:02:39
|14
|Skyler Schmitt
|0:02:43
|15
|Joshua Caron
|0:02:43
|16
|Mason Newman
|0:02:56
|17
|Karl John Tillman
|0:03:34
|18
|Emma Osborne
|0:04:03
|19
|Zac Lucarz
|0:04:25
|20
|Stephan Liepert
|0:04:32
|21
|Brody Endres
|0:04:42
|22
|Reed May
|0:04:49
|23
|Dylan Waldner
|0:05:00
|24
|Dylan Worthing
|0:05:01
|25
|Alex Phillips
|0:05:08
|26
|Zachary Fischer
|0:05:10
|27
|Katy McDicken
|0:05:19
|28
|Mason Huff
|0:05:35
|29
|Griffin May
|0:05:44
|30
|Ben Komoroske
|0:06:16
|31
|Porter Thorpe
|0:06:35
|32
|Kade Brabant
|0:06:36
|33
|Mckenna Dwyer
|0:06:40
|34
|Max Bailey
|0:06:41
|35
|Lorissa Thorpe
|0:07:10
|36
|John Schmidt
|0:07:20
|37
|Jack Spende
|0:07:22
|38
|Jacob Mork
|0:07:24
|39
|Tanner Smith
|0:07:35
|40
|Anders Davidson
|0:07:38
|41
|Jordan Groshek
|0:07:50
|42
|Lucas Fletcher
|0:07:51
|43
|Jonah Whitedog
|0:07:51
|44
|Katherine Schafer
|0:07:58
|45
|Justin Munzur
|0:08:07
|46
|Benjamin Eben
|0:08:32
|47
|Skyler Wilborn
|0:08:44
|48
|Sam Hansen
|0:08:58
|49
|Elliot Harold
|0:09:04
|50
|Antonia Gengler
|0:09:06
|51
|Niko Dorschner
|0:09:26
|52
|Lauren Duhm
|0:09:36
|53
|Andrew Vant Hoff
|0:10:32
|54
|Brooklyn Waldner
|0:10:35
|55
|Jaden Liesch
|0:10:38
|56
|Nick Schopp
|0:10:52
|57
|Collin Neuser
|0:11:09
|58
|Brennen Huff
|0:11:19
|59
|Will Knowles
|0:11:30
|60
|Isaac Schoen
|0:11:31
|61
|Colin Knowles
|0:11:49
|62
|Nick Georges
|0:12:33
|63
|Alison Roltgen
|0:12:36
|64
|Hunter Gengler
|0:13:06
|65
|Ryan Brown
|0:13:08
|66
|Sawyer Liesch
|0:13:46
|67
|Trey Laudolff
|0:14:19
|68
|Rubile Kasperiunaite
|0:14:53
|69
|Magnus Davidson
|0:14:56
|70
|Kendra Schmitt
|0:15:01
|71
|Kylie Krayer
|0:15:12
|72
|Alex Gordon
|0:16:27
|73
|Nathaniel Osborne
|0:16:37
|74
|Owen Roltgen
|0:16:40
|75
|Oscar Phillips
|0:16:40
|76
|Caitlyn Anderson
|0:17:41
|77
|Erin Davis
|0:18:07
|78
|Sam Ure
|0:18:27
|79
|Wesley Hennessey
|0:18:31
|80
|Aryana Knudson
|0:18:33
|81
|Kirsten Waldner
|0:18:36
|82
|Claire Kaiser
|0:18:48
|83
|Ray Ure
|0:20:20
|84
|Johnny Mohr
|0:21:00
