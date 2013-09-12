Image 1 of 8 Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima Wheels) leads Brian Matter (RACC/Trek/Gear Grinder) through the singletrack (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 2 of 8 Brian Matter (RACC/Trek/Gear Grinder) handles the rock garden with ease (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 3 of 8 Joseph Maloney (KS Energy Services/ Team Wisconsin) takes an early lead (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 4 of 8 Nathan Guerra (Vision Pro Cycling) pushes hard to make up lost time (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 5 of 8 Lori Sable (Team 65?/W&S) in a leans into the tight singletrack (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 6 of 8 Abby Strigel (Honey Stinger/Bontrager) maintains lead through the rocks (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 7 of 8 Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized) dives into the technical descent (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 8 of 8 Cooper Dendel (Border Grill/Quick Stop) shows off technical skills (Image credit: Extreme Photography)

As the cross country racing season winds down, the Subaru Wisconsin Off Road Series (WORS) is still thrilling audiences and riders alike with challenging events. This holds true with the Treadfest race course in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. Hidden away behind the famed Grand Geneva Resort, Treadfest offers riders a rare chance to race on private trails that are full of features and technical sections. The course is built around a ski hill that dares riders to keep climbing. Spectators are presented with many options for great photos and cheering as well as a nail-bitingly close encounter with a steeply descending and loose rock garden.

Women

With all of the climbing, the elite women pushed hard up the start climb with Cooper Dendel (Border Grill/Quick Stop) and Abigail Strigel (Honey Stinger/Bontrager) fighting for the top spot. This was the first time Dendel had raced in Lake Geneva and after pre-riding the day before the event, she said she couldn’t wait to race. Both women are very comfortable with rocks and roots and managed to create a fairly big gap over the rest of the women in the field.

Lori Sable (Team 65?/W&S) also has her strengths in technical singletrack, of which Treadfest offers a lot. Sable was not able to hang onto Dendel and Strigel but put a comfortable cushion between herself and Lisa Krayer(Adventure 212/Specialized) who ended up in fourth place.

While Dendel was fast and smooth through the singletrack, Strigel was a bit faster as she broadened her lead by about two minutes by the end of the race. This was Strigel’s 6th win in the 2013 WORS season.

Men

The elite men's race once again had stacked lineup. As the men took to the starting climb, Joseph Maloney (KS Energy Services/Team Wisconsin) burnt a match or two to drive the front of the field. Maloney has been impressing many lately by improving his results almost every race. Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima Wheels) even said "he's gonna win one of these races".

Maloney said his strategy was to create a gap to cushion him if and when he hits a wall. After two laps, that wall came to him in the form of Brian Matter (RACC/Trek/Gear Grinder) and Tristan Schouten. Schouten and Matter worked well together throughout most of the race to reel Maloney back in. As the cyclo-cross season is starting, Matter and Schouten will be shifting focus. Matter actually raced his first 'cross event the day before Treadfest. In the end, he felt that Schouten had a bit more gas in the tank as he pulled away from Matter in the final climb of the race.

Schouten grabbed his sixth win of the season also. Nathan Guerra (Vision Pro Cycling) started off with a bit of bad luck with a dropped chain. Feeling the pressure after being passed by most of the field, Guerra gave it all he had to not only put himself back into the race but to finish impressively in fourth place.

WORS will pick up again at the end of September on the 29th with the Cascade XC. A first for WORS in many ways, the Cascade XC is a fund raiser in support of the recently established WIN (WORS Interscholastic) Cycling, a not for profit organization devoted to the mission of the establishment of school-based mountain bike clubs in communities throughout Wisconsin. For more information, visit www.wors.org or www.wincycling.org

Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima Wheels) 1:49:19 2 Brian Matter (RACC / TREK Gear Grinder) 0:01:29 3 Joseph Maloney (KS Energy Services/Team Wisconsin) 0:02:17 4 Nathan Guerra (Vision Pro Cycling) 0:02:52 5 Justin Piontek (Titletown Flyers) 0:04:45 6 Kevin McConnell (Mercy-Specialized) 0:04:49 7 Isaac Neff (5 Nines) 0:05:02 8 Corey Stelljes (RACC- Gear Grinder) 0:05:25 9 Mike Phillips (Adventure212/Specialized) 0:05:31 10 Trevor Olson (Team 360) 0:05:32 11 Ray Nelson (Treadhead Cycling) 0:06:17 12 Michael Michetti (LAPT) 0:08:04 13 Rick Mezo (Rbikes.com/Diagrind) 0:08:47 14 Ryan Krayer (Adventure212/Specialized) 0:09:53 15 Chris Peariso (Adventure212/Specialized) 0:10:08 16 Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:11:29 17 Carlos Haeckel (Alterra Coffee/ Team W&S) 0:12:17 18 Ted Hanes (Fond du Lac Cyclery) 0:13:10 19 Vincent Steger (Erik's Bikes and Boards) 0:13:31 20 Tim Racette (KS Energy Services/Team Wisconsin) 0:14:34 21 David Bender (JVC/Michael's Cycle) 0:16:17 22 Drew Nilson 0:16:34 23 John Shull (Alberto's) 0:17:00 24 Maxwell Anderson 0:17:31 25 Tim Drankus (Sheboygan Bicycle Company) 0:17:38 26 John Wypiszinski (Titletown Flyers/Wiara Invest) 0:18:06 27 Alex Applegate (Wolfpack) 0:18:33 28 Jack Nielsen 0:18:45 29 Ryan Nenninger 0:18:47 30 Chad Sova (Momentum Endurance) 0:19:07 31 Cory Samz (Heavy Pedal Velo Club) 0:19:17 32 Gabriel Ion (Treadhead Cycling) 0:19:40 33 Karl Tillman (Team 360 p/b Kickapoo) 0:20:54 34 Bryan Frazier (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:22:26 35 Eric Stull (Team 360 / Laxvelo) 0:22:49 36 Ben Schreiber (Team Fond du Lac Cyclery) 0:23:07 37 Tony Wagner (Bikes LTD/Scenic Concepts) 0:24:09 38 Thomas Sulentic 0:24:22 39 Steve Schafer (Village-Verdigris Cycling Team) 0:24:29 40 David Poulton (Activator Cycling Club) 0:26:41 41 Jose Barraza (CC BARRAZA) 0:28:34 42 Bill Street (Kuhl/Rocky Mountain/Velocity) 0:30:42 43 Jimmy Toombs (Erik's Bike and Boards) 0:32:38 44 Jerrod Collier (TreadHead Cycling) 0:40:17

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Abigail Strigel (Honey Stinger / Bontrager) 1:35:17 2 Cooper Dendel (Border Grill P/B QSBS) 0:02:49 3 Lori Sable (Team 65? / W&S) 0:09:25 4 Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:11:26 5 Andrea Matter (Gear Grinder) 0:11:32 6 Brittany McConnell (Mercy Specialized) 0:12:54 7 Leia Schneeberger (Magnus) 0:13:13 8 Michelle Peariso (Adventure212/Specialized) 0:18:15 9 Evelyn Johnson (2 Rivers) 0:21:17 10 Jeanne Hornak (Wheel & Sprocket Vision) 0:22:47 11 Heather Stelljes (Vander Kitten) 0:27:20

Cat. 1 Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fletcher Arlen (Team Magnus) 1:29:54 2 Andrew Senderhauf (Wheel and Sprocket) 0:01:56 3 Connor McColl (Midwest Devo) 0:08:11

Cat. 2 Junior women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma Swartz (Junior Dropouts) 1:17:18 2 Rachael Jensen (RACC p/b Geargrinder) 0:01:58 3 Alexandra Christofalos (Activator Cycle Clud) 0:11:31

Cat. 1/2 men open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 George Kapitz (Broken Spoke Cycling Team) 1:00:55 2 Jereme Noffke 0:37:19 3 Steven Schaefer 0:37:24 4 Rodney Moon (Bikes Limited) 0:40:02 5 Jeff Steckbauer (Rib Mnt Cycles) 0:44:15 6 Michael Plymale 0:44:43 7 Steve Jeske (Pedal Moraine) 0:44:56 8 Nick Christofalos (Activator Cycle Club) 0:47:13 9 Jesse Jaehnig (Bikes Limited) 0:47:44 10 Travis Held (determinations) 0:50:12

