Strigel and Schouten win again for Wisconsin Off Road Series

Latest round held at Treadfest

Image 1 of 8

Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima Wheels) leads Brian Matter (RACC/Trek/Gear Grinder) through the singletrack

(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Image 2 of 8

Brian Matter (RACC/Trek/Gear Grinder) handles the rock garden with ease

(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Image 3 of 8

Joseph Maloney (KS Energy Services/ Team Wisconsin) takes an early lead

(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Image 4 of 8

Nathan Guerra (Vision Pro Cycling) pushes hard to make up lost time

(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Image 5 of 8

Lori Sable (Team 65?/W&S) in a leans into the tight singletrack

(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Image 6 of 8

Abby Strigel (Honey Stinger/Bontrager) maintains lead through the rocks

(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Image 7 of 8

Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized) dives into the technical descent

(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Image 8 of 8

Cooper Dendel (Border Grill/Quick Stop) shows off technical skills

(Image credit: Extreme Photography)

As the cross country racing season winds down, the Subaru Wisconsin Off Road Series (WORS) is still thrilling audiences and riders alike with challenging events. This holds true with the Treadfest race course in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. Hidden away behind the famed Grand Geneva Resort, Treadfest offers riders a rare chance to race on private trails that are full of features and technical sections. The course is built around a ski hill that dares riders to keep climbing. Spectators are presented with many options for great photos and cheering as well as a nail-bitingly close encounter with a steeply descending and loose rock garden.

Women

With all of the climbing, the elite women pushed hard up the start climb with Cooper Dendel (Border Grill/Quick Stop) and Abigail Strigel (Honey Stinger/Bontrager) fighting for the top spot. This was the first time Dendel had raced in Lake Geneva and after pre-riding the day before the event, she said she couldn’t wait to race. Both women are very comfortable with rocks and roots and managed to create a fairly big gap over the rest of the women in the field.

Lori Sable (Team 65?/W&S) also has her strengths in technical singletrack, of which Treadfest offers a lot. Sable was not able to hang onto Dendel and Strigel but put a comfortable cushion between herself and Lisa Krayer(Adventure 212/Specialized) who ended up in fourth place.

While Dendel was fast and smooth through the singletrack, Strigel was a bit faster as she broadened her lead by about two minutes by the end of the race. This was Strigel’s 6th win in the 2013 WORS season.

Men

The elite men's race once again had stacked lineup. As the men took to the starting climb, Joseph Maloney (KS Energy Services/Team Wisconsin) burnt a match or two to drive the front of the field. Maloney has been impressing many lately by improving his results almost every race. Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima Wheels) even said "he's gonna win one of these races".

Maloney said his strategy was to create a gap to cushion him if and when he hits a wall. After two laps, that wall came to him in the form of Brian Matter (RACC/Trek/Gear Grinder) and Tristan Schouten. Schouten and Matter worked well together throughout most of the race to reel Maloney back in. As the cyclo-cross season is starting, Matter and Schouten will be shifting focus. Matter actually raced his first 'cross event the day before Treadfest. In the end, he felt that Schouten had a bit more gas in the tank as he pulled away from Matter in the final climb of the race.

Schouten grabbed his sixth win of the season also. Nathan Guerra (Vision Pro Cycling) started off with a bit of bad luck with a dropped chain. Feeling the pressure after being passed by most of the field, Guerra gave it all he had to not only put himself back into the race but to finish impressively in fourth place.

WORS will pick up again at the end of September on the 29th with the Cascade XC. A first for WORS in many ways, the Cascade XC is a fund raiser in support of the recently established WIN (WORS Interscholastic) Cycling, a not for profit organization devoted to the mission of the establishment of school-based mountain bike clubs in communities throughout Wisconsin. For more information, visit www.wors.org or www.wincycling.org