Cat 1 and 2 Open women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Karlene Olson (Team 360) 1:15:50 2 April Dombrowski (SixFifty/Wheel & Sprocket) 0:02:32 3 Wendy Gaddey (Alberto's) 0:04:38 4 Claire Luby 0:06:03 5 Sondra Klipp (Janesville Velo Club) 0:08:18 6 Jenaiya Stolper (Heavy Pedal Velo Club) 0:11:05 7 Jennifer Whitedog (Bikes Limited Scenic Concepts) 0:11:42

Cat 2 Comp men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Carew (Wheel and Sprocket) 1:31:50 2 Mike Bishop (Treadhead Cycling) 0:00:22 3 David Swanson (Wheelwerksbikes.com) 0:02:13 4 Joshua Meyer (Heavy Pedal Velo Club) 0:03:35 5 Marc Ano (KS Energy Services Team WI) 0:03:50 6 Christopher Schmidt (Treadheads) 0:04:13 7 Stathy Touloumis (Albertos Sport) 0:04:30 8 Martin Reza (Vision Wheel and Sprocket) 0:05:00 9 Jason Balden (KS Energy Team WI Racing) 0:05:28 10 Atanas Petrov 0:05:29 11 Christopher Rodriguez (Lucky Brake Bike Shop) 0:06:11 12 Mike Sherven (Bikes Limited) 0:06:22 13 Carl Morse (Sixfifty) 0:06:25 14 Mikey Verhagen (KS Energy / Team Wisconsin) 0:06:28 15 Ross Giese 0:06:37 16 Michael Hartzell (Trek Midwest Team) 0:06:41 17 John Riley (Trek) 0:06:46 18 Paul-Brian McInerney (Roscoe Village Bike Racing) 0:06:53 19 Brett May (All Spoked Up-Vision) 0:06:54 20 Nick Crocker 0:06:55 21 Glen Stroik (KS Energy / Team Wisconsin) 0:08:18 22 Peter Coenen (Northstar Endurance) 0:08:26 23 Mark Cole (Adventure212/Specialized) 0:09:01 24 Ryan Rollins 0:09:06 25 Chris Fellows (J&R Cycles) 0:09:12 26 Aaron Roecker (Sixfifty) 0:09:16 27 Bill Burkholder 0:09:22 28 Roger Lundsten (360 ORA) 0:09:43 29 Dwight Ingalls (Vison / Wheel & Sprocket) 0:10:00 30 Phil Ott (Quick Stop Bike Shop) 0:10:13 31 Ross Lemke (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:10:36 32 Billy Graef (Team Velocause) 0:11:00 33 Ken Krebs (Vardigris Village) 0:11:08 34 Anthony Ferrara (T6 / Rudy Project) 0:11:09 35 Erik Pueschner (Team 360) 0:11:19 36 Christopher Richmond (Heavy Pedal Velo Club) 0:12:01 37 Matthew Paterson (Team AttakTiks & Sprocket) 0:12:23 38 Jan Van Nuffelen (Spidermonkey Cycling) 0:12:26 39 Martin Tank II (Wheel & Sprocket/ Vision) 0:12:39 40 Jonathan Kloppenburg (Spidermonkey Cycling) 0:13:11 41 Jason Ruesch (Rib Mountain Cycle) 0:13:13 42 Brian Paterson (Team AttakTiks/ Wheel & Sprocket) 0:13:46 43 Cory Marty (Magnus) 0:13:56 44 Edward Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelmen) 0:14:43 45 Brandon Murphy 0:14:53 46 Joe Greatens 0:15:11 47 Nathan Tock (Bikes Ltd/Scenic Concepts) 0:15:42 48 Aaron Mock 0:16:36 49 Sean Miller (Janesville Velo Club) 0:17:02 50 Scott Nyland (Magnus) 0:17:17 51 Kenny Peterson 0:18:37 52 Mark Scotch 0:20:20 53 Sean Shields (Pedal Moraine) 0:20:25 54 Donald Carr (IS Corp) 0:20:58 55 Todd Fletcher (Vision/Wheel & Sprocket) 0:25:42 56 Kevin Crow (Verdigris-Village) 0:28:33 57 Eric Alexander 0:31:11 58 Mark Balkenende 0:35:09