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima Wheels)1:49:19
2Brian Matter (RACC / TREK Gear Grinder)0:01:29
3Joseph Maloney (KS Energy Services/Team Wisconsin)0:02:17
4Nathan Guerra (Vision Pro Cycling)0:02:52
5Justin Piontek (Titletown Flyers)0:04:45
6Kevin McConnell (Mercy-Specialized)0:04:49
7Isaac Neff (5 Nines)0:05:02
8Corey Stelljes (RACC- Gear Grinder)0:05:25
9Mike Phillips (Adventure212/Specialized)0:05:31
10Trevor Olson (Team 360)0:05:32
11Ray Nelson (Treadhead Cycling)0:06:17
12Michael Michetti (LAPT)0:08:04
13Rick Mezo (Rbikes.com/Diagrind)0:08:47
14Ryan Krayer (Adventure212/Specialized)0:09:53
15Chris Peariso (Adventure212/Specialized)0:10:08
16Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:11:29
17Carlos Haeckel (Alterra Coffee/ Team W&S)0:12:17
18Ted Hanes (Fond du Lac Cyclery)0:13:10
19Vincent Steger (Erik's Bikes and Boards)0:13:31
20Tim Racette (KS Energy Services/Team Wisconsin)0:14:34
21David Bender (JVC/Michael's Cycle)0:16:17
22Drew Nilson0:16:34
23John Shull (Alberto's)0:17:00
24Maxwell Anderson0:17:31
25Tim Drankus (Sheboygan Bicycle Company)0:17:38
26John Wypiszinski (Titletown Flyers/Wiara Invest)0:18:06
27Alex Applegate (Wolfpack)0:18:33
28Jack Nielsen0:18:45
29Ryan Nenninger0:18:47
30Chad Sova (Momentum Endurance)0:19:07
31Cory Samz (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)0:19:17
32Gabriel Ion (Treadhead Cycling)0:19:40
33Karl Tillman (Team 360 p/b Kickapoo)0:20:54
34Bryan Frazier (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:22:26
35Eric Stull (Team 360 / Laxvelo)0:22:49
36Ben Schreiber (Team Fond du Lac Cyclery)0:23:07
37Tony Wagner (Bikes LTD/Scenic Concepts)0:24:09
38Thomas Sulentic0:24:22
39Steve Schafer (Village-Verdigris Cycling Team)0:24:29
40David Poulton (Activator Cycling Club)0:26:41
41Jose Barraza (CC BARRAZA)0:28:34
42Bill Street (Kuhl/Rocky Mountain/Velocity)0:30:42
43Jimmy Toombs (Erik's Bike and Boards)0:32:38
44Jerrod Collier (TreadHead Cycling)0:40:17

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Abigail Strigel (Honey Stinger / Bontrager)1:35:17
2Cooper Dendel (Border Grill P/B QSBS)0:02:49
3Lori Sable (Team 65? / W&S)0:09:25
4Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:11:26
5Andrea Matter (Gear Grinder)0:11:32
6Brittany McConnell (Mercy Specialized)0:12:54
7Leia Schneeberger (Magnus)0:13:13
8Michelle Peariso (Adventure212/Specialized)0:18:15
9Evelyn Johnson (2 Rivers)0:21:17
10Jeanne Hornak (Wheel & Sprocket Vision)0:22:47
11Heather Stelljes (Vander Kitten)0:27:20

Cat. 1 Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fletcher Arlen (Team Magnus)1:29:54
2Andrew Senderhauf (Wheel and Sprocket)0:01:56
3Connor McColl (Midwest Devo)0:08:11

Cat. 2 Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Swartz (Junior Dropouts)1:17:18
2Rachael Jensen (RACC p/b Geargrinder)0:01:58
3Alexandra Christofalos (Activator Cycle Clud)0:11:31

Cat. 1/2 men open
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1George Kapitz (Broken Spoke Cycling Team)1:00:55
2Jereme Noffke0:37:19
3Steven Schaefer0:37:24
4Rodney Moon (Bikes Limited)0:40:02
5Jeff Steckbauer (Rib Mnt Cycles)0:44:15
6Michael Plymale0:44:43
7Steve Jeske (Pedal Moraine)0:44:56
8Nick Christofalos (Activator Cycle Club)0:47:13
9Jesse Jaehnig (Bikes Limited)0:47:44
10Travis Held (determinations)0:50:12

Cat 1 and 2 Open women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karlene Olson (Team 360)1:15:50
2April Dombrowski (SixFifty/Wheel & Sprocket)0:02:32
3Wendy Gaddey (Alberto's)0:04:38
4Claire Luby0:06:03
5Sondra Klipp (Janesville Velo Club)0:08:18
6Jenaiya Stolper (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)0:11:05
7Jennifer Whitedog (Bikes Limited Scenic Concepts)0:11:42