Cat. 2 sport men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johnny Hudson 0:54:46 2 Michael Calonia 0:01:00 3 Paul Roltgen 0:02:08 4 Andrew Schmidt 0:02:14 5 Brendan George 0:02:35 6 Payson Partridge 0:03:08 7 Josh Rupnow 0:03:17 8 Darrell Scheppman 0:03:17 9 Omar Patalinghug 0:03:39 10 Chris Harold 0:03:41 11 Preston Bernsteen 0:03:48 12 Jonathan Wollner 0:03:54 13 Cory West 0:03:59 14 Ted Kretzmann 0:04:02 15 Ian Ziarko 0:04:15 16 Tomasz Kapusciak 0:04:45 17 Erik Beckman 0:04:50 18 Brian Christensen 0:05:06 19 Roy Bailey 0:05:18 20 Alex Dorschner 0:05:24 21 Scott Trierweiler 0:05:27 22 Caleb Swartz 0:05:38 23 Chris Henning 0:05:52 24 Joseph Luniak 0:05:53 25 Nathan Schneeberger 0:06:04 26 Robert Zimmerman 0:06:05 27 Kerry Gonzalez 0:06:07 28 Justin Wentworth 0:06:12 29 Wade Flisram 0:06:16 30 Michael Giesen 0:06:19 31 Mason Switzer 0:06:21 32 Eric Roche 0:06:22 33 Michael Owens 0:06:32 34 Troy Sable 0:06:40 35 Chris Roddick 0:06:43 36 Greg Love 0:06:44 37 Mark Swim 0:06:45 38 David Dokman 0:06:57 39 Ken Bozych 0:07:04 40 Justin Fredricks 0:07:07 41 Ashley Anderson 0:07:09 42 Nathan Gayeski 0:07:27 43 William Ringenoldus 0:07:28 44 Emmanuel,jr. Tinga 0:07:36 45 Matthew Tucker 0:07:37 46 Nolan Steig 0:07:47 47 Mike Roethel 0:07:50 48 Nate Knowles 0:07:54 49 Joshua Wood 0:07:55 50 Kevin Herman 0:07:59 51 Bryan Merrill 0:07:59 52 Larry Hipps 0:08:02 53 Wally Kunstman 0:08:03 54 Jason Kloptowsky 0:08:04 55 Andrew Douglass 0:08:07 56 John Ryan 0:08:10 57 Dan Clasen 0:08:13 58 Gerald Sorce 0:08:14 59 Rick Schopp 0:08:16 60 Ruben Valdez 0:08:17 61 Jeffrey Hatton 0:08:21 62 Paul Baltus 0:08:24 63 Daniel Holtermann 0:08:32 64 Ben Leach 0:08:35 65 Isaac Olson 0:08:43 66 Rich Baumgarten 0:08:58 67 Jacob Bons 0:09:03 68 Daivd McCollum 0:09:04 69 Edward Piontek 0:09:05 70 David Bowers 0:09:05 71 Jordan Boyea 0:09:13 72 Kyle Kargel 0:09:13 73 James Grenier 0:09:16 74 Dave Reich 0:09:27 75 Mark Kitral 0:09:30 76 Christopher McArdle 0:09:32 77 Scott Palmersheim 0:09:40 78 Jeff Wren 0:09:45 79 Jody Arlen 0:09:57 80 Samuel Spende 0:10:02 81 Don Iwen 0:10:06 82 Lane Brostrom 0:10:07 83 Blake Schraft 0:10:10 84 Ben Freas 0:10:39 85 Jamie Snippen 0:10:48 86 Kevin Lisowe 0:10:53 87 David Smage 0:10:53 88 Jamison Stachel 0:10:58 89 Mike Mennenoh 0:11:02 90 Blake Mezo 0:11:05 91 William Simon 0:11:05 92 Jeff Greatens 0:11:05 93 Felbert Edrada 0:11:23 94 Don Freitag 0:11:27 95 Shawn Peters 0:11:28 96 Ernie Huerta 0:11:31 97 Rick Johnson 0:11:33 98 Tom Wendland 0:11:43 99 Bradley Boettcher 0:11:45 100 Jason Dahlby 0:11:47 101 Jim Feuerstein 0:11:51 102 Len Ayala 0:11:54 103 Bryan Scheel 0:12:07 104 Simon Jones 0:12:13 105 Geoff Scott 0:12:31 106 Steve Ericksen 0:12:32 107 John Senkerik 0:12:34 108 Robert Sleger 0:12:44 109 Phil Winter 0:12:44 110 Ruperto Caminar 0:12:52 111 Dain Trittau 0:12:58 112 John Gretzinger 0:13:25 113 Brian Louis 0:13:26 114 Nicholas Armstrong 0:13:42 115 Kenneth Pearson 0:13:45 116 Andrew Richter 0:13:52 117 Darrin Kolka 0:13:52 118 Erik Backhaus 0:14:03 119 Jason Ferguson 0:14:05 120 Michael Laufenberg 0:14:07 121 Keith Westendorf 0:14:18 122 Steve Davidson 0:14:20 123 Jason White 0:14:27 124 Robert Groshek 0:14:28 125 Mark Baranowski 0:14:50 126 Ross Adams 0:14:57 127 Michael Gordon 0:14:57 128 Scott Olson 0:15:06 129 Julius Buhawi 0:15:08 130 Ryan Usiak 0:15:13 131 Thom Hineline 0:15:25 132 David Dewitt 0:15:46 133 Andrew Schirpke 0:15:55 134 Albert Weigel 0:16:00 135 Peter Chiappetta 0:16:19 136 Brad Jorsch 0:16:25 137 Mases Movsessian 0:16:38 138 Brad Swenson 0:17:09 139 Randy Feuillerat 0:17:16 140 Jeff Beck 0:17:18 141 Andy Garrison 0:17:54 142 John Mahr 0:17:56 143 Warren Fowler 0:18:04 144 Mike Sherman 0:18:43 145 Thomas Kramer 0:19:01 146 Frank Sniadajewski 0:19:27 147 Dennis Malmanger 0:19:29 148 John Wrycza 0:19:30 149 Rusty Deperalta 0:19:41 150 Ed Gierlach 0:19:56 151 James Rossi 0:20:02 152 Michael Olm 0:20:13 153 Chad Hoppe 0:20:18 154 Jack Schirpke 0:21:06 155 Frank Lobello 0:21:11 156 Randy Rosset 0:21:15 157 Carl Anderson 0:21:21 158 Erick Braaksma 0:22:12 159 Richard Prodans 0:22:35 160 Derrick Benz 0:22:36 161 Dmitro Voinorovich 0:22:43 162 Zachary Geyer 0:22:49 163 David Studer 0:22:51 164 Jt Stumpf 0:23:24 165 Kevin Schmitt 0:23:25 166 Kevin Flowers 0:23:35 167 Casey Brauer 0:23:57 168 Ken Sounthala 0:25:01 169 Troy Olm 0:27:01 170 Ernesto Isip 0:27:03 171 Ryan Handley 0:27:17 172 Jesse Steinhoff 0:28:06 173 James Heinecke 0:29:03 174 Randy Borzych 0:29:08 175 Demetrius Banks 0:29:45 176 Steve Manthe 0:29:47 177 Zach Ott 0:30:24 178 Kirby Merced 0:30:39 179 Travis Schirpke 0:30:50 180 Matthew Forst 0:32:00 181 Steve Drecoll 0:32:04 182 Tim Peters 0:33:19 183 Ron Oesterlein 0:34:40 184 Thomas Silbernagel 0:38:34 185 Paul Traeger 0:39:30 186 Fredrick Etscesta 0:42:41 187 Ray Prestage 0:43:11 188 Michael Kaspar 0:43:25 189 Raymond Tayone 0:49:19