Cat 2 Comp men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Carew (Wheel and Sprocket)1:31:50
2Mike Bishop (Treadhead Cycling)0:00:22
3David Swanson (Wheelwerksbikes.com)0:02:13
4Joshua Meyer (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)0:03:35
5Marc Ano (KS Energy Services Team WI)0:03:50
6Christopher Schmidt (Treadheads)0:04:13
7Stathy Touloumis (Albertos Sport)0:04:30
8Martin Reza (Vision Wheel and Sprocket)0:05:00
9Jason Balden (KS Energy Team WI Racing)0:05:28
10Atanas Petrov0:05:29
11Christopher Rodriguez (Lucky Brake Bike Shop)0:06:11
12Mike Sherven (Bikes Limited)0:06:22
13Carl Morse (Sixfifty)0:06:25
14Mikey Verhagen (KS Energy / Team Wisconsin)0:06:28
15Ross Giese0:06:37
16Michael Hartzell (Trek Midwest Team)0:06:41
17John Riley (Trek)0:06:46
18Paul-Brian McInerney (Roscoe Village Bike Racing)0:06:53
19Brett May (All Spoked Up-Vision)0:06:54
20Nick Crocker0:06:55
21Glen Stroik (KS Energy / Team Wisconsin)0:08:18
22Peter Coenen (Northstar Endurance)0:08:26
23Mark Cole (Adventure212/Specialized)0:09:01
24Ryan Rollins0:09:06
25Chris Fellows (J&R Cycles)0:09:12
26Aaron Roecker (Sixfifty)0:09:16
27Bill Burkholder0:09:22
28Roger Lundsten (360 ORA)0:09:43
29Dwight Ingalls (Vison / Wheel & Sprocket)0:10:00
30Phil Ott (Quick Stop Bike Shop)0:10:13
31Ross Lemke (Team Pedal Moraine)0:10:36
32Billy Graef (Team Velocause)0:11:00
33Ken Krebs (Vardigris Village)0:11:08
34Anthony Ferrara (T6 / Rudy Project)0:11:09
35Erik Pueschner (Team 360)0:11:19
36Christopher Richmond (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)0:12:01
37Matthew Paterson (Team AttakTiks & Sprocket)0:12:23
38Jan Van Nuffelen (Spidermonkey Cycling)0:12:26
39Martin Tank II (Wheel & Sprocket/ Vision)0:12:39
40Jonathan Kloppenburg (Spidermonkey Cycling)0:13:11
41Jason Ruesch (Rib Mountain Cycle)0:13:13
42Brian Paterson (Team AttakTiks/ Wheel & Sprocket)0:13:46
43Cory Marty (Magnus)0:13:56
44Edward Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelmen)0:14:43
45Brandon Murphy0:14:53
46Joe Greatens0:15:11
47Nathan Tock (Bikes Ltd/Scenic Concepts)0:15:42
48Aaron Mock0:16:36
49Sean Miller (Janesville Velo Club)0:17:02
50Scott Nyland (Magnus)0:17:17
51Kenny Peterson0:18:37
52Mark Scotch0:20:20
53Sean Shields (Pedal Moraine)0:20:25
54Donald Carr (IS Corp)0:20:58
55Todd Fletcher (Vision/Wheel & Sprocket)0:25:42
56Kevin Crow (Verdigris-Village)0:28:33
57Eric Alexander0:31:11
58Mark Balkenende0:35:09

Cat. 2 sport men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johnny Hudson0:54:46
2Michael Calonia0:01:00
3Paul Roltgen0:02:08
4Andrew Schmidt0:02:14
5Brendan George0:02:35
6Payson Partridge0:03:08
7Josh Rupnow0:03:17
8Darrell Scheppman0:03:17
9Omar Patalinghug0:03:39
10Chris Harold0:03:41
11Preston Bernsteen0:03:48
12Jonathan Wollner0:03:54
13Cory West0:03:59
14Ted Kretzmann0:04:02
15Ian Ziarko0:04:15
16Tomasz Kapusciak0:04:45
17Erik Beckman0:04:50
18Brian Christensen0:05:06
19Roy Bailey0:05:18
20Alex Dorschner0:05:24
21Scott Trierweiler0:05:27
22Caleb Swartz0:05:38
23Chris Henning0:05:52
24Joseph Luniak0:05:53
25Nathan Schneeberger0:06:04
26Robert Zimmerman0:06:05
27Kerry Gonzalez0:06:07
28Justin Wentworth0:06:12
29Wade Flisram0:06:16
30Michael Giesen0:06:19
31Mason Switzer0:06:21
32Eric Roche0:06:22
33Michael Owens0:06:32
34Troy Sable0:06:40
35Chris Roddick0:06:43
36Greg Love0:06:44
37Mark Swim0:06:45
38David Dokman0:06:57
39Ken Bozych0:07:04
40Justin Fredricks0:07:07
41Ashley Anderson0:07:09
42Nathan Gayeski0:07:27
43William Ringenoldus0:07:28
44Emmanuel,jr. Tinga0:07:36
45Matthew Tucker0:07:37
46Nolan Steig0:07:47
47Mike Roethel0:07:50
48Nate Knowles0:07:54
49Joshua Wood0:07:55
50Kevin Herman0:07:59
51Bryan Merrill0:07:59
52Larry Hipps0:08:02
53Wally Kunstman0:08:03
54Jason Kloptowsky0:08:04
55Andrew Douglass0:08:07
56John Ryan0:08:10
57Dan Clasen0:08:13
58Gerald Sorce0:08:14
59Rick Schopp0:08:16
60Ruben Valdez0:08:17
61Jeffrey Hatton0:08:21
62Paul Baltus0:08:24
63Daniel Holtermann0:08:32
64Ben Leach0:08:35
65Isaac Olson0:08:43
66Rich Baumgarten0:08:58
67Jacob Bons0:09:03
68Daivd McCollum0:09:04
69Edward Piontek0:09:05
70David Bowers0:09:05
71Jordan Boyea0:09:13
72Kyle Kargel0:09:13
73James Grenier0:09:16
74Dave Reich0:09:27
75Mark Kitral0:09:30
76Christopher McArdle0:09:32
77Scott Palmersheim0:09:40
78Jeff Wren0:09:45
79Jody Arlen0:09:57
80Samuel Spende0:10:02
81Don Iwen0:10:06
82Lane Brostrom0:10:07
83Blake Schraft0:10:10
84Ben Freas0:10:39
85Jamie Snippen0:10:48
86Kevin Lisowe0:10:53
87David Smage0:10:53
88Jamison Stachel0:10:58
89Mike Mennenoh0:11:02
90Blake Mezo0:11:05
91William Simon0:11:05
92Jeff Greatens0:11:05
93Felbert Edrada0:11:23
94Don Freitag0:11:27
95Shawn Peters0:11:28