Cat. 2 Sport women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arianna Schafer 1:11:18 2 Kelli Piotrowski 0:00:14 3 Nancy Heymann 0:00:15 4 Linda Baehmann 0:01:31 5 Amy Ancheta 0:02:48 6 Lynne Senkerik 0:03:00 7 Kristin Long 0:04:06 8 Becky Rands 0:04:28 9 Brenda Zimmermann Thorpe 0:05:40 10 Christina Flisram 0:06:49 11 Sarah Richter 0:07:58 12 Christine Griesbach 0:09:00 13 Marlo Vercauteren 0:11:01 14 Melissa Kennedy 0:11:37 15 Heather Jazdzewski 0:12:05 16 Lindsey Carlson 0:13:58

Cat. 3 Citizen men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Feldmann 0:36:05 2 Eric Christ 0:01:25 3 Rick Dwyer 0:01:44 4 Andrew Feldmann 0:01:56 5 Stone Vanamerongen 0:01:57 6 Jan-Edward Gierlach 0:02:13 7 Daniel Gretzinger 0:02:15 8 Robert Flicek 0:02:36 9 Christopher Besaw 0:02:38 10 Matt Keon 0:02:39 11 Jan Krupa 0:02:42 12 Brandon Smith 0:02:42 13 Kody Bekeris 0:02:44 14 Cole McDicken 0:02:46 15 Jacob Ahles 0:02:47 16 Jason Baer 0:03:10 17 Nick Desrochers 0:03:10 18 Derrick Reinke 0:03:32 19 Nick Sdrenka 0:03:44 20 Alex Halfman 0:03:45 21 John Granger 0:04:00 22 Mike Shimon 0:04:11 23 Eric Zarwell 0:04:54 24 William Darling 0:04:55 25 Jake Peterson 0:05:07 26 David Rossow 0:05:14 27 Chase Osborne 0:05:23 28 Steve Welk 0:05:27 29 Paul Brunette 0:05:29 30 Dave Wasikowski 0:05:30 31 Calhan Norman 0:05:31 32 Jeremy Condon 0:05:45 33 Eric Buda 0:05:45 34 Rowan Norman 0:05:48 35 Shawn Laplante 0:06:08 36 Matt Claybourn 0:06:08 37 Scott Liesch 0:06:11 38 Chris Endres 0:06:21 39 Scott Niemi 0:06:24 40 Owen Reich 0:06:25 41 Andrew McDicken 0:06:25 42 Riley Kloss 0:06:26 43 Nate Piotrowski 0:06:30 44 Mike Desrochers 0:06:34 45 Maciej Majerczyk 0:06:37 46 Roman Kosarzycki 0:06:50 47 Greg Spende 0:06:56 48 Bryon Anderson 0:07:01 49 Ryan Wenzlick 0:07:05 50 Jan Zielinski 0:07:06 51 Jason Huff 0:07:16 52 Zack Kargel 0:07:19 53 Aaron Frink 0:07:20 54 Jack Pabst 0:07:23 55 Jack Knutson 0:07:25 56 Mason Chapman 0:07:26 57 Cory Desrochers 0:07:27 58 Max Fischer 0:07:34 59 Mark Eben 0:07:34 60 Chris Wilkes 0:07:36 61 Brian Ethridge 0:07:42 62 Paul Langenberg 0:07:45 63 Lance David 0:07:48 64 Gabe Rohan 0:07:50 65 Joe Halfman 0:07:51 66 David Welsch 0:07:54 67 Obert Hartner 0:07:57 68 Greg Niles 0:08:00 69 Bradley Pearson 0:08:04 70 Steve Lipski 0:08:14 71 Dylan Eggebrecht 0:08:18 72 Walter Sdrenka 0:08:19 73 Kyle Suratte 0:08:20 74 Megan Senderhauf 0:08:22 75 Robb Brabant 0:08:25 76 Todd Somers 0:08:25 77 Galen Steig 0:08:30 78 Kirt Konkol 0:08:38 79 Brian Smith 0:08:47 80 Eric Wright 0:08:48 81 Daniel Reddy 0:08:51 82 Shane Holcomb 0:08:54 83 