96Ernie Huerta0:11:31
97Rick Johnson0:11:33
98Tom Wendland0:11:43
99Bradley Boettcher0:11:45
100Jason Dahlby0:11:47
101Jim Feuerstein0:11:51
102Len Ayala0:11:54
103Bryan Scheel0:12:07
104Simon Jones0:12:13
105Geoff Scott0:12:31
106Steve Ericksen0:12:32
107John Senkerik0:12:34
108Robert Sleger0:12:44
109Phil Winter0:12:44
110Ruperto Caminar0:12:52
111Dain Trittau0:12:58
112John Gretzinger0:13:25
113Brian Louis0:13:26
114Nicholas Armstrong0:13:42
115Kenneth Pearson0:13:45
116Andrew Richter0:13:52
117Darrin Kolka0:13:52
118Erik Backhaus0:14:03
119Jason Ferguson0:14:05
120Michael Laufenberg0:14:07
121Keith Westendorf0:14:18
122Steve Davidson0:14:20
123Jason White0:14:27
124Robert Groshek0:14:28
125Mark Baranowski0:14:50
126Ross Adams0:14:57
127Michael Gordon0:14:57
128Scott Olson0:15:06
129Julius Buhawi0:15:08
130Ryan Usiak0:15:13
131Thom Hineline0:15:25
132David Dewitt0:15:46
133Andrew Schirpke0:15:55
134Albert Weigel0:16:00
135Peter Chiappetta0:16:19
136Brad Jorsch0:16:25
137Mases Movsessian0:16:38
138Brad Swenson0:17:09
139Randy Feuillerat0:17:16
140Jeff Beck0:17:18
141Andy Garrison0:17:54
142John Mahr0:17:56
143Warren Fowler0:18:04
144Mike Sherman0:18:43
145Thomas Kramer0:19:01
146Frank Sniadajewski0:19:27
147Dennis Malmanger0:19:29
148John Wrycza0:19:30
149Rusty Deperalta0:19:41
150Ed Gierlach0:19:56
151James Rossi0:20:02
152Michael Olm0:20:13
153Chad Hoppe0:20:18
154Jack Schirpke0:21:06
155Frank Lobello0:21:11
156Randy Rosset0:21:15
157Carl Anderson0:21:21
158Erick Braaksma0:22:12
159Richard Prodans0:22:35
160Derrick Benz0:22:36
161Dmitro Voinorovich0:22:43
162Zachary Geyer0:22:49
163David Studer0:22:51
164Jt Stumpf0:23:24
165Kevin Schmitt0:23:25
166Kevin Flowers0:23:35
167Casey Brauer0:23:57
168Ken Sounthala0:25:01
169Troy Olm0:27:01
170Ernesto Isip0:27:03
171Ryan Handley0:27:17
172Jesse Steinhoff0:28:06
173James Heinecke0:29:03
174Randy Borzych0:29:08
175Demetrius Banks0:29:45
176Steve Manthe0:29:47
177Zach Ott0:30:24
178Kirby Merced0:30:39
179Travis Schirpke0:30:50
180Matthew Forst0:32:00
181Steve Drecoll0:32:04
182Tim Peters0:33:19
183Ron Oesterlein0:34:40
184Thomas Silbernagel0:38:34
185Paul Traeger0:39:30
186Fredrick Etscesta0:42:41
187Ray Prestage0:43:11
188Michael Kaspar0:43:25
189Raymond Tayone0:49:19

Cat. 2 Sport women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arianna Schafer1:11:18
2Kelli Piotrowski0:00:14
3Nancy Heymann0:00:15
4Linda Baehmann0:01:31
5Amy Ancheta0:02:48
6Lynne Senkerik0:03:00
7Kristin Long0:04:06
8Becky Rands0:04:28
9Brenda Zimmermann Thorpe0:05:40
10Christina Flisram0:06:49
11Sarah Richter0:07:58
12Christine Griesbach0:09:00
13Marlo Vercauteren0:11:01
14Melissa Kennedy0:11:37
15Heather Jazdzewski0:12:05
16Lindsey Carlson0:13:58

Cat. 3 Citizen men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Feldmann0:36:05
2Eric Christ0:01:25
3Rick Dwyer0:01:44
4Andrew Feldmann0:01:56
5Stone Vanamerongen0:01:57
6Jan-Edward Gierlach0:02:13
7Daniel Gretzinger0:02:15
8Robert Flicek0:02:36
9Christopher Besaw0:02:38
10Matt Keon0:02:39
11Jan Krupa0:02:42
12Brandon Smith0:02:42
13Kody Bekeris0:02:44
14Cole McDicken0:02:46
15Jacob Ahles0:02:47
16Jason Baer0:03:10
17Nick Desrochers0:03:10
18Derrick Reinke0:03:32
19Nick Sdrenka0:03:44
20Alex Halfman0:03:45
21John Granger0:04:00
22Mike Shimon0:04:11
23Eric Zarwell0:04:54
24William Darling0:04:55
25Jake Peterson0:05:07
26David Rossow0:05:14
27Chase Osborne0:05:23
28Steve Welk0:05:27
29Paul Brunette0:05:29
30Dave Wasikowski0:05:30
31Calhan Norman0:05:31
32Jeremy Condon0:05:45
33Eric Buda0:05:45
34Rowan Norman0:05:48
35Shawn Laplante0:06:08
36Matt Claybourn0:06:08
37Scott Liesch0:06:11
38Chris Endres0:06:21
39Scott Niemi0:06:24
40Owen Reich0:06:25
41Andrew McDicken0:06:25
42Riley Kloss0:06:26
43Nate Piotrowski0:06:30
44Mike Desrochers0:06:34
45Maciej Majerczyk0:06:37
46Roman Kosarzycki0:06:50
47Greg Spende0:06:56
48Bryon Anderson0:07:01
49Ryan Wenzlick0:07:05
50Jan Zielinski0:07:06
51Jason Huff0:07:16
52Zack Kargel0:07:19
53Aaron Frink0:07:20
54Jack Pabst0:07:23
55Jack Knutson0:07:25
56Mason Chapman0:07:26
57Cory Desrochers0:07:27
58Max Fischer0:07:34
59Mark Eben0:07:34
60Chris Wilkes0:07:36
61Brian Ethridge0:07:42
62Paul Langenberg0:07:45
63Lance David0:07:48
64Gabe Rohan0:07:50
65Joe Halfman0:07:51
66David Welsch0:07:54
67Obert Hartner0:07:57
68Greg Niles0:08:00
69Bradley Pearson0:08:04
70Steve Lipski0:08:14
71Dylan Eggebrecht0:08:18
72Walter Sdrenka0:08:19
73Kyle Suratte0:08:20
74Megan Senderhauf0:08:22
75Robb Brabant0:08:25
76Todd Somers0:08:25
77Galen Steig0:08:30
78Kirt Konkol0:08:38
79Brian Smith0:08:47
80Eric Wright0:08:48
81Daniel Reddy0:08:51
82Shane Holcomb0:08:54
83Tshengzoo Lor0:09:03
84Alistair Schuldt0:09:04
85Chip Way0:09:05
86Loren Beyer0:09:06
87Shane Olson0:09:11
88Shannon Chapwesk0:09:12
89Robert Rieb0:09:13
90Dan Marchewka0:09:19
91Peter Ackermann0:09:20
92Dorian McFarlane0:09:21
93Alex Bien0:09:35
94Tom Janczy0:09:37
95Mike Bons0:09:40
96Tim Liepert0:09:42
97Mitchell Dutczak0:09:46
98James Weyenberg0:09:50
99Greg Mann0:09:51
100Chad Neff0:09:53
101Kurt Brandli0:10:03
102Doug Rodenkirch0:10:09
103Andrew Matthews0:10:23
104John Norman0:10:33
105Kurt Baehmann0:10:42
106Demetrio Velazco0:10:42
107Bruce Parker0:10:42
108Bob Koffler0:10:45
109Colin Erskine0:10:52
110Andrew Hill0:10:59
111Samuel Adams0:11:10
112Freddy Schwarz0:11:13
113Joshua Adams0:11:15
114Jose Roman0:11:22
115Rudolph Praudik0:11:24
116Paul Goc0:11:30
117Jeff Mathis0:11:46
118Vic Perez0:11:58
119Steve Caron0:12:00
120Steve Knox0:12:07
121Grant Singley0:12:10
122David Carson0:12:19
123Ben Cleveland0:12:26
124Evan Larsson0:12:29
125Tony Kay0:12:34
126Dennis Klinkert0:12:58
127Dale Juedes0:13:00
128Piermario Bertolotto0:13:14
129Donald Howell0:13:18
130William Van Huis0:13:19
131Ryan Hunn0:13:26
132Richard Gordon0:13:33
133Timothy Pickett0:13:46
134Bryan Peterson0:13:48
135Stewart Seaholm0:13:53
136Peter Boettcher0:14:15
137David Thomas0:14:27
138Alex Pieper0:15:00
139Totik Flores0:15:02
140Bradley Richter0:15:28
141Dakota Smith0:16:03
142Grant Slocum0:16:22
143Mark Domke0:16:25
144Adam Fleming0:17:43
145Kevin Lahner0:18:07
146Grey Rankin0:18:33
147Larry Ferrarini0:19:12
148Robert Paschke0:19:19
149Tim Martin0:19:51
150Dushan Stevich0:20:31
151Jason Spring0:20:32
152David Berres0:21:05
153Juanito Blanco0:21:14
154Donald Dorsch0:21:17
155Troy Gengler0:21:53
156Ron Tanael0:23:08
157Alvin Ang0:24:45
158Eric Nowakowski0:27:29
159Connor Zankle0:33:22
160Derrill Peters0:33:42