Tshengzoo Lor 0:09:03 84 Alistair Schuldt 0:09:04 85 Chip Way 0:09:05 86 Loren Beyer 0:09:06 87 Shane Olson 0:09:11 88 Shannon Chapwesk 0:09:12 89 Robert Rieb 0:09:13 90 Dan Marchewka 0:09:19 91 Peter Ackermann 0:09:20 92 Dorian McFarlane 0:09:21 93 Alex Bien 0:09:35 94 Tom Janczy 0:09:37 95 Mike Bons 0:09:40 96 Tim Liepert 0:09:42 97 Mitchell Dutczak 0:09:46 98 James Weyenberg 0:09:50 99 Greg Mann 0:09:51 100 Chad Neff 0:09:53 101 Kurt Brandli 0:10:03 102 Doug Rodenkirch 0:10:09 103 Andrew Matthews 0:10:23 104 John Norman 0:10:33 105 Kurt Baehmann 0:10:42 106 Demetrio Velazco 0:10:42 107 Bruce Parker 0:10:42 108 Bob Koffler 0:10:45 109 Colin Erskine 0:10:52 110 Andrew Hill 0:10:59 111 Samuel Adams 0:11:10 112 Freddy Schwarz 0:11:13 113 Joshua Adams 0:11:15 114 Jose Roman 0:11:22 115 Rudolph Praudik 0:11:24 116 Paul Goc 0:11:30 117 Jeff Mathis 0:11:46 118 Vic Perez 0:11:58 119 Steve Caron 0:12:00 120 Steve Knox 0:12:07 121 Grant Singley 0:12:10 122 David Carson 0:12:19 123 Ben Cleveland 0:12:26 124 Evan Larsson 0:12:29 125 Tony Kay 0:12:34 126 Dennis Klinkert 0:12:58 127 Dale Juedes 0:13:00 128 Piermario Bertolotto 0:13:14 129 Donald Howell 0:13:18 130 William Van Huis 0:13:19 131 Ryan Hunn 0:13:26 132 Richard Gordon 0:13:33 133 Timothy Pickett 0:13:46 134 Bryan Peterson 0:13:48 135 Stewart Seaholm 0:13:53 136 Peter Boettcher 0:14:15 137 David Thomas 0:14:27 138 Alex Pieper 0:15:00 139 Totik Flores 0:15:02 140 Bradley Richter 0:15:28 141 Dakota Smith 0:16:03 142 Grant Slocum 0:16:22 143 Mark Domke 0:16:25 144 Adam Fleming 0:17:43 145 Kevin Lahner 0:18:07 146 Grey Rankin 0:18:33 147 Larry Ferrarini 0:19:12 148 Robert Paschke 0:19:19 149 Tim Martin 0:19:51 150 Dushan Stevich 0:20:31 151 Jason Spring 0:20:32 152 David Berres 0:21:05 153 Juanito Blanco 0:21:14 154 Donald Dorsch 0:21:17 155 Troy Gengler 0:21:53 156 Ron Tanael 0:23:08 157 Alvin Ang 0:24:45 158 Eric Nowakowski 0:27:29 159 Connor Zankle 0:33:22 160 Derrill Peters 0:33:42

Cat 3 Citizen women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Allison Pieper 0:45:00 2 Donna Brunette 0:00:07 3 Hanna Goc 0:00:54 4 Marilee Collier 0:01:21 5 Carmen Rademacher 0:01:24 6 Andrea Zimmermann 0:03:34 7 Lori Wenzel 0:04:58 8 Dawn David 0:05:05 9 Leah Fletcher 0:05:18 10 Kim Biedermann 0:05:24 11 Danielle Krebs 0:06:22 12 Amy Dykema 0:06:32 13 Tina Olm 0:07:24 14 Marcy Wentworth 0:08:10 15 Laura Granger 0:09:23 16 Charity Desrochers 0:10:45 17 Jeannie Ryan 0:11:58 18 Tamara Hartner 0:12:50 19 Molly Desrochers 0:17:04 20 April Knudson 0:18:01 21 Patricia Aron 0:20:01 22 Lora Petrak 0:25:30