Cat 3 Citizen women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Allison Pieper0:45:00
2Donna Brunette0:00:07
3Hanna Goc0:00:54
4Marilee Collier0:01:21
5Carmen Rademacher0:01:24
6Andrea Zimmermann0:03:34
7Lori Wenzel0:04:58
8Dawn David0:05:05
9Leah Fletcher0:05:18
10Kim Biedermann0:05:24
11Danielle Krebs0:06:22
12Amy Dykema0:06:32
13Tina Olm0:07:24
14Marcy Wentworth0:08:10
15Laura Granger0:09:23
16Charity Desrochers0:10:45
17Jeannie Ryan0:11:58
18Tamara Hartner0:12:50
19Molly Desrochers0:17:04
20April Knudson0:18:01
21Patricia Aron0:20:01
22Lora Petrak0:25:30

Cat 3 Junior men and women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hunter Schmitt0:19:52
2Daxton Mock0:00:11
3Matt Rodenkirch0:00:13
4Jackson Jennings0:00:20
5Sam Komoroske0:01:05
6Nick Niemi0:01:12
7Christian Pieper0:01:37
8Dwight Eben0:01:47
9Joey Jeschke0:02:08
10Noah Chapman0:02:16
11Connor Grosch0:02:28
12Camden Jackson0:02:35
13Nickolas Duhm0:02:39
14Skyler Schmitt0:02:43
15Joshua Caron0:02:43
16Mason Newman0:02:56
17Karl John Tillman0:03:34
18Emma Osborne0:04:03
19Zac Lucarz0:04:25
20Stephan Liepert0:04:32
21Brody Endres0:04:42
22Reed May0:04:49
23Dylan Waldner0:05:00
24Dylan Worthing0:05:01
25Alex Phillips0:05:08
26Zachary Fischer0:05:10
27Katy McDicken0:05:19
28Mason Huff0:05:35
29Griffin May0:05:44
30Ben Komoroske0:06:16
31Porter Thorpe0:06:35
32Kade Brabant0:06:36
33Mckenna Dwyer0:06:40
34Max Bailey0:06:41
35Lorissa Thorpe0:07:10
36John Schmidt0:07:20
37Jack Spende0:07:22
38Jacob Mork0:07:24
39Tanner Smith0:07:35
40Anders Davidson0:07:38
41Jordan Groshek0:07:50
42Lucas Fletcher0:07:51
43Jonah Whitedog0:07:51
44Katherine Schafer0:07:58
45Justin Munzur0:08:07
46Benjamin Eben0:08:32
47Skyler Wilborn0:08:44
48Sam Hansen0:08:58
49Elliot Harold0:09:04
50Antonia Gengler0:09:06
51Niko Dorschner0:09:26
52Lauren Duhm0:09:36
53Andrew Vant Hoff0:10:32
54Brooklyn Waldner0:10:35
55Jaden Liesch0:10:38
56Nick Schopp0:10:52
57Collin Neuser0:11:09
58Brennen Huff0:11:19
59Will Knowles0:11:30
60Isaac Schoen0:11:31
61Colin Knowles0:11:49
62Nick Georges0:12:33
63Alison Roltgen0:12:36
64Hunter Gengler0:13:06
65Ryan Brown0:13:08
66Sawyer Liesch0:13:46
67Trey Laudolff0:14:19
68Rubile Kasperiunaite0:14:53
69Magnus Davidson0:14:56
70Kendra Schmitt0:15:01
71Kylie Krayer0:15:12
72Alex Gordon0:16:27
73Nathaniel Osborne0:16:37
74Owen Roltgen0:16:40
75Oscar Phillips0:16:40
76Caitlyn Anderson0:17:41
77Erin Davis0:18:07
78Sam Ure0:18:27
79Wesley Hennessey0:18:31
80Aryana Knudson0:18:33
81Kirsten Waldner0:18:36
82Claire Kaiser0:18:48
83Ray Ure0:20:20
84Johnny Mohr0:21:00

